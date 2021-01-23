One year ago today, Anne Laurie posted her first regular daily update post about covid.

How many of us owe a debt of gratitude to Anne Laurie? Probably most of us.

I see many expressions of thanks in the comments, both for Anne Laurie herself and for her daily updates. Still, one year of coronavirus posts – every single day, except perhaps one – is a herculean feat and an amazing accomplishment, definitely something to commemorate.

I checked in with Anne Laurie before writing this, and as usual, she was the voice of wisdom. She suggested that we make this post not just a thank-you to her, but also a chance to vent about our year with coronavirus.

It is my fervent hope that long before a year from now, daily covid posts will no longer be necessary to our safety and well-being.

On this, our paper anniversary of daily coronavirus posts, I hope you will join me in thanking Anne Laurie for her daily labor of love. Anne Laurie, please accept this “paper” gift as a token of our great affection for you and of our enduring appreciation of your work to keep us better informed than most of our fellow citizens. (artwork by Kattails)



So… THANK YOU Anne Laurie, from the bottom of my heart. And fuck you, COVID, for upending our world and robbing us of so much that matters to us.