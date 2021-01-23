Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Nothing Is Possible

Nothing Is Possible

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: 

The Post is out with an “exclusive” headlined Justice Department, FBI debate not charging some of the Capitol rioters.  Here’s the meat of the piece:

Due to the wide variety of behavior, some federal officials have argued internally that those people who are known only to have committed unlawful entry — and were not engaged in violent, threatening or destructive behavior — should not be charged, according to people familiar with the discussions.

“Some officials” – is there any better example of why anonymous sourcing shouldn’t be used for pieces like this?  And there’s this:

Nevertheless, these people said, some in federal law enforcement are concerned that charging people solely with unlawful entry, when they are not known to have committed any other bad acts, could lead to losses if they go to trial.

“If an old man says all he did was walk in and no one tried to stop him, and he walked out and no one tried to stop him, and that’s all we know about what he did, that’s a case we may not win,” one official said.

Because, as we all know, an old white man just can’t commit a crime!

Under the headline, they also quote some criminal defense lawyers who say that if Trump ordered the insurrection, that might be a defense. Oh, and another anonymous source wonders if there are enough resources in the DC Circuit to try all these people.

This whole thing is a reeking pantsload of minor concerns when they’re judged against prosecuting people who took part in an armed insurrection with the aim of overthrowing a legally elected government.  That said, expect more of this shit.  The desire to keep these “good white people gone astray” from experiencing the same consequences that your average black man or woman would be expected to receive is a strong one, and unfortunately some anonymous sources in the Justice Department are sympathetic to the insurrectionist cause.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      They aren’t going to charge everyone who was there.  If you were expecting that everyone there was going to be headed to prison, you are going to be disappointed.

    3. 3.

      MattF

      One guy claimed he went into the Capitol to look at the art. Makes sense! Lots of museums on the Mall! Even art museums!

    4. 4.

      sab

      Urk. It should be common knowledge that when you push past Capitol Police barricades, break windows and enter with a mob that bad legal things will happen. Everyone identified should at least face some legal consequence. That is how the rest of us live our lives.

      Mistermix: who “reported” that Washington Post piece? They mostly all have bylines.  If they won’t identify their sources I at least want to know who the weasily reporters are so I can face their next story with skepticism.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      Under the headline, they also quote some criminal defense lawyers who say that if Trump ordered the insurrection, that might be a defense. Oh, and another anonymous source wonders if there are enough resources in the DC Circuit to try all these people.

      This is BS speculation by people not in the know.  But Omnes is right.  There’s no riot where everyone gets charged.

    7. 7.

      smith

      Unfortunately, the malfeasance of some Capitol Police who waved them through will bolster some of these defenses. Nevertheless, I think it’s desirable to charge them all, then drop prosecution of the weakest cases. Judging from the reactions of many who have been arrested so far, a lot of these deplorables thought they were playing a video game or participating in reality TV. Making them face the possibility of real consequences could quickly concentrate their minds.

      Also, considering how often peaceful left wing demonstrators get get slammed by the criminal justice system for exercising their Constitutional rights, it’s not a good look to remind us, yet again, that the legal limits on your behavior are somehow different depending on your political views.

    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @sab: The leaders and the people who did publicly dumb and/or damaging shit will get nailed.  The others will get a really good scare.  As Baud said (mutual hat tip society), no one ever charges everyone in a riot.

    9. 9.

      E.

      I’ve trespassed plenty, back in my radical environmental days. Usually I was trespassing on a National Forest area that had been “closed” the night before, or the hour before, I was arrested for standing on it. And I’ve spent plenty of time in jail for it, too. But then, I was an Earth First!er protesting vast clearcutting schemes on National Forest land in Idaho (by standing on it and asking them not to cut it down).  In other words, a criminal. These people who broke into the Capitol building, they were innocents.

    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @sab: If all you can conceivably charge them with is Unlawful Entry, then fucking charge them with it. It’s okay if you lose. Did they enter unlawfully while a riot was going on? Then okay! That’s what they get.

      This is not hard. If you have evidence they did worse or were cheering on rioters, charge them with more.

    12. 12.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Isn’t there still the matter of a murder to be considered?

      A person or persons bludgeoned to death a police officer in the middle of a crowd of rioters. The murder must have been seen by dozens of people at least.

      The murder was facilitated by those who broke into the Capitol building. It occurred while every unauthorized person in that building was engaged in acts of trespass, riot, vandalism, theft, assault, and last but not least sedition.

      If the DOJ can’t build a case from that, then a new DOJ is needed.

      Charge everybody who can be identified, with littering if need be, then work your way up the food chain. Somebody will talk and the juries will listen.

    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      @MattF: One guy claimed he went into the Capitol to look at the art. Makes sense! Lots of museums on the Mall! Even art museums!

      This is true. I’ve been to several of them. I just never noticed the broken glass on the floor and clouds of tear gas and screaming mob of white supremacists out for blood. Minor distractions. Time to move forward and not look back.

