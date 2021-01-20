Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Madam Vice President Kamala Devi Harris

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    230Comments

    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      OMG

      OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG

      We got here. Joe is President. Kamala is VP. It’s over.

      I’m loving the performances too. And J-Lo’s shout-out (literally) in Spanish, “One nation under God with liberty and justice for all!” was perfect.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rob

      Hooray! I think I’ll join my (verklempt) wife in watching it, now that I paid online a utility bill I mailed 21 days ago that hasn’t arrived at the provider.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      Y’all are going to love the United States of California.

      And let a million memes blossom with Biden’s bible.

      Edit: just read that it’s his family bible he’s always sworn into office on. Never noticed before. Wednesday must be arm day for Jill.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      piratedan

      and as the Commissioner comes up to the Podium, it appears that there’s been a trade.  The United States trades the entire 45 Administration of the United States to the Russian Federation in return for the Womens Figure Skating program and Alexsander Navaltny and a 2022 first round draft pick.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      I’m waiting for RWNJs to insist Kamala isn’t really VP because of the mispronunciation, like they did when Roberts and Obama had to redo his oath because he reversed a couple of words.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lamh36

      @dnfree: whatever.  anyone who knows me konws I’m the biggest KDH fan, official KHive member and I say so what…at this point no one cares.

      No need to call her by her first name now unless it’s personal…call her MADAME VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Almost Retired

      I can’t stop chuckling over Trump’s fury regarding the star quality of Biden’s inauguration, coronavirus notwithstanding.  I mean, Biden gets Lady Gaga performing the best version of the national anthem I have ever heard.  Trump had some runner up from one of those reality singing shows.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MisterForkbeard

      I missed her swearing in (due to work), which I’m really sad about.

      I’ve got my inauguration shirt and two Kamala buttons today. I may be a fanboy. Possibly :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Alison Rose

      @RobertS:

      Grammatically, Madam is the correct term. In an English-speaking country, Madam is used in front of a title and denotes authority, while Madame (“ma dame”) is typically only used as the French equivalent of Mrs, and was (until recently) reliant on a woman’s marital status.

      So sayeth Google.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      narya

      Joe! calling out domestic terrorism!
      I cannot believe this whole day. I never thought I would get to see a woman as VP, much less a black/asian-american woman, and my heart is full.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jackmac

      Loved how President Biden saluted former presidents on hand (plus a shout out to Jimmy Carter) but not a mention of Trump.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lamh36

      @lamh36:

       

      Anyone trying to make any of SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor not quite saying Kamala’s name right is just trolling.

      You can damn well know it was a slip up and nothing more. Nothing blatant like the bastard Perdue or the Repubs did.

      I didn’t cringe at all…I was too excited to be able to say Vice President Harris rather than President-Elect.

      Anyway…at even worth derailing the happiness or history!

       

      LET’S GO JOE AND KAMALA

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Nicole

      Oh my God, that lunatic doesn’t have the nuclear football anymore.

      I could just hear Sotomayor’s mental voice: “Comma- La.  Comma-La.”  And then her mouth: “Kah-MALA.” And then her mental voice again, “GODDAMNIT.”

      I bet she was nervous.  I would have been nervous.  Fortunately, the oath of office is still valid. :)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geeno

      Was I the only one who noticed that bit of shade Joe threw when he was talking about his predecessors and then qualified it with “the Presidents here”?

      Mrs. G and I were laughin’ out loud.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Probably would have been necessary regardless. The key to not  being overrun by covid is not doing things that will result in  you being overrun by covid.

      I like the flags, though. That was a nice idea. There’s  one flag for every 2 Americans who died of Covid.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Punchy

      It’s official.  No nukes on Newport News, no wall-to-wall winger wackiness in Walla Walla.

      I feel like I just woke up from a really long dream.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I watched the countdown clock tick off the final 60 seconds to noon, even though both oaths had been administered. Just because I wanted to make sure what’s his name no longer had an active nuclear football.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Rob

      The little bit of President Biden’s speech I heard before our stream froze was very uplifting. It’s the first inauguration I’ve caught live in decades.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      gene108

      As a child growing up in the southern state of Kerala in India, Sindu Gopalakrishnan helped her mother draw kolams with rice powder outside the family abode on festival days. The ancient Indian art form of geometric patterns is a sign of welcome and new beginnings.

