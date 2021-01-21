Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

National Guard

Last night a New York Army National Guard medical Black Hawk helicopter on a training run crashed in a field a couple of miles from my house. All three crewmembers died. My wife is pretty sure she heard it go over the house shortly before the crash.

This got me thinking about what we’ve been asking of our state’s National Guard in the past year. In addition to helping to secure the Capitol (New York sent over 1,000 soldiers), they’ve been helping with COVID relief by manning health checks at airports, staffing drive-up testing sites, assembling test kits and helping with warehousing and logistics.

I don’t have a larger point, just that they’ve been doing a lot, at great personal risk, and I think it’s been taken for granted.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Mike in NC

      Washington Post has an article on how Biden redecorated the Oval Office using items from the White House collection. Removed the armed forces flags that Trump humped every day as he imagined himself to be a dictator who could order “his” generals to do anything he wanted.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      pat

      I can’t get over the sight of dozens of National Guard members lying side by side on the floor of the Capitol.  I wonder how many will take the covid back home.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I believe Kent was interested in the NOAA.

      The Biden administration appointed a new political team to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday, where they will help guide policies on the oceans and atmosphere. The staff members have a heavy focus on oceans policy, though the agency is also tasked with forecasting the weather and researching climate change.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      President Biden is seeking a five-year extension with Russia on the only remaining treaty limiting the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals just days before it expires, said two senior U.S. officials.

       

      At the same time, his administration is preparing to impose new costs on Russia pending a newly requested intelligence assessment of its recent activities. The officials said Biden is ruling out a “reset” in bilateral relations with Moscow as many new U.S. presidents have done since the end of the Cold War.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I hate hearing that – a tragic loss to the family and community.

      My family members that are/were in the National Guard have always expressed they’d rather be doing things locally than being used as IED fodder overseas.

      They take great pride in helping their communities during times of crisis.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      AndoChronic

      I used to be Navy Aircrew, with one truly scary inflight emergency under my belt where I thought how much was in my SGLI and who my beneficiaries were, and every time I hear about any aircraft crash really I can just imagine the terror they experienced and it saddens me. R.I.P.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      National Guard work for a living, so of course they have been taken foe granted.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      J R in WV

      The National Guard (along with the various services’ Reserve forces) are just like all the serving members of the military services. Long periods of boredom and routine training, punctuated by brief moments of sheer terror as someone once said, wisely. Those moments of terror are when the heroes show up, as we saw on the afternoon of the 6th, which will live forever in the halls of infamy.

      I’m really grateful for all those serving in the Guard/Reserves, and I hope that wearing masks kept those troopers safe while protecting our national capitol from danger over the past couple of weeks. Also hoping hard that the organizers of that treasonous plot are identified, arrested, tried and punished in front of the whole nation as soon as possible.

      Also, I told Wife for weeks that the reason the previous administration had not turned anything over to the transition regarding Covid-19 vaccination was that there was nothing to turn over, nothing whatsoever.

      And now, sadly, I was correct, they didn’t even bother to attempt to form even a shitty strategy, no planning, nothing at all. Which should be felony murder in my small angry mind! But IANAL so what do I know? How I feel is all I can speak to right now. Felony murder it is from here!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      Claudia Conway posted video of what happened when police showed up for a wellness check:

      The cop believed her mother and advised her to take away Claudia’s phone and internet access.

      (In case you were wondering how hard it is to get help as a minor.) pic.twitter.com/YyGjOWT8Ds

      — Leah McElrath  (@leahmcelrath) January 21, 2021

      Where’s George?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      It’s one of the oddities of my odd life that I spent half of my tour in Vietnam in one of the eight guard units that got called up for the King assassination and were subsequently federalized and sent to the war. The 107th Signal Company  had one death during the tour, a trooper who broke his neck diving in a swimming pool at Long Binh. 

      Anyway the 107th was from Providence, RI and I’ve gone up there for a couple of reunions. It’s good to see some of the guys but the unit was strange in that, when they hit country, small teams of 4 or 5 guys got sent to small signal installations to run commo there. The guys who stayed at the main camp were pretty clannish and it made sense since they all knew each other well back in the world. Here’s the funniest thing to me. These guys that attend these reunions are largely conservative but there was a big table covered with newspaper article about how they took the government to the Supreme Court, had hunger strikes and resisted going as much as they could. I chose not to focus on this and just had a good time visiting and going on a fishing trip the morning of the reunion,

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy:  I saw those the other day.  The damage that her parents have inflicted on that young woman will require years of therapy and will probably never be fully overcome.  Very sad.  (And I do mean “parents” – it takes two to create such a toxic environment.)

