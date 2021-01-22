Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics / Domestic Politics / The Troubles

The Troubles

He Who Shall Not Be Named might be aggressively driving over greens and taking endless mulligans in South Florida, but the rage-addicts he unleashed on the Capitol are unfortunately NOT confined to a relative handful of bellowing horned pelt-wearers, crime-selfie enthusiasts and would-be lynch mob participants. We’re stuck not only with at least some of the coup-fomenters in Congress but also tens of millions of people who sympathize with the insurrectionists. How do we solve that problem?

Since November 2016, it’s been an article of faith with me that people who traffic in wingnut lies should be confronted. Prior to that, I mostly deflected arguments with wingnut family members by reminding them we had a “no politics” rule at the holiday table. But after that, I started calling them out on their bullshit.

It went about as well as you’d expect. I’m at varying levels of estrangement with some relatives, and this has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which they think I’m using as an excuse to avoid them. (Confession: they have a point, probably.)

But to shift from family drama to the broader implications of toxic politics, the coup attempt in DC earlier this month signals the possibility of a full-blown insurgency. That it was centered on a ludicrous orange carbuncle who seems to be rapidly fading from relevance shouldn’t blind us to the lesson that millions of our fellow citizens are okay with domestic terrorism as a political tool.

So maybe it’s time to consider other solutions for reconciliation, interpersonally and on a national scale? An article in The Atlantic by Anne Applebaum explores how people in other countries that found themselves coexisting with a violent insurgency coped:

Here’s another idea: Drop the argument and change the subject. That’s the counterintuitive advice you will hear from people who have studied Northern Ireland before the 1998 peace deal, or Liberia, or South Africa, or Timor-Leste—countries where political opponents have seen each other as not just wrong, but evil; countries where people are genuinely frightened when the other side takes power; countries where not all arguments can be solved and not all differences can be bridged. In the years before and after the peace settlement in Northern Ireland, for example, many “peacebuilding” projects did not try to make Catholics and Protestants hold civilized debates about politics, or talk about politics at all. Instead, they built community centers, put up Christmas lights, and organized job training for young people.

If you think that sounds like policymaking to let the passive insurrectionists off the hook after they supported an unforgiveable break with our social and political compact, Applebaum feels you:

I recognize that this is not what everyone wants to hear. Even as I write this, I can hear many readers of this article uttering a collective snort of annoyance. Quite a few, I imagine, feel that, having won the election, they don’t want to pay for a bunch of happy-clappy vaccine volunteers, or new roads in rural America, or mental-health services and life counseling for the MAGA-infected—let them learn to live with us. I can well imagine that, like the Colombians who hate the reintegration of FARC, many will resent every penny of public money, every ounce of political time, that is spent on the seditious minority. Some might even prefer an American version of de-Baathification: track down every last Capitol-riot sympathizer and shame them on social media, preferably with enough rigor that they lose their jobs.

I know how they feel, because I often feel that way too. But then I remember: It won’t work. We’ll wake up the next morning, and they’ll still be there.

She’s not wrong. But I’m still convinced that dropping the argument and changing the subject creates a permission structure in which people who’ve lost touch with facts, reason and reality itself can act out violently or at least tacitly support those who do.

In his inauguration speech, Biden called for unity and said it was the only way forward, but he also explicitly called out the dangerous nature of lies. And don’t lies have to be called out for the truth to prevail? I’m just thinking out loud here, but that concept seems at odds with the approach Applebaum outlines.

As Steve M. said, the real silent majority is the 81 million who elected Biden and Harris without a single fucking boat parade. We’re strong, but I’m not sure we have the combined might to drag the 74 million-member screeching and aggrieved minority down the road to redemption without confronting the lies, and that means NOT dropping the argument and NOT changing the subject.

Maybe January 6 will fade. Maybe a competent administration will get the pandemic under control, revive the economy and see that prosperity and justice are more equitably shared. Maybe that success will beat back the forces of demagoguery and inspire greater civic participation so that the will of the actual majority is more frequently carried out. That is my hope.

Anyhoo, open thread.

