Executive power for women. And women of color. It’s a thing now.
Inaugural open thread.
ETA: And now President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
We survived it.
by Betty Cracker| 230 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Baud
There it is.
dnfree
I can’t believe Sotomayor mispronounced Kamala.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
OMG
OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG
We got here. Joe is President. Kamala is VP. It’s over.
I’m loving the performances too. And J-Lo’s shout-out (literally) in Spanish, “One nation under God with liberty and justice for all!” was perfect.
West of the Rockies
10 minutes!!!
dmsilev
President Joseph Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris.
It’s been a long road, but looks like we made it.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
We did it. We made it.
Baud
The presidential oath is so short and sweet.
@dnfree: I KNOW. I cringed just a bit, but Harris was cool about it :)
mali muso
I’m just…verklempt.
Rob
Hooray! I think I’ll join my (verklempt) wife in watching it, now that I paid online a utility bill I mailed 21 days ago that hasn’t arrived at the provider.
Martin
Y’all are going to love the United States of California.
And let a million memes blossom with Biden’s bible.
Edit: just read that it’s his family bible he’s always sworn into office on. Never noticed before. Wednesday must be arm day for Jill.
mali muso
I’m loving Amy K today.
The Moar You Know
Klobuchar is doing an amazing job MCing this event. She has a talent for this.
MomSense
Tears. She brought out the fancy pearls!!!
dmsilev
“Greetings to everyone except That Guy, whose name we’re all going to avoid mentioning ever again”
piratedan
and as the Commissioner comes up to the Podium, it appears that there’s been a trade. The United States trades the entire 45 Administration of the United States to the Russian Federation in return for the Womens Figure Skating program and Alexsander Navaltny and a 2022 first round draft pick.
rattlemullet
Plagiarizing MLK
Trump is gone, Trump is gone
Thank god almighty Trump is gone.
dmsilev
@Alison Rose: I’m sure she’s used to it.
I’m waiting for RWNJs to insist Kamala isn’t really VP because of the mispronunciation, like they did when Roberts and Obama had to redo his oath because he reversed a couple of words.
dnfree
@Alison Rose: it’s like those “You only had one job” memes.
hells littlest angel
I haven’t been able to say this often in recent years: what a great day!
Tony Jay
Congratulations, American friends.
As your President says, this is a Big Fucking Deal.
RobertS
Wooo!
aside: Isn’t that ‘Madame’? I’m never sure.
Almost Retired
I can’t stop chuckling over Trump’s fury regarding the star quality of Biden’s inauguration, coronavirus notwithstanding. I mean, Biden gets Lady Gaga performing the best version of the national anthem I have ever heard. Trump had some runner up from one of those reality singing shows.
Gin & Tonic
Joe is being carried live on TV in Ukraine.
MisterForkbeard
I missed her swearing in (due to work), which I’m really sad about.
I’ve got my inauguration shirt and two Kamala buttons today. I may be a fanboy. Possibly :)
dmsilev
It’s so sad to see the Mall empty of the crowd that should by rights be there.
Thanks, He Who Will Not Be Named.
Grammatically, Madam is the correct term. In an English-speaking country, Madam is used in front of a title and denotes authority, while Madame (“ma dame”) is typically only used as the French equivalent of Mrs, and was (until recently) reliant on a woman’s marital status.
So sayeth Google.
Elizabelle
@The Moar You Know: Amy K has done a wonderful job. 3 cheers for her too.
narya
Joe! calling out domestic terrorism!
I cannot believe this whole day. I never thought I would get to see a woman as VP, much less a black/asian-american woman, and my heart is full.
Spanky
I’m 20 miles southeast and under heavy clouds. The sun is shining on The Capitol.
JPL
Has Fox questioned whether or not the swearing in was legal because it was early.
Elizabelle
@Alison Rose: Did not know that. Thank you, AR.
Baud
Agreed. She’s a real player and a really good one.
OGLiberal
@Alison Rose: Oh yeah…and the fact Biden took the oath before Noon.
