On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

This Textures and Patterns series has been fun. Thank you, Mike!

On the Road: Week of January 25 (5 am)

Albatrossity – Winter in Flyover Country #2

Mike in Oly – Wooden Boat Fair in Olympia, WA

🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Hollywood Sign

Steve from Mendocino – Some Los Angeles Street Photos

Elma – Waterfalls From Two More Continents On the Road: After Dark: Week of January 25 (10 pm)

In the coming week, we will be in Venice with randy khan!

🌺 And now, back to Mike from Oly, thank you for this lovely series of textures and patterns!

Mike in Oly

In my wanderings about western Washington and other nearby areas I am always taking photos of the things I find. One of my favorites types of photos to create are what I call texturals, for lack of a better term. They are often macros, but not always. They highlight color, texture and/or pattern over scenery or narrative. I find them fascinating and beautiful. I hope you will to. I’ll end this series with a theme dear to my heart. I love the forest and the textures and patterns created trees in always fascinating to me and catching my eye.