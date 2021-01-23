I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who participated in the looking forward threads, both the people who submitted and those who had fun in the comments. I have my own priorities that I want to discuss, but I have not finished writing them and will post them in a day or so, most likely at a time right before an Anne Laurie autopost and long after you all have lost interest.

I do want to say right now that I have just been more relieved this past week than at any time in the last four years. Just not hearing his fucking name or having to pay attention or waste any bandwidth on the motherfucker is in itself a blessing.