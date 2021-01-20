Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

How has Obama failed you today?

The revolution will be supervised.

Just a few bad apples.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I personally stopped the public option…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Wetsuit optional.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Inaurguration Day

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Inaurguration Day

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Thirty years ago my wife became a US citizen, I promised that afterwards we would see her new nation’s capitol city.  A few months later we flew to Washington and spent 5 days there.  We saw the Capitol, the White House (including the tour), the Archives, and many other sites.  It was my 4th trip to DC and we even hit a few places that I’d not seen (the Zoo).

With today’s Inaugural, I thought I’d revisit some of the photos.  These were all shot with Canon Sure Shot Ace on 35mm film and scanned with a 35mm film/slide scanner.  All photo were reprocessed from the RAW scanned image with either Topaz Labs DeNoise AI or Sharpen AI to reduce noise and sharpen the photos.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 7
Washington, DC

Madame, with the east front of the Capitol behind her.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 6
Washington, DC

View of the Capitol dome from the Rotunda.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 5
Washington, DC

The Old Supreme Court Chamber in the original portion of the Capitol.   The first telegraph message was sent from this room.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 4
Washington, DC

Madame and I on the terrace on the West Front of the Capitol, one of the nice things about the Sure Shot Ace was that it had an IR remote control so you could take selfies.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 3
Washington, DC

The mall and the Capitol from the Washington Monument, this is the only photo where I’ve replaced the sky.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 2
Washington, DC

The White House from the Washington Monument.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day 1
Washington, DC

The White House from the Ellipse.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Inaurguration Day
Washington, DC

Hanging out on the White House driveway.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.