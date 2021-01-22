Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Jan. 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Jan. 21-22

by | 4 Comments

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      398 new cases, up from 363. 727 hospitalized, 168 in the ICU. 841 deaths since last March. 33% of hospital beds available, 22% of ICU beds available. 6.1% positivity.

      Heading in the wrong direction again.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/21 China reported 94 new domestic confirmed, 99 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases:

      • At Dalian, 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases remain in the city. There are 2 communities currently at Medium Risk in the city.
      • At Shenyang, 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 4 domestic domestic confirmed cases in the city.

       

      Beijing Municipality reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all at the epicenter community in Daxing District, all are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 1/17 or 1/19. There are currently 3 villages (at Shunyi District) at Medium Risk. 1 community (at Daxing District) is at High Risk.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 18 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 13 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 835 domestic confirmed cases (10 critical, 31 serious, 656 moderate and 138 mild) & 144 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 at Nangong District & 1 at Longyao County) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. All 3 confirmed cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 1/3, 1/4 & 1/17, respective. No information released for the asymptomatic case. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 56 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Nangong District remain at High Risk, 1 residential compound at Longyao County remain at Medium Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 15 new domestic confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 10 confirmed case recovered. 11 of the confirmed cases are at Gaocheng District (7 previously asymptomatic already under isolation, 3 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 1 from mass screening already under home or centralized quarantines), including 10 at the epicenter township; 2 at Xinle District (1 previously asymptomatic & 1 traced close contact), 1 at Chang’an District (previously asymptomatic), 1 at New Dev. Zone (from mass screening). No information for the asymptomatic cases. Some of the cases had been diagnosed as asymptomatic as early as 1/3 – 1/5, just turning symptomatic on now. Currently, there are 788 confirmed cases & 133 asymptomatic cases. 2 residential compounds were elevated to Medium Risk. The city has commenced the 3rd round of mass screening. There are 33 residential compounds, 7 villages & 1 residential building at Medium Risk in the city. There are 2 districts at High Risk.

       

      Jinzhong in Shanxi Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 domestic domestic confirmed case. The cluster was seeded by travelers from Shijiazhuang at the beginning of Jan.

      Heilongjiang Province:

      Heilongjiang Province reported 47 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) & 88 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 306 domestic confirmed & 456 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 36 new domestic confirmed (8 previously asymptomatic) & 55 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Wangkui County reported 35 confirmed (7 previously asymptomatic) & 42 asymptomatic cases, Hailun reported 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 8 asymptomatic cases, Anda reported 5 asymptomatic cases. No case information released so far. There are currently 284 domestic confirmed & 348 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The entire Wangkui County Remain at High Risk.
      • Harbin reported 10 new domestic confirmed (7 at Limin Dev. Zone & 3 at Hulan District) & 31 asymptomatic cases (9 at Hulan District, 22 at Limin Dev. Zone). All the new positive cases reported yesterday, and likely most of the cases reported at Hulan and Nangang Districts and Limin Dev. Zone in the past few days, are all employees at a meat packing plant or their immediate family members. This is the first outbreak at a meat packing plant in China that I am aware of. Many Chinese consumers have been shying away from imported frozen meats, this will cause anxiety with domestic frozen meat, too. There are currently 16 domestic confirmed & 71 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 4 residential building units are at Medium Risk, but more areas will surely be added by tomorrow.
      • Qiqihar reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Ang’angxi District, both are traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/11 and 1/12, respectively. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 31 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), at Zhaozhou County, a traced close contact of an asymptomatic case at Anda in Suihua. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential building unit remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Mudanjiang, 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation, there are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 
      • At Heihe, 3 domestic confirmed cases remain.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province reported 19 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic) & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases, there are currently 181 confirmed (4 critical, 11 serious, 141 moderate and 25 mild) & 45 asymptomatic cases there.:

      • Songyuan did report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Tonghua reported 9 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 6 of the 14 new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, the other 8 are from mass screening. There are currently 132 domestic confirmed & 32 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remain at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 10 new domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases, ask traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There are currently 47 domestic confirmed & 11 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Mass screening of all residents are ongoing. 1 township & 3 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (including the 3 I mentioned in yesterday’s post), all at Huangpu District. The 1st case was found via regular screening of hospital custodian staff, the 2nd case was found via regular screening of support staff at another hospital. and is a neighbor of the 1st case, and the other 4 cases are traced close contacts. 1 of the cases is a service staff at a hotel, and 1 of the guest (a student returning from overseas) is among the newly confirmed cases. We will see if the student turns out to be the index case. As of noon on 1/22, 112 F1 (all have tested negative so far) & 234 F2 close contacts (205 have tested negative, other pending), and 15,918 connected individuals (15,907 have tested negative, other pending) have been traced. 1,167 environmental sample have been tested, 12 have tested positive, all at residences or workplaces of positive cases. 1 residential area is at Medium Risk. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 1/21, China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases, 20 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed case, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Mexico (via the US) and 1 each from Zambia (via Nepal) & Nigeria (via Nairobi); 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province –  1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US (via Germany), Switzerland & India (via Germany)
      • Anhui Province (locations not specified) – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese crew members of a cargo ship with last port of call at Singapore and 1 Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Chongqing Municipality – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Nepal
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Serbia (via Copenhagen)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Brazil & Spain
      • Yiwu in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian national coming from India (via Kathmandu); the case landed at Guangzhou on 1/5 and passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative for RT-PCR several times, upon release from quarantine on 1/19 he flew to Yiwu and entered centralized quarantine again, where he tested positive
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea

      Overall in China, 27 confirmed cases recovered, 15 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 20 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 3,103 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,674 active confirmed cases in the country (286 imported), 80 are in critical/serious condition (2 imported), 819 asymptomatic cases (266 imported), 5 suspect cases (all imported). 35,752 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 1/22, Hong Kong reported 61 new cases, 6 imported and 55 domestic (26 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

      Evap

      The president of my university held a town hall about vaccines yesterday.  He is trying to see if the state is going to let  university faculty be classified as educators.  If so, I would be in Phase 2 and would likely get the vaccine sooner than I thought.  Fingers crossed!  I’m a few years away from the Phase 1 cutoff of 65 years old.

