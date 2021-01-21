



Kamala Harris sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, becoming the 49th Vice President of the United Stateshttps://t.co/hQBfBFbUvQ pic.twitter.com/HKiDtKNp8k — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 20, 2021

On this historic day, I’m wearing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s pearls, given to me by her goddaughter, who said that her godmother “would not want it any other way.” Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is. pic.twitter.com/rgQKw2Y8Qb — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 20, 2021

“This is the day when our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust, and does what America always does, goes forward as a nation” Senator Amy Klobuchar opens Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremonyhttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/HynQ7BplXa — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

Wasn't @TheAmandaGorman’s poem just stunning? She's promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait. pic.twitter.com/rahEClc6k2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn in to the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right. pic.twitter.com/1gQOvmNipB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

A highlight of an already very good day. https://t.co/9Zrb3r0Upr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2021

Congratulations to Georgia’s U.S. Senators, @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock, who were sworn in moments ago. I am proud to call you my Senators and my friends. #gapol #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Rq748ZgRMm — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 20, 2021

Well, that was great. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 20, 2021