      In the waning days of 2020, the 43-year-old Phoenixville resident who works in investment banking once again drew kolam (pronounced KOHL-uhm) designs. This time, it was to welcome the new Biden-Harris administration, and particularly Kamala Harris, the country’s first vice president who is a woman, and who has roots in South India.
      Along with her 18-year-old daughter, Devika Nair, Gopalakrishnan used markers and paints to color 17 pieces of 12-by-12-inch cardboard as part of a project to create a giant kolam art installation in the nation’s capital. “This is a tradition usually seen in India,” she said. “We never knew we would be designing kolams here … for one of the American streets in D.C. It’s welcoming a new day.”

      Known as the 2021 Kolam Project, the grassroots effort celebrates not only Harris’ heritage, but serves as a way to “showcase the multicultural heritage of America,” as well as the new administration’s promise of a “presidency for all,” say the organizers on the http://www.2021kolam.com website. Originally, the 2,500-square-foot, 47-dot kolam was planned as an installation outside the White House, but security concerns made that impossible.

      SNIP

      At last count, 2021 Kolam Project had received more than 1,800 tiles from people around the country, plus many more submissions through a call for selfies taken with a kolam, said Roopal Shah of Washington, D.C., who is one of the project’s volunteer organizers. The selfies will form a virtual mosaic photo that is expected to post to the group’s website Wednesday.

      Participants, ranging in age from 5 to 95 years old, were encouraged to use the backs of old campaign signs (of any stripe) to create the tiles. Yoga studios, classical Indian dance students, and 10 D.C. public schools, in addition to hundreds of ordinary people, all contributed, incorporating bits of themselves into the designs.

      https://www.inquirer.com/news/kolam-project-2021-inauguration-kamala-harris-south-asian-indian-20210120.html

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Miss Bianca

      I just finished my article for the paper and I am now listening to PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN laying it out. Oh, good golly, Miss Molly – I have been waiting for this moment.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      lamh36

      Joe Biden quoting from the Black church about “joy coming in the morning…” makes my heart feel so full right now!

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @BGinCHI:

      Someone go to Schumer and say: LOOK, BUB. Remember this feeling. Don’t compromise with bullies.

      The good news is, even with Manchin, King and Feinstein, Schumer’s shaky fifty is a lot less collectively stupid (catch-all for the sake of brevity) than the blue-dog infected 60 (59) that Obama and Reid had to deal with.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Feathers

      @Nicole: I have ADHD with auditory processing issues. One of my reverse super powers is pronouncing people’s names correctly when referring to people in conversation, but incorrectly to their face. The brain uses different circuitry for these two interactions. One of the differences between “introverts” and “extroverts” is whether their brains prioritize focusing on content conveyed or the social cues and interactions.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      BR

      My great hope is that Obama and Biden will go down in history as Teddy Roosevelt and FDR did (which is which doesn’t matter to me)…

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Martin

      I’ve followed Kamala Harris on Twitter for ages. Just added @VP.

      Interestingly, Andrew Weissman waited until 12:01 to drop a piece that says Trumps pardons were poorly written and leaves most of them still vulnerable to prosecution.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Matt McIrvin

      @mrmoshpotato: I expect a lot of revelation of just how bad it was. Kind of like the reckoning when Warren G. Harding keeled over and everyone learned how much corruption there had been.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Kent

      Why is Garth Brooks performing a Negro Spiritual on my TV?  I mean he’s OK.  But still.  It it supposed to be a nod to the white MAGA folks?  I mean didn’t Aretha Franklin do the same thing for Obama’s inauguration?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Nicole: Again, as someone whose name is similarly pronounced, we are used to it. I mean, I can introduce myself and the person will say, “nice to meet you Tamra” like I didn’t just give them the correct pronunciation.

      I take no offense.

