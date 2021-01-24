Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Optimism

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Optimism

by

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Tonight’s Topic: Optimism

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about optimism.

We watched a lot of good movies and TV in 2020, but one show that has stayed with me, far exceeding my expectations, is the series “Ted Lasso.” Its premise, and opening episode, seems to promise just another comedy, with a quirky set-up and lightning-fast humor. But as it develops, it’s much more. It’s about basic kindness, treating people as you’d like to be treated, following your desire, and becoming a better human being. Amongst all the TV about violence, crime, and serial killers, it gave me hope for the value of humanity.

With the new administration, despite the pandemic and other woes, it’s possible to look forward hopefully for a change. Beyond the political, what piece of art or entertainment makes you optimistic?

*Ted Lasso is on AppleTV+

 

    43Comments

    1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      man, everybody’s raving about Ted Lasso. I hate to sign up for another streaming service– purely a psychological block– but I think I’ll give it a shot.

    3.

      BGinCHI

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: We bought the AppleTV 4k when we cut the cord over the summer, and it came with a year of the service for free.

      Some good content there. That new Asimov series coming out at some point too, which I hope is good.

    4.

      Felanius Kootea

      I liked the Mandalorian because Grogu/Baby Yoda and the reminder of the need to stay vigilant and not relax too much because evil seems to be defeated.

      Reposting this from the thread below because it kind of fits better here even if it isn’t particularly optimistic (there is a redemption arc in the film, but yeah Boko Haram):

      On a completely different topic, last year the first Nigerian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscars (Lionheart) was disqualified for having too much English language dialogue. This year Nigeria has a new Best International Film Oscar entry, “The Milkmaid,” which follows one Nigerian woman’s journey after her village is overrun by Boko Haram-style insurgents and she and her sister are captured.

      The story is very well done and the cinematography is great (shot entirely in a part of rural Nigeria that I have never been to). The dialogue is in Hausa, which means most Nigerians have to follow it via subtitles (it’s one of three major indigenous languages but not one of the Nigerian languages I speak). It’s the first time I’ve seen the Boko Haram insurgency taken on by the Nigerian film industry. It’s already won the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Picture. I can’t wait for it to be available on streaming services.

    5.

      cope

      We got a free year of Apple TV+ when we bought our new iMac and just last night, my wife and I burned through the first three episodes of Ted Lasso. There were some tech hurdles getting logged in through the creaking Apple TV 2 on our living room set but once I sorted that out, smooth sailing. I think my next big purchase will be to upgrade the Apple TV itself.

      As for Ted Lasso, I read a great description of it being like the anti-Schitt’s Creek in that the latter was about unlikeable people surrounded by likable ones while Ted is about a likable guy surrounded by unlikeable people.

      Also too, scheduled for our second vaccine shot next Saturday. There’s a good source of optimism for you.

    6.

      BGinCHI

      We started this series on Netflix last night called “Teenage Bounty Hunters.” Recommended by lots of people. I was skeptical, but first episode was fast, savage, and funny.

      Kind of like “Buffy” but without the supernatural and with more satire of sanctimonious rich evangelicals.

    8.

      schrodingers_cat

      I  have been streaming Top Chef and Battlestar Galactica. My Twitter feed gives me hope. I have linked with many people who are trying to counter BJP and their poisonous propaganda.

    9.

      BGinCHI

      @cope: Yay on the vaccine!

      And that’s a great description of TL. What works so well is Ted never letting them get him down. He’s like an optimism juggernaut. At first I thought it was just supposed to be funny, but then it became clear it was something bigger and more interesting.

    10.

      NeenerNeener

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Ted Lasso is very entertaining. After I finished binging it I talked my sister into putting the Apple TV app on her firestick so she can watch it.

       

      Cope:  I got a free AppleTV+ from Directv when they started their streaming service 3 years ago. I think it’s a version 4. I hated the remote so much I unhooked it from the tv and put the AppleTV+ app on a Roku and a Fire TV.