L85NJGT
Congrats to Joey from Scranton.
jackmac
Loved how President Biden saluted former presidents on hand (plus a shout out to Jimmy Carter) but not a mention of Trump.
narya
@Almost Retired: Oh, i am so with you on this.
Baud
2 minutes!!!
Bruce K in ATH-GR
It’s being carried live on Greek TV stations. And we just popped the bubbly here in Athens.
PST
@Elizabelle: I agree. Amy K. always rises to the occasion. In normal times, she would surely be in the cabinet, but of course no senator can be spared.
lamh36
Anyone trying to make any of SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor not quite saying Kamala’s name right is just trolling.
You can damn well know it was a slip up and nothing more. Nothing blatant like the bastard Perdue or the Repubs did.
I didn’t cringe at all…I was too excited to be able to say Vice President Harris rather than President-Elect.
Anyway…at even worth derailing the happiness or history!
LET’S GO JOE AND KAMALA
Nicole
Oh my God, that lunatic doesn’t have the nuclear football anymore.
I could just hear Sotomayor’s mental voice: “Comma- La. Comma-La.” And then her mouth: “Kah-MALA.” And then her mental voice again, “GODDAMNIT.”
I bet she was nervous. I would have been nervous. Fortunately, the oath of office is still valid. :)
Old School
Noon!
mali muso
It’s noon!
Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris.
Benw
AND ZERO MINUTES!!
Betty Cracker
12:01 PM Eastern time. Trump is now eligible for indictment, friends!
Baud
On the other side!!!
Geeno
Was I the only one who noticed that bit of shade Joe threw when he was talking about his predecessors and then qualified it with “the Presidents here”?
Mrs. G and I were laughin’ out loud.
A Ghost to Most
Woot!
Punchy
It’s official. No nukes on Newport News, no wall-to-wall winger wackiness in Walla Walla.
I feel like I just woke up from a really long dream.
lamh36
ICYMI, courtesy of BBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVl2Y4bSR58&ab_channel=BBCNews
A great weight is lifted. https://t.co/2FsufpBI48
— Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) January 20, 2021
O. Felix Culpa
O Happy Day.
O. Felix Culpa
@Cheryl Rofer: Amen.
SiubhanDuinne
I watched the countdown clock tick off the final 60 seconds to noon, even though both oaths had been administered. Just because I wanted to make sure what’s his name no longer had an active nuclear football.
Just Some Fuckhead
Really sick of this unity bullshit. It ain’t us trying to do a coup.
Prometheus Shrugged
Especially righteous vibe to that photo: “Talk to the back of the hand, McTurtle”
Spanky
The missiles are not flying. Hallelujah.
Elizabelle
@SiubhanDuinne: Who? LOL.
BGinCHI
FUCK YEAH
lamh36
Kamala Harris has now taken over the official VP handle on twitter!
I can now follow the VP and POTUS on SM again!!
Rob
The little bit of President Biden’s speech I heard before our stream froze was very uplifting. It’s the first inauguration I’ve caught live in decades.
Evap
Celebrating with a nice IPA in my Biden Harris glass. It’s dusty in here…
Bluegirlfromwyo
For the first time in four years, I fully exhale. This was for all the marbles and honor prevailed today.
Martin
@Just Some Fuckhead: We need the unity. But we also need indictments. Lots and lots of indictments. That’s how he gets Democrats on board.
BGinCHI
@Just Some Fuckhead: HEY! I was asking about you a while ago.
Great to see you here, and I share the sentiment.
Someone go to Schumer and say: LOOK, BUB. Remember this feeling. Don’t compromise with bullies.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
Is McConnell looking nervous during the talk about lies or am I just wishful thinking?
gene108
As a child growing up in the southern state of Kerala in India, Sindu Gopalakrishnan helped her mother draw kolams with rice powder outside the family abode on festival days. The ancient Indian art form of geometric patterns is a sign of welcome and new beginnings.
In the waning days of 2020, the 43-year-old Phoenixville resident who works in investment banking once again drew kolam (pronounced KOHL-uhm) designs. This time, it was to welcome the new Biden-Harris administration, and particularly Kamala Harris, the country’s first vice president who is a woman, and who has roots in South India.
Along with her 18-year-old daughter, Devika Nair, Gopalakrishnan used markers and paints to color 17 pieces of 12-by-12-inch cardboard as part of a project to create a giant kolam art installation in the nation’s capital. “This is a tradition usually seen in India,” she said. “We never knew we would be designing kolams here … for one of the American streets in D.C. It’s welcoming a new day.”
Known as the 2021 Kolam Project, the grassroots effort celebrates not only Harris’ heritage, but serves as a way to “showcase the multicultural heritage of America,” as well as the new administration’s promise of a “presidency for all,” say the organizers on the http://www.2021kolam.com website. Originally, the 2,500-square-foot, 47-dot kolam was planned as an installation outside the White House, but security concerns made that impossible.
SNIP
At last count, 2021 Kolam Project had received more than 1,800 tiles from people around the country, plus many more submissions through a call for selfies taken with a kolam, said Roopal Shah of Washington, D.C., who is one of the project’s volunteer organizers. The selfies will form a virtual mosaic photo that is expected to post to the group’s website Wednesday.
Participants, ranging in age from 5 to 95 years old, were encouraged to use the backs of old campaign signs (of any stripe) to create the tiles. Yoga studios, classical Indian dance students, and 10 D.C. public schools, in addition to hundreds of ordinary people, all contributed, incorporating bits of themselves into the designs.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/kolam-project-2021-inauguration-kamala-harris-south-asian-indian-20210120.html
Suzanne
I’m about to go pop the champagne cork.
lamh36
ICYMI, courtesy of BBC:
Bidne sworn in as 46!
mrmoshpotato
@Just Some Fuckhead: Same. We can’t sweep any of these past four years of shit under the rug. Justice is what’s supposed to prevail, right?
Miss Bianca
I just finished my article for the paper and I am now listening to PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN laying it out. Oh, good golly, Miss Molly – I have been waiting for this moment.
geg6
I know you know this, but he’s not speaking to us.
Also, because I am petty, I smile when I think of the Secret Service details peeling away from all the Trump people, including his adult children
lamh36
Joe Biden quoting from the Black church about “joy coming in the morning…” makes my heart feel so full right now!
Nora Lenderbee
Oh, man. Late Bird here missed it. Thank goodness for streaming.
C Stars
Biden’s speech is on fire.
SiubhanDuinne
I hope Congressman Schiff walks up to her and says, “MADAM, I’M ADAM.”
Suzanne
This is a wonderful speech.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Someone go to Schumer and say: LOOK, BUB. Remember this feeling. Don’t compromise with bullies.
The good news is, even with Manchin, King and Feinstein, Schumer’s shaky fifty is a lot less collectively stupid (catch-all for the sake of brevity) than the blue-dog infected 60 (59) that Obama and Reid had to deal with.
@SiubhanDuinne: LOLOLOL
Baud
Not bad for a stutterer.
bluehill
Woohoo! Yes we did! Lots of work to do, but spring is coming!
Villago Delenda Est
What a glorious day this is.
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
womp! womp!
Feathers
@Nicole: I have ADHD with auditory processing issues. One of my reverse super powers is pronouncing people’s names correctly when referring to people in conversation, but incorrectly to their face. The brain uses different circuitry for these two interactions. One of the differences between “introverts” and “extroverts” is whether their brains prioritize focusing on content conveyed or the social cues and interactions.
SFBayAreaGal
@Betty Cracker: I love the cut of your jib.
geg6
That was an absolutely wonderful speech. I’m crying into my Panera in my office.
BR
My great hope is that Obama and Biden will go down in history as Teddy Roosevelt and FDR did (which is which doesn’t matter to me)…
zeecube
Finally, I can remove my “NOPE” sign from my front yard.
Just Some Fuckhead
Nice, a little Garth to calm the savages.
Martin
I’ve followed Kamala Harris on Twitter for ages. Just added @VP.
Interestingly, Andrew Weissman waited until 12:01 to drop a piece that says Trumps pardons were poorly written and leaves most of them still vulnerable to prosecution.