      And no one pronounces it as lovely as my MA father, who has the most unique take on it and always has. <3

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      man, Obama turned Amazing Grace into a national hymn, didn’t he? I don’t ever remember it being so prominent in politics

      Reply
    113. 113.

      gene108

      @Leto:

      hey, that’s my neighboring town! About 10 mins away. That’s so cool!

      Phoenixville’s about an hour away from where I am in South Jersey, but we’re all part of the greater Philly area.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      lamh36

      @pfunk1130

      ·
      17m

      Here’s the part where some folks need to be reminded that the President’s job is, in part, to be America’s biggest cheerleader. Being overly critical of this inauguration speech is like focusing on the wedding and giving no thought to the actual marriage.

      @pfunk1130

      ·
      9m

      Joe Bidden be hittin these speeches HARD, tho. Beneath the platitudes, he tryna fight.

      Are we seriously already at the point where this needs to be said.

      Seriously go back and read, listen whatever to the Chump inauguration declaration of war speech and compare it to Biden’s.  Biden did what he needed to do in this speech to drive back over that bit of carnage from Chump.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      dmsilev

      @Martin:

      Interestingly, Andrew Weissman waited until 12:01 to drop a piece that says Trumps pardons were poorly written and leaves most of them still vulnerable to prosecution.

      I’m shocked.

      No, wait, I’m vastly amused.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Kent: Ahead of time he said he was going to go with something less rambunctious than his hits.  He’s a wise man in that regard.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      piratedan

      so now, we have an officially sane POTUS, an able and adept VPOTUS, new Dem Senators from CA and GA.  The official business of the country will now be disseminated via news conferences with questions being asked and answered.

      Casual Cruelty is out, Compassion is in….

      and while I may not agree with every decision and nuance of policy, at least I can rest knowing that someone, somewhere gave some thought as to its implementation with other considerations outside of “what’s in it for me?”.

      I feel like I’ve lived a couple of decades worth of stress these last four years and here’s to the uplifting of our nation and our neighbors.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      JMG

      @Kent: Brooks has performed at every inaugural since Carter’s (except Reagan’s). He’s really into the bipartisan unity idea. BTW, I interviewed him back in my sportswriter days when he tried out for the Padres and he was both nice and interesting).

      Reply
    135. 135.

      West of the Cascades

      Roy Blount says something good (reminding the people of President Obama singing “Amazing Grace” at the memorial service for Rev. Clementa Pinckney).

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Martin

      From what I’ve read Garth is a Dem.

      If they wanted to calm the savages they’d have invited Jon Voight to come scream about pedophiles, ChiCommunists and then piss his pants.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Nicole

      @Feathers:

      One of my reverse super powers is pronouncing people’s names correctly when referring to people in conversation, but incorrectly to their face.

      Oh my God, I feel seen. I do this, too.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Feathers

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I can imagine there will be a big Secret Service party tonight. The whole thing about no bathroom was ridiculous. People who have Secret Service protection know part of the deal is choosing a home with room for a Secret Service detail. I lived nearby when Gerald Ford became Vice President and then President. The Secret Service took over his garage and built it out into their command center. I remember being very jealous of the local Girl Scouts who apparently made a killing selling cookies to the Secret Service and TV crews.

      ETA trivia: Gerald Ford was a fan of the old Roy Rogers fast food place. We used to see him sitting there alone, reading papers and munching on his hamburger. This is from when he was a Congressman. Nobody really noticed him.

      Just another note, Congressmen and Senators used to live next door to public school teachers and federal workers. I had two congressmen on my block. They sent their kids to the local public schools. This is one of the signs of how inequality has changed our world.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Amir Khalid

      I would have liked to hear my favourite verse of Amazing Grace, which would have been so fitting here:

      Through many dangers, toils and snares
      We have already come
      T’was Grace has brought us safe thus far
      And Grace will lead us home

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Kent

      She is all of 23 and according to Wikipedia, America’s First National Youth Poet Laureate.

      Why have I not heard of Amanda Gorman before?

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Kent

      @Patricia Kayden: So you think the Biden folks are subtly trolling the MAGA world by having Brooks sing?  It’s not like the couldn’t have gotten anyone else they wanted from Bruce Springsteen to Beyoncé.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      lamh36

      Howard Univ statement on Kamala Harris and ringing the campus bells in honor of their Bison alum!

