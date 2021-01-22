Fauci on difference between working for Biden after Trump: “It is somewhat of a liberating feeling.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2021





REPORTER: You've joked a couple times about the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations. Do you feel less constrained? FAUCI: You said I was joking about it. I was very serious. I wasn't joking. pic.twitter.com/nyH4ow1zVj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2021

Death toll from coronavirus will likely top 500,000 next month, Biden says. pic.twitter.com/IM32lbe9Iw — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 21, 2021

The US had +193,758 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 25.2 million. The 7-day moving average continued to steadily fall to under 192,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/uuFOzuhp61 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 22, 2021

Anyone who claimed “people will stop talking about COVID-19 after the election” (because it was just a political ploy) should be called on it in each and every interview they give. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 21, 2021

Pres Biden will sign 10 more executive orders related to COVID-19 today including directing agencies to use the National Defense Production Act to compel companies to prioritize making supplies like N95 masks & swabs. He also released a 23 page plan. More: https://t.co/6yiqUGbpmS — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 21, 2021

#UPDATE In addition to needing a negative #Covid-19 test result before flying, travelers to the United States will now need to quarantine upon arrival, #PresidentBiden said, toughened existing regulations under #DonaldTrumphttps://t.co/dZyqaClkPE — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 21, 2021

"We'll move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated for free" President Joe Biden promises to deliver 100 million shots of the coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office Latest: https://t.co/wsAUbovy4t pic.twitter.com/hVXxWpfk2L — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 21, 2021

A partial lockdown has been enacted in Beijing following the detection of the UK #coronavirus variant, B117 https://t.co/QrXpJYLNi5 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 21, 2021

North China's Shijiazhuang sets up 458 quarantine centers to curb COVID-19 https://t.co/uHrkbhz6WO pic.twitter.com/khb4oERihp — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 21, 2021

China is rushing to build a massive quarantine camp with 4,000+ isolation suites in a region outside Beijing that’s dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Officials have put tens of millions of people under a strict lockdown to stunt the spread. https://t.co/SMN61nAX60 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 21, 2021

Here you see the people of Beijing voting with their feet on whether they believe the government. Deciding if it's safe to take the subway.

So it's a cause for concern when there were visibly fewer people on my subway to work this morning compared to a few days ago. — James Mayger (@JDMayger) January 21, 2021

Japan stood firm on its commitment to host the Tokyo #Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation but the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a global pandemic https://t.co/9O0feC99Cy pic.twitter.com/5OfH9PPi03 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections: study https://t.co/OZBvo4oczA pic.twitter.com/9SScsNtohb — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

India gives 1 million doses of #COVID19 vaccine to Nepal https://t.co/VwTbmDZlGx via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 21, 2021

In the UK, hospitals are straining to cope with a new #coronavirus variant, despite warnings last year that more preparations were needed for an expected surge of winter cases https://t.co/XBiYWgCb18 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 22, 2021

Why won't vaccinating the vulnerable end lockdown? https://t.co/McLQhHKegi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2021

The death toll from the coronavirus in Germany has passed 50,000, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks even as infection figures are finally declining. https://t.co/9TxwQB3X08 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 22, 2021

Hungary first in EU to approve Russian Covid vaccine https://t.co/nZ0oYebmSy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 21, 2021

Africa's long wait for the Covid-19 vaccine https://t.co/y8hxh6Jm14 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2021

Brazil says will receive two million AstraZeneca doses by Friday from India https://t.co/XUVGb097AE pic.twitter.com/pNLWtJI5sY — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech agreed to supply their COVID-19 shot to the World Health Organization's COVAX vaccine scheme, which is aimed at lower-income countries, according to sources https://t.co/RYY7xP9CVu pic.twitter.com/VhhRSAy2iZ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

"I don't see why we can't be doing more to provide N95 masks particularly to high risk individuals. Especially as these new variants spread, masking is going to become more important," says @ScottGottliebMD on ways the new administration can use the Defense Production Act. pic.twitter.com/i8LlSs303c — CNBC (@CNBC) January 21, 2021

Covid: What we know about India's coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/9UZGa239ee — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2021

Asked if he had 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine, Dr Fauci told us: “I did. I had it on the 19th. I was hoping that I wouldn’t get too knocked out. I did for about 24 hours. Now I’m fine.” “Fatigued. A little achy. You know. Chilly. Not sick,” he told me, ahead of Biden remarks. pic.twitter.com/Ob0Pb91rrQ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 21, 2021

What We’re Not Telling the Public When They Get the Vaccine. Also, side note: I got my term “manaphylaxis” into ?@NYMag? ?@intelligencer? ?? https://t.co/5TrRD240Sl — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) January 21, 2021

the moment at which I knew the US was completely screwed was when a friend arrived back from Beijing in March and was basically waved through without the slightest check or concern https://t.co/pIqx8IULRU — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 21, 2021

In September and October, there was about 1 in 8 chance for patients hospitalized for COVID-19 to die. But since November, the chance of dying for those hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased to about 1 in 4, according to an L.A. County analysis. https://t.co/2ISS1rpDo3 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 21, 2021

All overweight Washington D.C. residents will get priority for the #coronavirus vaccine. Obesity has been a factor for poor outcome among people hospitalized for COVID19 https://t.co/GS0tyb98U8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 21, 2021

Amazon to open pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Seattle headquarters https://t.co/GJRZORGsaH pic.twitter.com/68H63KydnF — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021