Matt McIrvin
@mrmoshpotato: I expect a lot of revelation of just how bad it was. Kind of like the reckoning when Warren G. Harding keeled over and everyone learned how much corruption there had been.
Villago Delenda Est
@mali muso: You left out looting the treasury and grifting his moron followers.
Kent
Why is Garth Brooks performing a Negro Spiritual on my TV? I mean he’s OK. But still. It it supposed to be a nod to the white MAGA folks? I mean didn’t Aretha Franklin do the same thing for Obama’s inauguration?
@Nicole: Again, as someone whose name is similarly pronounced, we are used to it. I mean, I can introduce myself and the person will say, “nice to meet you Tamra” like I didn’t just give them the correct pronunciation.
I take no offense.
And no one pronounces it as lovely as my MA father, who has the most unique take on it and always has. <3
Jim, Foolish Literalist
man, Obama turned Amazing Grace into a national hymn, didn’t he? I don’t ever remember it being so prominent in politics
BGinCHI
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Sadly, true.
lamh36
@pfunk1130
·
17m
Here’s the part where some folks need to be reminded that the President’s job is, in part, to be America’s biggest cheerleader. Being overly critical of this inauguration speech is like focusing on the wedding and giving no thought to the actual marriage.
@pfunk1130
·
9m
Joe Bidden be hittin these speeches HARD, tho. Beneath the platitudes, he tryna fight.
Are we seriously already at the point where this needs to be said.
Seriously go back and read, listen whatever to the Chump inauguration declaration of war speech and compare it to Biden’s. Biden did what he needed to do in this speech to drive back over that bit of carnage from Chump.
In other news, I put my flag out the moment he who will never be named again, flew out of DC
Immanentize
Do the racists know the origins of this song?
Aziz, light!
Tears in my eyes for the last hour. Our nation has a future.
O. Felix Culpa
Beautiful young woman. Amanda Gorman.
piratedan
so now, we have an officially sane POTUS, an able and adept VPOTUS, new Dem Senators from CA and GA. The official business of the country will now be disseminated via news conferences with questions being asked and answered.
Casual Cruelty is out, Compassion is in….
and while I may not agree with every decision and nuance of policy, at least I can rest knowing that someone, somewhere gave some thought as to its implementation with other considerations outside of “what’s in it for me?”.
I feel like I’ve lived a couple of decades worth of stress these last four years and here’s to the uplifting of our nation and our neighbors.
Spanky
Am I the only one who thinks the guy sanitizing the mikes looks like Denny Hastert in a mask?
I sure hope I am.
SFBayAreaGal
PBS had a great special a few years ago about the song Amazing Grace.
L85NJGT
Garth had his blue jeans on.
Suzanne
Amanda Gorman is wonderful.
Another Scott
“… we braved the belly of the Beast…”
[snerk]
She’s (Amanda Gorman) great.
Cheers,
Scott.
Origuy
@O. Felix Culpa: His name was John Newton. He had been involved in the slave trade and later became an abolitionist.
Baud
Blount mentions Obama’s singing. I’m impressed.
West of the Cascades
Roy Blount says something good (reminding the people of President Obama singing “Amazing Grace” at the memorial service for Rev. Clementa Pinckney).
Villago Delenda Est
@Immanentize: They don’t know the origins of so many of their alleged “thoughts”.
Benw
Holy cow, when can Amanda run for president
Miss Bianca
This young poet is making me cry.
lamh36
@RepBarbaraLee
On this historic day, I’m wearing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s pearls, given to me by her goddaughter, who said that her godmother “would not want it any other way.” Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is.
https://twitter.com/RepBarbaraLee/status/1351906436142542850?s=20
Martin
From what I’ve read Garth is a Dem.
If they wanted to calm the savages they’d have invited Jon Voight to come scream about pedophiles, ChiCommunists and then piss his pants.
Kent
Pretty sure Garth Brooks has always been a Dem, hasn’t he?
I’m sure he probably has been if he is performing here. I just miss me some Aretha.
