You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Mike in Oly – Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone

by | 6 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Mike in Oly

In my wanderings about western Washington and other nearby areas I am always taking photos of the things I find. One of my favorites types of photos to create are what I call texturals, for lack of a better term. They are often macros, but not always. They highlight color, texture and/or pattern over scenery or narrative. I find them fascinating and beautiful. I hope you will to. Today’s theme is Stone. With the sea on one side and the mountains on the other, we never lack for stone in all its variety. Stone by itself is rather static, but combined with wind and water it becomes a source of wonder.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 9
Olympia, WA

Sea life and stone combine to sculpt tidal pools and flats into abstract imagery.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 7
Olympia, WA

I never tire of river-polished stone in the Cascades. A rainbow of color.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 8
Olympia, WA

Stone ground fine is sand, and it interacts with water in the most interesting ways.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 5
Olympia, WA

This precise pinstriping is the result of tens of thousands of years of seasonal deposition on a glacial lake bed, which has now been carved down into by a river. It weathers beautifully.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 6
Olympia, WA

Stone and moss are natural partners and create beautiful duets.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 3
Olympia, WA

Stone at the base of one of Mt. Rainier’s glaciers. Scarred and battered smooth, it will continue to wear down as it makes the journey to the sea.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 4
Olympia, WA

Sand and wind combine into a rhythmic flow.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 1
Olympia, WA

Pillow basalt has it’s own brutal beauty.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone 2
Olympia, WA

Water enhances and distorts stone, and always draws the eye.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Stone
Olympia, WA

When the stone from the mountains finally reaches the sea it is a tiny fragment of its former self, but the beauty is retained. It combines with shells form the sea to create a new mix of colors and textures. I hope you enjoyed this set. As a rock hound I need to find new ways to bring home the stones I see without filling the house with more physical ones. Photos are my solution.

      SiubhanDuinne

      These are beautiful. I’ve really loved your entire Patterns in Nature series all week long.

