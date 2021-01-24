What’s striking about this video is that it’s the first mask PSA that has been posted on the White House account since the pandemic started. https://t.co/9B4yXACWwt — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) January 23, 2021





100 million doses in 100 days: How Biden’s coronavirus vaccine push compares with those of other countries https://t.co/GcsYv1BnNP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 23, 2021

"A flood with receding waters is still a flood."

You should always read @DrTomFrieden's weekly threads analyzing the state of the #Covid19 situation in the US. https://t.co/Ly1L9EuSVc — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 24, 2021

Here’s a crucially important risk. As immunity from infection and vaccination increases, selective pressure on the virus will favor emergence of strains that can reinfect people and also strains that can escape vaccine-induced immunity. Never under-estimate the enemy. 11/ — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 23, 2021

But we have to start with the brutal truth that the benefit of testing, isolation, and tracing in the US for the past year has been minimal. If we find ⅓ of cases, isolate only ⅓ of those before they spread virus, quarantine ⅓ of contacts, we reduce spread by less than 5%. 14/ — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 23, 2021

======

If poor countries go unvaccinated, a study says, rich ones will pay. A failure to distribute the #Covid19 vaccine in poor nations will worsen economic damage, with half the costs borne by wealthy countries, new research shows https://t.co/OurbXYGSYg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

Herd immunity may not be achievable in Britain even w/ high uptake of the UK's own Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. A model found the only way to reach herd immunity would be to vaccinate almost everyone—including children—w/ the more effective Pfizer mRNA vax https://t.co/t4YTvCSPQQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

Should Britain keep on giving 2nd Pfizer vaccine shots up to 12 weeks after the first, or is that too long? UK doctors are demanding an urgent review of the policy. https://t.co/lFiE1YzO1a — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 23, 2021

France recommends that people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from #COVID19 than fabric face coverings. France already requires masks to be worn in public, but had not made recommendations about the type of masks.https://t.co/uBwc8tHNPC — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 22, 2021

Covid: Italian PM brands vaccine delay 'unacceptable' https://t.co/PEmdE1xPTi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 23, 2021

Covid-19: Republic's restrictions 'in place for six months' https://t.co/GEGSVe5pmo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 23, 2021

India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week https://t.co/U1VCzw5mRQ pic.twitter.com/PqgEEgN41p — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

Asia Today: New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus case outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community. https://t.co/wMZuvEmqDM — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2021

Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine: officials https://t.co/aUzoATVvjx pic.twitter.com/BmTaV7hCHN — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

Australia has eye on vaccination drive even though coronavirus under control https://t.co/jVQJG3V46a pic.twitter.com/Pk2hb86Dkf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

Kenya reports the 1st evidence of the South African SARSCoV2 variant in the East African country. The health ministry says 2 men tested positive for the mutant, the 1st cases in Kenya. Both were asymptomatic. The variant is 50% more transmissible https://t.co/G0MU6hiTbo pic.twitter.com/BJZ7t6HW6T — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

Today marks another milestone for COVAX. Delighted to announce the signing of an advance purchase agreement with @Pfizer for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received @WHO emergency use listing: https://t.co/L70qPimk5y — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) January 22, 2021

======

Vax facts: At least 17.4 million people have been vaccinated w/ one or both doses of a #coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. This includes more than 3 million people who have been fully vaccinated. 41.4 million doses have been distributed https://t.co/qsUPkS82vP pic.twitter.com/H31fXfcK8m — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

WHO convened expert group to assess data deaths of frail elderly people in Europe who had Tozinameran vaccine (BNT/Pfizer): found no cause for concern, or need to change vaccine recommendations. (Statement only, no data.) https://t.co/oUz2TtpdYN pic.twitter.com/LPmhilY723 — Hilda Bastian, PhD (@hildabast) January 23, 2021

A batch of coronavirus vaccines that was "paused" for usage in Calif has been cleared for inoculations. That frees up 300k doses. The state says "fewer than 10 people" had allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccine. But tests showed no problems w/ the doses https://t.co/fO53SLHbJF pic.twitter.com/VQLE9b0y3H — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

2) “I would be surprised if it was any more than two weeks from now that the data will be analyzed and decisions would be made” about the vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson, Fauci said during an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show.” — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 23, 2021

Chance plays a huge role in the rise of variants. When SARSCoV2 replicates errors in its genetic coding are introduced. Most are inconsequential. Some, such as the the UK's B117 give the virus an advantage. Ignoring mask/distancing maximizes variant spread https://t.co/2kTM2f7m3C — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

It's crazy to hear these clips from May of last year when we *thought* we knew how exhausting it was working as coronavirologists in the middle of a pandemic. One year in and the work continues (although from home this week as I write a grant). https://t.co/VAhMIq1I8S — Lisa Gralinski (@LisaGralinski) January 22, 2021

======

U.S. largely weathered the Christmas #coronavirus surge, but experts warn the crisis may intensify with viral variants threatening to dominate transmission https://t.co/zE7eIjHtS6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

In Los Angeles, SARSCoV2 is ravaging overcrowded households: ‘We are forced to live in these conditions’ https://t.co/P5S0EUHBEU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 23, 2021

At a gas station in rural Iowa and I was the only customer wearing a mask. I’m wearing scrubs so it’s clear I also work in healthcare. The cashier told me she’s scared coming to work every day because she feels so unprotected around all the anti-maskers, but she needs a job. — Casey (@DietitianCasey) January 22, 2021