    69Comments

    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      I was in Belfast in 2015 with a dear friend for the Festival of Fools, organized by the Belfast Community Circus. My friend Jenn had been its director for a couple years. It was formed with the explicit purpose of bringing Catholic and Protestant kids – and their families – together in a nonthreatening, noncompetitive way, and get them working and playing together. It was a large and to this day largely unknown factor in those efforts to bring the community together across religious/political lines – efforts that culminated in the Good Friday Agreement.

      These efforts can work. I know that I am still too enraged by the MAGAts in my community to extend any kind of hand across those religious/political lines right now. Maybe in a year or two.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sebastian

      We cannot turn the believers of lies but we can punish the spreaders of lies. That’s a much easier task and also very satisfying.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Although all 74 million Trump voters engaged in a rotten act, it’s incorrect and unproductive to view them as a single monolithic bloc that will remain unified for all time. A single approach will not work.

      Our side tends to want to accomplish things all at once, but big projects have to be tackled piecemeal.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      schrodingers_cat

      With their Orange patron saint in exile and no longer in the WH this so called insurgency will peter out. There will still be McVeigh like people but I doubt that without the WH patronage the comfortable and well off folks we saw on Jan 6 will repeat  their performance.

      Especially if they are made to pay for what they did. If they get away they will come to power in say a decade or more. That’s what happened in India.

      BJP’s murderous rage propelled it to power in a little over 20 years.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      The frame of 74 million versus 81 million is completely false too.  Sure, 74 million voted for Trump but only a fraction of those believe he should remain president. Even the 75% of Republicans polled believe there was wide spread fraud does NOT mean 75% of 74 million believe he should remain President.

      As I’ve said before, we should not forgive the insurrectionists, they should be punished! but at the same time we should fight the “America is so divided” lazy talking point.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      burnspbesq

      This may be short-sighted, but I care less about what people think than what they do. Long, and heavily publicized, prison sentences for the insurrectionists will go a long way toward deterring future bad acts.

      Let ‘em stew in impotent rage for all eternity.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      Unity requires a shared commitment to the rule of law.  The rule of law requires justice, and justice requires accountability.

      Or to put it another way: every thing that we let slide benefits the Republicans, whose only standard is double standards.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Doug R

      Al Qaeda had some success in Southeast Asia. Until the Boxing Day tsunami. I guess seeing bags and bags of food and other aid from the great satanic west kinda knocked the wind out of recruitment.

      Expanded Medicaid and a public option in the exchanges and rural broadband internet and a robust public health system and jobs rebuilding the green new infrastructure will all help.

      Foreign amplification of falsehoods needs to be rooted out and outright lies done away with and countries of origin revealed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Major Major Major Major

      I think I agree with the Atlantic piece. We should pursue policies that temper populist impulses, while we work on developing communities that people feel at home in. It’s good for everyone and defangs Trumpism. As for the individuals, a lot of them are just marks, not always very fine people, but like, I don’t think arguing with my in-laws who got snookered by VOA and stuff is going to work, compared to Biden’s detrumpification at VOA, and general pursuit of America First policies in trade and manufacturing. (Whether economists think those policies are great is sort of immaterial.)

      It’s not about deprogramming everyone, just deprogramming enough people.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      I think she is right to an extent.  Time goes by fast and you capture the next generation and let THEM work on the olds.    Elections are won on the margins in this country.  We will never convince the rabid MAGAts of anything.  They don’t want to be convinced.  But peel off 5% of the most ambivalent from the back end and suddenly they are a rump party.

      Get in and do simple good shit for people and then talk about it.  Don’t make it mind-numbingly complex with endless means tests and and sort of thing.  Just simple good things, and then promote them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      Do those examples of successfully “changing the subject” have examples of 24/7 Fux ‘News’, OANN, Newsmax, hate radio polluting their discourse?  Not a rhetorical question, I honestly don’t know.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @schrodingers_cat: This insurgency began in the 1790s. The one chance to put it down for good, after the Union had achieved successful battlefield termination in 1865, was squandered. It will not dissipate. It will not fritter away.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      There’s a reason Applebaum is advancing the argument she’s advancing: she’s in completely, inexorably, 100% professionally and personally connected to the conservative, whatever that actually means today, thought leaders, movement leaders, and politicians in the US, in Britain, in Poland, in Hungary, and in Israel that have turned peddling these lies into a lucrative political and business model. Her husband got elected to the Polish legislature as a member of one of these parties and it was only after his colleagues turned on him and her that she got the burned hand lesson.

