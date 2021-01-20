Apparently the Q forums are a bit disappointed. Here’s more.
Oh, yeah: The New York State Capitol was almost overrun. Almost:
bluehill
Cry more, incel.
Benw
Fuck their feelings
PenandKey
Oh god, now I’m reading that in video game Cartman’s voice and I can’t stop laughing.
IT IS GLORIOUS. Also, “polling well in Newsmax” can be our new “This is great news for John McCain!”
Punchy
The Qanon troops are so skilled that they managed to storm all 50 state capitols and destroy the Inauguration events without anyone noticing. Beret SEAL Ninjas they are.
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
Womp! Womp!
mrmoshpotato
Wow. That is…detached from reality.
“fix this broken country” Ummm…who broke it, fucknuts?
Rusty
To the Trumpists, what would you prefer? Thoughts and Prayers, or Fuck your Feelings. Both work for me.
catclub
It is too good. I expect it is real as those Penthouse letters.
Brachiator
This is like Bizarro World alternate universe shit.
different-church-lady
ALL I WANTED WAS A PEPSI! JUST ONE PEPSI! AND FASCISM!!!
Lacuna Synechdoche
Just watched the first black First Lady of the United States hug the first black female Vice-President of the United States and thought, “Only 15 years ago, this would have been unimaginable.”
No, that’s not a tear in my eye, I have allergies. (Okay, yeah, it’s a tear.)
lamh36
ICYMI: Amanda’s poem!
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1351945721809936390?s=20
Tony Jay
A black man, obviously.
Baud
Whitehouse dot give has switched over.
mrmoshpotato
@different-church-lady: LMAO!
waspuppet
“Hey, it’s Fuck YOUR Feelings, not Fuck MY Feelings!”
Aaaannnnd they are in the building!
I have been so worried about an attack on the ceremony
Full video: Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman pic.twitter.com/1FF4dfia9h
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 20, 2021
Anoniminous
I like:
“You are under arrest. You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you in court. You have the right to talk to a lawyer for advice before we ask you any questions. You have the right to have a lawyer with you during questioning. If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you before any questioning if you wish. If you decide to answer questions now without a lawyer present, you have the right to stop answering at any time.”
trollhattan
Mom is doing a fine jerb raising that young’n. Chicken nuggets offered and rejected. Take that!
Leto
Yene [email protected]
Thank you all for the love this morning. It’s an honor to be on Mrs. Obama’s team. #HairByYeneDamtew
11:56 AM · Jan 20, 2021·Twitter Web App
Baud
Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2021
Immanentize
As some of you know, there is a whole vast group of Jewish mothers who spend their time working on positive thoughts. Here is the latest missive from that society, more powerful than any Q Klavern:
Someone sent this to me, thought you’d appreciate:
Trump lost the presidency but by doing so, he has allowed …
A Jewish Senate Majority Leader (Schumer) to replace Mitch McConnell, A Jewish White House Chief of Staff (Klain), A Jewish Attorney General (Garland), A Jewish Secretary of State (Blinken) & Deputy Secretary of State (Sherman), A Jewish Director of Homeland Security (Mayorkas), A Jewish secretary of the Treasury (Yellen), A Jewish Covid Coordinator (Zients), A Jewish CDC Director (Walensky), A Jewish Member of Council of Economic Advisors (Bernstein), and don’t forget a Vice President (whose husband & kids are Jewish).* Joe Biden (whose nickname is the “mensch”) is appointing this Jewish “minyan”, which includes the top-tier, most important and influential government positions!
*NOTE: By now, you likely know all about Kamala Harris’s husband, Jewish dad and future Second Gentleman (Second Dude?) Doug “Dougie” Emhoff. Not only is he the spouse of the first-ever woman to serve as Vice President of the United States, he’s also the first Jewish person to fill this role. Such naches! But as an ardent observer of all things political, I would be remiss to overlook President-elect Joe Biden’s Jewish relatives — of which there are many. In fact, all three of his kids married into Jewish families — which means Biden is the grandfather of some pretty adorable Jewish kids.
Who will not replace you?
The Moar You Know
To the Trumpists, what would you prefer? Thoughts and Prayers, or Fuck your Feelings. Both work for me.
I am going to be rolling with “fuck your feelings” so hard for the four years. So hard.
Someone might take “thoughts and prayers” as being sincere. I don’t want my intent to be possibly mistaken.
Tony Jay
I really don’t have a care in the world about what it says about me that I not just can, but very much want, to sit around reading the drip-drip-gush of AmeriQklanists tears all night long.
It’s Lockdown, any excuse for a party.
Benw
@different-church-lady: AND BIDEN WOULDN’T GIVE IT TO ME
different-church-lady
Today’s learning: apparently chicken McNuggets is an all-internet-traditions wink for trolling.
dmsilev
I like the poster who “noticed” that Lady Gaga was in handcuffs as she was escorted to the podium. That’s the sort of originality I like to see in bat-shit insane conspiracies.
Feathers
One of the best comments I have read is would Mitch et al. be asking for everyone to join together in healing America if they had won the election.
Ha. The Biden Inaugural feed had the Capitol guides doing the commentary asking if Lady Gaga’s dress had a designer or an architect. Truth – the jobs sometimes overlap.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Emily Nussbaum @emilynussbaum ·4m
Fox’s Chris Wallace is speaking admiringly of Biden’s speech as a sermon and a pep-talk. He quotes the “lies told for power” lines as a message to everyone including those on cable news!
Maria Bartiromo just got called up to the big show by the Murdoch family. I’m guessing Mr Wallace disapproves.
Another Scott
Obligatory:. https://mobile.twitter.com/brianclark/status/1351935667589181440/photo/1
Yes. Yes it is.
Cheers,
Scott.
JPL
My niece lives near Prospect Park in Brooklyn and there are people outside banging pots and pans, I assume in celebration.
@Immanentize: My mom and I have been kvelling about this all morning.
Barbara
As Garth Brooks was singing Amazing Grace, two bald eagles came into my yard and have been flying around ever since. Just for today I am going to tune these people out.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
“Hey, it’s Fuck YOUR Feelings, not Fuck MY Feelings!”
Ha!
The Moar You Know
Who will not replace you?
@Immanentize: Those idiots never understood the terms of the contract they didn’t know they’d signed when they decided to keep their American citizenship in the 21st century: everyone is replaceable.
Martin
Lady Gaga stanning on Obama. I wonder if he’ll play a larger public role with Joe as prez.
Aleta
The 2016 popular-vote (“The Real People’s”) President was present.
It must have been hot agony for the fake one to be unable to tweet.
Loving this “fuck you Trump, you whiny ass baby” segment
Cacti
I appreciate the lip service paid to unity, but seriously Dems:
Get shit done, and assume that Republicans are acting in bad faith at all times.
lamh36
OMG! I can follow the POTUS, VP, FLOTUS, and the WH on social media again. No longer on the BLOCK list!
Baud
Hillary and Lady Gaga.
