1.
Still stunned at all the news that was dropped on a Friday afternoon.
No dread; we dodged a missile, but still stunned.
3.
@gwangung: Really. Wuh?
4.
@gwangung: You mean that NYT story about He Who Will Not Be Named trying to get a toady in place as AG to push GeorgiaWasFraudStolen? Or is there some other story as well?
Sigh. Even after he’s left office, HWWNBN still astounds with the depths of depravity.
Edit: Story link
5.
Madame asked me to convey her thanks for y’all helping with Mabel’s dental care this morning. She was really surprised with your generosity. (I’ve told her the jackals are good folk.)
6.
The OTHER coup attempt, the details on how terrorists were directed into the Capitol.
On the flip side, the loosened terms for unemployment (you get it if you reasonably fear getting sick), the new DC statehood bill has 208 sponsors, 1.6 million vaccines given today, and more
All SORTS of stuff happening, and ya can’t keep track of it…
7.
You can’t always get what you want. But if you need sometimes you just may find. You get what you need.
8.
First few paragraphs:
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s top leaders listened in stunned silence this month: One of their peers, they were told, had devised a plan with President HWWNBN to oust Jeffrey A. Rosen as acting attorney general and wield the department’s power to force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn its presidential election results.
The unassuming lawyer who worked on the plan, Jeffrey Clark, had been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results and to bolster Mr. HWWNBN’s continuing legal battles and the pressure on Georgia politicians. Because Mr. Rosen had refused the president’s entreaties to carry out those plans, Mr. HWWNBN was about to decide whether to fire Mr. Rosen and replace him with Mr. Clark.
The department officials, convened on a conference call, then asked each other: What will you do if Mr. Rosen is dismissed?
The answer was unanimous. They would resign.
Their informal pact ultimately helped persuade Mr. HWWNBN to keep Mr. Rosen in place, calculating that a furor over mass resignations at the top of the Justice Department would eclipse any attention on his baseless accusations of voter fraud. Mr. HWWNBN’s decision came only after Mr. Rosen and Mr. Clark made their competing cases to him in a bizarre White House meeting that two officials compared with an episode of Mr. HWWNBN’s reality show “The Apprentice,” albeit one that could prompt a constitutional crisis.
10.
The Halal Guys’ hot sauce is very spicy and very foul. Their white sauce is alright.
11.
On the third hand, the new meme of Jedi Master Michelle was just what I needed to see….
(On the other hand, Barack already knew this…..)
12.
@gwangung: how does the new DC statehood bill handle the District’s electors (via the 23rd amendment)? I tried (half-heartedly) to google for the bill text and came up empty.
13.
@WaterGirl: I think
15.
@West of the Cascades: I would assume if DC was a state, it’d make the 23rd Amendment redundant.
18.
@mrmoshpotato: Spicey good, foul, not so good.
19.
@Chetan Murthy: Some quotes. Holey moley.
In charging papers, the FBI said that during the Capitol riot, Caldwell received Facebook messages from unspecified senders updating him of the location of lawmakers. When he posted a one-word message, “Inside,” he received exhortations and directions describing tunnels, doors and hallways, the FBI said.
Some messages, according to the FBI, included, “Tom all legislators are down in the Tunnels 3floors down,” and “Go through back house chamber doors facing N left down hallway down steps.” Another message read: “All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas,” the FBI added.
20.
@gwangung: I noticed in that article that they did NOT say “other members of the group” or “other rally attendees” or anything to identify who those messages came from. It seems like they would have specified if communications had been something predictable like that. At this point, there’s no telling what we’ll find out.
21.
@West of the Cascades: Think Rep Norton is proposing two Senators and one Representative initially)
@Mandarama: Yes, exactly. Could be just Congressional staff (which is bad enough), but the alternatives….
Like I said, BIG NEWS DUMP AFTERNOON.
22.
@Chetan Murthy: One presumes that the FBI has gone to Facebook, warrants in hand, to learn who those ‘unspecified senders’ are.
24.
“Seal them in. Turn on the gas.” @Chetan Murthy:
25.
@dmsilev: I think the FBI already knows. They didn’t specify them to the WaPo. But they know who it was. They have seen the messages.
26.
@Princess: It gets worse and worse, with every drip-drip. Worse and worse. These are our legislators, our *representatives*.