      It wasn’t until the political party her husband was an elected official of started putting wanted posters up with her face and his name declaring him a race traitor because he married a Jew that she started changing her tune at all. She needs the conversation to be diverted because if it isn’t someone is going to ask the question of why, exactly, Applebaum supported all of this without any issue, and profited off of it, but only until it started to threaten her personal safety?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Paul T

      I usually shut up my moron friends by telling them go ahead with the insurgency and dissolve the government..blah blah blah……and then wonder when your next Social Security check or Medicare appointment or VA Hospital visit will happen?  Where will Grandma and Grandpa live when the checks stop.

      I can then see the faraway look in their eyes.  They think it is a football game or something.  Except if they win, the game is done forever.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MattF

      I’m in the lucky situation that my immediate family and friends are unanimously true-blue, so maybe I can approach this in a semi-objective fashion. I think the people who committed provably criminal acts in the Capitol insurrection should pay an actual price for their actions, and that includes you-know-who. Beyond that, there’s spectrum of bad behavior and I suppose you have to draw a line somewheres.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WayneL140

      MAGAstan describes the nation within a nation. It perfectly describes the one-third of the country that does not live in the US. They don’t understand the Constitution, don’t live by the law. Since they overwhelmingly approve of taking the capitol by armed insurgents what laws do they follow? And they simply refuse to change their minds on anything.

      Wait, they say, we change our minds all the time! Yes, but, you only get worse. You changed your mind on destroying the whole country.

      If the armed insurgents had succeeded, and taken hostage all the Democrats–Mitt Romney and Mike Pence, too–what would have been the outcome? What if they had hanged Mike Pence? What if the numerous police and military had supported them, and they had taken state capitals? What if they had managed to put Donald Trump back into office? What if this wasn’t a movie? What if you were the bad guys?

      This would no longer be America. Think about this phrase: You have broken all laws. Every single law we have is now wiped out. How could you possibly think we could go back to the way we were, at any point?

      Spend five minutes thinking about what the US would look like. What happens next? The Trump Administration could not get the vaccines delivered at all. There was no plan. Imagine these clowns–along with the leaders of the mob, who now think they have a right to a seat at the table–imagine for five seconds this group organizing a country of 300 million people. If this does not blow your mind, Welcome to MAGAstan. Good luck.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      @p.a.: You have to battle it with simple and relentless messaging.  Trump understood this.  That’s why he was so obsessive about shit like getting his name on the stimulus checks.  Dems are pretty bad about it.  I remember all the signs that went up in 2009 about the stimulus recovery infrastructure projects back then but they were muddled and poorly done.  And even then, the GOP whined about it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m no fan of Anne Applebaum either. But she has a point. Debating who’s right and who’s wrong, what so-and-so’s just deserts should be, is still continuing a conflict. The idea here is that you can use a constructive distraction to get people’s minds off the axes they would otherwise be grinding and on to something mutually beneficial; something in which they’ll be on the same side instead of at each other’s throats. Not the worst idea anyone’s ever had.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sab

      @Miss Bianca: I think I’ll go halfway. I’ll be somewhat friendly again to the evangelicals across the street I’d been friendly with for 20 years, but no way in hell am I ever going to help push their next door neighbor’s car in the snow.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      condorcet runner-up

      there is the other paradox that a lot of us fall into, where we end up in situations where you’re sort of playing whack-a-mole taking on and defusing one bad faith argument after another.

      but the whole point of a bad faith argument is that it’s not meant to be debated, it’s there to troll and to provide cover for some abhorrent views (which, over the trump years, we saw that previously unconscionable views became more and more okay –in their minds– to state publicly).

      what i’ve found is that when people are engaging in public – either in person or over social media – and you realize they’re engaging in complete bad faith, it may be useful to quickly deflate the argument but much more important to immediately ridicule and shun the person making these arguments.  it’s more of an engagement via lack of engagement, and people who i don’t really care about can sit and shout into the void as much as they want.

