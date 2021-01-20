Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Mission Accomplished!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Did Someone Say Pardons?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Elizabelle
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.