    15. 15.

      tybee

      “If an old man says all he did was walk in and no one tried to stop him, and he walked out and no one tried to stop him, and that’s all we know about what he did, that’s a case we may not win,” one official said.

      Ignorance of the law is no excuse.  Book ’em.

    16. 16.

      randy khan

      Granted, it is a defense lawyer’s obligation to come up with whatever possible to keep your client out of prison, but “just following orders” isn’t really much of a defense to criminal behavior even when you’re actually subject to someone’s orders.

      Even though I think every single one of them was acting on Trump’s desire to stop the counting of electoral votes, and was in fact committing a much worse crime than criminal entry. I am sympathetic to the point that old white guys who just walked into the Capitol might be hard to prosecute, at least in most places.  (D.C. is not most places, though, and I’d sure consider that before I made any decisions.)  But if I were thinking of going that way (a) I would spend a lot of time – a *lot* of time – making sure that’s all they did before I decided to let them go; and (b) I’d still look for something else to get them to plead and have a criminal record for it.  Some of those old white guys very well could do something else later, and you’d want to be able to point to a pattern of conduct.

    18. 18.

      Nora

      I thought the code of ethics for prosecutors required that they “do justice” and not just try to win cases. Saying at the outset, “Oh, we won’t win so we won’t bother” is, in my opinion, unethical behavior on the part of the DOJ, especially in cases like this.

    20. 20.

      Van Buren

      I’m no psychologist, but it seems to me that if people who invade the Capitol don’t face any consequences, then others might get the idea to, IDK, invade the Capitol?

    22. 22.

      Wapiti

      Yeah, this was a lynch mob. The sheer number of people affected the Capitol Police response, even if they were just present. The insurrection definition includes “assists”. People died. Because the mob was assisting the most violent rioters at the front of the mob.

    23. 23.

      sdhays

      I find it quaint that people in the FBI are wringing their hands over the idea of bringing charges that might not stick. They haven’t seemed to be so concerned about this with the BLM protesters.

    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Could someone point out to me where there has been a riot where everyone who has arguably committed a crime was charged?  People calling for that are calling for something that doesn’t happen and hasn’t happened.

    26. 26.

      RepubAnon

      @Baud: Here’s an idea – have the folks raising that defense testify to that claim at Trump’s impeachment.  Sounds like incitement to me…

    27. 27.

      quakerinabasement

      I say charge them all. If some of the lesser offenders want to cop a plea, well, maybe there’s room for leniency there.

    28. 28.

      MattF

      The questions of who intended what are clarified in this NYT report about the attempt to install a new AG in the last weeks before Biden’s inauguration. My guess is that the Instigator-in-Chief figured he would have a better chance at blowing up the Congressional certification than at subverting the Justice Department.

    32. 32.

      debbie

      @sab:

      It would be nice if they were made to appear before a judge to explain themselves. Then the judge could dismiss whatever they were charged with.

    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      Every one. Every bloody one, to a person, who entered the Capitol is to be charged. There is no wriggle room “I just got swept up in the mob” or deflection “I was just acting as citizen journalist.”

      If there were there, charge them, try them, let them defend themselves in front of a jury.

      Every one.

    35. 35.

      smith

      One big difference between this and a mob that just gets out of hand is the fact that violence was planned prior to the event, and part of the planned violence was murder. As someone else remarked on an earlier thread, this was not so much an insurrection as it was a planned lynching. The criminal justice response should reflect the gravity of that.

    36. 36.

      trollhattan

      @E.:

      “Trespassing while hippie” is a concise federal statute. Except horns-and-pelt* guy I didn’t see any hippies on the 6th.

      *Guessing hippie isn’t the look he was after, but he clearly never attended any Burning Man or Rainbow People events.

    37. 37.

      sab

      @debbie: I don’t want them treated worse than us, bad precedent. Also don’t want normal people tied up with jury duty for minor charges. I do want them scared: participation in storming the capitol is not safe behavior.

      And I want the killers charged. That capitol policeman, that woman casually trampled. And the leadership.

    39. 39.

      debbie

      @trollhattan:

      Certainly the cops and the veterans should be charged. And especially that guy who attacked and beat the cop with the American flag.

      This American Life had an interview with one of the African-American cops who survived. The verbal abuse alone ought to rate some sort of charge.

    40. 40.

      mary s

      I would like to see the law enforcement experiences of people of color come closer to those of white people than the other way around. But . . .

    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      Also, too, pretty ironic the FBI that failed to properly identify and communicate the threat of the 6th is now unsure of how to proceed against the exact people their inaction enabled to commit the sedition and murder.

      I want to see congress kick Wray to the curb. Ten years? I don’t think so.

    43. 43.

      cmorenc

      Because, as we all know, an old white man just can’t commit a crime!

      Well, I’m an older white man, and I haven’t been arrested for anything in decades. That’s how lots of us geezers know that’s true :=)

    44. 44.

      Wapiti

      @trollhattan:  This. Probably everyone who crossed the barricade broke the law, but the ones who entered the Capitol are the worse offenders. Imo, start with the very worst, and work down the line as you can get them through the courts. Eventually lesser offenders will plea out or everyone on all sides gets tired and it will all peter out. But don’t start by negotiating it all away. More than 10,000 anti-police brutality protesters were arrested this past summer. The great majority weren’t charged, just screwed with for hours before being released. So at least make the motions that fascist protesters who attack the US Capitol will be treated as seriously as protesters who blocked the roadway somewhere or who couldn’t get through a police line before curfew.

    46. 46.

      trollhattan

      @debbie:

      That was a hair-raising interview. With all he has seen in his lifetime he was rattled by what he saw and heard that day.

      NB I can’t recommend this episode for any dog lover. Or jump in after skipping the first ten minutes. Trust me.

    49. 49.

      Immanentize

      There is a really simple answer. Charge them all, even with unlawful entry.  Then dig deeper into all of their social media, then I appropriate offer a misdemeanor plea.  This is not even model rocket science.

      Sorry, but I can’t stick around….

    51. 51.

      sab

      @debbie: Arresting, questioning, charging, hiring lawyers focuses normal peoples minds. Some of these people seem to have long records doing stupid drug and small crime stuff when they emerged from their mother’s basement. Others seem to be misled sorority girls. It takes more to focus the minds of the first group than the second group.

      Oathkeepers are a whole different category

      ETA Damn. We drove off all the actual criminal lawyers from this thread. Imm and Omn just signed off.

    53. 53.

      wvng

      A large number of people were involved in assaulting police, either at the front or the middle or back of the mob that was collectively shoving them out of the way. We’ve all seen the faces of the terrified police. My assumption is that anyone who went into the Capitol played some role in that.  At a minimum, why should these people be treated any differently than the post curfew BLM protesters who were rounded up and packed together in cages for the night?

    54. 54.

      Gvg

      This mild mannered white woman wants them charged hard because I am afraid of them and their cohorts. They have been pushing the limits for years with intimidation of opposing political views and open carry with the excuse they need the right to kill any politician they don’t like. I already never put up political signs on my home or car. I am careful who I talk to. These people are really out of control and the justice department needs to use this opportunity to make an example of them. Not only is it best for our government, it is best for ordinary law abiding citizens. Lawlessness spreads. Stop it now.

    55. 55.

      taumaturgo

      The gaslighting has begun. $2,000 checks = $1,400 checks. Looking forward not backward = free get out jail card for traitors. Federal $15 minimum wage = won’t fully kick in well into 2026. $50k student debt forgiveness turned into $10k which change to zero forgiveness and deferral of payments until September. Reconciliation is a bad word, bipartisanship is great = Keep the filibuster. While the broken healthcare system continues to add victims to his long tally, 66% of Americans report that this year they won’t be able to afford any healthcare premiums. The Democrats choose not the revamp the system but to follow the recommendations of America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association to shuffle higher subsidies to overflow their coffers. Cherry on top for war profiteers, Biden perpetual war team is recommending to keep most of Trump’s foreign bullying sanctions in place and get this, increase the number of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    56. 56.

      sdhays

      I just don’t see the problem with charging everyone who can be proved to have entered the Capitol with unlawful entry, at least. I don’t have an opinion on the sentence, other than it should be fair.

      If some people on the outside slip through the cracks, that’s one thing. But entering the Capitol should be treated as a red line.

    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      @wvng:

      Investigators armed with all the stills and videos available from that day, time-stamped and location tagged, will have the ability to place hundreds of individuals at the scene and dozens, if not hundreds in the act of committing violence and other felonies. And since the very act of being there is a crime (IIUC) it’s going to be very difficult to wriggle out.

      I do not know how damning it will be to have your phone tracked inside if there’s no photographic or eye-witness verification.

    61. 61.

      Citizen Alan

      @zhena gogolia: Just pie the wanker. I toggle his name once everu week or so to see if he’s still a fool and then toggle him right back off again. It’s as pointless to engage with him as it is the average Trump trash.

    63. 63.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @taumaturgo:

      $2,000 checks = $1,400 checks

      Oh come the fuck on. 600 + 1,400 = 2,000. Nobody ever said it was going to be a brand new fucking check, dude. Who’s gaslighting who?

    64. 64.

      Ohio Mom

      I don’t expect them all to find themselves standing before a judge, but I’d like them all to have the experience of worrying that might happen.

      To make that happen, some of the ones who were just following the others, lemming-like, will have to be charged. It will be arbitrary, so what?

      Just like when the state trooper pulls aside one speeder and the rest of us ease up on the gas pedal and start driving a little more carefully. Deterrence has its place.

    66. 66.

      wvng

      @Gvg: I agree completely. Living in WV, I assume that any display of Biden/Dem stuff will, in the current environment, lead to angry shouting, at a minimum. About 8 years ago I took my Obama sticker off the car after someone slapped a kkk sticker on it.

    67. 67.

      NotMax

      Justice denied is injustice approved.

      That said, time in the slammer for each and every case, for the entire spectrum of charges leveled, is neither feasible nor desirable. That’s why we have instruments such as probation and fines.

