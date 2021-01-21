This isn’t surprising, but still, damn:
As they were settling into the White House on Wednesday, Biden administration officials were reportedly stunned to discover that President Joe Biden’s predecessor didn’t have a plan with regards to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
A source told CNN on Thursday morning that the new administration will “have to build everything from scratch” thanks to former President Donald Trump’s reported lack of strategy with the vaccine rollout.
“There is nothing for us to rework,” they said.
Biden will have to start from “square one,” said another source, who called Trump’s nonexistent distribution plan “just further affirmation of complete incompetence.”
I doubt the Biden peeps are truly surprised. It’s been obvious for months now that vaccine distribution keeps getting pushed down to the next level with no overarching coordination. It’s happening in Trumpy-ass states like Florida too, with DeSantis shoving responsibility down to the county level with no resources or oversight.
We’ll need hearings on this massive failure at some point, and accountability for the incompetence that will cause so many needless deaths and unnecessary suffering, but first, time to clean up the mess. Open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings