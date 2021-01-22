Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Say You Won't But Then You Do

I wonder if Mitch McConnell has finally gone too far, and the few Democrats for some unknown reason think the filibuster is in their best interests are finally tired of dumb boy talk. I mean, for all the times that he used the rules of the Senate to fuck us over, at some point basic equity and being tired of getting steamrolled might make the 50 Democrats who represent 41 million more people than the 50 Republicans do something to get their agenda passed.

Someone once told DougJ that the only thing separating Ezra Klein and David Broder is six feet of dirt, but even Ezra, who normally is as forceful as the sweatiest neckbeard at a polisci seminar, is saying that the Democrats need to get rid of the filibuster or they’ll lose Congress in 2022.

In 2022, thanks to Democrats actually doing something about COVID, we should be able to knock on doors again. What are we going to tell voters who say it doesn’t matter which party is in power? “We wanted to pass more COVID relief but the traditions of the Senate were more important than feeding your family.” is not going to move somebody to stand in line at the polls.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      germy

      "We are going to be extremely aggressive, investing in every state to make sure that in 2022
      Joe Biden has a majority that he can grow." – DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

      MisterForkbeard

      What amazes me is the McConnell is essentially filibustering to keep the senate from operating at all until we agree to keep the filibuster. Which is NUTS. Obviously self-contradictory, a circular logic wheel of obstruction.

      Really glad that the Dems recognize that Republicans just aren’t acting in good faith. Even if we do ultimately keep the filibuster, there’s not going to be any talk about Republicans just trying to do their jobs and so on. It’s going to be “McConnell and his loyal republicans are actively trying to sabotage the nation so they can make Democrats look bad”, and it’ll be pretty coordinated. They’ll leave room for Rs to come back around, but make it very clear what’s happening and that it’s not a “congressional” issue, it’s a “republican” issue.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Fuck tradition! Get shit done!

      pacem appellant

      I pulled the trigger and got a WaPo sub. I know they have some shitty opinion columnists, but thank the gods no Freidman or Brooks or any of the other suckers at the FTNYT. Any WaPo columnists I should just avoid? I want 2021 to be better on my blood pressure than 2016 through 2020.

      Baud

      McConnell will probably cave before the Dems end the filibuster to get an organizing resolution passed.

      aliasofwestgate

      @Baud:  Spin, but only partially. I think its also because we weren't willing to risk a volunteer force on the odds that they wouldn't get covid after all that contact. Safety for our people was just as important as the campaigns, and yeah will be a bit harder to make up for.

But i think we'll have it in hand.

      But i think we’ll have it in hand.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: I mean, he's not wrong. A lot of organizers were really worried that when one side completely ignores covid and goes door-to-door and the other side doesn't, that GOTV efforts would suffer and it appears that they did.

So this IS spin, somewhat. But it's also true.

      So this IS spin, somewhat. But it’s also true.

      jonas

       Ezra, who normally is as forceful as the sweatiest neckbeard at a polisci seminar,

Lol. I'm stealing that bit…

      Lol. I’m stealing that bit…

      lowtechcyclist

      In 2022, thanks to Democrats actually doing something about COVID, we should be able to knock on doors again.

      We could have done so last year, once it became clear (like in June) that Covid wasn’t passed by contact, and the risk of outdoor transmission was minimal, especially while masking and social distancing.  Wear mask, ring doorbell, step back six feet.  Safe.

      Mike in NC

      My wife got a piece of junk mail today from something called "Garden & Gun",  a magazine that advertises itself as 'The Soul of the South'. WTF? Does it include tips on how to grow your very own assault rifle? I don't even want to know.

      Cermet

      This is exactly what I said earlier today in a previous thread. Glad someone is also concerned. We'll lose the senate and maybe the House come 2024 if the dem's refuse to pass the absoulte necessary relief the country needs. This might even threaten the life of the democracy – that slave era tradition to take away the rights of the majoriety by an evil minority must be done away. And yes, I'm ok if the thugs do retake the senate later and the fillibuster is gone – it has no place in a real democracy!

      lowtechcyclist

      What are we going to tell voters who say it doesn’t matter which party is in power?

      Tru dat.  And really, the filibuster has been the biggest reason people say it doesn’t matter.

      Think of the past 40 years.  There have been times when Republicans have been in power, and times when Democrats have been.  And when the Dems have been in power, the GOP has used the filibuster to ensure that the Dems don’t get much accomplished.  Which shows up in the media as “Congress can’t agree on…” which people read as: both parties suck, and neither party is interested in making my life any better.

      So along comes Trump, seemingly from outside of politics, saying he can fix this.  And people buy into it: what do they have to lose?

      Quite a bit, as many of them found out.  But that was how he won in the first place.

      If the Dems let the filibuster stand, then they’ll lose in 2022.  But it’s about way more than just this election.  They should have gotten rid of it 28 years ago.  Better late than never, though.

      Nicole

      Mr. Harrison wangled $25 out of me yesterday with his texted plea.  I give a little $ to the DNC via Act Blue every month, but can't hurt to throw some extra.

      Baud

      I believe a lot of the COVID relief package could be passed through reconciliation.  Ending the filibuster, or at least making enough of a realistic threat to deter Republicans from abusing it, is more important for other agenda items.

      pacem appellant

      @JoyceH: Yeah, never clicking on Hewitt. That won’t be an issue.

