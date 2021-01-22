Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Guest Post: Our National Illness

Ruckus:

l hate to say this, because it sounds so, horrible, but I’m glad my parents were too old, that they lived out their natural lives well before Covid.

My dad lived most of the last decade of his life in care homes, because of Alzheimers. Mom only spent the last year or so in a care home and lived 94 yrs 364 days. People my age or older grew up and lived with the fear of many diseases that crippled or worse because there were not vaccines for them.

And even people half my age still lived with chicken pox and have the fun of shingles, for which there is now an effective vaccine, of course after I had a go round. Fun times. It makes the concept that so many think Covid is a lark, something to live through, far, far more infuriating for their stupidity.

But I guess that they, and a lot of their families didn’t have to see all that or have forgotten all that, or that they lived through it unscathed so they can get through this as well. I knew/know 4 people with polio, and 3 lived within a mile and one about 5 miles away.

Life is different today, and yet, not so different. We know more and yet many are even more ignorant. And something new to have experienced, an insurrection and attempted overthrowing of our government, and all to keep an absolutely worse than useless ass as a worse than useless president because of our national illness – racism.

Where is the vaccine for that?

    1. 1.

      Nicole

      Good piece.

      A friend of mine talks about how her parents would let her and her sisters go to the public swimming pool in the summer because of their fear of polio.

      Vaccines are one of the greatest achievements of humankind. I don’t know what’s wrong with people.

      My cousin’s wife often has trouble with vaccines, and she did, in fact, go into anaphylactic shock after her 1st Covid shot (she’s a nurse). Fortunately, she was at work, so help was readily available. She’s been home ill for two weeks, but she’s okay now. She’s not going to get the second shot. And that reminds me that those of us who no problems with vaccines are REALLY responsible for getting vaccinated, to protect the few among us who can’t take them.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      My mom passed in March and then her only sibling, my aunt, passed in May, both from kidney disease. Although to be fair. mom also had congestive heart failure and NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis of the liver) and diabetes and thyroid problems that kept her in and out of the hospital with atrial fibrillation. But she woulda definitely succumbed to Covid had she lived. They ate out four times a day and were card carrying members of the Trump cult.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Starfish

      The relationship that people have with vaccines has changed since people do not remember other people getting some of these awful vaccine-preventable diseases. In my state, the anti-vaxxers are protesting at the capital several times a year.

      People point out that most people are not hardcore anti-vaxxers just vaccine hesitant. I have very little patience for all the “I am smarter than all the medical professionals” nonsense. I wish our state would close up the “philosophical exemption” loophole. If you want a philosophical exemption, show me the philosophy book that you have written. If you have not written a philosophy book, get out of here with your nonsense.

      I am also a person who has experienced anaphylaxis, so I am a little concerned about the people who have experienced that with the current COVID-19 vaccine. It bothers me that we don’t quite know what was in those vaccines that was causing the problems. One of the people who reacted had shellfish allergies like I do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bcw

      Just heard a talk by Joe DeRisi who runs the biohub lab that switched over to do COVID testing and does about half of all testing for CA. They set up street units in the Mission district of SF (high pop density, middlish class, fairly Hispanic, about half contractors and other can’t work-from-home types.) Test everyone for free. They found 90% of sick were in the “can’t work from home” group or family of them in same home. Also viral loads were highest in first week so fast testing is really important. Also viral loads (meaning likelihood of infecting other people) were the same whether symptomatic or not and the same over all age groups. So school kids not superspreaders but not safe either. Found the 15minute tests catch all but the low virus level people unlikely to infect others. Made a big point that these fast tests have to become common. Said the longer the time that many people are sick, the greater the risk that vaccine resistance could occur. Need to track people who get vaccinated and watch for changes so the fast adaptability of mRNA vaccines could be used to keep vaccine effective.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Anti-vaxxers don’t have the memories to seeing iron lungs and those damned metal braces on people’s legs. I do. That’s why they can go fuck themselves.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bcw

      @Starfish:  The data coming in shows COVID vaccines are about the same as flu vaccine and other typical  vaccines as far as reaction risk.  There is evidence that the UK high transmission rate strains are becoming prevalent which means the next couple of months are going to be really bad. Vaccination is going to be really important.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JustRuss

      My mom passed a couple months before covid started, and I’m so grateful for that.  My mother-in-law is going in to hospice next week, and dealing with covid restrictions on top of everything else has been really hard.  I feel for everyone going through this.

      I don’t know what we do about the anti-maskers and deniers…some of whom are in my family.  They believe what they’re told, what their church tells them and all their friends believe.  It’s so tribal, stupid, and frustrating.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      My mother passed a while ago.  Dealing with Covid restrictions would have been impossible for her, and she would not have done well if she had caught it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      People my age or older grew up and lived with the fear of many diseases

      Not *just* people your age, Ruckus.  I remember growing up, we’d get chided to never drink from someone else’s (even a sibling’s) cup, never eat from someone else’s plate, never pick up food from the ground.  I remember seeing my mom and my (a bit older) cousin as they drank from a soda can/bottle: they  would never let it touch their lips — so it could be shared.  We in America are unaware of the massive work performed to rid our country of malaria and various other diseases.  We take it all for granted.

      It’s just another example of the “ceteris paribus” fallacy: “this little change I wanna make (less taxes on MEEeeEE!) will not change anything else.  Nopes.  Nopes.  Everything else will remain the same!”

      I remember learning about The Big Lie in high school.  I guess my fellow classmates didn’t learn that lesson.  Ah, well.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cope

      Growing up in the ’50s and ’60s, three specters of doom terrified the young me:  life in an iron lung if I got polio (thanks, “Life Magazine”);  death of myself or one of my four siblings from childhood leukemia (I should have waited until I was older to read “Death, Be Not Proud”); and, nuclear war.  I was fortunate not to experience any of those fates and so glad that they all became minimized over time.  There are probably reasons why so many people can be so cavalier about vaccines and such but I do not understand the thinking that allows these ideas to proliferate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Vaccines have been publicly available in the US since the late 1700s. SCOTUS ruled 116 years ago that states can force compulsory vaccinations in the interest of public health. We are truly living in an Idiocracy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Van Buren

      @JustRuss: “Tribal” hits the nail on the head. Facts won’t change someone’s mind if accepting the facts means being rejected by one’s friends and peers. That’s just the way our brains are wired. The way to break through is to replace their fairy-tale believing social support system with a new reality based one, and that means, and God, I know how how hard it is, trying to understand them, and showing empathy.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      VeniceRiley

      C-Dificile felled my father. I’m glad it was that a few years back and not now and not this. I don’t think he would have handled isolation well at all, and Covid would surely have taken him, in his condition.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nicole

      @Starfish: My cousin’s wife, as far as I know, has no food allergies; I think is specific to how her body overreacts to vaccines.  Her level of reaction is very, very, very rare.

      Reply

