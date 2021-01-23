Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Begin As You Mean to Go On

And one excellent read, now that we’ve stopped holding our breath…

The concert was a triumph: a rousing call for American unity through soaring pop songs and tributes to people caring for their community.

The production? An unprecedented logistical puzzle that had to be solved in less than six weeks. The team faced a deeper challenge beyond the daunting details: how to reinvent the look and feel of a long-held national tradition — to give meaning to absence, incorporating both grief and optimism; to dazzle the 10.5 million TV viewers who watched the concert as it aired…

Every song was chosen for the story it told, says Elrod. That included Demi Lovato’s performance of Bill Withers’s “Lovely Day,” which the singer had never performed in public before, and learned only a few days before inauguration, says Elrod. And that moment where President Biden bopped along to the song with his baby grandson, Beau?

“Him holding his grandson was not planned,” says Elrod. “It was a beautiful moment because it was authentic.” (“LOVE YOU,” Lovato wrote on Instagram, with an image of the president watching her perform.)…

In normal times, only the people who shell out for pricey tickets get to attend inaugural balls — and those jaded ballgoers complain about how the food was bad and the coat check was slow, anyway. The inaugural concert was a great equalizer: Everyone got the same view of Katy Perry’s outfit. No one got blisters from hours of wearing heels. The production team hopes it will start a tradition.

“I think it’s important going forward that there be plenty of content to make people feel that no matter where they live, no matter if they can afford to travel to Washington, D.C. — do they feel like they can be a part of this?” says Elrod…

There were more than 20,000 fireworks, says Adam Biscow, whose Nashville company, Strictly FX — they do the fireworks at the Super Bowl, which explains the oomph factor — collaborated on the pyrotechnics with New Jersey’s Garden State Fireworks. They set up two launch sites — one near the Washington Monument, the other on the Tidal Basin — to accommodate the disparate camera angles for both Perry and the president. But having two locations made the show seem bigger…

The other reason the display was so grand: “As we started booking more acts, the finale compressed into just Katy’s song,” says Kirshner, but the number of fireworks remained the same.

“Typically that would be a 30- or 40-minute display, and they literally wanted to compress into four minutes,” says Biscow.

“Honestly,” says Kirshner, “we got a lot of bang for our buck.”

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      When the person said: “we got a lot of bang for our buck.” That’s what happens when Dems are in control; thugs waste our resources and taxes so the tiny super rich prosper, dems raise all boats.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Dogs y’all, we don’t deserve them: Patient dog waits for days outside hospital

      A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in Turkey where her sick owner was being treated.

      The pet, Boncuk, which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on 14 January. She then made daily visits to the facility, the private news agency DHA reported. Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would run back to the hospital.

      A hospital security guard, Muhammet Akdeniz, told DHA: “She comes every day around 9am and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in. When the door opens she pokes her head inside.”

      On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair. “She’s very used to me. And I miss her too, constantly,” he told DHA. Senturk was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.

      Damned wife… Cutting onions this early in the AM.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nicole

      I think my son’s teacher might actually be okay with questions disguised as comments being declared illegal. 😂

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Tom Brokow is retiring. We’re not one week in and things are already looking up.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Democrats caught the car. Now they’re not quite sure what to do with it.

      they’re so committed to dems in disarray that they’ll manufacture one when it doesn’t exist

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Shorter Greg Sargent: “Biden is so divisive.” s//

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Gondor has no king’: pro-Trump lawsuit cites Lord of the Rings

      “Gondor has no king,” the lawsuit states, a footnote providing an explanation of the woeful fate of Tolkien’s entirely imaginary land populated by dragons, wizards, hobbits and elves, all threatened by a baleful Dark Lord backed up by an army of orcs and with famously little time for due democratic process.

      The suit explains how Gondor’s throne was empty and its rightful kings in exile, presumably positing the idea that Trump is the true king of America – a land happily monarch-free since 1776.

      “This analogy is applicable since there is now in Washington DC a group of individuals calling themselves the president, vice-president and Congress who have no rightful claim to govern the American people,” the case states.

      It adds: “Since only the rightful king could sit on the throne of Gondor, a steward was appointed to manage Gondor until the return of the King, known as ‘Aragorn’, occurred at the end of the story.”

      The lawsuit then suggests that America’s version of the stewards of Gondor should be selected from among – surprise, surprise – Trump’s cabinet members, who should run the country.

      The punchline?

      The case was launched in Texas, in the name of small conservative groups including Latinos for Trump and Blacks for Trump, and was filed by Paul Davis, an attorney who lost his job after posting Instagram videos of himself at the attack on the Capitol.

