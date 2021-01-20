Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Not all heroes wear capes.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Verified, but limited!

Too inconsequential to be sued

The house always wins.

What fresh hell is this?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wetsuit optional.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This is a big f—–g deal.

Lighten up, Francis.

Yes we did.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The revolution will be supervised.

This blog will pay for itself.

Han shot first.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      IT IS GLORIOUS. Also, “polling well in Newsmax” can be our new “This is great news for John McCain!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Punchy

      The Qanon troops are so skilled that they managed to storm all 50 state capitols and destroy the Inauguration events without anyone noticing.  Beret SEAL Ninjas they are.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rusty

      To the Trumpists, what would you prefer?  Thoughts and Prayers, or Fuck your Feelings.  Both work for me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Just watched the first black First Lady of the United States hug the first black female Vice-President of the United States and thought, “Only 15 years ago, this would have been unimaginable.”

      No, that’s not a tear in my eye, I have allergies. (Okay, yeah, it’s a tear.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anoniminous

      @Rusty:

      I like:

       

      “You are under arrest. You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you in court. You have the right to talk to a lawyer for advice before we ask you any questions. You have the right to have a lawyer with you during questioning. If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you before any questioning if you wish. If you decide to answer questions now without a lawyer present, you have the right to stop answering at any time.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Immanentize

      As some of you know, there is a whole vast group of Jewish mothers who spend their time working on positive thoughts.  Here is the latest missive from that society, more powerful than any Q Klavern:

      Someone sent this to me, thought you’d appreciate:

      Trump lost the presidency but by doing so, he has allowed …
      A Jewish Senate Majority Leader (Schumer) to replace Mitch McConnell, A Jewish White House Chief of Staff (Klain), A Jewish Attorney General (Garland), A Jewish Secretary of State (Blinken) & Deputy Secretary of State (Sherman), A Jewish Director of Homeland Security (Mayorkas), A Jewish secretary of the Treasury (Yellen), A Jewish Covid Coordinator (Zients), A Jewish CDC Director (Walensky), A Jewish Member of Council of Economic Advisors (Bernstein), and don’t forget a Vice President (whose husband & kids are Jewish).* Joe Biden (whose nickname is the “mensch”) is appointing this Jewish “minyan”, which includes the top-tier, most important and influential government positions!

      *NOTE: By now, you likely know all about Kamala Harris’s husband, Jewish dad and future Second Gentleman (Second Dude?) Doug “Dougie” Emhoff. Not only is he the spouse of the first-ever woman to serve as Vice President of the United States, he’s also the first Jewish person to fill this role. Such naches! But as an ardent observer of all things political, I would be remiss to overlook President-elect Joe Biden’s Jewish relatives — of which there are many. In fact, all three of his kids married into Jewish families — which means Biden is the grandfather of some pretty adorable Jewish kids.

      Who will not replace you?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Moar You Know

      To the Trumpists, what would you prefer?  Thoughts and Prayers, or Fuck your Feelings.  Both work for me.

      I am going to be rolling with “fuck your feelings” so hard for the four years.  So hard.

      Someone might take “thoughts and prayers” as being sincere.  I don’t want my intent to be possibly mistaken.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      I really don’t have a care in the world about what it says about me that I not just can, but very much want, to sit around reading the drip-drip-gush of AmeriQklanists tears all night long.

      It’s Lockdown, any excuse for a party.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      I like the poster who “noticed” that Lady Gaga was in handcuffs as she was escorted to the podium. That’s the sort of originality I like to see in bat-shit insane conspiracies.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Feathers

      One of the best comments I have read is would Mitch et al. be asking for everyone to join together in healing America if they had won the election.

      Ha. The Biden Inaugural feed had the Capitol guides doing the commentary asking if Lady Gaga’s dress had a designer or an architect. Truth – the jobs sometimes overlap.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Emily Nussbaum @emilynussbaum ·4m
      Fox’s Chris Wallace is speaking admiringly of Biden’s speech as a sermon and a pep-talk. He quotes the “lies told for power” lines as a message to everyone including those on cable news!

      Maria Bartiromo just got called up to the big show by the Murdoch family. I’m guessing Mr Wallace disapproves.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JPL

      My niece lives near Prospect Park in Brooklyn and there are people outside banging pots and pans, I assume in celebration.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Barbara

      As Garth Brooks was singing Amazing Grace, two bald eagles came into my yard and have been flying around ever since. Just for today I am going to tune these people out.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Moar You Know

      Who will not replace you?

      @Immanentize: Those idiots never understood the terms of the contract they didn’t know they’d signed when they decided to keep their American citizenship in the 21st century:  everyone is replaceable.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Aleta

      The 2016 popular-vote (“The Real People’s”) President was present.

      It must have been hot agony for the fake one to be unable to tweet.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Cacti

      I appreciate the lip service paid to unity, but seriously Dems:

      Get shit done, and assume that Republicans are acting in bad faith at all times.

      Reply

