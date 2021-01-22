On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Lapassionara

Steve in Mendocino’s photos of Paris have been lovely, and they are a balm for my troubled psyche in these dark days. I was in Paris fairly recently, in October, 2019 and January, 2020, exactly one year ago this week.

I have some photos of the post-fire Notre Dame that I thought jackals might find interesting. Otherwise, I tend to photo small street scenes, as the streets of Paris are a never-ending source of charm and amusement.