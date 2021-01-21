Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Guest Post: Turning Bystanders Into Activists

Guest Post: Turning Bystanders Into Activists

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,

More guest posts coming up today and tomorrow.  There are 9 in all, with links in the sidebar so people can catch any they missed, if desired.

First up: Motivated Seller

Many of the problems that have been brought to light over the past four years have always been with us.  Like watching a flaming dumpster floating between bodies down main street during a biblical flood, there are so many overlapping horrors, that it is hard to know where to start.  And honestly, I can’t blame anyone for being stunned by the mess.

The challenge of the next administration is to convert bystanders into activists.  This might not be such a big stretch for the Jackals here at Balloon Juice, but for most folks, being a bystander in America is the most normal thing to do.  Not long ago, supporting the invasion of a foreign nation meant going to the mall.  (And if you didn’t support the invasion, well you must hate the troops.)  It comes as no surprise that so many people just gave up on government after, say, when Congress did nothing following the slaughter of 20 first-graders.  Who has the fortitude to seek justice for a classroom of bullet ridden 6-year-olds when privileged people can take over the airwaves with horrid claims that it didn’t happen?  In other words, right-wing efforts to blunt public participation have been largely successful.

To get the ball rolling, the Biden administration needs to act quickly to relieve the pounding stress that is raining upon Americans across the nation.  We are never going to get people to mobilize if they are too busy surviving day-to-day.  Many of the problems people are suffering through will take a long time to fully resolve, and unfortunately most politicians are acutely aware of exactly how long their term is for.  It will require a supreme sense of duty for them to act, when in all likelihood another politician is bound to take the benefit.

Of course, let’s also not kid ourselves who we are up against.  There are plenty of reactionary people out there that would rather die in poverty than see one cent go to “those people.”  Assuming we get the right amount of willingness and urgency from the new administration, it’s going to be a nasty fight.  Very few people arrive at this level of radicalization all on their own. This corrosive mindset is built on a poisoned media diet, and cynical politicians are happy to take advantage.  Any policy advanced by Democrats is immediately rejected by nearly half of political discourse.  Never mind that the survival of American constitutional democracy is at stake.

So besides hollering at Joe Biden to, “DO MORE!” what else can be done to grease the skids?  The Biden administration needs to immediately restore the Fairness doctrine, backed up by congressional action, and supported by every person that wants to see a nation that is somewhat unf*cked from the one we are currently living in. The Fairness doctrine (which is NOT the same thing as the Equal-Time Rule) requires that, as part of their license to broadcast to the public, Media companies must present contrasting viewpoints.  Unfortunately, hatred, masquerading as news, is very profitable.  And here is where the entire Democratic apparatus needs to be ruthless.

Any move against the toxic tribe of Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh and Rupert Murdoch will certainly be met with hysterical resistance.  Expect all sorts of lies and disinformation as they resort to the same playbook they’ve been using since the Regan administration.   Thanks to decades of reckless deregulatory conquest and a grossly conservative Supreme Court, companies never seem to lose.  Therefore legislation that reaffirms the Fairness doctrine needs to be rock solid, regardless of how much blood and teeth are left on the floor.

Why would this have any effect?  Prohibiting the lies of one-sided debate is the social equivalent of regulating environmental pollution.  Just about any human activity can cause pollution.  The problem with today’s media is that they hide behind the term “platform.”  Media companies like to claim that they don’t cause the pollution, they just cash in on it by owning the virtual paper it is printed on, as if that makes a difference.  Some are ballsy enough to fake some virtuous-sounding garbage about the 4th estate, but the wretched state of American Media is itself all the proof we need.  When they socialize the harm while privatizing the gain, then they should be held to account, just like any other crooked enterprise.

The time for dialog with organizations that profitably carried Donald Trump’s “don’t believe your lying eyes” campaign is over.   I don’t have especially high hopes for Joe Biden to adapt so quickly, but the moment when Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won the last two Senate seats in Georgia, it allowed me to believe that Democrats have a real shot.  We have a chance to bend toxic-talk back towards reality, and to insist that media operators own their contribution to the blood shed on January 6th.  I hope the leaders of the democratic party recognize that America is in grave danger.  Accommodating the bad-faith wailing of Republican extremists will only result in being rolled again.

