Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

What fresh hell is this?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Han shot first.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Good luck with your asparagus.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I personally stopped the public option…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Lighten up, Francis.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Yes we did.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / We did it — the ACA survived

We did it — the ACA survived

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: 

Over the past few days, my little corner of nerd and advocacy world has been having a long collective de-stressing breath that most of us had not realized we had been holding in for four years and three months.  The Affordable Care Act has survived.  In some ways, the individual market components of the ACA are now closer to the House Democrats vision in Spring 2009 than how it was operationalized by the Obama Administration in Winter 2017.  Silverloading has done weird things! That was not a likely outcome of a Republican trifecta.

I want to pull back something from May 2017:

In a previous thread, a troll was FIRST!! with the advice to “Just quit, we lost this fight in November”

I reject that.

We aren’t going to win often but we get to choose how to lose. We can roll over without trying to defend our values and our morals or we can fight as hard as we can to either get a policy win or inflict significant political costs on Republicans to increase the probability of future policy wins by either putting the fear of losing their seats into them which constrains future opportunity space or flipping those seats in 2018.

More subtly, we tell stories to ourselves. I want those stories that I tell to myself about me to be true. Defending and improving the ACA is one of those stories that I tell myself. The ACA benefits 2009 me far more than it benefits the 2017 me. It is a gut check. Am I full of shit or do I actually believe in what I think I believe in.

We did that.

We got policy wins.  We got political wins.

There is still need to moot a farcical suit that is currently at the Supreme Court.

But the ACA is likely to be around in 2022.  It is likely to get a highly needed update and corrections revisit by Congress.

That is not what I would have put any money on four years ago today.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • David Anderson
  • fake irishman
  • hells littlest angel
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • L85NJGT
  • lee
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nobody in particular
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PAM Dirac
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • StringOnAStick
  • tim
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    6. 6.

      Nobody in particular

      What really chaps my hide is that the people who criticize it – in its current form – forget that it was the GOP that wouldn’t let it pass with a public option. There are many things about any political parties I detest but this is another case of the GOP making sure any Dem president’s legacy is sabotaged.

      If the people like it…

      Oh no, we can’t have that!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      Add the survival of the ACA to the list of sighs of relief I am emitting today (I’m practically hyperventilating).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      The Affordable Care Act: a big fucking deal, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      fake irishman

      As a fellow of the members of that Health Policy nerd and advocacy world,  I agree this has been a long strange trip, almost none of which I had on my bingo card four years ago.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      StringOnAStick

      Four years ago my husband’s plan for us to retire 2 years early looked impossible because we feared the ACA was toast, and we couldn’t retire without it because of pre existing conditions.  Thanks to how hard people and politicians worked to save it, we are on an ACA plan and retired, living in a new state in a home we can age in place in and living our best lives in grateful happiness.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      I believe that you and Charles Gaba and all of your colleagues that kept us informed about the ACA and how to get the most out of it and how to protect it and make it better played a very large roll in it still being here today.  And your detailed, formal comments on ACA rule-making.

      You walked the talk.

      You are a gentleman, a citizen, and a scholar.

      Sincerely – Thank you for all you do.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mary G

      Thanks to John McCain and his lovely thumb. I was sitting at my desk and started screaming so loud I scared my cats. Also thanks to the lame duck for pissing John McCain off. Also, too, the people who learned that having health care insurance is better than not and that no one had to have a death panel for Grandma. Such a big fucking deal.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Is Al Gore there? Cheney? I heard Quayle’ name mentioned

      Only six USSC Justices? Breyer, Thomas and Alito not in the line

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      The Affordable Care Act has survived.

      Yep. Definitely something to celebrate.

      With respect to the Supreme Court, I see that Biden has chosen Elizabeth Prelogar to be acting Solicitor General. Well qualified. She worked for Mueller, clerked for Merrick Garland, RBG and Kagan. I think she has argued seven cases before the Court.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      zhena gogolia

      Ella Emhoff looks so cute in a plaid coat with seemingly amber beads as epaulets.

      ETA: Sorry to be doing this, but there’s no Inauguration thread!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @David Anderson: A bill to fix all those little bugs in the ACA, and make the clown suit irrelevant, would be fantastic. Do you really think it’ll get through the Senate, if Manchin is unwilling to countenance killing the filibuster and the Republican minority still just want the ACA to fail?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      David Anderson

      @Matt McIrvin: there is a lot of space that can be done with administrative rule making…. but yeah, I do anticipate a lot of things can be cleaned up via reconciliation or a Christmas tree end of the year appropriations bill with 29 words here, 44 words there, 3 pages here….

      Reply
    44. 44.

      O. Felix Culpa

      So glad to see real America on the stage! Michelle looks like a queen. I love seeing the women wearing color and pearls.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lee

      My idea for a quick bipartisan bill is to raise the age to stay on your parents insurance to 30.

      Yeah it’s not M4A, but is one of the popular pieces of ObamaCare and it will help out a lot of the unemployed right now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.