      it took me a long time to accept that i don’t have to have the last word on these things.  even as some moron thinks they “won” whatever argument (“a ha!  your lack of response PROVES I’M RIGHT AND YOUR LIBRUL PLAYBOOK WONT WORK ON ME ARGLE BARGLE”).  but all a lot these people want is validation and attention.  i realize that a lot of them end up retreating to like-minded people that then prop up and propagate these things, but there’s not much you can do for someone who is unwilling to find their own way out of it.

      the calculus changes, of course, if it’s a love one or someone who you care about a lot.  in those situations, i just let them know they’re wrong and that it’s not a matter of opinion, and that i’ll be there for them when/if they want to re-join reality, but i’m not going to go along with any bullshit and until then there will be consequences in our relationships such as not seeing them, not talking to them, etc.  more like how you’d treat someone who has fallen into a cult.  no humoring (as hard as it may be), and no actual contact besides a periodic check-in to see if they’re still full on Q (or whatever) or not.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Evil_Paul

      It’s probably worth pointing out that the Democratic platform IS outreach and reconciliation.  Unlike the Republicans, you guys don’t have “hurt the other guys” as a specific policy goal.  When Obamacare was passed, it was meant for all Americans (it took direct effort by Republican governors to oppose it).  Meanwhile, Trump actively denied Blue States their fair share of PPE, brutalized Immigrants and refugees, etc…

      I’m not sure how you guys can get it through their thick skulls that you’re actually not trying to destroy them, but it terms of actual policies and legislation, not much has to change.  Democrats are trying to govern America while Republicans are trying to hurt non-Republicans.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      As Steve M. said, the real silent majority is the 81 million who elected Biden and Harris without a single fucking boat parade. We’re strong, but I’m not sure we have the combined might to drag the 74 million-member screeching and aggrieved minority down the road to redemption without confronting the lies, and that means NOT dropping the argument and NOT changing the subject.

      We are the majority, and we are not set on punishment and retribution of those who voted for Trump. This is why I get annoyed with prattle about “healing” and “unity” and how can bipartisanship happen.

      It’s up to the Republicans to decide if they want to get sane.

      I am not all that hopeful, based on a BBC news interview with a number of Republicans.  Many of those interviewed still want what they want. It was disheartening to see how many insist on kicking 11 million undocumented people out of the country, even though Trump was unable to do much about people already here except make their lives miserable.

      Still, I agree that it might help to try to change the subject and to distract these folks.  We still have to deal with the pandemic and the economy and other matters.  I would hope that we all agree on the goals even if we prefer different paths to the destination.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kelly

      I got a head start on confronting my wingnut relatives way back in the runup to GW Bush’s Iraq war. One of my aunts forwarded a full page “the evil Muslims are gonna kill us all” email rant. Kill’em all let God sort them out flavor. I did a change all Muslim to well um that unpleasant n***** word, added “reads just like this to me”. A few days of acrimonious emails regarding collective guilt, religious hypocrisy, cowardly bullying, etc flew about and none of them contacted me about anything for 10 years  or so. Communication has been restored but none of them mention politics or religion to me anymore.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      schrodingers_cat

      Here’s another idea: Drop the argument and change the subject.

      No. I dropped the JS voting friend and her Orange bigot voting husband instead.

      And like BC @ top I am in various stages of estrangement with my Modi-loving family members and only recently been able to talk about politics with my father who agrees with me that the fluffing of T that Modi did was terrible.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      @WayneL140: The problem is that it isn’t state by state.  it’s rural vs urban.   Here in the liberal Pacific Northwest we have rural counties in the eastern half of OR and WA that are 80% red, as red as deepest red Wyoming.  By contrast, New Orleans in red state LA is about 80% blue. As is all the larger cities in the south.

