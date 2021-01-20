Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

(Literal) Housekeeping (At the White House) Open Thread

(Literal) Housekeeping (At the White House) Open Thread

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: , ,

By Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., hours after Mr. Trump himself plans to leave Washington, all the first family’s stuff will have followed him out the White House door, en route to his new home in Palm Beach, Fla. And by the end of the day Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his wife, Jill, will arrive to a deep-cleaned living quarters where their bags will be unpacked, their furniture arranged and their favorite foods stocked in the fridge.

It’s the awkward pas de deux performed every four or eight years when one family moves in and another moves out, an undertaking carried out by the 90-person White House residence staff in about five hours. A complicated, highly choreographed process is done on a tight schedule that often requires boxing up whatever has been left unpacked — some outgoing presidents are more prepared to leave the executive mansion than others.

This year, people involved in the process said, moving day also involves additional cleaning and safety precautions because of the coronavirus…

The Bidens were never invited to meet the residence staff, or canvass the second floor of the White House, which has 16 rooms and six bathrooms and will now be their home. Michelle Obama, by contrast, had been through the White House twice at the invitation of Mrs. Bush before her husband’s 2009 inauguration.

“Mrs. Trump should have invited Dr. Biden in for the traditional coffee,” said Capricia Marshall, who served as White House social secretary in the Clinton administration and oversaw that president’s departure in 2001, referring to Melania Trump, the first lady. “Typically, she would come prepared with questions, she’ll meet and talk to the chef, the full time residence staff and have an opportunity for them to break the ice. It’s a courtesy, but logistically it’s incredibly helpful. That didn’t happen.”…

“The good news is there’s a process, there’s a checklist,” Ms. McBride said. “The staff knows what they need to do. And the Bidens know the building, they know the people. They’ve been there plenty.”

Theme for the (first) Biden Administration: No panic, we’ve done this before.

  • Albatrossity
  • Baud
  • danielx
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Geminid
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • lamh36
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nora Lenderbee
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Quinerly
  • randal m sexton
  • RandomMonster
  • Raven
  • RSA
  • Searcher
  • West of the Cascades
  • zhena gogolia

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Cascades

      This is glorious: https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/democracy-symbols-biden-inauguration/2021/01/20/3e80f784-5b59-11eb-a976-bad6431e03e2_story.html

      Somehow, when the old president reached one last time into his grab bag of grievance and rhetorical narcissism, there was nothing left of his power, not even the power of shock or disgust. “So, have a good life, we will see you soon,” he said, in closing, to a small crowd gathered on the tarmac, many still defiant in their refusal to defend themselves and others against the virus. “So, have a good life,” sounded like an absolute farewell, such as the dying give to the living; “we will see you soon,” sounded like a promise or a threat, or perhaps just one last jumble of logic before this cumbersome figure loaded himself into a giant plane, and jetted off to a life of golf, lawsuits and bitterness.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Gonna be weird having a president who isn’t taunting mask wearers and literally trying to get more people killed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I hope we’ll learn of they found any bugs.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @RSA: Biden’s been calling it “generous”, so I’m guessing Miller didn’t write it. Who’s the least  culty aide who was left around him by the end?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lamh36

      @kaitlancollins
      ·
      11m
      Joe Biden, while swearing in political appointees, says, “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treated another colleague with disrespect — talk down to someone — I promise I will fire you on the spot. On the spot…Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency.”

      @kaitlancollins
      ·
      11m
      Biden adds, “That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      I’m taking the $50,000 golf simulator as meaning that, even on the four or five days a week when he wasn’t out on the course, he was still playing golf instead of working.

      BTW if I were the Mar-A-Lago neighbors, I’d keep an eye on where that stuff goes, and start the legal proceedings the second it showed up at MAL.  He’s not allowed to live there.

      EDIT: And to be catty, does anyone else wonder if Melania’s luggage is being shipped to a different address as the rest of the stuff?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randal m sexton

      What the whitehouse must smell like right now: Bleach, Mr. Clean, Pinesol, Windex, Clorox, Lysol, Vinegar, Ajax, Ammonia, Mr. Clean, Oxy-Clean, Hydrogen Peroxide, sage and garlic( for Stephen Millers office). Plus there is the sound of GIANT HEPA filters, powered by jet engines.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      kindness

      I don’t mean to be mean or uncultured but Trump and his family are such tacky trash.  Really it would be more fitting to see them all in ripped/stained t shirts and sweats.

      Thank the FSM we are in a better place now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I was just walking my dog around the block thinking about Olympian athletes.  I will never be one but we have all had to suffer for 4 fucking years for another crack at winning.  I can’t imagine losing 4, 8, 12, years in a row and to continue training day in and day out for another crack at whoever the fucker is who keeps winning Gold.  Democratic voters need to be like Olympian athletes day in and day out!  Not anyone on this top 10,000 blog, of course.  I want 81,000,000+ people voting every year in every local election.  Cheers y’all!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      Some Trump aides left notes behind for the new staffers.

      “This took us MONTHS, but it turns out the light switches aren’t that hard to operate!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @RSA: Dont worry, Alexandra Petri got an advance copy

      Dear Joe,
      I have been told by many people and made to state, on camera, that I acknowledge you are the president now! Congratulations, I guess.
      I have some advice for you if you’d like to be as good at being president as I’ve been.
      First, as president, you can really lean on people to stay at any golf courses or hotels you own, and you should definitely do that. It’s a good source of income!
      As president, every day you can access the best information in the world about what is going on, but you don’t have to. You can also just watch Fox in the residence!.
      They give you some pieces of paper every day that are very annoying, full of information and written in a small type, but if you don’t look at them and look bored, they eventually will stop giving them to you. Or, at a minimum, they will make sure the ones that they give you have pictures.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Baud: I guess. Threatening to fire people on their first day doesn’t meet my threshold for good supervision but others mileage may vary.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      danielx

      per some of the comments: the White House doesn’t need just a deep cleaning, it needs an exorcist.

      Extra attention for Dr. Goebbels’ off- er, Stephen Miller’s office.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      LurkerNoLonger

      CNN reports that outgoing First Lady sent handwritten thank you notes to members of White House household staff but that the letters were actually scrawled out by one of her assistants.

      Yet they were still plagiarized from Michelle Obama.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Quinerly

      @Geminid: I have read about 1/2 dozen pieces about how QAnon now feels about him. (duped) The Proud Boys have dumped him. The National Review has called him Paris Hilton.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      zhena gogolia

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      You know, during the debates everyone was laughing at him when he said, “Turn off the record player.” I showed that clip to my husband, and he said, “He’s the president we need.”

      Reply

