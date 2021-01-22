Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Guest Post: Idiots and Maniacs

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

Van Buren:

George Carlin used to do a bit that went, “Have you ever noticed that anyone driving slower than you is an idiot? …and everyone driving faster than you is a MANIAC!

That’s what the last 4 years have felt like for me.  I was surrounded by “idiots” who could not see what an existential danger Trump & co. were to the world, who could not be convinced that he was far worse than even W, who simply bothsides every issue and told me things were not so black and white. And then I’d turn around and there would be some MANIAC who wanted to tear down the entire country in the belief that it was hopelessly corrupt and flawed.

Obviously, there will still be people wishing to be more incremental than I would like, and also those more radical-but my priority would be to take actions designed to alter our fundamentally unfair economy and make it more just, including, but not limited to, raising the minimum wage, increasing workplace safety standards, greater protections for women/minorities/LGBT persons,raising taxes on the wealthy, and especially dear to my heart, increased penalties for white collar crime. All this would be emotionally satisfying and good for the country

In addition, and probably even more important, we need a Manhattan Project level of commitment to reduce carbon emissions, or else all the social justice initiatives on the planet will be moot.

Thank you for submitting your essay!  (WG)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      It's only an issue if you find yourself simultaneously behind the idiot and in front of the maniac.

      It’s only an issue if you find yourself simultaneously behind the idiot and in front of the maniac.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nicole

      Oh, I enjoyed this.  Especially as I just came off scrolling FB and read a comment by a hybrid idiot-maniac and thought, “Oy, it never ends…”

      Sooooo with you on white collar crime.  It’s why I was such a Warren girl in the primaries; I felt like she was the one keeping a spotlight on corruption.  They need the threat of jail time.  Fines are just cost of doing business.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      I increasingly think “both sides are bad because correctness is always somewhere in the middle” and “both sides are bad because correctness is a million miles off in Dimension X” are almost functionally identical positions. Both useless.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Nicole: Warren was the only thing standing between us and a Bloomberg presidency. Hopefully she runs every four years just to sack the assholes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Parfigliano

      Increased penalties for white collar crime?  How about a penalty for it beyond the corporation paid a fine but admitted no wrong doing.  After all corporations are people my friend.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Van Buren

      When I wrote this I thought it was pretty good (or else I would not have submitted it!) but having read the dozen or so guest posts that can before, I am embarrassed to be published. I want to commend the effort of the other posters, who clearly put more thought and time into their work than I did.

      In any case, a big thanks to management for posting and to any commenters who have nice things to say.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      @Nicole: I am so glad she is still in the Senate. I was Warren all the way in primary but with severe qualms about the Senate. She seems more of a legislator than an executive. So happy about how the election turned out. Biden was squeaky clean on managing the 2009 stimulus.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Right?  Watching her crush his campaign in the first minutes was one of the greatest moments I’ve ever seen in a primary debate.

      I keep telling myself Yang does not have a chance to be NYC Mayor, but then I remind myself we were the idiots who elected Bloomberg THREE times.  (I mean, not me idiot, but you know…)  NYCers get confused when too much money is waved before them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nicole

      @sab: Yeah, and I was thinking about how Biden didn’t get rich until after he left gov’t in 2017.  I wanted a President who would go after corruption, but I am content with one who I feel very confident is not corruptable.  He’s going to do plenty of things I disagree with, but I don’t think any of them will be for his own personal interest, or that of his friends’.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      @West of the Cascades: Giuliani at least had been a prosecutor going after organized crime before (I just watched a Netflix series about the gov’t going after the NYC mafia and he comes across really well in it, God help us).  Bloomberg ran on Rich Businessman, which is a political identity that I wish would get fired into the sun; it’s caused so much damage to this nation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Van Buren:   You are in good company!

      It’s human nature for many of us to judge our own work more harshly than others do, and certainly more harshly than we would judge if it were someone else’s work.

      Reply