      Statement: https://twitter.com/HowardU/status/1351935386990374916?s=20

      @GarciaReports

      The bell at
      @HowardU
      , VP
      @KamalaHarris
      ’ alma mater is ringing 49 times as she’s sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States. It will be followed by “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, the Black national anthem.
      https://twitter.com/GarciaReports/status/1351934515195883524?s=20

      Reply
    180. 180.

      VeniceRiley

      That looks like Bill Barr cleaning the podium between speakers. And I thought “That suits him.”

      Our Youth Poet Laureate kicks *SS!

      Reply
    189. 189.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I love seeing BIPOC and POC being represented. This is our future and I want to see more of this representation.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Soprano2

      Think about this – Hunter Biden will have Secret Service protection now, won’t he? That’ll drive the MAGA’s crazy.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      mali muso

      Can I just say…one of the positive side-effects of the pandemic is the normalization of fist bumps?  Remembering when it was a scandal when Barack and Michelle dared to do that.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      randy khan

      I was surprised to discover that only Democrats have had poems read at their inaugurations, and that it started with Kennedy.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      West of the Cascades

      Wonder if President Obama’s hug of President Biden just now was accompanied with a whispered “this is a big fucking deal”?

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @mali muso: “A terrorist fist jab?” I forget the Roger Ailes Foxbot blonde who coined that phrase, she used initials as I recall, and she was unemployed soon after.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Almost Retired

      That young poet was extraordinary.  I’m glad Trump didn’t debase the art of poetry by including any in his inauguration (which probably would have just been a limerick with the word “Nantucket” in it).

      Reply
    206. 206.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This is from 22-year-old Amanda Gorman’s Wiki page:

      In 2017, Gorman said she wants to run for president in 2036.

      That’s cool. Gives Biden and Harris each two full terms.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Soprano2

      There’s Joe Biden, graciously thanking the people inside the Capitol building for their hard work. Do you think Trump EVER thanked ANYONE?

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Sloane Ranger

      @Kent: Err, Amazing Grace isn’t a negro spiritual. It’s British. Written by the former Captain of a slave ship who became a CofE clergyman and abolitionist

      Congrats USA. Drinking a Bacardi and coke even though it’s only 5.30 pm here to celebrate.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Soprano2

      You mean they’re not yelling “enemy of the people, fake news” at the press? Wow, this is going to take some getting used to…..and, I’m used to it already.

      Reply
    216. 216.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Soprano2: We’re sitting here fondly remembering our daughter’s piccolo solo on this piece in high school. Which was 20 years ago. And she’d kill me for mentioning it.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, damn…POC represented on this podium. A giant “FUCK YOU…but bless your hearts anyway” to the white supremacist trash enabled by the Trump Administration.

      Love it.

      Reply
    222. 222.

      West of the Cascades

      This was so much more dignified without the previous occupant of the office there. I’m enjoying watching Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama talking with one another, Speaker Pelosi chatting with former Vice President Pence.

      It is sad that there was not a peaceful transfer of power this year, but this gives me some hope that our democracy will persist.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Elizabelle

      You know, I don’t think the insurrection and what brought us to it is going to be swept under the rug.
      Some may try, but there is going to be cleansing and accountability.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      Kent

      @dmsilev:@Kent: He pardoned Anthony Lewandowski, the guy who took/stole a bunch of Google self-driving-car technology and delivered it to Uber.

      That is almost as weird and random as the cobras for alligators guy.

      But at least no Javanka, Eric, Don Jr. or self-pardon to piss us off.

      Reply
    228. 228.

      randy khan

      @Kent:

      Some more terrible pardons:

      Rick Renzi, a former Republican Congressman convicted of 17 counts including embezzling and fraud

      Randall “Duke” Cunningham, a famously corrupt former Republican Congressman

      Kenneth Kurzon, a political consultant who was convicted of cyberstalking as a result of an FBI investigation when he was up for a job in the Trump Administration. The White House press release talks about a “powerful letter” from his wife about how she didn’t want the investigation, let alone the prosecution, but she wasn’t the victim.

      Reply