      Also, people who work with children and parents tell me its very hard to get CPS to intervene where there isn’t clear documented physical abuse.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: People keep posting this, but I find it confusing.

      How/when did Claudia Conway go from being a blond 16-year-old to suddenly looking 5 or more years older, with long dark hair, tossing her hair around like someone who wants to be the next social media star?

      Is that the same person?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      @Baud: Interesting news on NOAA.   I don’t know any of those names mentioned in the Washington Post article.  But I trust they will get good people back into running the agency after the pollicization of the Trump years.  The whole thing became a shit show under Wilber Ross.  I was disappointed to see the governor of Rhode Island appointed Commerce Secretary, but if she just lets NOAA run itself and maintains the budgets that would basically match what most other Dem administrations did in the past.

      I expect it will largely be a sea of white faces.  For whatever reason, people of color rarely go into marine sciences.  When I worked at NOAA in Washington DC in the 1990s and early 2000s it was the most segregated place you ever saw.  A sea of white professional staff and scientists with advanced scientific degrees from around the country, with a largely Black clerical staff from local DC, and a largely Hispanic custodial and maintenance staff who came in at night.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Feathers

      @WaterGirl: Yep. Having really shitty parents will have you looking older fast. As to looking like a wannabe social media star: if social media is what you have to fight back against your parents, you are going to mold yourself to be what that world reacts positively to, often unconsciously.

      The sad thing is there aren’t many resources to help her if she isn’t being neglected or physically harmed. At that income level, I’d suggest an artsy boarding school, but pandemic.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: I’ll admit it threw me too. When you look at her facial structure they’re the same person.

      But the video where she’s on her bed recording is what she really looks like, and the videos with dark hair and makeup are after she’s made up – and I suspect shortly after a visit to the salon. Because hair doesn’t tousle that way without significant effort, and the color is definitely new.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl: I’ve raised 3 teenage girls, two of whom are still teenagers.  As much glee as one might get from seeing vile national figures get taken down on video, I’m loath to give too much weight to this sort of thing.  They clearly have some family dynamics and issues to work out and I’m sure having it posted all over social media doesn’t help.

      We had a high-strung bi-polar type daughter and her middle school and HS years involved lots of screaming, door slamming, defiance, self-abuse, and endless stress for all involved, including various therapists and even some interaction with the courts.  It can just be an exhausting nightmare no matter what you do or don’t do.  So I’m honestly not interested in seeing tiny tiktok snippets of someone’s family life.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Feathers

      @Kent@Baud: University science departments that treat intro courses as speed bumps designed to weed out students unsuited to become star PhD students need to be burned to the ground. Structuring work around group projects also must end, because that turns into asshole white dudes driving out everyone except other creepy boys. Harvard doubled the number of women computer science major by reshaping their intro programming class to actually teach fucking computer programming rather than weed out people who hadn’t been hacking for years already.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @The Moar You Know:@Baud:  First mistake.  Wray’s been doing all the right things and making the right noises and arresting the shit out of the insurrectionists, so that’s all good, but I know goddamn well we have Democrats capable of doing all those things, so fire this man already.

      He cannot simply be fired without cause. The FBI director is not a traditional political appointee position. It is a fixed 10-year term.  Biden must have legitimate cause to fire him.  The last two fired FBI directors had cases built against them from within the DOJ.  They weren’t just fired like an ordinary cabinet secretary.  Clinton fired William Sessions but only after both Bill Barr (AG for Bush) and Janet Reno (AG for Clinton) did investigations and found wrong-doing and lapses of judgement.  And, of course, Trump fired Comey, but only after he brow-beat Rod Rosenstein into signing a determination that Comey had shown poor judgement in handling the Clinton emails and such.  Obviously it as a fucking pretext, but they did invent the pretext.  Trump didn’t just fire him out of the blue like he did all his other cabinet officials that he fired during his administration.

      For Biden to fire Wray would require a similar investigation and finding of wrong-doing by Biden’s AG who is Merrick Garland.  I expect with all that is on their plate right now, getting Merrick Garland to gin up justification for firing Wray is pretty low on the list of priorities.  Even if he could convince Garland to even do it.

      Reply

