COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Jan. 22-23

by

Article here — it's mostly about Biden's executive actions to increase SNAP funding and otherwise help people suffering due to the pandemic.

Dumb:

Despicable:

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Karma is a beach in Misery: Missouri Senator who said risking COVID-19 is ‘my choice’ now sick

      “In a free society, you can lock yourself in your house and not have any human contact and I promise you, you will not get COVID,” Koenig said during the Wednesday hearing. “But in a free society, I should have that choice to leave my house. It’s my choice if I want to risk getting COVID. Just like I get in a car every day, I could potentially get in a car accident and die.”
      ………………………………
      A state Senator who’s been a harsh critic of business restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus and may have infected others during two lengthy committee meetings.

      Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, confirmed on Twitter Friday afternoon that he is ill, sending the tweet about 18 hours after rumors began circulating of his infection.

      I hope somebody slaps the piss out of this self absorbed idiot, maybe his wife will be the one.

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      368 new cases. 714 hospitalized, 139 in the ICU. Now 893 deaths, up from 841 deaths. 33% of hospital beds available, 22% of ICU beds available. 5.7% positivity.

    4. 4.

      Mary G

      Orange County had a huge drop in both new cases and deaths today – only 892 new cases and one death out of 25,057 tests. ICU availability still 0.0%, but non-ICU hospitalizations have dropped significantly. Still a long way to go,  7-day average positivity still at 16.7%, but most welcome news.

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I hope somebody slaps the piss out of this self absorbed idiot, maybe his wife. 

      Slap the shit out of him too.  And then, if even possible*, slap some sense in.

      *Narrator: It’s not possible, but slap away.

       

      And this BS argument that we aren’t allowed to go outside at all…  🙄

      Even our Democratic officials say we can go out for essential trips and for exercise, but wear a mask, watch your distance and then wash your hands when back home.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      It’s my choice if I want to risk getting COVID.

      “But I will deny the same choice to people who don’t want to get COVID from infectious idiots who are walking around.”

    8. 8.

      Gvg

      @OzarkHillbilly: in a free society, you do not get to ignore traffic laws and kill others just because you don’t feel like heeding a stop sign.

      bartenders have to cut off drunks, because drunk drivers kill other people.

      you don’t get to have campfires when the area is at high risk of wildfire.

      idiot.

