Saturday Night Open Thread

11 Comments

I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who participated in the looking forward threads, both the people who submitted and those who had fun in the comments. I have my own priorities that I want to discuss, but I have not finished writing them and will post them in a day or so, most likely at a time right before an Anne Laurie autopost and long after you all have lost interest.

I do want to say right now that I have just been more relieved this past week than at any time in the last four years. Just not hearing his fucking name or having to pay attention or waste any bandwidth on the motherfucker is in itself a blessing.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      mvr

      Unfortunately the fact that we can tell who you are talking about even with your not using his name speaks of just how bad it has been.

      Thanks for hosting a warm place in the storm!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wag

      I really appreciate not waking each morning with a sense of dread.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      I’m on call for work this weekend, so it’s not really a “relaxing” weekend, but the mental break of not going, “Aw, what the fuck did Trump do today?” is amazing.

      *exhales and feels the stress dissipate

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Thank you, John, for this wonderful, healing community and for assembling an extraordinary group of writers.

      And fuck Donald Trump.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MagdaInBlack

      It is a relief to have shifted him in to the ” Don’t know, don’t care” category.
      As in “whats old whatshisname up to?” “Don’t know, don’t care.” =-)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I’m glad he’s gone too. The only time I’ll ever want to read about Trump and his spawn is when consequences befall them so I can laugh at them

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Emma from FL

      Yesterday as I shuffled into the kitchen making grabby hands for the first coffee of the day my 86-year-old rock-ribbed conservative (first Democrat vote EVER: Barack Obama) father toasted me with his cup and said “not a single news item about the crazy guy from Mar-a-Lago.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      I’ll throw in a perspective. I’m amazingly fucking relieved as a federal employee. There isn’t this dread of a Treasury secretary* possibly ignoring all civil service protections and firing all of us when we were evacuated from our offices**. I can say now that there’s going to be some sense of a budget, that we’ll get the operational money we need to actually do my agency’s mission. I first came in under Obama, and inasmuch as I loved that man as President, he just did not have the institutional understanding of the civil service that Biden does. I predict there’s going to be an expansion of the federal workforce like hasn’t happened since the 70s. But it’s going to be a better and more responsive workforce that will respond to the needs of the American people.

      *Mnuchin has some shit he’s been up to. I can’t see him stepping down from his multimillion figure position just to take a $350,000 [I’m guessing as I have no idea what the Treasury secretary makes) job unless he’s making bank on it somehow. You don’t snag the trophy wife who expects you to have bank without keeping her well sated.

      ** And by evacuate I mean just that. It wasn’t just the local offices. It was (initially) EVERY office. There were no lights on at the IRS for almost two months. I’m still dealing with mail dating from July.  The whole reason the filing season date got changed is by the time people were slowly being let back into offices the back load of work was so massive we were struggling mightily with it.

      Reply

