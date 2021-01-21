Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Women: they get shit done

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shocking, but not surprising

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

No one could have predicted…

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Everybody saw this coming.

Han shot first.

Just a few bad apples.

How has Obama failed you today?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Lighten up, Francis.

Wetsuit optional.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Too inconsequential to be sued

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Guest Post: UFOs and Officers

Guest Post: UFOs and Officers

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Oracle of Solace:

John Cole invited folks to write something about our preferred legislative priorities, so here’s mine.

As a kid I believed that Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) were alien visitors. So many enigmatic tales of strange encounters in remote places, so little actual evidence. I figured that if everybody had a camera, then at some point we’d have enough evidence to prove that UFOs were real, and that alien visitation was really happening.

Now I’m an adult, and every smartphone has a camera, but instead of proving the existence of UFOs, in the Trump years those cameras have proven that Officer Friendly isn’t.

Of all the various priorities that the incoming Biden Administration will have to face, redefining policing will be one of the most important. For the first time in American history, we have a major political party composed of communities targeted by, and allies ideologically opposed to, systemic racism.

It is absolutely critical that police forces, now widely perceived as serving only the social interests of racial and/or economically privileged communities while violently suppressing all others, be rebuilt as police services that can earn the trust of all the communities under their protection. This is a heavy lift, but it can be done.

This is going to take a lot of federal money, and will face a lot of institutional resistance. Smarter people than me will likely work out solutions, and I will be happy to hear them. From my inexpert (and probably ignorant) perspective we can probably start by addressing what the police themselves don’t like doing.

For example, police are routinely called to deal with situations for which the police have little training, and about which the police themselves complain. The federal government could provide funds to localities for the creation of mental-health response units, domestic counseling services, even expanded animal control units with the goal of taking those duties off the police blotter.

What we know is that we cannot expect policing to continue as it currently exists if we want to deal with the injustices we see in policing. Let’s look forward to new visions, and to a better America.

Thanks so much for submitting your essay!  (WG)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Arclite
  • arrieve
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • burnspbesq
  • debbie
  • Fair Economist
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • J R in WV
  • Jager
  • Sebastian
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      Camden New Jersey did it. It’s time to ask Cory Booker if he had any involvement and can tell us how it worked out for them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Also this:

      The federal government could provide funds to localities for the creation of mental-health response units, domestic counseling services, even expanded animal control units with the goal of taking those duties off the police blotter.

      I have a friend who runs a self-defense nonprofit organization. They do a lot of training with social workers who often find themselves in dangerous situations. I would be concerned if they had to answer calls alone and unprotected.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      burnspbesq

      The City of Austin tried to divert funding from the cops to mental health and social services, and Texas Republicans from Abbott down to the Podunk County Commissioners lost their shit and vowed to retaliate. This is a heavy lift.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      arrieve

      Yep. Every word of this.

      Of course the Obama administration had wanted to make a start on this, so I hope Biden will include it as one of his (many) priorities. I’m so weary of the same crap, over and over and over, and no reckoning harsher than a slapped hand ever seems to come.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J R in WV

      Perhaps the police should be working for social services, along with EMTs, Fire Depts, and actual Social workers. If cops had to answer to a Social Worker management with a PhD in managing nut jobs they would quickly realize lying to a professional trained to see fabrication and deal with it is a stupid move.

      Plus bodycams that really work well…

      I’ve had several very positive encounters with police in the past few years, after accidents, being pulled over because a temp license didn’t show through a tinted rear window, etc. But we’re old white folks. I want everyone to feel good about help arriving at a scene.

      That’s how it should be.

      The cops should know they’re on camera, and act as if that matters!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frank Wilhoit

      There are two problems with police.

      The first problem is that they are unaccountable. Some of the unaccountability is formal and structural. Some of it is informal and traditional. While any of the unaccountability remains in place, nothing can be accomplished. And any progress will depend upon 100% turnover in personnel because once an individual has internalized their unaccountability, they can never be stood down.  This is what is meant by the “bad apple” metaphor.  No one remembers the second half of that proverb, short though it is! — “One rotten apple spoils the barrel”.  In other words, if there are bad apples, then axiomatically there are no good apples.

      The second problem is that only a handful of people understand the purpose or the effect of accountability.  Everyone else — including a very heavy majority of Democratic voters — actually believes that accountable police would not be able to do their jobs.  Now a small part of this is a deliberately, sadistically skewed notion of what their job is; but the misapprehension that police must be unaccountable in order to function applies across the board.  It is of course a cataclysmic failure of education, but by the same token, it cannot be quickly reversed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jager

      A friend of mine from high school spent 30 years as a cop in Denver, he hated getting domestic dispute calls. He said one night he and his partner got a hold of a guy who was beating the shit out of his wife, they wrestled him to the floor to cuff him. The wife, bleeding from her banged-up face grabbed a cast iron frying pan and started pounding on the cop’s backs screaming, let him go, let him go.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Sebastian

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      The military handles this quite well. One of the core problems is that police misconduct is prosecuted within the civilian justice system and prosecutors and judges who depend on future cooperation of police officers are tasked with prosecution. Acerbating the problem is juries believing cops or seeing them as “special”.

      They need military commissions to judge them and there would be a nifty shortcut to implement this: Every police department that bought or accepted military equipment is automatically enrolled in military grade disciplinary courts.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Benw

      If the feds pay for mental and social service responses, the police can respond to fewer calls so their funding can be reduced accordingly

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @burnspbesq

      The City of Austin tried to divert funding from the cops to mental health and social services, and Texas Republicans from Abbott down to the Podunk County Commissioners lost their shit and vowed to retaliate. This is a heavy lift.

      Ah Republicans. All for “limited government” and local control except when metro areas want to help people:

      State GOP: “States and local governments are the best judges of what the people want.”

      Localities: *Raises minimum wage for workers in their areas*

      State GOP: “Not like that!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.