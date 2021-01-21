Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Thursday Morning Open Thread: What A Difference A Day Makes

Thursday Morning Open Thread: What A Difference A Day Makes

by | 30 Comments

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Goya spokesperson Ivanka crying as Dump fled the capitol (photo)

       

      Of course she’s only crying because she will never be invited to another Met Gala

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Bidens share a moment right before they entered the White House

      Joe just can’t help himself, has to run over to a few folks and give them special attention. Social distancing? Good luck Jill.

      (mind you, highly unlikely he put himself in any danger during those brief encounters)

      OzarkHillbilly

      It’s an honor to be your Vice President.

      Oh and fuck that duplicitous SOB Roy Blunt who is standing behind Kamala as she gets sworn in.

      Raven

      My dear friend and her Australian wife had to move back to Sydney even though they were legally married in NYC. She wrote a wonderful note on Facebook this morning and she noted that she mentored at Write Girl in LA and that Amanda Gorman was part of that program (after my friend taught there)

       

      https://www.writegirl.org/

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      ELLA Emhoff stole the style show at Joe Biden’s inauguration with an outfit straight off the catwalks of Paris and Milan.
      And fashion insiders say she is poised to become a national style icon over the next four years

      Ella Emhoff did with one coat what Ivanka couldn’t get done in four years. Instant style icon.
      — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 20, 2021

      Another reason why Ivanka is crying: with simplicity and authenticity, Ella (photo) stole everyone’s heart, while the plastic Ivanka was instantly revealed to be crook and a fraud.

      Baud

      I actually had a morbid thought this morning that I’m glad Jimmy Carter lasted long enough to have a decent president speak at his funeral.  Just one of the many ways the country is in a better place today.

      Cermet

      First, thrilled the orange stain is gone; extremely happy that not just the White House is under Dem control, but the Senate as well, now. That is beyond amazing (thank you so much Stacy Abrams for helping to save “Democracy” … at least for now.)

      In that later regards, having a consititution based upon and heavily written for Slavery and with almost half the electorate being so racist that even that stain upon our national fabric was worth voting for, I seriously doubt our “democracy” really did prevail. Rather, it staggered onward with its racist and hateful parts fully functioning and dooming our republic unless and until racical chages are made – i.e. we actually make our country a democracy where coprporations aren’t given control of our government and voting becomes not just a right but a required civic duty for all on proper national holidays (both to allow people offf from work to vote and celibrate a true democrarcy.)

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

       

       

      Biden returns honor and decency to the Oval Office:

       

      …portrait of Andrew Jackson – the censured and fellow populist 19th-century president – was replaced with Benjamin Franklin, meant to signal Biden’s interest in science, according to the Washington Post. Other intentional changes include a portrait of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and paired paintings of Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton – representing two people with vastly differing ideologies who worked together.

      Placed on the mantle and other shelving are of Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, and Robert Kennedy. Also notable are a bust of César Chávez, the American labor leader and Latin American activist, and a sculpture of the Chiricahua Apache Tribe, which belonged to late senator Daniel K Inouye, the first Japanese American elected to both houses of Congress.

      Photo #1

      Photo #2

      Photo #3

      Princess

      Did anyone else have a terrible time sleeping last night? I was okay but I think my husband didn’t sleep a wink. I think it was the unpeeling for four years of quiet anxiety and terror that could finally be released all at once.

      Betty Cracker

      Did anyone watch Jen Psaki’s press briefing? No servile and desperate brown-nosing to impress “an audience of one.” No belligerent insistence that up is down and black is white. The press sec displayed a command of policy and the ability to discuss it coherently. It was remarkable in its ordinariness, like watching a human being wash a sink full of dishes after watching screeching monkeys fling plates for four years straight. 

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      ‘A Total Failure’: The Proud Boys Now Mock Trump

      Members of the far-right group, who were among Donald Trump’s staunchest fans, are calling him “weak” as more of them were charged for storming the U.S. Capitol.

      Even the deplorables can’t stand his loser stink

      MJS

      Effective today, I am going to do my best to not let Republicans run my life. I’ve spent the last 4 years obsessing and despairing over the latest shit Trump pulled, or how Republicans enabled that shit. No more. I’m going try to pay no attention to the antics of Cruz, Hawley, McConnell, et al. I will pay attention to investigations of Republican assistance to the insurrectionists and, of course Trump’s Senate trial, but other than that, Republicans are losers, and they deserve all the attention a last place team gets during the playoffs – zero.

      Baud

      Pete Buttigieg will testify before a Senate panel on Thursday considering his nomination for transportation secretary, putting the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor on the path to becoming the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