    11.

      Narya

      The Good Place. I finally saw the last season a couple of weeks ago, and it has stuck with me like few things have. (I was a philosophy major so…) It is complex and kind and funny. And kind, did I mention that? That is optimistic to me.

    12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Narya: I was thinking of The Good Place. and I’ll throw in a plug for Defending Your Life, the Albert Brooks movie I think the Good Place owes more than a bit to

    13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Narya: It’s one of the few comedies that isn’t unkind to -any- of the characters.  I mean, that really, really, really stood out to me, as I watched it.  It’s just unfailingly kind, and -yet- rollickingly funny.

    14.

      WaterGirl

      @NeenerNeener: What didn’t you like about the remote?  I LOVE the remote on my version 4 apple TV.  It’s a tiny little silver thing.  I have been thinking of upgrading to the latest Apple TV, which is why I am wondering about the remote.

    16.

      AM in NC

      Ted Lasso, Call the Midwife, and the Great British Baking Show have helped get me through COVID funk because they are all optimistic shows populated by good people/characters.  Was not expecting much from Ted Lasso, and was very pleasantly surprised!

    18.

      Brooklyn Dodger

      We’ve been watching 30 Coins (HBO) – horror/mystery and Spanish-style slapstick rocked by some great character actors.

      My mom in law got her first vaccine today so we’re happy.

    20.

      RSA

      Thanks for the interesting topic! I think you’re onto something with the recommendation of Ted Lasso: sports movies are often inspirational, ending on a note of optimism.

      Breaking Away is a good example of an optimistic movie, for me.

    21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      @Baud:

      There’s too many streaming services imo. With the new Star Trek shows, they’re only on CBS All Access in the US. Everywhere else? On Netflix.

      As for a series that always makes me feel optimistic, it’s Star Trek of course! Even at it’s darkest, it’s always been a beacon of hope for what people can aspire to be; to be the better angels of our nature

    22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Raven: I liked it, and you know there’s gonna be some RW bitching about that, which I will also enjoy

      kinda fits in with the thread, forward looking and non-traditional and whatnot

      I don’t know if it was the NFL or CBS who made that call, kind of unexpected either way

    28.

      NeenerNeener

      @WaterGirl: I hated that my fingers slid around on the thing without hitting the right button, and that it had to be charged with a proprietary cable that I was always losing. Apple’s obsession with making things paper thin went too far with that remote.

    29.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @AM in NC: Another vote for the Great British Baking show. Everyone on that show is nice, even Paul Hollywood sometimes. Mary Berry always finds something nice to say about a bake. And Sue and Mel’s humor is growing on me (very English). I also like all the different Brit accents and the multi-cultural bakers. One season a woman of Palestinian background won, headscarf and all.

    36.

      MomSense

      We watched Finding Forrester the other night and it was such an interesting friendship the two main characters develop.  It’s not one sided.  Both characters help each other to face loss and to get unstuck.

    37.

      Mike in NC

      New season 4 of “Gomorrah” is coming to HBO Max shortly. Gritty crime drama about rival gangs in Naples. It used to stream on Netflix.

    38.

      AM in NC

      @Phylllis: I just discovered this show about a month ago and have binge watched 7 seasons so far.  I run hot bath and have a ‘Calgon Take Me Away” vibe going. It is to die for.

    40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      LOL, no. PornHub got cut off from credit card processing services for hosting revenge porn recently, I think. Was making a tongue-in-cheek reference to that

    42.

      AM in NC

      @zhena gogolia: Haha!  I didn’t even think about that aspect.  Having had 2 myself I just kind of gloss over the labors and focus on the stories.  Not all happy all the time, but still a lot of people trying to help a lot of other people during really difficult/significant times in their lives.

    43.

      dexwood

      Screwball comedies always leave me feeling optimistic and cheered. Whatever craziness unfolds, it’s a all good in the end. Marx Brothers movies, too. No matter the insanity, you feel good when the credits roll.

