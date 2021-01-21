Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

True Color Open Thread: Hit Dogs Will Holler

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag“Biden Touting Equality Is Anything But Routine” :

It’s easy to treat Biden’s assertion of the central importance of equality to the American experience as banal. Don’t we all at some level, conservatives and progressives alike, believe that “we are all created equal”?

Not during the administration that just left office, or for some years before, as white racial resentment, homophobia, hatred of nonwhite immigrants and refugees, and anti-feminism gradually gained a toehold and then a stronghold in one of our two major parties. While Trump made more extreme expressions of racism acceptable for the first time in decades, he was hardly the first apostle of anti-egalitarian backlash in recent years. The tea-party movement that formed in reaction to the Obama-Biden administration was violently hostile to any sort of redistribution of resources to promote equality, and many tea-party folk blamed the housing and financial crises of 2008 and the Great Recession that quickly followed on those people who lacked the moral fiber to take care of themselves. Some began to call themselves “constitutional conservatives” on the theory that limited government and property rights, not democracy and definitely not equality, were the eternal underpinnings of the Republic, as provided for by divinely inspired Founders.

While no one would call Donald Trump a “constitutional conservative,” he conquered the GOP by weaponing white grievances and marrying them to culture-war passions. The MAGA movement accepted as axiomatic that white Christians are the primary victims of discrimination these days; that recognition of racial injustice is “political correctness”; and that intolerance toward racists and other apostles of privilege represents a “cancel culture” incompatible with liberty…

The unity Biden seeks will depend on Republicans repudiating this lurch into the kind of authoritarian thinking necessary to restore the “American greatness” of the white Christian patriarchal society of the 1950s. Yes, my colleague Jonathan Chait is right that if Republicans eschew Trump’s hatefully divisive rhetoric and find some practical areas of bipartisan agreement, the tone in Washington can be improved to the point where armed gangs of MAGA rebels won’t be tempted to overthrow the government in an “uncivil war that pits red against blue,” as Biden put it in his Inaugural Address. But more fundamental progress is going to require unity not just in programs and projects but in fundamental values and a sense of what the country needs to do to live up to its promise. So long as the GOP views itself as a bulwark for denying equality on behalf of those who fear the loss of privilege, the “uncivil war” will never be more than a crisis away from resurgence…

Proof of concept, from some of the GOP’s leading lights:

True Color Open Thread: Hit Dogs Will Holler

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
.

Special sidebar for the latest Cruz-ifictions!

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      McConnell being a little bitch about the organizing resolution for a split Senate. Schumer and Biden need to tell Manchin he won’t get chair of Energy if he doesn’t blow up the filibuster to get the OR through and allow him the seat. Leaving the Senate in de facto control of the minority (the committee chairs are all still Republicans) is bullshit to the highest degree.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MattF

      It’s certainly true that the yelps from the right about the need to identify white supremacists are revealing. But we’re apparently not getting yelps about the whole truth vs. lies thing… which is also revealing, in a  way.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jeffreyw

      I keep hearing unity arguments that come at from the view that the republican sons a bitches that fucked it all up due something extra just for showing up to the table.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Freemark

      Just finished watching the White House briefing and I am developing a crush on Jen Psaki. Don’t know if it’s because she’s that good or if I’m projecting my joy at seeing such total competence of this administration onto her. Probably some of both.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The vile animated malignant tumor that is Kkkarl Rove is “offended” that Biden brought up “the race thing”.

      Go pound sand, Turdblossom.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Sen. Rand Paul on Fox News: “If you read his speech and listen to it carefully, much of it is thinly-veiled innuendo calling us White supremacists, calling us racists, calling us every name in the book, calling us people who don’t tell the truth.”

      Well, Biden did promise to bring truth back to the government, so …promises kept, even in the first few minutes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      Could you hear me laughing when I got to the tweet about Rand Paul’s comments?

      ETA:  you could hear dmsilev laughing too, apparently.

      Rand is … such a dick.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      I find the whole “come and take them” business to be more than a bit stupid if you know the history. Leonidas challenged the Persians to come and take their weapons if they wanted them so badly, and it was a brave and impressive sounding challenge. But in the end, the Persians did come and take the weapons from the Spartans’ (and their allies) dead bodies, and the stand at Thermopylae barely even slowed the Persians down. The idiots who quote the line today should think about that when they brag about how they’re going to stand up to the government to keep their guns.

      Reply

