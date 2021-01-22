Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Guest Post: Libraries

Guest Post: Libraries

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

mayim:

Just saw John’s request about legislative priorities.

I have one that I would live to see: increased support for IMLS [Institute for Museum.and Library Services]. It’s a small but vital part of the federal budget.

IMLS has been on the chopping block every year that Trump has been in office. Congress takes out the zero but the funding hasn’t kept up with costs.

And the need is huge! Especially now, in the library world. Local budgets cut, which means fewer early literacy services, decreased service for the blind/visually impaired*  and homebound, less access to public computers for those without access at home <the digital divide is real and immense>, lack of programming budgets,, and much lower quality of life in many small towns as well as inner cities. Libraries are still hugely relevant!

That’s not even looking at infrastructure issues ~ many libraries and museums have major building issues: capacity, ability to adapt to modern technology, and lack of maintenance.

Disclaimer: I am a librarian at a state library, so we both directly fund programs and distribute funds to other libraries on the state. My position is state funded, except for some in-state travel that supports local library development.

I can go on at great length if any of the front pagers wants to write on the topic ~ it’s an area where a lit bit of public press might do a fair bit of good.

*The National Library Service [NLS] is the primary funder in 49 states for services to the blind, visually impaired, and those with physical issues [stroke, Parkinson’s] that make holding/using a book or tablet difficult. Amazing program with no cost to the patron.

Thanks for submitting your essay!  (WG)

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Kent

      One of the things I miss with Covid is just going to our local town library, sitting in the overstuffed chairs, and reading a stack of magazines.  Which I used to do weekly when my kids had lessons and such.  Breaks my heart to drive by it all these months and see it closed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Pete Downunder

      I’m a big fan of libraries and worked in the University library while a student. The experience scarred me for life – I still insist that at home my non-fiction is shelved by subject then by author and fiction by author. My wife thinks it’s a bit obsessive but I can put my hands on pretty much any book right away.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      meander

      Yes! Libraries are great. One of the things I miss most from the ‘before times’ is visiting a library in person, browsing books, looking for just the right book or article.

      Slightly off-thread: the Japanese NHK World network just posted a new episode for the Japanology Plus series that is all about libraries in Japan — how they have evolved, and some unusual regional libraries. I haven’t watched it yet (tomorrow!), but I’m sure it will be good.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Pete Downunder

      Libraries sure have changed, when I went to law school (in the late Jurassic) computers were 15 years at least away and the card catalog was literally cards. I was visiting our local law school library not long ago and not a book to be seen – just about everything was electronic. I asked the librarian if they still had actual books and she said yes pointed vaguely toward the basement.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      Yes to all of this post. My local library offers, not just computer access, but classes on computer literacy, too. I worry about some of the people I saw there regularly in the pre-Covid days, wondering if they’re managing to get online now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      I grew up in love with libraries. One summer I tore an eardrum in the pool, and we lived in a very hot part of the central valley of CA so I would ride my bike to the library, check out the maximum number of books, go read them then come back again. I finally just went shelf by shelf in the kids science section and read every book; they didn’t bother checking them out to me anymore because I’d come back in a few hours for the next batch.

      I still love libraries and I miss not being able to just wander the stacks to see what catches my interest. Reading is one of life’s great pleasures.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      Seattle passed a bond issue a couple decades ago to build new libraries. They are mostly fantastic or, one is strange. The downtown library interior is amazing. And the services and programs were amazing. Having them back would be wonderful. They are an asset that is of enormous benefit to our community.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      I ❤️ our local library, and i love that they’ve setup curbside book pickup even though the library itself has been closed for weeks/months at a time during the pandemic.

      I also love the children’s lit department, since i can request a Grab Bag of X books for my Y age child. We have a ton of books in our home library but new ones are always fun!

      Reply