      The thing that makes states red vs blue is not so much geography, but the percentage of the population that is urban vs rural.  That is the only real difference between OR and ID, or say CO vs WY.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      condorcet runner-up

      @schrodingers_cat: this is the way.

      people need to understand that if they really want to sign onto abhorrent beliefs, one of the consequences is that their real life friends may no longer want to be friends.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Evil_Paul

      Just to be clear, I’m not saying “Don’t worry, be happy.”  I’m just pointing out that Democrats don’t necessarily need to make any major sacrifices to their legislative agenda in order to reach out.  They just need to sell it better.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Cameron

      I agree with Anne Applebaum; I notice that the types of unifying projects she mentions are local, community-based ones.  I think people tend to join these authoritarian/fascist/whatever movements because they feel powerless and believe they’re absorbing the Great Leader’s power through some sort of wingnut osmosis.  Local projects that they can work on and see positive results from offer one way of letting them feel they have more control over their lives.  Now, as far as the leaders of such movements go, they’re going to have to be confronted, since they’re not going to want to settle for local community stuff.  I’m not very hopeful on this front.  I think we’d need a de-Nazification program, and I’m not sure that can be pulled off in this country.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JCJ

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I remember when I was a kid watching TV when they would air these announcements that “aliens must register” or something like that.  It always frightened me until my mother told me we did not need to worry about that.  Before my wife became a citizen she was a “resident alien” which always kind of amused me.  She is from Thailand, not some far off solar system.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CarolDuhart2

      The counterpoint to this is our own experience with Reconstruction.  Forgetting let millions linger in poverty and violence and unremitting resentment.  Even the example of Northern Ireland hasn’t created enough of a groundswell to kill sentiments of sectarianism or the attitude that Protestants should rule Catholics.  Think of the Orange Parades in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

      What does work is what the conservatives fear:  integration where people mix, mingle, marry-and immigration that brings in people who aren’t invested in the grudges of the past.  I believe this is really why Republicans fear immigration.  A lot of the racist narratives rests on the resentment of losing to the North and the fact that new people scramble that sort of thing.  One reason that New Orleans can now take down the signs is that it sees itself as a world city, and the Lost Cause seems immature to people who come from elsewhere.  Enough of them in a city, and there’s no political price to take down increasingly irrelevant and immature statues.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Wayne

      I’ve got 2 family members that are losing their shit over gas prices going up, no cots for the NG, enraged over the democrats wanting to give $1400 checks instead of $2000 (not good with math), blasting the dems for not doing enough, then blasting the dems for wanting to do too much, happy “he’s” not attending the inauguration and then a few pages up blasting the dems for what they “did” locking him out of it, etc. etc. etc. blaming it all on the radical left socialist commy bastards. There is NO reasoning with them. NONE. Their entire FB thread is total politics. They are perpetually angry, cannot walk in anyone else’s shoes, and brag they tune in to Fox in the morning to learn what more the left has done over night. One literally screamed in all caps that if you voted for any democrats she did not want to EVER here from you again and please unfriend her, delete her phone number and so on. Just Wow.  It’s very distressing. And we did.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Sloane Ranger

      I do not know the background issues in all the places mentioned but I do know that in South Africa and Northern Ireland the divisions were political, policy and, most importantly, fact based. Using apolitical means of trust building, of showing that people who look different or believe something different aren’t ogres, can be effective.

      What we have now, however, are divisions stoked by outright lies and these lies continue to find a place in the public space. Ways can be found to get people to co-operate across divides but their benefit will fade once those who believed the lies return to their normal lives, relatives, friends and preferred media consumption.

      I honestly don’t see how anything can be achieved until Fox News, OAN, Alex Jones etc. and the politicians who repeat their lies are denied a platform. Sorry to be a bit of a downer.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman: you confirm what I was thinking about Applebaum, though I didn’t know the Face-Eating-Leopards had gone after her personally. I may or may not get around to reading her piece, I keep meaning to subscribe to the Atlantic, because I need to pay for more articles I’ll get around to reading one of these days (twitter squirrel!), but does she meaningfully address the racism underlying trumpism?

      r a bunch of happy-clappy vaccine volunteers, or new roads in rural America, or mental-health services and life counseling for the MAGA-infected

      I’m all for those things, and those vaccine volunteers should be paid employees. I have no idea how we begin to address the mental health crisis that, the last few weeks, and Q-Anon, have showed, is even more widespread than I thought.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Windpond