Thank you so much for your essay!  (WG)

  • Cervantes
  • dww44
  • Lapassionara
  • Major Major Major Major
  • neldob
  • Nicole
  • rikyrah
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • Xavier

    13Comments

    dww44

      dww44

      A few minutes ago we were checking Fox and Newsmax on cable to see what memes they were pursuing.  John Roberts was on Fox showing how much easier the media is being on Jenn Psaki versus than they were in the early days on Sean Spicer.  Had video to compare coverage and support his conclusions.  Just posting to leteveryone know there’s no effort to unify from that quarter.  It’s all on the Dems, doncha know?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Moar You Know

      The Fairness doctrine (which is NOT the same thing as the Equal-Time Rule) requires that, as part of their license to broadcast to the public, Media companies must present contrasting viewpoints.

      Doesn’t apply to cable or the internet.  Only to over-the-air broadcast licenses issued by the FCC.  It would do some good with regards to Sinclair’s radio network.  It will do literally nothing to Fox.

      You can’t apply the Doctrine to cable TV – the vast majority of how people get TV these days – or the internet because they are not using public resources (i.e. broadcast spectrum, which is public property) to conduct their operations.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      @The Moar You Know: I thought that was the case. Maybe we could figure out a way to make it poisonous to advertise on Fox, et. al.

      I do think it would be worth having the doctrine back for Sinclair.

      Reply
    Xavier

      Xavier

      Regarding your comment on the Fairness Doctrine, I have this weird belief that the importance of Free Speech is not being able to flap one’s jaw as much as one wants, but lies in being able to hear all sides of an issue.

      Reply
    neldob

      neldob

      It seems to me we need some kind of long form discussions (2 hours in one bite?) on tv and radio, that is carried out over weeks, with some fact verification. Something Vidal/Buckley style debate maybe. Sound bites are not the way to communicate. The airwaves do belong to the public. The gigantic media conglomerates need to be broken up. 1/6 just seemed like one huge, smoking, stinking pizzagate. I love Jordan Klepper, but it’s more a horror show than a comedy sometimes. And Citizens United needs to be revisited.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Moar You Know

      @The Moar You Know:  PS:  in the interest of not being a rain on everyone’s parade, there is another option that would be far more effective than restoring the Fairness Doctrine.

      Do what Trump did not suggest (he wanted to get rid of the moderation provision):  yank the safe harbor provisions from Section 230 of the CDA.  Make the Internet liable for what it publishes.  THAT will at least slow down the rate of transmission of these mind viruses.

      Without the safe harbor provisions, Fox is a second-tier local cable news network for angry oldsters and QAnon doesn’t exist.  Trump would never have had Twitter to propel him to the presidency.  Among many other blessings.  Yeah, there will be collateral damage, the loss of sites like this, but can anyone honestly say you’re better off with the internet as it is currently constituted and functioning than you were without it?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Major Major Major Major

      Open thread? In case people were curious, I’m apparently friends with Bernie’s budget policy director, and I asked him about the filibuster. He can’t see any reason why Democrats couldn’t vote to change the rules again later with a simple majority–the “power sharing agreement” is after all just the normal rules package, and we’ve changed filibuster rules before like that. So, no real cause for concern here.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      Maybe we could figure out a way to make it poisonous to advertise on Fox, et. al.

      @Lapassionara: We did.  Have you sat and watched Fox recently? (I wouldn’t ask anyone to)

      Fox News advertising is a cesspit of goldbug scams and fourth-rate bedroom furniture distributors.  If they recoup a tenth of their operating expenses through ads I’d be shocked.  They get their money through VERY good dealmaking with the cable providers, and capital infusions from wealthy Nazis.  Taking away their ad revenue didn’t hurt them at all.  And we liberals did that, with stunning effectiveness.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Major Major Major Major

      @The Moar You Know:

      Doesn’t apply to cable or the internet. Only to over-the-air broadcast licenses issued by the FCC. It would do some good with regards to Sinclair’s radio network. It will do literally nothing to Fox.

      You can’t apply the Doctrine to cable TV – the vast majority of how people get TV these days – or the internet because they are not using public resources (i.e. broadcast spectrum, which is public property) to conduct their operations.

      Yeah I think most people don’t really understand this. Or Section 230, which this post also obliquely references.

      Reply
    Nicole

      Nicole

      Thought-provoking piece.  Putting limits back onto how many stations a company can own, might help- anything to get more diversity of opinion.

      But I don’t know how one overcomes the desire to only have one’s own biases reaffirmed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      IMO media consolidation has impacted broadcast and print more than removing the Fairness Doctrine. Here’s a timeline.

      The Sinclairs and Clear Channels and Murdochs would not have gained traction under the old rules.

      Reply

