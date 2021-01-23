Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

What fresh hell is this?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

The revolution will be supervised.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Just a few bad apples.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This blog will pay for itself.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

This really is a full service blog.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I personally stopped the public option…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Late Night Open Thread: Brave Enough, *After* the Event

Michael Tracey will always be known as the large young dude who whined about Rep. Maxine Waters shoving him, just brutally, behold the violence inherent in the system. So he’s not afraid to somersault out at the head of the Horseshoe Politics clown parade…



More and more people are talking about this!!!! (Who funds the Federalist?)

The Alt-Right / Alt-Left Co-Prosperity Sphere reboots! Next step: At least Trump wasn’t a warmonger, unlike the filthy Democrats, on this “we” can all agree…

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      Sweet Jesus spanking Nancy Reagan’s ass while Casper Weinberger changes Ronnie’s pants, Tom Nichols is here.

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      There are some seriously stupid people on Twitter.

      Also too:  What war did Jimmy Carter start?  What war did. Ford start?

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Jerzy Russian: I don’t remember Clinton -starting- any wars.  I -do- remember him finishing one (fuckin’ Milosevic, that blood-soaked monster).

    14. 14.

      Jerzy Russian

      @JustRuss:   Also Twitter magnifies the Stupid Rays that these people emit.  Twitter at its very core is built on a stupid idea, and it did not get any smarter over time.

    15. 15.

      Jay

      Rioters admitting to the FBI that they didn't vote in November while also admitting to attacking the Capitol to overthrow other the votes of people who did is so on the nose it feels like screenwriting— Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) January 22, 2021

