I wonder if Mitch McConnell has finally gone too far , and the few Democrats for some unknown reason think the filibuster is in their best interests are finally tired of dumb boy talk. I mean, for all the times that he used the rules of the Senate to fuck us over, at some point basic equity and being tired of getting steamrolled might make the 50 Democrats who represent 41 million more people than the 50 Republicans do something to get their agenda passed.

Someone once told DougJ that the only thing separating Ezra Klein and David Broder is six feet of dirt, but even Ezra, who normally is as forceful as the sweatiest neckbeard at a polisci seminar, is saying that the Democrats need to get rid of the filibuster or they’ll lose Congress in 2022.

In 2022, thanks to Democrats actually doing something about COVID, we should be able to knock on doors again. What are we going to tell voters who say it doesn’t matter which party is in power? “We wanted to pass more COVID relief but the traditions of the Senate were more important than feeding your family.” is not going to move somebody to stand in line at the polls.