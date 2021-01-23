A 6-year old ballet student asked me today if I'm excited about getting my "Fauci Ouchie" soon, and I will now be referring to the covid-19 vaccine as only that, because it's the cutest thing ever. — Emma Scott (@EmmaScott) January 22, 2021





NYTimes buried this today but this is huge pic.twitter.com/JSef9kH2c0 — b (@nicetryofficer) January 22, 2021



(Article here — it’s mostly about Biden’s executive actions to increase SNAP funding and otherwise help people suffering due to the pandemic.)

The US had +192,065 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 25.4 million. The 7-day moving average continued to fall steadily to under 184,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/h3vXwOrAeC — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 23, 2021

"Let's reset this. Let's everbody get on the same page. Trust each other. Let the science speak."pic.twitter.com/XFIAYMAJpV — March For Science (@MarchForScience) January 22, 2021

WH Econ Adviser Warns ‘We’re At A Precarious Moment’ For COVID And Economy https://t.co/dZ0B9h8JBy via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 22, 2021

New @ECDC_EU risk assessment on variants of concern says likelihood of them spreading in Europe is very high, likely leading to more transmission and death. “Stricter NPIs are needed to reduce transmission and relieve the pressure on healthcare systems.”https://t.co/vre9c7svJp — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) January 21, 2021

To be clear:

None of this is new or surprising.

What we need to do to combat #SARSCoV2 hasn’t changed.

It has just become a bit harder and a lot more urgent.

Story in 2021 is no different from 2020: We should have done more and we should have done it sooner. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) January 21, 2021

European Union vaccine woes increase https://t.co/FXUv83IP7h — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2021

Russians are among the most skeptical in the world toward coronavirus vaccines, according to poll resultshttps://t.co/zmcmPl95Xs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 23, 2021

Lebanon's hospitals are on the brink: Unable to keep up with coronavirus patients, they have run out of beds, oxygen tanks, ventilators and medical staff. https://t.co/w8Pd2IrN2n — The Associated Press (@AP) January 23, 2021

China, after months of little #COVID19 and thriving economics, is now witnessing a surge in many parts of the country. Fearing arrival of an ultra-contagious variant, the #XiJinping regime is going straight to the mass action playbook. https://t.co/nCLekqR33L — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 22, 2021

At #Beijing’s financial district, one or two people tested every minute. Massive nucleic acid testing a major way of finding out asymptotic #COVID19 patients. Today is Friday, working day, employees at financial district are taking the tests, for FREE. #China pic.twitter.com/OEy7ADRf48 — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) January 22, 2021

Animal activist in China's Wuhan happy to be back to routine rescues https://t.co/x4GPJxKFHF pic.twitter.com/v9aG5iKa4F — Reuters (@Reuters) January 23, 2021

Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing https://t.co/jUS8sTxbqs pic.twitter.com/IzxcXtIKe8 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 23, 2021

Australia's Victoria logs 17 days with no community COVID cases https://t.co/5tZRBJUmzO pic.twitter.com/Zb3LPb9qlu — Reuters (@Reuters) January 23, 2021

Making masks smarter & safer. UC San Diego scientists are developing a color-changing test strip that can be stuck on a mask and used to detect SARSCoV2 in a user's breath or saliva. Team has received a $1.3 million to further their research https://t.co/F3TtWBHPzW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 22, 2021

Mix & match: As the U.S. vaccine rollout stumbles, the CDC tweaked recommendations for 2nd doses, allowing people to switch vaccine brands between the 1st & 2nd doses in “exceptional situations,” & to extend the interval between doses to six weeks https://t.co/u235uLNBh6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 22, 2021

Pfizer vaccine likely works against the B117 UK variant, scienstists have concluded in 2 preliminary studies. The early findings, which have yet to be peer reviewed, suggest B117 wouldn't be able to evade the protective effect prompted by the current vax https://t.co/gA68wCXyU7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 22, 2021

In tracking #coronavirus mutations, most countries are flying blind. To monitor mutations that can supercharge the pandemic or render vaccines less effective, scientists must sequence SARSCoV2's genetic code. Few countries are doing that https://t.co/myINXaswki pic.twitter.com/KAOcdgO3kj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 22, 2021

A UK press conference today raised concern, as an outgrowth of a new UK report, that B.1.1.7 carries a higher rate of fatality (not just related to it being more infectious)https://t.co/24ff3tntGdhttps://t.co/wKhUxNtaTm pic.twitter.com/wrRsys3TAo — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 22, 2021

U.S. #coronavirus cases are falling, but variants can erase progress. New daily cases are starting to slow in what some health experts see as a turning point. But they warn of a bumpy vaccination rollout amid the emergence of more contagious variants https://t.co/YXUQALoM6G — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 22, 2021

"The more personal and familiar the outreach, the more likely that it’ll work," @EricBoodman writes in a piece on how the National Medical Association, the professional society for Black doctors, is trying to instill confidence in #Covid19 vaccines. https://t.co/dlgPTXxnNm — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 22, 2021

Many Americans Tend To Ditch Masks While Socializing, According To New Study https://t.co/eIHwiWF8C4 via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 22, 2021

Dumb:

Grimes literally said she had COVID-19 less than 2 weeks ago but decided to kick it with Chappelle and Rogan. https://t.co/74ppSureSk — KB (@MindOfKB) January 22, 2021

Despicable:

#HankAaron's tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of #COVID #vaccines. He received the #Moderna vaccine on Jan. 5 to inspire other Black Americans to get the vaccine. #TheDefenderhttps://t.co/vbuHt22bJz — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 22, 2021