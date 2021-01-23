Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Women: they get shit done

Usually wrong but never in doubt

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

This really is a full service blog.

Lighten up, Francis.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The willow is too close to the house.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / With a Grateful Heart… and Bonus Festivus

With a Grateful Heart… and Bonus Festivus

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: ,

One year ago today, Anne Laurie posted her first regular daily update post about covid.

How many of us owe a debt of gratitude to Anne Laurie?  Probably most of us.

I see many expressions of thanks in the comments, both for Anne Laurie herself and for her daily updates.  Still, one year of coronavirus posts – every single day, except perhaps one – is a herculean feat and an amazing accomplishment, definitely something to commemorate.

I checked in with Anne Laurie before writing this, and as usual, she was the voice of wisdom.  She suggested that we make this post not just a thank-you to her, but also a chance to vent about our year with coronavirus.

It is my fervent hope that long before a year from now, daily covid posts will no longer be necessary to our safety and well-being.

On this, our paper anniversary of daily coronavirus posts, I hope you will join me in thanking Anne Laurie for her daily labor of love.  Anne Laurie, please accept this “paper” gift as a token of our great affection for you and of our enduring appreciation of your work to keep us better informed than most of our fellow citizens.  (artwork by Kattails)

With a Grateful Heart... and Bonus Festivus
So… THANK YOU Anne Laurie, from the bottom of my heart.  And fuck you, COVID, for upending our world and robbing us of so much that matters to us.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Auntie Anne
  • chopper
  • Dagaetch
  • geg6
  • gkoutnik
  • Haroldo
  • Joey Maloney
  • Kirk Spencer
  • Kristine
  • Ksmiami
  • mali muso
  • MarkPainter
  • MoCA Ace
  • narya
  • Nelle
  • Nicole
  • pat
  • Princess
  • R-Jud
  • Reboot
  • scav
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SoupCatcher
  • Steve from Mendocino
  • stinger
  • StringOnAStick
  • Tracy
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • Xentik

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Joey Maloney

      Vent? OK, I got one.

      For more than a decade I’ve  lived on literally the opposite side of ther planet from my parents, and I’ve visited them annually. Now they’re in their 80s and declining and I haven’t seen them in two years. In a week I’ll be fully vaccinated but thanks to D fucking T and the fucking GOP, there’s no telling when they will be able to get the shot and it will then be safe for me to travel to see them.

      Fuck covid, but more than that fuck the criminals that were in control of the US government and fuck every one of the 60-odd million people who preferred those pieces of shit to Hillary Clinton. If I ever run into, say, Jared Kushner on the street? I’ll GLADLY take the assault charge.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      stinger

      YES — Thank you, Anne Laurie. These have been invaluable, and I can only imagine how time-consuming and probably fairly depressing for you to compile.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      scav

      It’s been a backbone to the year those threads — congrats and thanks to all there, Anne esp. but also the sub-contributors and readers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      chopper

      as to venting, goddamn is it difficult to keep a 2nd grader tuned to the computer for hours and hours of virtual classes. the 6th grader is doing great tho.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Reboot

      Anne Laurie’s covid posts got us so up to speed that we were ahead of the curve. They continue to be a necessary daily dose of reality. Many thanks!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ksmiami

      @Joey Maloney: ditto Mitch McConnell and any one of the enablers. Do not memory hole this. The Republican Party needs to pay. Ps I knew the virus would spread etc. I just thought we would do better at public health than in 1918

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      Thanks, Anne Laurie! I at least skim it every day, and I am grateful because I know if I want to do a deeper dive, there’s a place I can go.

      I really don’t dare complain on my own behalf–I’ve been very fortunate; I may miss being able to see friends and aging parents, but that is minimal in the face of so much devastation. But I WILL complain on behalf of the folks who’ve had to bear the greater burdens of this, who have lost their own lives or have lost family members, who have had to work in the face of maskholes, whose jobs and businesses have disappeared.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Auntie Anne

      Anne Laurie’s post is the first post I read each morning.  They are invaluable, and she deserves every bit of the accolades she gets.

      That it didn’t have to be this awful is all on Trump and the Republicans – I see red every time I let myself dwell on it.  I hope they all burn in hell.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Princess

      Thanks to Anne Laurie’s posts, I was way ahead of the curve. I did my stocking up in mid-late February and was able to stay out of the stores in March.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MoCA Ace

      Thank you Anne Laurie.  Your daily posts both infuriate me and help me keep my eye on the prize, so-to-speak, when my commitment to good COVID practices wanes.

      And Mr. Maloney is right at #2.  Virus is gonna do what virus do… fuck all those assholes who cleared the path for COVID and turned the US into the contagion capitol of the world.  I fully expect the next more virulent, more deadly, and probably vaccine resistant, strain to emerge from the US long before I get my first dose.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Xentik

      I’ll add my sincere thanks as well. I’ve used Anne Laurie’s posts this year as a source help inform my workplace and co-workers as to what was going on, and how best to deal with the pandemic. Having a continuous, concentrated source of information on COVID has been a huge boon, on par with David Anderson’s posts about the ACA over the years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      Big shout out to Kattails for the lovely artwork!

      Anne Laurie, Kattails will send you the original artwork, if you like!  All she will need is your address.  Or she could send it to John’s P.O. Box and then Cole could send it on to you.

      Loving all this venting.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nelle

      First thing, every morning for a year now.  Thank you for the steadying flow of information when we could not find the truth from “our” government.   Thanks for breaking the myopia of “it’s happening to us!!!” by persistently going global and providing a forum for our friends around the world.

      As a teacher, I had to have faith that there would be rewards I would not see, seeds planted that might bloom years later, jewel-like rocks dropped into ponds that would ripple and reverberate.  But I would never know.

      You may not know the true worth of your efforts, but believe me, it extends outward.

      (A big exception:  you often note tweets from a former student, Gerry Doyle.  I take no credit for him -his efforts got him where he is – but I do get to see him doing well.  Thanks!)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dagaetch

      YES. And YES!!! Thanks to AL, I feel like I actually know something about what’s been happening, and usually before other folks. So much appreciation.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      Many thanks to Anne Laurie. Her COVID posts been tenacious and full of good information. She has had coverage leaps and bounds better than any of our major media, IMHO. A truly masterful blogging performance.

      And yes, fuck COVID.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tracy

      I credit your daily posts for keeping the danger of covid at the top of my mind, and keeping me from slipping up “just this once” to see friends or family. Thank you for all your dedication and hard work Anne!!

      Your posts are so informative and gather an amazing number of updates from across the globe. Reading your posts every day has been a sobering reminder that we need to have constant vigilance. I have really limited my grocery store outings this past year, and have only met one friend outside twice for an important reason (loaned him our second car while his was in the shop for several weeks). Thank you Anne!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      pat

      Yes, thank you!
      And a big FU to ALL repubs. The repubs in Wisconsin are trying to get rid of the mask mandate. Can you imagine? Anything to screw with the Democratic leadership. Let’s hope that redistricting takes care of some of the awful gerrymandering. 50% vote Dem and end up with 30% of the seats.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nicole

      Anne  Laurie’s Covid updates have been my go-to first read in the morning since last winter, too.  So grateful for them. Thanks, Anne Laurie.

      I’m on my next-to-last day of isolation for testing positive and feeling very grateful for a mild case (3 days of fever, maybe a week or so of mild fatigue after).  My husband had a mild case, too.   And I wish I could say we’d been careless, but we’ve been very careful to wear masks and social distance and wash hands.  I think it was a trip to my kid’s pediatric dentist that might have done it, but it had been over a year since he’d been seen, thanks to the pandemic, and tooth decay can cause its own health issues.  If the kiddo was our Patient Zero, he had an asymptomatic case that he was over before we knew it- so far, he’s continued to test negative.  Otherwise, he’s somehow dodged the bullet that hit both his parents.

      I’m so glad there is a plan for vaccine distribution now.  I don’t want anyone else getting sick from trying to stay well.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Adding my thanks to the loudening chorus of praise for Anne Laurie.

      If the daily Covid updates were her only contribution, dayenu.

      If the Sunday morning garden threads were all she did, dayenu.

      And if her frequent open threads, with their curated content, were the only thing she did on BJ, dayenu.

      Anne Laurie, though? She does ‘em all.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      StringOnAStick

      The Covid news I got here from Anne Laurie was always, always ahead of the MSM curve. I’d take that news to work and was told I was “overreacting” every time. When it finally hit the MSM in a big way in on a Sunday in March is when they first got a glimmer of understanding and our dental patients cancelled en mass that day, except for the wingnuts of course.

      I retired rather than work as a dental hygienist during Covid, my husband got to retire early and we moved to our dream retirement location and bought the perfect house for us, so thank you, thank you, thank you Anne Laurie, we owe it all to you, because without your daily information, the good things we salvaged from all this awfulness would not have happened!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MarkPainter

      COVID has been tough for everyone, my family included. Anne Laurie’s daily COVID post is often the first thing I read every morning, over my first cup of coffee. It helps me understand what’s going on and what to expect next, and that’s as much comfort as we can expect to get during these crazy times.

      You help keep us sane. Thank you, Anne Laurie!!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gkoutnik

      Yes, yes, and yes again: THANK YOU, AL. My first stop, after coffee and the local paper, in the wee hours. And the faithful commenters, as well – so much is added by being connected to Malaysia and China and the OC and England and Scotland and Genesee Co and everywhere else. We’re all in this together, and it’s so easy to forget this, without our special daily reminder.

      And fuck Donald Trump, a murderer. He will never be anything other than that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mali muso

      Chiming in with thanks for the indomitable Anne Laurie!

      I have vivid memories of being home alone with my toddler while my husband was traveling right when all the crazy went down in March, and it was partly on the strength of the information I got here that I warned him to get himself on a plane in time to avoid getting stuck.  Also how I felt less alone during the hours he was in the air by spending time here with the jackals.  What a year it has been!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      VeniceRiley

      I do quite a lot of Covid reading on my own, but often find a gem I had not seen in Anne’s posts. Thanks Anne!

      For Covid Festivus, I can only say it’s going on a year since I have seen my fiance in person. And Prison Service is not on priority Vax list in UK. Teh stupid! I feel fortunate to have gotten the Moderna, with the added anxiety of hoping the booster will be there.

      Festivus mood song! Hasa Diga Eebowai

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SoupCatcher

      Many heartfelt thanks, Anne Laurie!

      Like others have said, it was your daily posts that led me to start stocking up in February.  Seeing what was going on in Italy and Spain, led to my getting the small business where I work ready for everyone to work from home, so that we transitioned to lockdown smoothly.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.