       

      @MisterForkbeard: So far, the way I’m using the sub is to follow wapo on twitter, and when they post a news item I want to read, I can click on it w/o getting the free article countdown. I’m combining this with my newfound love of Twitter (Don’t hate me. It’s so much better than FB)

      bluehill

      Mitch has only been concerned about getting and keeping power for a long time now, country be damned. It's a poker game and he's just raised by an amount to see if dems are committed, but not enough to really hurt if they call. Mitch knows that some dems want to keep to the filibuster, so he wants to figure out where the line is. On the other hand, he needs to save the filibuster for something more important and to get him to the midterms, so I can't see this issue as the one where he's going all in.

      topclimber

      @Cermet: We need to kill the filibuster if only to remind our voters that we can never afford to let the GOP control both the Senate and Presidency EVER again. If our side doesn't come out over the next 1-2 decades like we did in 2020, we will be screwed before significant change takes root.

We need to keep our squishy brothers and sisters in the Dem coalition just a bit on edge.

      We need to keep our squishy brothers and sisters in the Dem coalition just a bit on edge.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: one could end the ridiculous secret cloture rules and leave the filibuster in place, but then people would have to stand up publicly and explain why they were blocking bills.

      germy

      JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A leader of the Brexit movement and newly appointed government trade adviser in the United Kingdom is now the head of a conservative think tank in the American South.

      Douglas Carswell, 49, started working this month as the new CEO and president of Mississippi Center for Public Policy.

      Carswell, a libertarian and former member of Britain’s governing Conservative Party, was a member of Parliament for 12 years and a co-founder of Vote Leave, the campaign that pushed the Brexit referendum in 2016.

      Carswell said his home country was his primary focus as the U.K. negotiated terms of its recently finalized split from the European Union. However, he said he has had a growing interest in working in the U.S.

      They’re not sending their best.

      Immanentize

      @arrieve: I use the incognito tab to get past the pay wall* to always read Petri.  I'm trying to figure out how best to propose marriage.

*Democracy Dies Behind Paywalls.

      *Democracy Dies Behind Paywalls.

      Jeffro

      @schrodingers_cat: Abernathy's latest was, "here's what Biden needs to do if he really wants 'unity'…".  Total Republican wish list, no accountability for the insurrection, etc etc 👎🏼

      Kristine

      @pacem appellant: Some folks roll their eyes at Plum Line, and Greg and Paul can get a little grim at times, but I still read them. Jennifer Rubin, god help me, though it will be interesting to see if anything changes especially if Ds end the filibuster. Alexandra Petri. I've read Erik Wemple w/o wanting to throw my laptop against the wall.

      narya

      I saw something this week, maybe last night?, I think on Chris Hayes, where the person discussing it basically said, first, McConnell isn't the only one who knows the rules (because there are other tactics that can be used by Dems), and, second, if they do keep the filibuster, they can force the issue–make 'em actually stand there and talk. And I think that would make good press for the Dems: we want to get to work and pass these relief bills, and the other side doesn't.

      Benw

      I really hope Biden just fucking goes for it with COVID/economic relief. Let the losers scream about deficits. Krugman (and others) predict that the US is sitting on a massive economic rebound if we fix COVID, and I think our best shot to hold on in 2022 is:

knock knock

who's there?

Democrats and your life is back to normal

      knock knock

      who’s there?

      Democrats and your life is back to normal

      Kristine

      In other news, emailed both my senators and asked them not to give in to McConnell in any way because he will just turn around and club them with it. One of those senators is Durbin, who should be aware of that by now one hopes.

      bemused senior

      @pacem appellant: I really like the WaPo, but my strategy is to read the news articles thoroughly, then Jen Rubin, Alexandra Petri, Eugene Robinson, Greg Sargent, Tumulty, Colbert King, Paul Waldman, Capehart, and of Republicans, Gerson, Boot, (I know, not entirely correctly labeled) Ignatius, Larry Summers.  Depends on time.

      Barry

      “… the only thing separating Ezra Klein and David Broder is six feet of dirt”

      And far fewer excuses.  Broder came of age in a different time; Klein’s experience with politics pretty much starts with the Clinton-Dubya-Obama-Trump seesaw.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: If I remember correctly Kay sort of agreed with your  point but was frankly relieved that there wouldn't be our people going door-to-door in armed and angry red America. I think 1/6/21 events support that position.

      Hoodie

      Push every spending item you can think of right now using reconciliation (I would imagine that the COVID money meets the requirements) and make it as big as possible because IIRC you only have limited opportunities to use reconciliation in a given year.  Hold back on killing the filibuster for the first big non-reconciliation issue with wide appeal, like raising the minimum wage to $15/hr with indexing.  It's cool to have included the raised minimum wage in the original coronavirus package, as that forces McConnell to either eat it or separate it out into a standalone issue where it can be used to highlight obstructionism if he filibusters it.  Raising the minimum wage is not really an emergency issue as far as Covid relief is concerned, seeing that a lot of folks are already out of work, but it is a great issue for hammering GOP on obstructionism.  People are not going to get hung up on the difference between reconciliation and regular order.

      MisterForkbeard

      @lowtechcyclist: Democrats were about publicly minimizing unnecessary risk and asking people to stay home. You really can't square that with door-to-door visits when you're explicitly telling people not to visit.

So we COULD have done that, but it would have undermined what little stable covid messaging we had.

      So we COULD have done that, but it would have undermined what little stable covid messaging we had.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Benw: One thing about the economic rebound is that it has to start in 2021 or early 2022 to have a beneficial effect on the '22 elections. It takes TIME for the economy to sink it – people were still giving Trump credit for the "

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Message on a website I’m looking at (the holder of my IRA):

      “You’ll need to download Macromedia Flash or upgrade your existing version to view this data. The upgrade takes approximately 1 minute with a 56k dial-up modem.”

      Is it possible this web page might be out of date?

