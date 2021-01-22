

I think most of us have had enough time & space to be able to enjoy this in the spirit it was intended, now.



there's going to be a stream of good news and it's going to feel weird. https://t.co/mxD7gbkZil — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 21, 2021

The Muslim Ban is no more. Trump literally ran his campaign on it and Biden ended it on day one of his Presidency. There's no both sides. — Wajahat "Notoriously Brown" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 20, 2021

It is telling that there is almost no pushback on Biden ending the Muslim ban. There was never a security justification for it, but Republicans defended it anyway for four long years as families were cruelly and needlessly separated. Their silence paved the way for more abuse. — Ryan Costello (@RyeCostello) January 21, 2021

Trump’s awful CFPB director abolished crucial restrictions on predatory lending. Now she’s fired. https://t.co/q5xWwb2sJT via @slate — Steve Weinstein (@steveweinstein) January 21, 2021

Fauci just announced the end of Trump's Gag Rule that defunded NGOs who even discussed abortion with women. This meant closing women's health services, family planning clinics, HIV clinics. Studies found use of birth control DROPPED by 14% & abortion rose by 40% as a result. — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) January 21, 2021

Confirmed: Biden has signed executive order implementing SCOTUS decision in Bostock v. Clayton County against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in all federal agencies. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) January 21, 2021

Woah, missed this. @JoeBiden just made funding for non-congregate homeless shelters 100% reimbursable. Until now, states & local govs have had to meet 25% cost-sharing with FEMA. This means more at-risk homeless folks off streets and in healthy housing. https://t.co/qJ7HNKFkuo — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 22, 2021