Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This blog will pay for itself.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Everybody saw this coming.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The willow is too close to the house.

How has Obama failed you today?

This really is a full service blog.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

The math demands it!

Gastritis broke my calculator.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: PRESIDENT Biden Live on Covid-19

Open Thread: PRESIDENT Biden Live on Covid-19

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

I had to (happily) subscribe to Whitehouse.gov again in order to track these.

I suspect these are going to be daily for a while, and I’m not sure I’m going to be able to post everyone, but I’ll do what I can.

I have lots of feelings….so many feelings…but don’t really have the time to write them all down for you. But can I say, my Twitter feed this morning was a completely different landscape and I’m here for it. This was only one of many of my favorites:

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.