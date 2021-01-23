Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The willow is too close to the house.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I personally stopped the public option…

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Good luck with your asparagus.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

This is how realignments happen…

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Repub Stupidity Open Thread: These Colors Don’t Run… But *We* Do!

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: These Colors Don’t Run… But *We* Do!

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I read the Washington Post article MisterMix highlighted earlier, but I’m not as pessimistic about the arguments presented there:

Federal officials estimate that roughly 800 people surged into the building, though they caution that such numbers are imprecise, and the real figure could be 100 people or more in either direction.

Among those roughly 800 people, FBI agents and prosecutors have so far seen a broad mix of behavior — from people dressed for military battle, moving in formation, to wanton vandalism, to simply going with the crowd into the building…

Not one of those dumbfvcks had any business being anywhere near the Capital that day, but insisting LOCK ‘EM ALL UP is the only correct response is no smarter than saying every ‘participant’ at a BLM street protest deserves to be punished for the few troublemakers who break windows or set fires. There’s a dangerous, festering core of true believers at the heart of the insurrection; those people need to be properly prosecuted (and hopefully stripped of any ability to cause trouble in the future). The nice-day-for-a-MAGA-rally tourists who just went along with their herd — and that will be most of them — deserve to be cited for whatever misdemeanors they committed, given a public shaming (if it were up to me, community service picking trash, or the like), and told *not* to be dumbfvcks in the future.

They’re not brave people, and they only acted out because they thought ‘everybody’ was on their side. Convince them the ratio has changed — that the Biden Administration will *not* give lawbreakers a free pass, no matter how hard the LameStream Media whines — and I’d assume at least 80% of these Brave Resistance Troupers will go back to their natural habitats at the VFW hall bars and the HOA boards.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • apocalipstick
  • Cacti
  • Chetan Murthy
  • ColoradoGuy
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debbie
  • Earl
  • Elizabelle
  • Evil_Paul
  • frosty
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gravenstone
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • karen marie
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • NotMax
  • patrick II
  • Poe Larity
  • prostratedragon
  • randy khan
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • Rob
  • sdhays
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Steeplejack
  • Subsole
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Not misdemeanor but felony with probation long enough to keep them from voting for the foreseeable future. I bet that’ll kick start more than a few criminal justice reforms…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      It cracks me up that Trump mixed up the frog and scorpion story and made it about a snake and told it at his rallies. The tears of those few who’ve realized he was the snake are sweet.
      He’s started to interfere with their states party’s doings and got Kelli Ward reelected in Arizona. You love to see it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wapiti

      @Anonymous At Work: I’m not worried about them voting – heck, if we want to rehab prisoners they should all be allowed to vote.

      But taking away their ability to threaten other people with legally owned gun. Yes.

      One of the cool things I saw in the Portland/Seattle protests and counterprotests were the Antifa folk posting real time information on right-wing felons breaking their parole orders.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Speaking of insurrectionists learning that their behavior has consequences:

      In some good news, two police officers from Rocky Mount, VA (due south of Roanoke), both military vets and trained snipers, have been fired for being inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

      The younger of the two posted photos on social media.  The older of the two sounds like a stone liar (and is threatening to sue).  Good riddance to both of them.  Don’t see how the town could keep them around once their presence, and their social media idiocy (lots of nasty stuff), came to light.

      The younger is boasting about having pissed in Nancy Pelosi’s toilet.  The older is saying “wait, we weren’t there …”  Whatever.

      The Roanoke Times has a long story on this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Legions of angry MAGAts were supposed to go on the warpath in 50 state capitals on January 20th. Looks like not many of them got the memo.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wapiti

      AL – but the ‘protesters’ at a BLM rally who are setting fire to shit need to be stomped. As do the violent ones here, and the lady with the megaphone directing those already inside where to go, etc.

      Speaking of which, whatever happened to the (white) umbrella guy busting windows at the car parts store in Minneapolis?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Wapiti

      @Elizabelle: Yeah, the Houston cop changed his story from ‘I wasn’t inside’ to ‘I wanted to see the art’. One wonders how many criminal defendants he testified against in his career, and how often he was lying.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sdhays

      I’m not necessarily calling for “lock the all up”, but if there’s evidence they were inside the Capitol, it shouldn’t be a question that they get charged with trespassing. Maybe if they can demonstrate that they weren’t involved in breaking in and wandered in, looked around, and decided this wasn’t for them, then maybe they get probation or something. But they should have it on their record and they should have to spend time with the US Justice system.

      Obviously, people with more serious evidence against them should be charged to the max.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cacti

      The procedure in a situation like this is to round up as many of them as possible, and see who knows what.

      It looks like that’s what’s being done so far.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I never heard of Nicholas J Fuentes, who apparently has some kind of internet program called “America First”. Here’s his twitter bio

      Host of America First • Zoomer • Afro-Latino • Campus Conservative • Catholic • Beloved Entertainer • Patriot • Real Human

      and like Lindsey and Kevin McCarthy, he’s gone back to his daddy (issues)

      Nicholas J. [email protected] Jan 22
      Trump should be President for life

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Black Hallows, Idaho – Hello!

      Morning Wood, New Mexico – Hello!

      Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Hello!

      Germantown, Pennsylvania – Hello!

      Battle Creek, Michigan – Hello!

      Good night Larry King.   Hope you’re enjoying dinner at Duke Zeibert’s, tonight.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      patrick II

      Sending them home with just a misdemeanor charge trivializes what they did.  They did not step on their neighbor’s lawn, the least of them were in the Capitol Building trying to obstruct essential democracy. Something needs to be attached of appropriate proportion to what they did.

      Perhaps something like South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission where people could acknowledge the baseness and importance of their activities in addition to whatever other punishment they get.

      If they didn’t get it before, others need to after.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      karen marie

      @Mary G:  Kelli Ward didn’t get reelected to anything. She lost re-election to the House in 2017. She’s been chair of the AZ GOP since 2019.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Rob

      but insisting LOCK ‘EM ALL UP is the only correct response is no smarter than saying every ‘participant’ at a BLM street protest deserves to be punished for the few troublemakers who break windows or set fires.

      I totally agree, Anne Laurie.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Rob:

      but insisting LOCK ‘EM ALL UP is the only correct response is no smarter than saying every ‘participant’ at a BLM street protest deserves to be punished for the few troublemakers who break windows or set fires.

      No, I agree. Though I think the ones who went inside should probably be charged with unlawful entry and given a small fine or something put on their records.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      I generally agree with you, AL. Go after the soldiers and the cops who are supposed to know better. Go after the people breaking the windows and doors and causing damage. Go after the people inside the Capitol. Go after the people beating people up outside.

      So, what is that, maybe 1000 of the 20,000 who were there?

      Covid-19 is bad in jails and prisons. Only have pretrial detention for the organizers and the worst of the list above (and maybe not even them, if they can be watched, etc., to guarantee that they show up for trial). We don’t want to create hundreds of martyrs for the next time.

      That’s where I am at the moment. Subject to change.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Subsole

      @rikyrah:
      It blows my mind that whole-ass grownups are bragging about this online.
      I mean, my folks taught me how to keep a secret because just having a mark on your file can ruin your life. Maybe permanently.
      And these people are just smiling for the camera.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      More about former Rocky Mount, VA police officers.  You can see how the feds are rolling people up.  From the Roanoke Times:

      On Jan. 13, federal authorities charged [Thomas, “TJ”] Robertson, 47, and [Jacob] Fracker, 29, with a misdemeanor of knowingly entering a restricted building without authority to do so to engage in conduct that disrupts government business; and a petty offense of engaging in disruptive conduct in the Capitol in order to interfere with a session of Congress.

      The penalty for the misdemeanor is up to a year in jail. The penalty for the petty offense is up to six months.

      In a selfie that Fracker took inside the Capitol Crypt, Fracker is making an obscene gesture. Robertson is pointing at Fracker while holding a wooden pole.

      The men have stated repeatedly in interviews that they did nothing illegal and did not participate in any of the violence that unfolded during the insurrection in the Capitol. Robertson maintained that stance Friday in an interview conducted via text messages about a newly unsealed federal warrant that alleges he and Fracker might have participated directly in the riots.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Steeplejack

      ** DVR Alert! **

      Two great movies on TCM tonight: all-time great film noir Out of the Past (1947, Robert Mitchum and Jane Greer) at 8:00 EST, followed by The Night of the Hunter (1955, Robert Mitchum and Lillian Gish) at 10:00.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      karen marie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:   Yes, as I said – she’s chair of the AZ GOP.  I took the “reelected” comment by Mary to mean she was reelected to a public position.  She’s only marginally more popular in Arizona than Joe Arpaio, and he’s not at all popular.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Poe Larity

      18 U.S.C. 1363

      As amended by the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, Pub. L. 104-132, § 703, 110 Stat. 1214, 1294 (1996), Title 18, United States Code, Section 1363 now reads:

      Whoever, within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, willfully and maliciously destroys or injures or attempts to destroy or injure any structure, conveyance, or other real or personal property, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both, and if the building is a dwelling, or the life of any person be placed in jeopardy, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sdhays

      @Rob: I completely disagree. It’s not the same at all. There were thousands of nasty bigoted people at the rally on January 6th who managed to not break into the Capitol building. In the footage outside, you can see how the passivity of the majority of the crowd frustrated the instigators. If they had all been thirsty for blood, it would have been a much darker day.

