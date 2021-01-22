On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
This Textures and Patterns series has been fun. Thank you, Mike!
🌺 And now, back to Mike from Oly, thank you for this lovely series of textures and patterns!
Mike in Oly
In my wanderings about western Washington and other nearby areas I am always taking photos of the things I find. One of my favorites types of photos to create are what I call texturals, for lack of a better term. They are often macros, but not always. They highlight color, texture and/or pattern over scenery or narrative. I find them fascinating and beautiful. I hope you will to. I’ll end this series with a theme dear to my heart. I love the forest and the textures and patterns created trees in always fascinating to me and catching my eye.
Sunlight and shadow on old cedar. The ancient forests were almost all logged in the past 2 centuries. Remnants of it are everywhere.
Freshly cut alder shows off bright orange color and perfect growth rings.
So many forces interacted to sculpt this into the shape, texture and pattern we see here. It fascinates me.
The smooth, satin finish of madrona.
Sand, surf and saltwater have taken their toll on this old cedar. There is so much beauty in decay.
Waves and worms can also have their say in a logs appearance.
And, of course, wood ahs it’s own beautiful patterns to display.
Another way wood works with water – creating patterns large and small.
The cryptic engravings of life that came before.
Burls have a beauty all their own.
I hope you enjoyed this photo series. I had much fun scouring all my photo files for just the right mix of imagery. I hope it inspires you to look for pleasing patterns and textures in your travels.