      My brother and I are an example of the 74/81 million split. When we talk politics, I ask him what he’s hearing in the news (Fox). Often it’s words like ‘stack the courts’, ‘defund’ the police that trip him up. If I substitute expand the courts because of the increase in population and changing demographics, he says, ‘well when you put it that way, I agree’. When I say restructure funds for the police, I get a similar response. Somehow we’ve found a way to communicate mainly because we respect each other’s opinion even if we don’t agree. It’s difficult to compete with Fox repeatedly looping news filled with outright lies that incite.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Punchy

      The problem with “build them roads in Ruralville” and “improve their healthcare” activities is that it only works to soften their longstanding Dem-hatred if they are living in Actual Reality World(TM). I’m sure new highways will be OAN-spun as “driveways to re-education camps” and Newsmax will suddenly claim better healthcare is about forcing abortions, Hg-vaccines, and Bill Gates’ tracking chips.

      When so many will simply believe everything these sites spew, there’s really no way of affecting change that allows for a softening of their mindset.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      West of the Rockies

      Turns out that while America’s worst may be full of passionate intensity, Biden supporters do NOT lack conviction.  Now, if we can hang some convictions around some Trump necks, all the better.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Karen

      150 people in Portland vandalized the Dems’ headquarters. We can’t take our ball off the ball. They and the Insurrectionists are determined. How can we stop them short of militarizing?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Brachiator

      @Kent:

      You have to battle it with simple and relentless messaging. Trump understood this. That’s why he was so obsessive about shit like getting his name on the stimulus checks. Dems are pretty bad about it.

      One of the many reasons I could never be a Fox News watching Republican is that I react very badly to simple and relentless messaging.  It also causes me to distrust the messenger. Lies and bullshit are lies and bullshit, even if supposedly well-intentioned.

      Sometimes I need information. And yeah, some things need a bit of publicity and marketing.

      Not sure what a good middle ground might be.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ruckus

      Think of the entire shitforbrains maladministration as a wounded animal striking out. Because in many ways that’s exactly what they are. Was Ireland really any different? People form groups of like minded people and they usually are polar opposites with a different group. When countries form opposite political groups, those usually fester until there is a war of some kind. We had our civil war, but we really have not ever healed from that. We have been having a war of the very wealthy against everyone else for about the last 60 or more years. And the two, power money and racism have joined forces. It’s taken 165 yrs that we tried to underfoot the racism, to move past it, and that obviously hasn’t worked. It’s been probably longer that we’ve been not trying to get past the wealthy running the country to their benefit, massively over the needs of everyone else. And I think if you look at history over the last at least 400 yrs, those two issues are the cause of war, and all it’s repercussions. Probably much longer than that. We have developed segments of science devoted to the superficial differences in human beings to justify that racism, as well as complicated financial laws and dogma to attempt to govern the greed that is a human trait, and then questioned why we do that, without really getting to the heart of the matter. It’s survival. Taken to the extremes of any possible logical fallacies.

      We have to actually look at the real reasons that we are separated in dogma, and what if anything we can do about it. Here in the US we have, as people in most nations have done, glossed over the rationals that people use to justify their almost addiction to hate and greed. And part of that is that it is basic to humans to do this and it never actually does anything to solve the problems that always arise. We are group animals, and religion, politics, and money are the major groups that always effect how we live together – or don’t. How we govern – or don’t. How we solve our differences – or don’t.

      We always talk about differences and how to live with them and eventually it all falls apart and someone always says maybe we need to just not talk about it, and it never gets better if we don’t.

      I doubt I need to go over the last few years of our painful and unnecessary political/economic bullshit, but if we cover this over with the concept that we can’t coexist with discussion and openness and yes pain, we will never get past the issues. We fought an uncivil war over racism and then did what, we glossed over and appeased the losers so as not to tear apart the country. How well has that worked out over the last 165 yrs? That rug we’ve been sweeping stuff under is lumpy as fuck, smells like bullshit and is worn through in way too many places. Hiding the crap isn’t working, and in the end it never works.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kent

      @Punchy: Yes, but most people living in Red America don’t watch Newsmax or OAN, or probably even know what they are.  Most people don’t even watch Fox news.  I’ve lived for long stretches of my life in Red America.  Most people are just going about their ordinary lives, paying very little attention to any of that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      gvg

      The active leaders need to be held accountable.  The sheep are more complex. The young are easier to lead out of hate I think.

