George Carlin used to do a bit that went, “Have you ever noticed that anyone driving slower than you is an idiot? …and everyone driving faster than you is a MANIAC!

That’s what the last 4 years have felt like for me. I was surrounded by “idiots” who could not see what an existential danger Trump & co. were to the world, who could not be convinced that he was far worse than even W, who simply bothsides every issue and told me things were not so black and white. And then I’d turn around and there would be some MANIAC who wanted to tear down the entire country in the belief that it was hopelessly corrupt and flawed.

Obviously, there will still be people wishing to be more incremental than I would like, and also those more radical-but my priority would be to take actions designed to alter our fundamentally unfair economy and make it more just, including, but not limited to, raising the minimum wage, increasing workplace safety standards, greater protections for women/minorities/LGBT persons,raising taxes on the wealthy, and especially dear to my heart, increased penalties for white collar crime. All this would be emotionally satisfying and good for the country

In addition, and probably even more important, we need a Manhattan Project level of commitment to reduce carbon emissions, or else all the social justice initiatives on the planet will be moot.