Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Inauguration Day!

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Inauguration Day!

I’m guessing there will be whole YouTube and TikTok channels of such videos and video mixes!

Biden will also rescind the Keystone XL pipeline permit, issue a proclamation terminating the border wall emergency and send an immigration bill to Congress. It remains unclear exactly what will be in the immigration legislation. Biden’s transition declined to comment.

The new administration will also take action to protect Dreamers and improve workforce diversity and equity across the federal government. Biden will also announce a date for a climate summit hosted in the U.S.

The actions are largely grouped into buckets aimed at addressing the four crises Biden has been focused on: the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial equity and the economic recession.

Klain specified other actions in Saturday’s memo, including rescinding the travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries, rejoining the Paris climate accords, extending limits on student loan payments and evictions instituted during the pandemic, and issuing a mask mandate on federal properties and for interstate travel…


    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Today we get:∙ A Democratic President∙ A Democratic Congress∙ The first woman Vice President∙ A Black/South Asian Vice President∙ The first Jewish Senate Majority Leader∙ A Latino senator from California∙ A Black senator from Georgia∙ A Jewish senator from Georgia— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sanjeevs

      How many Trump appointees leave with reputation enhanced? (Not counting career people like Vindman and Fauci)
      I reckon one – Scaramucci. Always thought he was a kind of sleazy guy with a mediocre hedge fund that existed because of his infamous Vegas conference. But he was actually kind of likeable and only lasted 10 days.
      The rest can rot in hell.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Raven

      Amazingly, in his final 24 hours in office, Donald Trump found one more way to fail to live up to the ethical standard of Richard Nixon.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah:

      Bannon stole from Trump supporters. Trump gave him a pardon for that. Let that sink in. 

      Will it sink in while I laugh about the chumps?  Or do I have to stop?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Incoming Press Secretary @jrpsaki is also set to give her first briefing at 7pm tomorrow night

      I hope she opens with, “We had the smallest inaugural crowd ever.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Narya

      @rikyrah: lying in bed, trying to get motivated to run. It’s 15 degrees and there’s snow on the ground, so it’s not going well—but my running challenge added a one-day destination of 4.3 miles, which is the distance around the Mall. And I signed up to do it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      debbie

      Part of me would like to see Trump’s published schedule for today: “No meetings with anyone of significance other than one of no consequence with a group of sycophants…” etc.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      Today is my one day in the week that I have to go in and man the office.  Not happy about missing everything today, but I’ll be streaming the Oath at noon no matter what.  We’ll call it my lunch hour.  Then the big concert tonight.  Gotta stop and get some bubbly on my way home for that.  My heart is the lightest it’s been since 1/17 and the lump of dread in my stomach has gone.  I feel five years younger.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      Who’s wearing pearls? 🙋‍♀️ Really dresses up the jammies!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MomSense

      Going to wear my pearls to work today and try and listen to the ceremony on npr.  Still very nervous about security.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rikyrah

      Sometimes I think Biden's prior runs for president, everything he's been through since, the way his candidacy always sputtered out, was maybe fate's way of saying "Not now, pal, but trust me, you're gonna be needed one day."— JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    39. 39.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      “Walking constitutional crisis of a man” is the best description of Trump I’ve ever seen!

      And the ending:

      Presidents always to some extent reflect the soul of the nation during the time they lead it. In that sense, Wednesday’s transfer of power is an exorcism of sorts: the expulsion of the nation’s worst demons, in favor of a new leader who, policy debates aside, personifies the decency that resides at the heart of America — but hasn’t resided at the White House for the past four years.

      Good riddance, Donald J. Trump.

      A thousand chef’s kisses!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      danielx

      @MomSense:

      Still very nervous about security.

      Fixed.

      I’ll be nervous until Biden is actually sworn in and the Worst President Ever no longer holds the office.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      PST

      I don’t know if Trump wanted his pardons to steal attention from the inauguration or wanted the inauguration to shield his pardons from close scrutiny. I suspect he wanted the former but he’s getting the latter. Watching and reading this morning it seems everyone is focused on the transition.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Baud: I think the Biden team is being scrupulous about “one president at a time” – Jake Sullivan has said that at least once – but he has also tweeted a couple of heavy tweets to show where the administration will go. One that aid will cease to the Saudis for their war on Yemen. I’m forgetting the other one.