      Efforts at reintegrating schools and ending privatization which is partly segregation IMO will reduce future problems .  I went to school with a significant black population but still majority white. It was the normal I grew up with so that later on I was bothered if I noticed something was too white. All of my jobs had a mixture. I think a childhood normal helps in the long run.  Schools though are really significant and need to be watched carefully.

      I don’t intend to put up with racists contractors or businesses in the future though.  The small bigots need to be taught to hide it again.  There used to be a rule, never talk religion or politics at work or with clients that was pretty wise anyway. The last 2 decades I have been running into more small businesses that flaunt their version of religion and sometimes politics as a sales plus. That really needs to be stopped somehow. Also this type all impress me as poor quality Christians as opposed to the ones I know who do good charity like elder care, feeding the poor or helping clean  up after hurricanes.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Nicole

      There is value in community-building work, though probably more for younger kids than adults.  I attended a lecture on microaggressions a few years ago and what stuck out to me was that the lecturer felt the only solid solution against biases was chronic, positive encounters with people of other backgrounds.  And that’s backed up by research- the white people most likely to have biased opinions of people of other races are the ones least likely to actually have any contact with anyone who isn’t white.  And that’s probably easier to do with kids.

      For the right-wingers who are set in their ways- I dunno what the solution is.  I read an interesting Twitter thread by someone who said, to some extent, white bigots assume every white person agrees with them, even if the other person won’t admit it.  The Twitter person said she dealt with her extremely bigoted next-door neighbor by, any time he offered up the latest right-wing conservative nonsense, by saying, “I know you don’t really believe that.”  It would puncture his balloon and he’d shut down the conversation.  Her point was that a lot of these people absolutely do know what they’re saying isn’t true and a problem is that we try to engage as though it’s an argument presented in good faith.

      I remember asking my right-wing uncle directly if he thought Obama was born in the US and he hemmed and hawed before saying, “I don’t know!”  I realize now, he knew.  He knew full well the Kenya this was a lie.  And he couldn’t bring himself to flat-out join the lie (he is a very honest person, to a fault sometimes), but boy, he really wanted to.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Ann Applebaum needs to write on something she knows, because based on your synopsis and highlights, she sure as fuck doesn’t know how The Troubles were semi-resolved in Ireland.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Felanius Kootea

      I think outright lies should be confronted and condemned because we can see where ignoring them leads.  I do think that focusing on projects and policies that lift everyone up can help ease some tensions, as Biden is trying to do.

      People have been fed disinformation and fallen for that disinformation.  It is clearly going to be necessary to target those disinformation networks and penalize them (I don’t know the best way to do this).

      On a completely different topic, this story about a dog running away from home to wait at the hospital for her dad for six days made me smile this morning.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kent

      @Karen:150 people in Portland vandalized the Dems’ headquarters. We can’t take our ball off the ball. They and the Insurrectionists are determined. How can we stop them short of militarizing?

      You do realize that those were lefty protestors who did that?  A menagerie of ANTIFA-adjacent types?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      West of the Rockies

      I have pointed out several times that AM rage radio and Fox are big engines in this rightwing insanity.  Publishers of Coulter (et al) books are to blame as well.  I have no idea how we address those ruptured spigots of misinformation and resentment.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      To my mind, the amount of slack you get should scale inversely with how much power you have and how much violence you exert.

      We can’t visit revenge upon 70 million people. We can prosecute insurrectionists, terrorists and elected criminals to the fullest extent of the law.

      And people don’t get to lie without being called on it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kelly

      @Kent:it’s rural vs urban.

      Yep, and it isn’t new. The same people that went in for Trump were mad about the spotted owls back in the 1980’s. Mad about land use and streamside logging regulations back in the 1970’s. They have a nice even disposition, a little bit angry all the time.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Nicole

      The other thing that tough is that FOX News traffics in anger as a drug- it offers up a product that keeps its viewers in a state of rage, and anger is a high.  During the Iraq War, I very quickly got addicted to Keith Olbermann’s show because he was offering the left-wing version of FOX News.  And I reached a point where I would spend the entire day stewing about what the GOP was doing, waiting for 8PM and my next hit of Olbermann.  Once I realized it, I stopped watching, but addiction is tough to beat.

      Reply

