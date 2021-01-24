In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Tonight’s Topic: Optimism

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about optimism.

We watched a lot of good movies and TV in 2020, but one show that has stayed with me, far exceeding my expectations, is the series “Ted Lasso.” Its premise, and opening episode, seems to promise just another comedy, with a quirky set-up and lightning-fast humor. But as it develops, it’s much more. It’s about basic kindness, treating people as you’d like to be treated, following your desire, and becoming a better human being. Amongst all the TV about violence, crime, and serial killers, it gave me hope for the value of humanity.

With the new administration, despite the pandemic and other woes, it’s possible to look forward hopefully for a change. Beyond the political, what piece of art or entertainment makes you optimistic?

*Ted Lasso is on AppleTV+