l hate to say this, because it sounds so, horrible, but I’m glad my parents were too old, that they lived out their natural lives well before Covid.

My dad lived most of the last decade of his life in care homes, because of Alzheimers. Mom only spent the last year or so in a care home and lived 94 yrs 364 days. People my age or older grew up and lived with the fear of many diseases that crippled or worse because there were not vaccines for them.

And even people half my age still lived with chicken pox and have the fun of shingles, for which there is now an effective vaccine, of course after I had a go round. Fun times. It makes the concept that so many think Covid is a lark, something to live through, far, far more infuriating for their stupidity.

But I guess that they, and a lot of their families didn’t have to see all that or have forgotten all that, or that they lived through it unscathed so they can get through this as well. I knew/know 4 people with polio, and 3 lived within a mile and one about 5 miles away.

Life is different today, and yet, not so different. We know more and yet many are even more ignorant. And something new to have experienced, an insurrection and attempted overthrowing of our government, and all to keep an absolutely worse than useless ass as a worse than useless president because of our national illness – racism.

Where is the vaccine for that?