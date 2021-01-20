If you don’t convict you’ll lose fewer Republicans but alienate a whole lot more independents. If you’re screwed either way, why not take the opportunity to do the right thing for once? https://t.co/QNAW824Wvq — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 16, 2021

Not that I wanna make grandious projections, but despite their best efforts and those of our Very Serious Pundits, the GOP is hardly the worldcrushing juggernaut they like to claim. Their latest Great God-Emperor figurehead is about to go on trial for insurrection, they’ve lost (if narrowly) all three national legislative bodies, and a whole lot of still-fleshy skeletons are tumbling out of cupboards..



?? Republicans will emerge from the Trump era gutted: • They lost their congressional power

• McConnell and McCarthy are hamstrung by corporate blacklisting of election-denying members

• The GOP brand is radioactive for a huge chunk of America https://t.co/n8pILoI7PB — Axios (@axios) January 15, 2021

The Republicans failed three different times at repealing Obamacare! It was the FIRST thing they tried to do and they failed three different times! I feel like I'm going crazy here. https://t.co/6wfYagJXOI — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) January 16, 2021

Republicans also started 2017 with 2 more Senate seats than Dems, meaning they could lose 2 votes and still pass stuff but nope they failed three times and eventually just went with "Uh just cut some taxes I guess" and lost the House because the bill they passed was unpopular! — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) January 16, 2021

Realizing in advance that someone on this website will unironically say that Kevin McCarthy has a killer instinct as party leader that Nancy Pelosi lacks and I'm going to lose my fucking brain. — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) January 16, 2021