      Now about to lose his law license.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Earlyish alert for Alistair Sim fans. Hardly ever shown dramedy noir Green for Danger airing on TCM this coming Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. Sim an impeccable fit as an unorthodox police inspector.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch:they’re so committed to dems in disarray that they’ll manufacture one when it doesn’t exist

      this, always  >(

      One would think that they might – just MIGHT – consider a “GOP in disarray” narrative, since, you know, the Repubs actually are in disarray right now (to say nothing of how trumpov’s impeachment trial and upcoming various indictments will continue to split that party)

      But no…go on about the Dems, snooze media…(eyeroll)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Rolling Stone seeks ‘thought leaders’ willing to pay $2,000 to write for them

      Rolling Stone magazine is offering “thought leaders” the chance to write for its website if they are willing to pay $2,000 to “shape the future of culture”.

      The storied magazine, which has published journalism by writers including Hunter S Thompson, Patti Smith and Tom Wolfe, approached would-be members of its new “Culture Council” by email, telling them that they had the chance to join “an invitation-only community for innovators, influencers and tastemakers”.

      Emails seen by the Guardian suggest that those who pass a vetting process – and pay a $1,500 annual fee plus $500 up front – will “have the opportunity to publish original content to the Rolling Stone website”. It suggests that doing so “allows members to position themselves as thought leaders and share their expertise”.

      That message is reinforced by the Council’s website, which, under the headline Get Published tells would-be members: “Being published in one of the best-known entertainment media outlets in the world sets you apart as a visionary, leader, and bold voice in your industry.”

      Publication is not guaranteed and prospective first-person pieces are vetted by Rolling Stone’s partner, The Community Company.

      The grift is strong with this one.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: The most trouble Democrats are having right now is… Democrats fighting with Republicans in the split Senate. But that’s not Democrats in disarray, that’s classic party vs. party stuff, Republicans trying to stop them however they can.

      I noticed the Washington Post is trying to turn Biden’s 100M vaccination goal into some kind of Biden-dishonesty story, that the current rate of vaccination implies Trump’s nonexistent plan wasn’t really nonexistent or wasn’t so bad after all. I don’t entirely get it–did Trump have any plan at all to obtain the supply to keep it going at current rates?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: I did file a lawsuit to make you President! Of the Beaver Run Country Day School. But it got tossed on what I think were bogus and politically motivated grounds.  The Court said there was no standing because: you were older than 12, you aren’t actually enrolled there, and they actually don’t have class presidents in their 6th grade.

      We was robbed!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Speaking of which: Courtrooms and creditors likely to loom large in Trump’s post-presidency life

      Each US president has charted a unique course after leaving the White House, taking up vocations from philanthropy to human rights to oil painting.

      Donald Trump’s post-presidency appears likely to be taken up by meetings with lawyers and creditors, possible sworn depositions about tax practices or sexual assault allegations and, in some long-tail scenarios, fines, criminal charges, bankruptcy or other legal sanction.

      With Trump gone from Washington, and now lacking the immunity protections of the presidency, prosecutors in at least three jurisdictions are either weighing or actively pursuing criminal cases against him, and a fourth prosecutor is investigating allegedly fraudulent business practices inside the Trump Organization.

      Specifically to your question:

      The New York state attorney general, Laetitia James, who is conducting a civil, as opposed to a criminal, investigation, of Trump Organization business practices, made a similar statement on national television last month.

      “President Trump cannot avoid justice in the great state of New York,” said James, whose office has previously, and successfully, pursued accusations of fraud within a Trump “university” and a Trump “charity”, leading to a $25m settlement and a $2m damages payment, respectively.

      In perhaps the most threatening legal action facing Trump, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, is conducting what his office has described as a “complex criminal investigation” into Trump’s business dealings, including sworn allegations by the Trump lawyer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen that the Trump Organization kept separate sets of books for tax and debt purposes.

      Defending a subpoena for eight years of Trump’s tax records, in court documents Vance has cited “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization”.

      Vance’s investigation also encompasses hush payments Trump caused to be made to the pornographic movie actor Stormy Daniels and former model Karen McDougal. Cohen, who orchestrated the payments, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to campaign finance violations in the scheme and has said he was directed by Trump.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      I would love to file such a lawsuit myself. But the judge would point out that I’m Malaysian, and dismiss my case because I lack locus standi.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MazeDancer

      Alas, I did not win a billion bucks last night. Almost never play the lottery, but thought, why not?

      It was fun thinking about it. A third would go to my sister, a third to charity – mostly animal rescue and the arts – and a third to me. Which, after taxes meant I would have to limp along on 80 million for life.

      Really, all I would spend that on is staff. Someone to keep the house clean. Someone to do house chores, yard stuff, upkeep. That would be heaven.

      Mostly, it was fun to have the freedom to ponder frivolous, not save Democracy,, things.

      Reply

