On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Thirty years ago my wife became a US citizen, I promised that afterwards we would see her new nation’s capitol city. A few months later we flew to Washington and spent 5 days there. We saw the Capitol, the White House (including the tour), the Archives, and many other sites. It was my 4th trip to DC and we even hit a few places that I’d not seen (the Zoo).

With today’s Inaugural, I thought I’d revisit some of the photos. These were all shot with Canon Sure Shot Ace on 35mm film and scanned with a 35mm film/slide scanner. All photo were reprocessed from the RAW scanned image with either Topaz Labs DeNoise AI or Sharpen AI to reduce noise and sharpen the photos.