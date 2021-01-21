Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We have all the best words.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The house always wins.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Reality always wins in the end.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This is how realignments happen…

I’m only here for the duck photos.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

What fresh hell is this?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Mission Accomplished!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog goes to 11…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Women's Rights / A Woman's Place Is In The House / Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Sisters Are Doing It (Inauguration Day Edition)

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Sisters Are Doing It (Inauguration Day Edition)

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ken
  • mali muso
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nicole
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      mali muso

      All up in my feelings today. In 2016, I was pregnant with my daughter and due to deliver in late November. I remember being so happy that she would be born into a world in which a woman was president. Then the unthinkable happened just a few weeks before she arrived. I have memories of holding my infant in the middle of the night while she nursed and I dooomscrolled on my phone absorbing all of the horrors that were being unleashed. For the entirety of her young life, there has been a shadow over us. To see a woman that looks much like my daughter may look when she grows up being sworn into office as Vice President and all of the other strong women in power…well. Yeah, I’m pretty verklempt.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      What’s the opposite of doom-scrolling? Hope-scrolling? Joy-scrolling? Whatever it is, I’ve been doing it nonstop for 24 hours and will likely keep doing it till who knows when.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’ve gotten numerous messages in the last 12 hours or so from friends outside the US: happy, relieved, delighted, congratulatory.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterForkbeard

      @mali muso: Very similar experience. Our second daughter was born on election night 2016 – I had to had the ongoing election results from my wife as she was going through labor.

      The weeks after that were really rough, seeing what our daughter would have to put up with. But having her also made those first few weeks bearable.

       

      As it is now, I’m so happy that she gets to grow up without Trump as president and with a female VP.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      @mali muso: It’s so good for boys to see this, too.  It’s very important they grow  up in a world where they don’t see only men front and center in positions of power.  And hey, as your daughter is 4 now, she’ll likely have some memories of Harris as VP!

      My son’s school (Wednesdays are a remote day) had their classes log on to Zoom to watch the Inauguration together.  I’m glad they took the time to do so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.