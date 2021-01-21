Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Staffing matters

Dr. Ben Sommers is both wicked smart and going into the Administration to work on the Department of Health and Human Services internal research and data team.

Nine of his ten most cited papers are Affordable Care Act and/or Medicaid papers.  His research on Medicaid work requirements and the implicit administrative burden in Arkansas was critical evidence that partially led to the federal courts to be extremely suspicious of Medicaid work requirements.

Staffing matters.

Dr. Sommers is just one example.

There are a number of people going into HHS (which is where I have a professional interest in knowing who is whom) that have an active interest in making insurance accessible, affordable and usable for as many people as possible.

The staff transition at the deputy undersecretary and deputy assistant levels is going to be a whiplash in what plans can even be discussed much less implemented.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      Our long national nightmare is really over, isn’t it?

      It’s taking a bit of getting used to.

      It’s so good to know that, even before we’re able to pass any laws extending the reach of the ACA, this Administration will be reversing all the actions by the previous Administration that tried to hamstring it as much as possible, and will be doing their best to extend its reach administratively to the maximum that the law allows.

      That alone is a real blessing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      wvng

      I watched last night as Biden administered the oath (via zoom) to hundreds of appointees. I suspect that David’s story of his tiny corner of the puzzle is being repeated across government. I slept so well last night.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt

      active interest in making insurance accessible, affordable and usable for companies able to fleece as many people as possible

      We’d save a lot more money if we made insurance obsolete, but the people who’d benefit don’t write million-dollar checks to campaigns.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VOR

      Wait, hiring people who want to make the program work. Instead of people who want to subvert it and make it fail. “It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for them.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      @Baud: Unhappiness with the UK’s NHS was what a lot of UK people I know cited as one of the reasons for Brexit, and these are UK POC. Private insurance exists in almost every country, so we may as well work toward effective public and private options instead of tilting at the windmill of no private insurance at all.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chyron HR

      @Baud:

      Great leaders like Bernie and Mao don’t let themselves be hamstrung by what the common man thinks.

      Reply

