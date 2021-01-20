I bet tomorrow there is going to be a viral video of some libs asking siri who the president is and then they all hoot and holler when it says Joe Biden

I’m guessing there will be whole YouTube and TikTok channels of such videos and video mixes!



Total power move by Biden: hosting bi-partisan leaders while Trump holds his little military salute to himself then flies away. https://t.co/2e7DYHitB3

Joe Biden plans to rejoin the World Health Organization, halt federal executions and rescind the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military on his first day in office. https://t.co/OV4chHdTNM

… Biden will also rescind the Keystone XL pipeline permit, issue a proclamation terminating the border wall emergency and send an immigration bill to Congress. It remains unclear exactly what will be in the immigration legislation. Biden’s transition declined to comment.

The new administration will also take action to protect Dreamers and improve workforce diversity and equity across the federal government. Biden will also announce a date for a climate summit hosted in the U.S.

The actions are largely grouped into buckets aimed at addressing the four crises Biden has been focused on: the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial equity and the economic recession.

Klain specified other actions in Saturday’s memo, including rescinding the travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries, rejoining the Paris climate accords, extending limits on student loan payments and evictions instituted during the pandemic, and issuing a mask mandate on federal properties and for interstate travel…