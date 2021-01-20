Looks like we need a thread about pardons, or so I am told!
Share what you know.
by WaterGirl| 3 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Looks like we need a thread about pardons, or so I am told!
Share what you know.
Elizabelle
I think this is just obscene.
Fuck Trump. I will never call that asshole “President.” Never have. Never will.
West of the Rockies
Bannon is a sunburnt, scabby, alcoholic. He looks unwell.
West of the Rockies
@Elizabelle: Obscene but utterly unsurprising, no?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings