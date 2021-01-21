Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 20-21

Biden is taking power as the national numbers are at, or very close to, the peak of their winter surge. The only reason the numbers are likely to decline in coming weeks is that the virus has been so efficient in spreading that it is starting to run out of new victims. The virus that for most of last year operated with a wide-open landscape of “susceptibles” now finds itself in a different biological situation, having infected so many people that it often collides with human immunity…

Experts warn against fatalism and continue to urge people to focus on what they can do to crush the pandemic. That includes getting vaccinated. The experts agree that one of Biden’s challenges, and that of the scientific community more broadly, is to persuade skeptics that the vaccines are not only safe for individuals but critical to the common good…

“This pandemic has plunged us to the bottom of a very deep well,” Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, wrote on Twitter on Monday. “After recovering from the shock of a long, abrupt fall into cold, fetid water, we looked up and saw only darkness. But we did find a ladder leading upward.”

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      363 new cases. 741 hospitalized, 171 in the ICU. 841 deaths, up from 802. 34% of hospital beds available, 22% of ICU beds available. 6.3% positivity.

