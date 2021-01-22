Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

No one could have predicted…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Mike in Oly – Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

This Textures and Patterns series has been fun.  Thank you, Mike!

On the Road: Week of January 25  (5 am)
Albatrossity – Winter in Flyover Country #2
Mike in Oly – Wooden Boat Fair in Olympia, WA
🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Hollywood Sign
Steve from Mendocino – Some Los Angeles Street Photos
Elma – Waterfalls From Two More Continents

On the Road: After Dark: Week of January 25  (10 pm)
In the coming week, we will be in Venice with randy khan!

🌺  And now, back to Mike from Oly, thank you for this lovely series of textures and patterns!

Mike in Oly

In my wanderings about western Washington and other nearby areas I am always taking photos of the things I find. One of my favorites types of photos to create are what I call texturals, for lack of a better term. They are often macros, but not always. They highlight color, texture and/or pattern over scenery or narrative. I find them fascinating and beautiful. I hope you will to. I’ll end this series with a theme dear to my heart. I love the forest and the textures and patterns created trees in always fascinating to me and catching my eye.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 9
Olympia, WA

Sunlight and shadow on old cedar. The ancient forests were almost all logged in the past 2 centuries. Remnants of it are everywhere.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 8
Olympia, WA

Freshly cut alder shows off bright orange color and perfect growth rings.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 6
Olympia, WA

So many forces interacted to sculpt this into the shape, texture and pattern we see here. It fascinates me.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 7
Olympia, WA

The smooth, satin finish of madrona.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 4
Olympia, WA

Sand, surf and saltwater have taken their toll on this old cedar. There is so much beauty in decay.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 5
Olympia, WA

Waves and worms can also have their say in a logs appearance.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 3
Olympia, WA

And, of course, wood ahs it’s own beautiful patterns to display.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 1
Olympia, WA

Another way wood works with water – creating patterns large and small.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood 2
Olympia, WA

The cryptic engravings of life that came before.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Wood
Olympia, WA

Burls have a beauty all their own.

I hope you enjoyed this photo series. I had much fun scouring all my photo files for just the right mix of imagery. I hope it inspires you to look for pleasing patterns and textures in your travels.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • kevin
  • Lapassionara
  • munira
  • Steve from Mendocino
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      I still live in awe at the amazing natural beauty that exists in our state. I’m also really happy that madrona trees are still doing well considering not long ago they were considered endangered.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Yutsano: My dad used to call your state, “God’s Country”.  He and my mom lived up there for 13 years before moving to California and intended to return, but health issues prevented their return.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      kevin

      From a Lake Forest Park resident who appreciates the privilege of exploring Washington and images reminding me of my explorations, the first thing I have to say to you is:  damn, you are good

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.