Mood.
Anything else happening today?
by Tim F| 45 Comments
Tim C.
Damn it… in my head now.
Elizabelle
Mood: Need a Max puppeh photo.
I think he’s tried to kill us more than twice.
Matt McIrvin
Farewell to combustible lemons.
MisterForkbeard
So THIS is a big deal: https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/china-sanctions-ex-trump-admin-officials-including-pompeo-bannon-within-minutes-of-inauguration
China issued a near-PNG on a huge portion of the Trump admin officials. It includes their family members and organizations, who are no longer allowed to conduct business with China.
Yeah. Would love to see what Adam and Cheryl have to say about this, but if I had to guess it’s not going to be the last country to start issuing sanctions and so forth on Trumpers.
SoupCatcher
I hear Biden’s inaugural address with the following lens, to mix a metaphor.
We will stand up to what is wrong. We will fight you. But, once we’ve knocked you down, we will reach out our hand and help you to your feet.
More generally, we’ve spent four years knowing that when Republicans won power, they would try to kill us.
Biden is telling Republicans, it’s okay to lose power, we won’t try to kill you.
ThresherK
I’ve been bouncing back and forth between this and JoCo’s Future Soon.
Poe Larity
QAnon must be even more disappoint than the Mr. Robot finale. But what if China really had a time machine, they could go back in time and…
Immanentize
Nice song. Did we really need yet another thread?
Baud
Can the U.S. declare them persona non grata?
I find the best answer is usually the easiest. And let’s face it, killing you is hard.
Mary G
I guess Chris Wallace has decided that since Fox fired the election caller and is going full wingnut all day, he has NFLTG:
Chris Wallace just told the Fox News audience of President Biden’s speech: “I have been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961, John F. Kennedy’s ‘Ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard.”
— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) January 20, 2021
Fox News’ Sandra Smith wonders if Biden signing executive orders on his first day will show he’s not for unity, asking “what message does this send.”
Chris Wallace: “It says that he won. It’s as simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/y1zGSBubtV
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 20, 2021
Might as well tell the truth while I’m still here.
Ken
@MisterForkbeard: The surprising part of that story is that the Trump administration sanctioned China for their actions against the Uyghurs. How did they stumble into doing something decent?
Immanentize
By the by, I hope to see some of you on zoom this evening.
MisterForkbeard
@Baud: I don’t think we’re allowed to do that to our own citizens :)
Really though, I could see a number of countries doing something similar after they wind through some court cases. They can impose significant penalties on Trump Admin officials if they want to, because the US is actually pretty constrained here. We almost certainly won’t get federal criminal indictments of a lot of these folks who nevertheless did detestable things.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I was only half-listening to the speeches from the other room, but I wondered who was addressing our new Executive branch in a smarmy and patronizing tone Apparently it was Kevin Fucking McCarthy
Jake Tapper@jaketapper· 17m
.@GOPLeader McCarthy congratulates Biden and Harris, says he’s proud of them. No acknowledgement that he pushed the Big Lie they didn’t win, joined that mendacious TX AG lawsuit, voted to disenfranchise AZ and PA voters based on lies AFTER the terrorist siege.
Marcelo
My wife came in to ask me something while I was playing this video and finished with “okay, go listen to your Taylor Swift”
Ken
@Mary G: Fox News’ Sandra Smith wonders if Biden signing executive orders on his first day will show he’s not for unity
And Chris Wallace rips open his shirt, revealing that T-shirt someone posted the other day:
2017: WE WON GET OVER IT
2018: F*CK YOUR FEELINGS
2019: I DRINK SWEET LIBERAL TEARS
2020: SUCK IT LIBTARDS
2021: All we want is unity
Mary G
Missing Chris Matthews today… pic.twitter.com/Mf1Ypg7RFy— Dana Gould (@danagould) January 20, 2021
@Ken:
I assume they sanctioned China over their treatment of the Uighurs because it was a publicly acceptable justification, not because they really care that much about them.
Gin & Tonic
Apparently the Biden administration has requested, and received, the resignation of Michael Pack, the scumbag who was put in at US Agency for Global Media and proceeded to disembowel RFE/RL. It will take time to rebuild, but this is a very promising step.