Baud
I should have been a poet.
Skepticat
@O. Felix Culpa: Beautiful young woman. Amanda Gorman.
Amazing, beautifu, poised, and so talented.
Leto
@Miss Bianca: powerful stuff
O. Felix Culpa
I love this young poet. We have so much talent and beauty in this nation.
cain
Probably to confound any possible time based assault.
Feathers
@Dorothy A. Winsor: I can imagine there will be a big Secret Service party tonight. The whole thing about no bathroom was ridiculous. People who have Secret Service protection know part of the deal is choosing a home with room for a Secret Service detail. I lived nearby when Gerald Ford became Vice President and then President. The Secret Service took over his garage and built it out into their command center. I remember being very jealous of the local Girl Scouts who apparently made a killing selling cookies to the Secret Service and TV crews.
ETA trivia: Gerald Ford was a fan of the old Roy Rogers fast food place. We used to see him sitting there alone, reading papers and munching on his hamburger. This is from when he was a Congressman. Nobody really noticed him.
Just another note, Congressmen and Senators used to live next door to public school teachers and federal workers. I had two congressmen on my block. They sent their kids to the local public schools. This is one of the signs of how inequality has changed our world.
Patricia Kayden
Lol Garth Brooks has been a liberal for his entire career but I love watching the right freak out every time they're reminded— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 20, 2021
Amir Khalid
I would have liked to hear my favourite verse of Amazing Grace, which would have been so fitting here:
Through many dangers, toils and snares
We have already come
T’was Grace has brought us safe thus far
And Grace will lead us home
mvr
She’s good – really impressive and interesting.
Ivan X
I cannot even believe we made it. I’m so relieved!
Kent
She is all of 23 and according to Wikipedia, America’s First National Youth Poet Laureate.
Why have I not heard of Amanda Gorman before?
Baud
It is too late
To be great.
Nelle
The poet’s beautiful hands.
Another Scott
That poem was amazing.
Cheers,
Scott.
SiubhanDuinne
I literally googled him up to confirm my belief that he actually is a Republican.
mali muso
I’m loving this poet. And I want to peep her hairstyle for my daughter.
debbie
Damn, that was a great poem!
Spanky
Ms. Gorman is going to go far.
Kent
@Patricia Kayden: So you think the Biden folks are subtly trolling the MAGA world by having Brooks sing? It’s not like the couldn’t have gotten anyone else they wanted from Bruce Springsteen to Beyoncé.
O. Felix Culpa
Love the official lectern de-sanitizer.
SFBayAreaGal
I love Amanda Gormon
Oh man, that was amazing. I hope she publishes that!!
Martin
Damn, our poet laureate is amazing and adorable. She’s ready for this moment.
SiubhanDuinne
Amanda Gorman was amazing and impressive. More from this young woman, please.
Benw
I’m loving hearing these Black voices
Kristine
@Miss Bianca: I know. Damn.
Amir Khalid
There’s a song about it.
dmsilev
Today is a good day.
@Spanky: You are not alone.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@O. Felix Culpa: Amazing Grace is not in its origins a Negro spiritual. It was written by John Newton, an Englishman.
A slaver in fact, wasn’t he?
lamh36
Howard Univ statement on Kamala Harris and ringing the campus bells in honor of their Bison alum!
Statement: https://twitter.com/HowardU/status/1351935386990374916?s=20
@GarciaReports
The bell at
@HowardU
, VP
@KamalaHarris
’ alma mater is ringing 49 times as she’s sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States. It will be followed by “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, the Black national anthem.
https://twitter.com/GarciaReports/status/1351934515195883524?s=20
VeniceRiley
That looks like Bill Barr cleaning the podium between speakers. And I thought “That suits him.”
Our Youth Poet Laureate kicks *SS!
Martin
They should have picked me to be the inaugural podium disinfectant guy. I would have dressed better.
Punchy
When does CNN mention that Greene’s filing articles of impeachment against Biden tomorrow? Bothsides!
Amir Khalid
A repentant former slaver.
SFBayAreaGal
I love seeing BIPOC and POC being represented. This is our future and I want to see more of this representation.
