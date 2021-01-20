Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open thread

Mood.

Anything else happening today?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      Farewell to combustible lemons.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      So THIS is a big deal: https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/china-sanctions-ex-trump-admin-officials-including-pompeo-bannon-within-minutes-of-inauguration

      China issued a near-PNG on a huge portion of the Trump admin officials. It includes their family members and organizations, who are no longer allowed to conduct business with China.

      Yeah. Would love to see what Adam and Cheryl have to say about this, but if I had to guess it’s not going to be the last country to start issuing sanctions and so forth on Trumpers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SoupCatcher

      I hear Biden’s inaugural address with the following lens, to mix a metaphor.

      We will stand up to what is wrong.  We will fight you.  But, once we’ve knocked you down, we will reach out our hand and help you to your feet.

      More generally, we’ve spent four years knowing that when Republicans won power, they would try to kill us.

      Biden is telling Republicans, it’s okay to lose power, we won’t try to kill you.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      I have never heard that song before, but I found it quite satisfying to listen to.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Poe Larity

      QAnon must be even more disappoint than the Mr. Robot finale. But what if China really had a time machine, they could go back in time and…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      I guess Chris Wallace has decided that since Fox fired the election caller and is going full wingnut all day, he has NFLTG:

      Chris Wallace just told the Fox News audience of President Biden’s speech: “I have been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961, John F. Kennedy’s ‘Ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard.”
      — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) January 20, 2021

      Fox News’ Sandra Smith wonders if Biden signing executive orders on his first day will show he’s not for unity, asking “what message does this send.”

      Chris Wallace: “It says that he won. It’s as simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/y1zGSBubtV
      — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 20, 2021

      Might as well tell the truth while I’m still here.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: I don’t think we’re allowed to do that to our own citizens :)

      Really though, I could see a number of countries doing something similar after they wind through some court cases. They can impose significant penalties on Trump Admin officials if they want to, because the US is actually pretty constrained here. We almost certainly won’t get federal criminal indictments of a lot of these folks who nevertheless did detestable things.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I was only half-listening to the speeches from the other room, but I wondered who was addressing our new Executive branch in a smarmy and patronizing tone Apparently it was Kevin Fucking McCarthy

      Jake Tapper@jaketapper· 17m
      .@GOPLeader McCarthy congratulates Biden and Harris, says he’s proud of them. No acknowledgement that he pushed the Big Lie they didn’t win, joined that mendacious TX AG lawsuit, voted to disenfranchise AZ and PA voters based on lies AFTER the terrorist siege.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marcelo

      My wife came in to ask me something while I was playing this video and finished with “okay, go listen to your Taylor Swift”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Mary G: Fox News’ Sandra Smith wonders if Biden signing executive orders on his first day will show he’s not for unity

      And Chris Wallace rips open his shirt, revealing that T-shirt someone posted the other day:

      2017: WE WON GET OVER IT

      2018: F*CK YOUR FEELINGS

      2019: I DRINK SWEET LIBERAL TEARS

      2020: SUCK IT LIBTARDS

      2021: All we want is unity

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gin & Tonic

      Apparently the Biden administration has requested, and received, the resignation of Michael Pack, the scumbag who was put in at US Agency for Global Media and proceeded to disembowel RFE/RL. It will take time to rebuild, but this is a very promising step.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Immanentize

      This is my favorite beat.  This and retiring Republican Congress Critters.

      Every federal judge in active service (1) who is at least 65; and (2) whose age + time-in-service is at least 80 may take "senior" status, which opens up a seat for President Biden to fill.Judge Roberts is the first to announce such a move, but she certainly won't be the last. https://t.co/Mvj4G0PXtn— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kent

      @MisterForkbeard:

      So THIS is a big deal: https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/china-sanctions-ex-trump-admin-officials-including-pompeo-bannon-within-minutes-of-inauguration

      China issued a near-PNG on a huge portion of the Trump admin officials. It includes their family members and organizations, who are no longer allowed to conduct business with China.

      Yeah. Would love to see what Adam and Cheryl have to say about this, but if I had to guess it’s not going to be the last country to start issuing sanctions and so forth on Trumpers.

      HA!!

      Are they going to cancel all of Ivanka’s Chinese copyrights and patents or whatever those were?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Ken: Basically, malicious incompetence.

      The right time to do this would have been years ago. They did not because they don’t know how to do their jobs or weren’t willing. However, Pompeo decided to declare it on his last day in office, because he’s trying to drop a diplomatic bomb in Biden’s lap. Which he did.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      I would LOVE seeing vids of Trumpsters being dragged by the scruff of the neck from their desks and offices, in particular any who delayed the transition.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mary G: Ha! Just the right length, a good if somewhat benign impersonation.

      I think it was Darrell Hammond who did an SNL version of Tweety that made him look about five times smarter than he was, with punctuating HA!, and Tweety pretended to be rueful about replaying it

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      Time was had a whole lotta obscure trivia about inaugural firsts ready to share at a moment’s notice. Most of that has faded from memory over the decades but do yet remember one tidbit.

      John Quincy Adams was the first president to be sworn in while wearing long pants.

      Now can bookend that with Kamala Harris being the first vice president to be sworn in while not wearing pants.

      ;)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lamh36

      It was freezing like the dark side of hell for Chump’s inauguration…today for Joe and Kamala, it’s cold, but but a frozen tundra of a day. The sun is out…not rain…cold but beautiful day!!!

       

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Roger Moore

      @Kent:

      Are they going to cancel all of Ivanka’s Chinese copyrights and patents or whatever those were?

      IIRC they were trademarks, and the article doesn’t mention Ivanka or anyone whose last name is Trump.  The people they mention are mostly members of Trump’s foreign policy team, which makes sense since this is nominally about the US sanctioning them over the treatment of Uighurs.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ken

      @MisterForkbeard: Pompeo decided to declare it on his last day in office, because he’s trying to drop a diplomatic bomb in Biden’s lap. Which he did.

      It sounds like the Chinese are well aware of that, and are directing their reaction at those responsible.  Which seems like it would reduce Biden’s incentive to remove the sanctions on China, though IANAD(iplomat).

      Reply

