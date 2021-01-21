Last night a New York Army National Guard medical Black Hawk helicopter on a training run crashed in a field a couple of miles from my house. All three crewmembers died. My wife is pretty sure she heard it go over the house shortly before the crash.

This got me thinking about what we’ve been asking of our state’s National Guard in the past year. In addition to helping to secure the Capitol (New York sent over 1,000 soldiers), they’ve been helping with COVID relief by manning health checks at airports, staffing drive-up testing sites, assembling test kits and helping with warehousing and logistics.

I don’t have a larger point, just that they’ve been doing a lot, at great personal risk, and I think it’s been taken for granted.

Open thread.