O. Felix Culpa
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yes, and then became an abolitionist.
Yutsano
The National Poet Laureate is amazing.
Immanentize
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: That’s the background — a slave trafficker who repents and begs forgiveness for his crimes to humanity.
AMEN!
Soprano2
Think about this – Hunter Biden will have Secret Service protection now, won’t he? That’ll drive the MAGA’s crazy.
randy khan
@O. Felix Culpa: But he has no gloves!
Soprano2
Stars and Stripes Forever is my favorite march – I was a flute/piccolo player, after all!
mali muso
Can I just say…one of the positive side-effects of the pandemic is the normalization of fist bumps? Remembering when it was a scandal when Barack and Michelle dared to do that.
Amanda Gorman CRUSHED. Speech/poetry/rap mashup. Gliding hands; radiant, intense, striking face. Never heard/seen anything quite like it.
randy khan
I was surprised to discover that only Democrats have had poems read at their inaugurations, and that it started with Kennedy.
Kent
Were there any other last minute obscene pardons? Or was Bannon the last one?
West of the Cascades
Wonder if President Obama’s hug of President Biden just now was accompanied with a whispered “this is a big fucking deal”?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@mali muso: “A terrorist fist jab?” I forget the Roger Ailes Foxbot blonde who coined that phrase, she used initials as I recall, and she was unemployed soon after.
Baud
“the president has left the platform.”
Almost Retired
That young poet was extraordinary. I’m glad Trump didn’t debase the art of poetry by including any in his inauguration (which probably would have just been a limerick with the word “Nantucket” in it).
SiubhanDuinne
This is from 22-year-old Amanda Gorman’s Wiki page:
In 2017, Gorman said she wants to run for president in 2036.
That’s cool. Gives Biden and Harris each two full terms.
Just Some Fuckhead
@mrmoshpotato: We don’t need unity. We need to beat them.
Martin
Barack always look so relaxed. You could pour a gallon of gin in me and I still could never be that relaxed.
SiubhanDuinne
LOL
Soprano2
There’s Joe Biden, graciously thanking the people inside the Capitol building for their hard work. Do you think Trump EVER thanked ANYONE?
Ivan X
@randy khan: That’s news to me, but I’m not surprised by it. Do poems make money? If not, what use does the party of money have for them?
Ruviana
Did anyone else notice the Space Force flag when the Color Guard marched out?
Kent
@SiubhanDuinne: She will only be 39 in 2036 so barely under the wire.
Soprano2
You mean they’re not yelling “enemy of the people, fake news” at the press? Wow, this is going to take some getting used to…..and, I’m used to it already.
Baud
Go to Whitehouse.gov.
O. Felix Culpa
@randy khan: The gloves would only protect him, so no worries. :)
SiubhanDuinne
Hahaha, that is exactly what I was thinking!
Miss Bianca
Oh, damn…POC represented on this podium. A giant “FUCK YOU…but bless your hearts anyway” to the white supremacist trash enabled by the Trump Administration.
Love it.
West of the Cascades
This was so much more dignified without the previous occupant of the office there. I’m enjoying watching Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama talking with one another, Speaker Pelosi chatting with former Vice President Pence.
It is sad that there was not a peaceful transfer of power this year, but this gives me some hope that our democracy will persist.
Elizabelle
You know, I don’t think the insurrection and what brought us to it is going to be swept under the rug.
Some may try, but there is going to be cleansing and accountability.
randy khan
Some more terrible pardons:
Rick Renzi, a former Republican Congressman convicted of 17 counts including embezzling and fraud
Randall “Duke” Cunningham, a famously corrupt former Republican Congressman
Kenneth Kurzon, a political consultant who was convicted of cyberstalking as a result of an FBI investigation when he was up for a job in the Trump Administration. The White House press release talks about a “powerful letter” from his wife about how she didn’t want the investigation, let alone the prosecution, but she wasn’t the victim.
Soprano2
I saw Amanda Gorman briefly talking to President Obama. Bet that was a big thrill for her – and for him!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings