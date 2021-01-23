I read the Washington Post article MisterMix highlighted earlier, but I’m not as pessimistic about the arguments presented there:

… Federal officials estimate that roughly 800 people surged into the building, though they caution that such numbers are imprecise, and the real figure could be 100 people or more in either direction. Among those roughly 800 people, FBI agents and prosecutors have so far seen a broad mix of behavior — from people dressed for military battle, moving in formation, to wanton vandalism, to simply going with the crowd into the building…

Not one of those dumbfvcks had any business being anywhere near the Capital that day, but insisting LOCK ‘EM ALL UP is the only correct response is no smarter than saying every ‘participant’ at a BLM street protest deserves to be punished for the few troublemakers who break windows or set fires. There’s a dangerous, festering core of true believers at the heart of the insurrection; those people need to be properly prosecuted (and hopefully stripped of any ability to cause trouble in the future). The nice-day-for-a-MAGA-rally tourists who just went along with their herd — and that will be most of them — deserve to be cited for whatever misdemeanors they committed, given a public shaming (if it were up to me, community service picking trash, or the like), and told *not* to be dumbfvcks in the future.

They’re not brave people, and they only acted out because they thought ‘everybody’ was on their side. Convince them the ratio has changed — that the Biden Administration will *not* give lawbreakers a free pass, no matter how hard the LameStream Media whines — and I’d assume at least 80% of these Brave Resistance Troupers will go back to their natural habitats at the VFW hall bars and the HOA boards.



one thing that I think gets overlooked in discussing the coup attempt is how once the mob got to a point where capitol security details were ready to shoot (and in fact did kill someone) it sort of disintegrated. these guys, despite their plate carriers and camo, are not brave https://t.co/noCgDU9baZ — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 19, 2021

So, what happened to the insurrection? Maybe I'm jinxing it, but the wave of violence many expected didn't materialize before or on Inauguration Day; there were hardly any demonstrators. Where did all the rage go? 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 21, 2021

Big contrast with BLM demonstrations, which persisted despite far more police violence than the Trumpists ever faced. That tells you a lot 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 21, 2021

Of course, there are hardcore white nationalists and militia members who are still going to cause trouble. But a lot of the people who stormed the Capitol thought they could walk through the Rotunda carrying a lectern without any consequence. Now they know they can't. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 21, 2021

This. Once these idiots realized their ex-wives will gladly snitch or a co-worker will forward an IG selfie from Pelosi's office to the FBI, a lot of these weekend warrior Gravy Seal Rambo-wannabes said "no thanks." Problem is-the leftovers are the real dangerous lone-wolfers. — Bryan Hall (@bryan____hall) January 21, 2021

"You didn't break in lol" Yes, I did. Let me be clear in this public forum that I, with my peers, forcibly entered a government building illegally. pic.twitter.com/zgpfOAvOie — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (R – MS) (@Ugarles) January 19, 2021

Another satisfied Trump University customer pic.twitter.com/mGlpCDSc8d — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) January 8, 2021