Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

The house always wins.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

This is how realignments happen…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

What fresh hell is this?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We have all the best words.

This blog will pay for itself.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

No one could have predicted…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Women: they get shit done

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • gwangung
  • Maeve
  • Mandarama
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Princess
  • RandomMonster
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @gwangung: You mean that NYT story about He Who Will Not Be Named trying to get a toady in place as AG to push GeorgiaWasFraudStolen? Or is there some other story as well?

      Sigh. Even after he’s left office, HWWNBN still astounds with the depths of depravity.

      Edit: Story link

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gwangung

      The OTHER coup attempt, the details on how terrorists were directed into the Capitol.

      On the flip side, the loosened terms for unemployment (you get it if you reasonably fear getting sick), the new DC statehood bill has 208 sponsors, 1.6 million vaccines given today, and more

      All SORTS of stuff happening, and ya can’t keep track of it…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      First few paragraphs:

      WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s top leaders listened in stunned silence this month: One of their peers, they were told, had devised a plan with President HWWNBN to oust Jeffrey A. Rosen as acting attorney general and wield the department’s power to force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn its presidential election results.
      The unassuming lawyer who worked on the plan, Jeffrey Clark, had been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results and to bolster Mr. HWWNBN’s continuing legal battles and the pressure on Georgia politicians. Because Mr. Rosen had refused the president’s entreaties to carry out those plans, Mr. HWWNBN was about to decide whether to fire Mr. Rosen and replace him with Mr. Clark.
      The department officials, convened on a conference call, then asked each other: What will you do if Mr. Rosen is dismissed?
      The answer was unanimous. They would resign.
      Their informal pact ultimately helped persuade Mr. HWWNBN to keep Mr. Rosen in place, calculating that a furor over mass resignations at the top of the Justice Department would eclipse any attention on his baseless accusations of voter fraud. Mr. HWWNBN’s decision came only after Mr. Rosen and Mr. Clark made their competing cases to him in a bizarre White House meeting that two officials compared with an episode of Mr. HWWNBN’s reality show “The Apprentice,” albeit one that could prompt a constitutional crisis.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      West of the Cascades

      @gwangung: how does the new DC statehood bill handle the District’s electors (via the 23rd amendment)? I tried (half-heartedly) to google for the bill text and came up empty.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chetan Murthy: Some quotes.  Holey moley.

      In charging papers, the FBI said that during the Capitol riot, Caldwell received Facebook messages from unspecified senders updating him of the location of lawmakers. When he posted a one-word message, “Inside,” he received exhortations and directions describing tunnels, doors and hallways, the FBI said.

      Some messages, according to the FBI, included, “Tom all legislators are down in the Tunnels 3floors down,” and “Go through back house chamber doors facing N left down hallway down steps.” Another message read: “All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas,” the FBI added.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mandarama

      @gwangung: I noticed in that article that they did NOT say “other members of the group” or “other rally attendees” or anything to identify who those messages came from. It seems like they would have specified if communications had been something predictable like that. At this point, there’s no telling what we’ll find out.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      I am hoping that during the extra two weeks the Republicans (and Trump) wanted… we find out a lot more information about the insurrection and hopefully start to learn names of lawmakers or staffers who were involved and sharing locations.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.