Immanentize
This is my favorite beat. This and retiring Republican Congress Critters.
Every federal judge in active service (1) who is at least 65; and (2) whose age + time-in-service is at least 80 may take "senior" status, which opens up a seat for President Biden to fill.Judge Roberts is the first to announce such a move, but she certainly won't be the last. https://t.co/Mvj4G0PXtn— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 20, 2021
Kent
HA!!
Are they going to cancel all of Ivanka’s Chinese copyrights and patents or whatever those were?
MisterForkbeard
@Ken: Basically, malicious incompetence.
The right time to do this would have been years ago. They did not because they don’t know how to do their jobs or weren’t willing. However, Pompeo decided to declare it on his last day in office, because he’s trying to drop a diplomatic bomb in Biden’s lap. Which he did.
West of the Rockies
I would LOVE seeing vids of Trumpsters being dragged by the scruff of the neck from their desks and offices, in particular any who delayed the transition.
Immanentize
@Gin & Tonic: They also asked for the resignation of the Surgeon General. That lying, useless piece of kowtowery.
dmsilev
@Gin & Tonic: There’s a lot of house-cleaning to do, all throughout the government.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Mary G: Ha! Just the right length, a good if somewhat benign impersonation.
I think it was Darrell Hammond who did an SNL version of Tweety that made him look about five times smarter than he was, with punctuating HA!, and Tweety pretended to be rueful about replaying it
Ken
@Immanentize: opens up a seat for President Biden to fill. Judge Roberts is the first to announce such a move,
Hallelujah! A miracle! Joy!
but she
Damn. Not that Roberts.
NotMax
Time was had a whole lotta obscure trivia about inaugural firsts ready to share at a moment’s notice. Most of that has faded from memory over the decades but do yet remember one tidbit.
John Quincy Adams was the first president to be sworn in while wearing long pants.
Now can bookend that with Kamala Harris being the first vice president to be sworn in while not wearing pants.
;)
Elizabelle
@Gin & Tonic: Good to hear.
I hope Pack faces charges — he was criminally awful — and has to repay some of the $2 million plus he used on vendettas, etc.
lamh36
It was freezing like the dark side of hell for Chump’s inauguration…today for Joe and Kamala, it’s cold, but but a frozen tundra of a day. The sun is out…not rain…cold but beautiful day!!!
Mary G
Amanda Gorman became the youngest poet to write and recite a piece at a presidential inauguration.
Here are 3 things to know about her: https://t.co/4cUDQuZOtK
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 20, 2021
@Immanentize: And bad grammar – “the president is in better shape than what I am.”
lamh36
Love this clip. h/t CSPAN
@cspanJeremy
·
22m
.
@LeaderHoyer
: “Mr. President”
@POTUS
: “Joe.” Hoyer: “No Joe. You’re Mr. President.” #InaugurationDay
https://twitter.com/cspanJeremy/status/1351965546678542345?s=20
Elizabelle
@Immanentize: In pearls. And some with sparkling beverages, too.
O. Felix Culpa
@Immanentize: Oh, that is good. May there be a flood of rebalancing.
Punchy
@MisterForkbeard: It looks like Pompeo has been eating all the soybeans that China wasn’t getting.
Amir Khalid
… not because they really care that much about them.
… especially since Uighurs are Muslims.
Are they going to cancel all of Ivanka’s Chinese copyrights and patents or whatever those were?
IIRC they were trademarks, and the article doesn’t mention Ivanka or anyone whose last name is Trump. The people they mention are mostly members of Trump’s foreign policy team, which makes sense since this is nominally about the US sanctioning them over the treatment of Uighurs.
Ken
@MisterForkbeard: Pompeo decided to declare it on his last day in office, because he’s trying to drop a diplomatic bomb in Biden’s lap. Which he did.
It sounds like the Chinese are well aware of that, and are directing their reaction at those responsible. Which seems like it would reduce Biden’s incentive to remove the sanctions on China, though IANAD(iplomat).
Baud
CFPB head also out.
Half a million dollar cleaning in action:
https://twitter.com/williamlegate/status/1351895546412335106?s=21
Still want the Interior Secretary to stage a “Native Blessing” smudging in every WH room.