      Those people are innocent, just as peaceful participants in BLM rallies are. But the much smaller set of people who went inside the building are criminals, and should be treated as such. If this had been a BLM protest, there would be no question.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chetan Murthy

      Bret Devereaux over at acoup.blog (writing about insurrection generally, and thru history) agrees with you, Anne.  We have to find a way to both impress on the lesser offenders the gravity of what they were trying to do, and still reintegrate them into society.  As much as I want to throw the damn book at every last one of them.  As much as I am *incensed* that BLM protestors would have had that book thrown at them [after a hail of bullets].

      Reply
    36. 36.

      ColoradoGuy

      Time to re-activate the Reconstruction-era laws. Insurrectionist conspirators should not be able to own or keep guns. If that era was the First Klan, we’re now dealing with what amounts to the Fourth Klan. it’s just called QAnon now, but they’re still terrorists who want to overthrow the government by violent means.

      Their goals are the same as they were after 1865; overthrow racially representative government by violence, intimidation, and terrorism, and install a whites-only government.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      debbie

      @Another Scott:

      Did you watch the video from the New Yorker? Did you see that gallows (raised platform, crossbeam, noose) they erected? What if they’d found Pence or any of the others? There have got to be consequences for that kind of criminality, realized or not.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Evil_Paul

      @Mary G: The snake poem that Trump kept reciting is actually the lyrics from an old (IIRC 1960s) R&B song. The artist (I’m drawing a blank on the name but they interviewed his daughter on CBC) was a civil rights supporter and the song was a metaphor for “moderates” who embrace the genteel manners of the segregationists. You might fool yourself that their kind words and reasonable tones reflect their character, but they’re snakes, and you know it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @sdhays:

      Those people are innocent, just as peaceful participants in BLM rallies are. But the much smaller set of people who went inside the building are criminals, and should be treated as such. If this had been a BLM protest, there would be no question.

      I agree with this. I think everyone who entered the Capitol should be charged with at least unlawful entry

      Reply
    41. 41.

      A Ghost to Most

      They may not be “brave people”, but based on a lifetime of experience, I’d wager they’re braver than the average white lefty.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      RSA did some additional research on former Rocky Mount police officers Robertson and Fracker.  RSA’s comment, which I am bringing forward from the previous thread.

      You should read the whole story; no paywall. It’s from TV station, Channel 10, WSLS. Lot of detail, and excerpts from the ugly stuff they said on social media. They were planning to be in DC again on the 20th, although they had two dates with the feds in the meantime and are now not allowed to leave the Western District of Virginia without without permission. (The Feds had asked for ankle monitors.)

      Rocky Mount cops claim innocence during Capitol riots, but federal warrant says otherwise
      Investigators building case against men largely based on their social media activity

      RSA wrote: Holy shit. These guys are nuts. Arrested on 12 January, houses raided by the FBI on 19 January, in DC court on 20 January.

      According to the warrant, the next day Robertson commented on another post, “Well….F*** you. Being nice, police, writing letters and sending emails hasn’t worked. Peaceful protests haven’t worked. Millions of FB posts, tweets, and other social media hasn’t worked. All that’s left is violence and YOU and your “Friends on the other side of the isle (sic)” have pushed Americans into that corner. The picture of Senators cowering on the floor with genuine fear on their faces is the most American thing I have seen in my life. Once….for real…. you people ACTUALLY realized who you work for.”

      On another post on the same day, Robertson wrote, “Peace is done. Now is time for all the braggart “Patriots” to buckle armor or shut the f*** up. Facebook warriors time is done. The next revolution started 1/6/21 in case you “I’m ready” and “standing by” guys missed it.”

      Robertson continued on the same day on a Facebook post, according to the warrant, writing, “The next revolution started in DC 1/6/21. The only voice these people will now listen to is VIOLENCE. So, respectfully. Buckle armor or just stay at home.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Earl

      @rikyrah:

      Exactly.

      insisting LOCK ‘EM ALL UP is the only correct response is no smarter than saying every ‘participant’ at a BLM street protest deserves to be punished for the few troublemakers

       

      This is some damn nonsense.  Everyone who set foot in that building should get a year, bare minimum.  Mostly for participating in an attempt to violently overthrow our government.  Also, we’ll never ever get prison reform until the same stuff happens to white people as happens to everyone else.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      @debbie: I saw pictures of the gallows, etc.  I would add whoever did that to the prosecute list.

      Remember the long video by the Brooklyn comics who did reporting on the rally?  (It was in a post here a week or so ago.)  There were lots of people who didn’t go inside, etc.

      To be clear: The instigators and the monsters must be prosecuted.  Sending people who were standing on the steps to prison doesn’t make sense.

      If nobody goes to prison for this (after a fair trial), then it will be a very dangerous result.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      The punishment for “violent insurrection intended to disrupt electoral procedures” SHOULD be lifetime loss of voting privileges.

       

      Yeah, yeah, yeah, felon disenfranchisment. But if any of those felons had attacked a polling station or the like in state elections, sure no vote for them.  It’s making the punishment fit the crime.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gravenstone

      @Subsole: They’re convinced that they are/will be on the winning side. And thus they’re documenting their exploits because “history is written by the winners “.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      randy khan

      Everybody who went into the building needs to be prosecuted.  I am okay  with pleading out the ones who didn’t do anything once they got there, but it’s really important for everyone who even was a hanger-on to the insurrection to end up with a criminal record as, if nothing else, an incentive to prevent them from doing it again.  (Second offenses generally end up costing you a lot more.)

      And by “okay,” what I mean is that it’s not my first choice and that I want prosecutors to be absolutely sure that anyone who gets a deal wasn’t an active participant.  If you took so much as a pen off someone’s desk, or were at even the fringes of the mob trying to break into the House chamber, or were in the crowd of people the Capitol Police officer led on a wild goose chase, or bragged about what you were doing on social media, I want you charged with every single thing that the prosecutors can think of, and to get no plea deal unless it involves a felony conviction and prison time.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Major Major Major Major: Oh, I suspect that one is as white as I am. And as middle-aged. And as fit for taking to the hills to fight.

      I just usually think of  “WOLVERINES!” as a rightwing thing.

      (“WOLVERINES!” may no longer be a thing, but as I said, I am extremely middle-aged. And I’ve never seen…. Red Dawn, was it? I’m a bit behind on your pop culture and such)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT:

      I’m so mad Ohio Senator Stephen Huffman was appointed to lead the Senate Health Committee. The Senate President is the guy’s cousin. Even leaving aside his racist comments on black people’s hygiene from last summer, he should never have been selected in the first place because of nepotism, no matter how qualified he might be, being a licensed physician; I’m sure there are other physicians serving in the Ohio Senate. This was just another example of conservatives’ entitlement as well as a way to say, “Fuck you, libtards, I’ll appoint my racist cousin just because I can.”

      Remarks from Stephen Huffman’s spokesperson display this entitlement:

      “Senator Huffman is a medical doctor and highly qualified to chair the Health Committee,” spokesperson John Fortney said Friday in a written statement. “He has a long record of providing healthcare to minority neighborhoods and has joined multiple mission trips at his own expense to treat those from disadvantaged countries.
      Fortney added that Huffman apologized at the time “for asking a clumsy and awkwardly worded question.”
      “Sincere apologies deserve sincere forgiveness, and not the perpetual politically weaponized judgement of the cancel culture,” he said.”

      That’s not how forgiveness works, dude. You can’t just demand people forgive you. People don’t have to. That’s not “cancel culture”. It’s nothing new and is old as humanity. You’re just used to people overlooking this stuff in the past. If he were truly sorry, he wouldn’t have his spokesperson make comments like this and he wouldn’t have accepted his cousin’s appointment.

      Huffman was fired from his ER job after these comments:

      “Could it just be that African Americans – or the colored population — do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear masks? Or do not socially distance themselves?” state Sen. Stephen Huffman asked a Black health expert in June 11 testimony. “Could that just be the explanation of why there’s a higher incidence?”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Matt McIrvin

      Here’s the thing: How do we establish that these people won’t have impunity, the next time a Republican President gets in, and decides that this time they can plan a little better and make it work?

      Making an example of them might help. But maybe the key thing is to go as hard as possible after Trump.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      patrick II

      @WaterGirl:

      I was one of the ones speculating on whether she was Boebert’s mother.  It looks very much like her.  However in a story in The Sun, Boebert denies it:

      There are rumors surfacing on Twitter that Bullhorn Lady is allegedly US Representative Lauren Boebert’s mother, but she has since debunked them to ProPublica, saying: “This is categorically false. During the riot, my mother was barricaded inside of my office alongside my staff until the all clear was given by Capitol Police.”

      The story says that the lady had remarkable inside knowledge of the Capitol and the hunt continues.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      @Elizabelle:

      @Major Major Major Major:

      I guess A Ghost to Most doesn’t know any liberal/left-wing gun owners? Because they exist.

      I used to like him and he was an interesting commenter, but ever since last year he’s spouted dumb, trollish stuff like this. I remember how he used to say, “November 4th will be when the real battle starts” or something to that effect.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.