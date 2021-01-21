Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8M tests, 186k cases, 122,700 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and a record 4,409 deaths. pic.twitter.com/5WYUdLQoFw — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 21, 2021





NEW: Amazon has extended an offer to President Joe Biden to assist with the national distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, a move that could expedite the federal effort to combat the pandemic. More from @DylanByers. ??https://t.co/FNNNwuXTd7 — NBC News Business (@NBCNewsBusiness) January 20, 2021

WOW—Biden WH is much more aggressive with #COVID19 safety and testing—and so much more organized says CBS News @PaulaReidCBS. Adults are clearly back in the WH. pic.twitter.com/T73LodKe3n — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 20, 2021

Tomorrow morning, early on the East Coast, the U.S. will rejoin the World Health Organization. Representing the U.S. will be Dr. Anthony Fauci. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) January 21, 2021

Surgeon General resigns at Biden’s request. The ouster is regarded as a break with the Trump administration’s #coronavirus response, which Biden has called a failure https://t.co/Ri6lQCbFWF pic.twitter.com/8clN4HVMQS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 21, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Joe Biden will order the United States to support projects to deploy COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics to people in need around the world. https://t.co/gkXDmHJ3CU — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2021

======

China is turbocharging efforts to discredit Western vaccines & to spread #coronavirus conspiracy theories https://t.co/m3KN4QPGy1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China https://t.co/MB9dIwycP8 pic.twitter.com/gSP6KOlyXg — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Sri Lanka reopens to foreign tourists after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the Indian Ocean island nation’s lucrative travel industry. https://t.co/K6h71cR9ZB — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2021

Europe’s growing mask request: Ditch the cloth ones for medical-grade coverings https://t.co/5iMdWaVdYL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

On Britain's COVID-19 frontline, medics and patients fight for life https://t.co/rI6dBkmkwC pic.twitter.com/Vs6pHLSyZQ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Infections in Germany have been on the decline for 10 days in a row.https://t.co/shM2bapbLS — DW News (@dwnews) January 21, 2021

UK emergency services trying to protect AstraZeneca vaccine factory from flooding – LBC https://t.co/qUdmKglMAG pic.twitter.com/LkTfiGoMVv — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Coronavirus latest:

– Spain reports highest ever number of daily infections

– Covid patients now occupy 19.95% of hospital beds and 35.02% of ICUs – rates higher than the first wave

– In the last seven days, 1,759 deaths have been recorded https://t.co/SCQEQXGOHP — El País English Edition (@elpaisinenglish) January 21, 2021

Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak https://t.co/FXXHcUedJi pic.twitter.com/DQYRqaL3f3 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Covid: Israel vaccine fears 'out of context and inaccurate' https://t.co/RdDdLlRPFt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 21, 2021

Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa https://t.co/RILQL2k2VH pic.twitter.com/OcgWz6qZvY — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Australia posts zero virus cases, state chief calls for 'Pacific bubble' https://t.co/pP7gWsk5KD pic.twitter.com/FctZEjTWJe — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Ecuador says first batch of 18 million contracted doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive https://t.co/5CVc0cH3h6 pic.twitter.com/VXu15UJxwB — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2021

Peru’s doctors stage hunger strike to protest the lack of equipment https://t.co/woptmzz2Zj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

======

'We know this is real:" The special needs of COVID 'long haulers,' is giving rise to new clinics. New York City's Mount Sinai has a clinic with over 1,600 patients https://t.co/SEt1bamjSj via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the coronavirus may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines. But they stress that the shots still protect.https://t.co/lxA2I6chPU — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) January 20, 2021

More potential COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic still are being tested, and some researchers are driving mobile labs into neighborhoods to recruit diverse volunteers. https://t.co/6FoWvJckke — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2021

How does SARSCoV2 destroy your sense of smell? New research suggests the #coronavirus's many neurological symptoms can be explained by the body's widespread inflammatory response & associated blood vessel damage https://t.co/PTQ3nV6j59 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

New trial finds arthritis drug tocilizumab no better than standard care for severe COVID-19 https://t.co/udVYiWfVe3 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

======

Thousands of appointments for vaccination are being canceled as the U.S. vaccine supply dwindles https://t.co/Az8pqP9gmK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 21, 2021

A new California variant may be driving the virus surge in the state. In late December California scientists began searching for a fast-spreading new variant that had just been identified in the UK. What they found: Calif had a mutant of its own—CAL.20C https://t.co/khDgO7XAly — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

Much of Texas remains overrun by the virus, threatening U.S. progress https://t.co/OV5I5PQy2z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

Biden is ‘inheriting a disaster’ as coronavirus infections continue to grip the nation amid a chaotic vaccine rollout https://t.co/CsxpNGBtkQ pic.twitter.com/TUTo7GDJMX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 21, 2021