      And it’s no surprise that other countries have their expectations, well wishes, and requests queued up.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Patricia Kayden

      One of Biden’s first Executive Orders should be to prohibit the airing of FoxNews, Newsmax or OANN in any federally owned property or any military unit or installation, and to remove it from any cable plans that are offered in government owned business or housing complexes.— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    63. 63.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: DEMs have never nominated someone beyond the pale, because that person doesn’t exist. But they do have limits to what they will tolerate. GOPs used to too. That’s why Nixon resigned. They don’t anymore. That’s why we got 4 years of unhinged narcissism.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      @rikyrah:

      Estoy aquí. Preparándome para ir a mi escuela y encontrarme con mis amigos, jugar y aprender cosas. Mi mamá está muy emocionada. Dice que menearemos la cola juntos en un baile cuando llegue a casa. Oh! ¡Buenos días!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      rikyrah

      What did Clinton inherit from the GOP? A war, a financial crisis and massive debt. What did Obama inherit from the GOP? A war, a financial crisis and massive debt. What is Biden inheriting from the GOP? A pandemic, a financial crisis and massive debt.Stop electing Republicans.— Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    68. 68.

      raven

      Connor believes that Trump is an antidote to the radical left, which he says increasingly dominates the mainstream media and the nation’s universities. “A lot of what we have is an educational system that has told people, ‘You’re white and you come from this background and these other people didn’t have that opportunity so we should give up something and we should feel guilty,’” he told me. “Then students think, ‘Maybe you’re right, you’re the college professor and my parents are sending me to go to school here.’ The communication is manipulative. And that’s how we have all these bleeding hearts who want to guilt white people, take their money, and give it to Black people. Now you have a generation of lazy, in debt, college graduates who work at Starbucks but still have a $1,000 iPhone and want Bernie Sanders to forgive all their debt.”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Betsy

      Last year one of the frontpagers estimated 200,000 to 500,000 American dead based on something, some authoritative or reasonable guidance, or an expert’s call.

      And that estimate or prediction stuck in my mind during the whole ensuing year.

      Since we passed 400,000 dead yesterday, I was thinking about that, and wondering which post or frontpager that was, or if I have remembered it wrong.

      Does anyone recall?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      germy

      President Trump has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party, according to people familiar with the matter, an effort to exert continued influence after he leaves the White House.

      Mr. Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said. The president said he would want to call the new party the “Patriot Party,” the people said.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Aleta

      @rikyrah:  I can already imagine the GOP claim that a president should not focus on undoing the work of a predecessor.

      What I’m loving most about Biden right now is the ways he’s trying to demonstrate his awareness of and responsibility to those who put him in power.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Low Key Swagger

      Dreamer protection, please.  Today would be nice.  It’s unspeakable cruelty to deport people brought here as children.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @rikyrah: Happy December 51, 2020. Been a helluva long and trying month at the end of a helluva long and trying year. But it ends in (checks watch) 4 hours and 19 minutes.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      One that aid will cease to the Saudis for their war on Yemen.

      That’s a mistake that goes all the way back to the Obama administration, correct? (Though Trump compounded it.)

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Aleta

      @germy: Wasn’t Jr. doing that too (not Jr.s’s idea obviously).  They’re going to keep raking over and strip mining their smaller supporters for cash aren’t they.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      PST

      @Baud: Yes, Secretary Pete is at his best on television. Some public figures I admire just can’t drop their podium style. He always leaves me with the feeling that I’ve had a pleasant conversation with an especially smart friend.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Zelma

      I am not an early riser and I usually check out this thread in mid-morning.  But this morning I woke up early and couldn’t get back to sleep.  I was sort of like a kid on Christmas morning.  That’s a good description of how I feel.  Anticipation and hope.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      rikyrah

      The radicalization of folks like the historian here… someone should write a book about it😂😂😂

       

      His Twitter feed has been a great source of shade

       

       

      Outgoing President — whatever his name is — is scheduled to leave White House in ten minutes.— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Chyron HR

      I bet tomorrow there is going to be a viral video of some libs asking siri who the president is and then they all hoot and holler when it says Joe Biden

      Why can’t “libs” display the solemn decorum of (checks notes) Q Shaman?

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Bruuuuce

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I hope she opens with, “We had the smallest inaugural crowd ever.”

      And follows that up with “But we had the best TV ratings ever, too.” That’ll shiv the Rotten Pumpkin-No-Longer-In-Chief where he lives.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: I’m not going to look them all up, but Ortega was President of Nicaragua until 1990.  We had a lot of assets there and around there.  The FARC in Columbia was at it’s strongest during the 80’s and early 90’s as was the US involvement in country.  Etc.

      Adding — the Yugoslav wars started in 91….

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: The civil war in Yemen did begin in 2015, and ramped up though President Obama’s last year. But the most  destructive actions by the Saudi government took place after trump took office. Last year Congress passed legislation prohibiting use of American arms in Yemen, but trump’s veto was not overridden.

      Reply

