Square One (Open Thread)

by | 36 Comments

This isn’t surprising, but still, damn:

As they were settling into the White House on Wednesday, Biden administration officials were reportedly stunned to discover that President Joe Biden’s predecessor didn’t have a plan with regards to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

A source told CNN on Thursday morning that the new administration will “have to build everything from scratch” thanks to former President Donald Trump’s reported lack of strategy with the vaccine rollout.

“There is nothing for us to rework,” they said.

Biden will have to start from “square one,” said another source, who called Trump’s nonexistent distribution plan “just further affirmation of complete incompetence.”

I doubt the Biden peeps are truly surprised. It’s been obvious for months now that vaccine distribution keeps getting pushed down to the next level with no overarching coordination. It’s happening in Trumpy-ass states like Florida too, with DeSantis shoving responsibility down to the county level with no resources or oversight.

We’ll need hearings on this massive failure at some point, and accountability for the incompetence that will cause so many needless deaths and unnecessary suffering, but first, time to clean up the mess. Open thread!

    1. 1.

      waspuppet

      It’s happening in Trumpy-ass states like Florida too, with DeSantis shoving responsibility down to the county level with no resources or oversight.

      Foisting the hard jobs off on the underlings and hitting the golf course: Trump really did run the government like one of his businesses.

    4. 4.

      Cameron

      Yeah, I saw this morning (forget where) that DeSantis said he doesn’t want any COVID help from the Biden administration.  Great. I feel safer already.  I did note that his big vaccine roll-out w/Publix, etc.  is in Palm Beach.  Gee.  I wonder who’s in Palm Beach that merits that attention?

    5. 5.

      Cacti

      I’m sure the Biden team can come up with something relatively quickly to cover the logistics.

      What concerns me is the 70+ percent of the population we need to take the vaccine voluntarily for the herd immunity effect to kick in.

      I think that’s going to take some carrots and/or sticks.

    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Biden will have to start from “square one,” said another source, who called Trump’s nonexistent distribution plan “just further affirmation of complete incompetence.”

      I think a more accurate phrasing would be “Biden had to start from square one”. He and his team must have suspected this was the case months ago just on general principles, and confirmed it as soon as the transition was officially underway. “Further affirmation of complete incompetence” is spot-on, though I suppose malevolence is also an option; maybe we’ll find out that Jared was selling vaccine shipments to anyone willing to pay for them.

    7. 7.

      debbie

      Can we be sure the vaccine plan simply wasn’t misfiled? The plan could be in the same drawer as Trump’s health plan and tax forms. //

    8. 8.

      Skepticat

      @waspuppet

      Foisting the hard jobs off on the underlings

      Had the underlings been even marginally competent rather than mewling sycophants and toadies, it might not have been quite so bad.

    9. 9.

      Keith P.

      There was a vaccine plan, but it was for Trump to win reelection while the vaccine just supplemented the ongoing herd immunity effort…while getting 72 holes of golf/week.

    10. 10.

      Hildebrand

      It may actually be easier this way – no corrupt officials to toss out of the way, no bad practices for folks to unlearn, just release the plan that they must have already in hand, and let everyone know how it is going to work.

      Stomping on recalcitrant Republican governors will be a gift to the Biden administration, as they can simply say, ‘don’t you want your people to stay alive?’, and sit back and watch folks realize in real time that Biden was serious about governing for all people.

    11. 11.

      rp

      Like a lot of things with Trump, it’s something we all predicted and expected, and yet is still absolutely stunning when confirmed. There’s knowing and KNOWING.

    12. 12.

      randy khan

      Given the level of incompetence, no plan probably is better than whatever plan they might have had.  There’s nothing to undo, so this removes one level of complexity from the process.

    14. 14.

      narya

      @Cacti: I will tell you that, based on the funding opportunities I’m seeing, people at multiple levels of government and in multiple arenas recognize that “vaccine hesitancy” is and will be a thing–and they’re encouraging folks to come up with strategies.

    15. 15.

      citizen dave

      It’s a massive failure.  They F’d our country in so many ways.  I saw Gov. Whitmer talking yesterday and she said they can vaccinate 50,000 per DAY, but are only getting 50,000 does per WEEK.  She said at the current rate it will take TWO YEARS to vaccinate everyone in Michigan.

      I am refreshing my state’s eligibility page often as 60-69 is the next group.  I was just on my 100K city’s vaccination page, and noticed the hours for vaccination are T and TH 9 to 12; and Sat 9-3.  In an emergency that is killing thousands and hurting our economy, they are only vaccinating 12 hours per week.  The orange team had no shit together AT ALL to deal with the vaccine rollout.  WTF?

      rant over.

    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      I agree, no plan is probably better than any plan Trump’s incompetent staff would come up with. This makes it even more likely that they envisioned some kind of “Hunger Games” competition for vaccine among the states, with them helping the ones that voted for Trump and hindering the ones that didn’t. I think Trump only cared about trying to take credit for the creation of the vaccine, and cared not at all whether the vaccine actually got in anyone’s arms after his own people were taken care of.

    17. 17.

      VeniceRiley

      @Cacti: What concerns me is the 70+ percent of the population we need to take the vaccine voluntarily for the herd immunity effect to kick in.
      I think that’s going to take some carrots and/or sticks.

       
      I’m hoping they’ll tie most of any monetary relief efforts to vaccine compliance.

    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @citizen dave: Yeah. California said yesterday that with the current rate of supply from the Federal government it will take until June just to get everyone age 65+ vaccinated, never mind the rest of the population. Bear in mind that by June, Pfizer and Moderna put together are supposed to have supplied 400 million doses of vaccine, enough for about 2/3s of the whole country.

    19. 19.

      VOR

      Krugman is predicting this lack of policy will be found throughout the Trump “administration”. Someone called it a hollow administration or a Potemkin administration with nothing behind the appearances.

    20. 20.

      artem1s

      Oh, there was a plan.  They just couldn’t put it on paper for fear of adding to the list of indictments the traitor tots will have to face now that His Excellency is out of office.  Does anyone doubt they were selling them to the highest private bidder?

    21. 21.

      JCJ

      Yesterday I received my second dose.  Feeling a bit more tired than usual with some soreness at the injection site.  Very disappointed that I did not grow a prehensile tail.

    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      As they were settling into the White House on Wednesday, Biden administration officials were reportedly stunned to discover that President Joe Biden’s predecessor didn’t have a plan with regards to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

      This just reinforces my anger and disgust with respect to all the dopes who believed, and still believe, that Trump did a great job.

      But it also reinforces my confidence in Team Biden.

      I think Trump only cared about trying to take credit for the creation of the vaccine, and cared not at all whether the vaccine actually got in anyone’s arms after his own people were taken care of.

      Yep. Trump only cared about personal glory and pageants where loyalists lavished him with praise.

      I am so happy to be done with all that nonsense.

    23. 23.

      patrick II

      @Hildebrand:

       

       

      Do you want your people to stay alive?

      I thought that would work with expanded Medicare. It didn’t. The have let thousands rather than succumb to the FEDs or government driven by Democrats.
      Plus, one of the things that would blow back on DeSantis, as the FEDs become more involved and informed while in fighting COVID in the states, is DeSantis’s dishonest and partisan efforts so far.

      They don’t care about the people that die, they do care about covering their ass.

    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @JCJ

      Very disappointed that I did not grow a prehensile tail.

      That usually doesn’t happen until the fourth day after Dose #2, so your disappointment may be premature.

    28. 28.

      The Moar You Know

      This is the most appalling lack of “not even trying” I have ever witnessed; I mean, I thought the orange motherfucker would at least give enough of a shit to do the bare minimum to try to get re-elected, but he, like most criminals, just thought stealing it would be easier (protip: it never is).

      Half a million dead people. And probably another half million before we can get it under reasonable control.

      Four more years of this would have destroyed the United States. Thank God we got Biden and Harris over the finish line. We at least get a chance to get this pandemic beat. I suspect most of the actual work we’d like to see Biden/Harris get done will be in the second term; beating this fucking thing is going to require a national effort pretty similar to WW2.

    30. 30.

      SFAW

      I have sometimes revised Fuckhead’s “I could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose support” assholery to be “kill 500,000 people across the country.” But I’m starting to think even that number was way too low.

      And 74M motherfuckers voted for that piece of shit. They better hope I don’t become god-emperor anytime soon.

    32. 32.

      Barbara

      @Cameron: DeSantis will have his hand out as fast as any other governor, although it would be sweet to see Biden take him up on that, and just redirect funds to other states for their own roll out.

      It’s going to be interesting in 2024, to see whether complete fealty to Trump or its opposite will pay more dividends.  DeSantis probably couldn’t distance himself from Trump even if he wanted to, but since I have been targeted by various Republican polling and fund raising outfits I can see that Nikki Haley is on the fence before deciding to jump into one pool or the other.

    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      I want to know if the Orange person was getting a bounty for every dead American. His repsonse to the pandemic has been one of malevolent inaction and deliberate sabotage. If he had done a half way decent job, hell if he had just let the CDC etc do their jobs we would have had far fewer peole dead. His actions were  not politically expedient either

      Negligence doesn’t account for the active hostility towards mask wearing and other prudent measures.

    34. 34.

      citizen dave

      @Scamp Dog: I only saw Gov Whitmer on tv, but I’m claiming her as my adopted governor.  I’m a Hoosier lifer (so far, could change for retirement); grew up in Fort Wayne.  Go Komets!

      Love Michigan though, especially Traverse City.

    36. 36.

      rikyrah

      I am just going to say it.

      I told you so.

      That they had no plan.

      That the plan was to recreate Spring 2020 with the Hunger Games amongst the States.

      Remove PPE

      Insert Vaccine.

      The plan was HERD IMMUNITY.

      They wanted the schools open so that the kids could infect the adults.

      They planned on profiting from the vaccine, as they used it to punish the Blue States.

      You have more cases than anywhere else in the world and you TURN DOWN THE OFFER OF EXTRA DOSES FROM NOT ONE, BUT TWO COMPANIES.

      WHY do that, if not to create a ‘ shortage’, and to use that ‘ shortage’ to punish your enemies.

      Tired of people saying that they didn’t have a plan.

      That denotes incompetence.

      It was never incompetence.

      It was always DELIBERATE MALICE.

