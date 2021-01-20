Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Hard Time to Repubs

by



Not that I wanna make grandious projections, but despite their best efforts and those of our Very Serious Pundits, the GOP is hardly the worldcrushing juggernaut they like to claim. Their latest Great God-Emperor figurehead is about to go on trial for insurrection, they’ve lost (if narrowly) all three national legislative bodies, and a whole lot of still-fleshy skeletons are tumbling out of cupboards..

    49Comments

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Keep both threads up, please.

      Not to be snippy, but “grandious?” Inner schoolmarm has a more grandiose statement but have bribed her with a cookie to be circumspect.

      ;)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Poe Larity

      Obamacare is the new Roe v. Wade.

      Given that NBC poll where 50% of Republicans blame 1/6 on Antifa, I would not be optimistic about a new order. You cannot make a rock less stupid.

      That said, Cobra Kai is so over the top 1980s it is a very guilty pleasure. To imagine a world where every remake/sequel was so true to its legacy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Emma

      These are Republicans from a slightly less ridiculous era, but because my friends and I were laughing at those white ladies “refreshing” mahjong, I was reminded of the anime The Legend of Koizumi, specifically the first episode where George W, Rumsfeld, and Condi get their asses kicked by Koizumi in mahjong. The manga is honestly not as entertaining as the anime, but it looks like Bandai has done a great job scrubbing the latter from the internet, so I only have the manga to show everyone. Later on in the series, George W is on a Segway on an aircraft carrier talking to Big Daddy HW in a little kiddy voice. Imagine what they could do with an updated anime with Trump and Don Jr.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rjnerd

      One thing that should enter Yertle’s calculation – donnie is threatening to start his own club, the “Patriot” party.  If he can get on the ballot that way, the republicans are facing somone that will cleave off  the conservative nutjob vote.

      If convicted, they get to then say “and you can’t run any more, not even graves inspector”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nicole

      All of the tweets you put in this post give me pleasure, Anne Laurie.  Thank you.

      I chatted with a friend today who said her (formerly) Trump-supporting 92-year-old great aunt recently said she didn’t know whether to call herself a Republican or a Democrat anymore. Lifelong Republican, but Trump broke her this year.

      I remember how sick to my stomach I was in November 2016, thinking, well, that’s the end of the ACA.  And they couldn’t do it.  Because, as Pelosi was ridiculed for saying, way back when, once people found out what was in it, they really liked it.

      Man, sometimes it seems like the Democratic Party is filled with Cassandras, all of them telling the truth and no one believes them. But they turn out to be right.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @rjnerd: With the republicans, it’s always about power and what is right or just never plays into it.

      Personally, I think they are screwed either way, but it seems like they would be less screwed if he couldn’t run for office.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Nicole: That was a hard comment to make.

      I started typing “I want to see the Republican party go down.  Hard.”  oops, can’t word it like that.  backspace-backspace…

      “I want to see the Republican party burned to the ground.”.  nope, doesn’t seem like that’s a good way to put it because I don’t want to sound like I am promoting violence.

      Had to go with version #3.  :-)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @Elizabelle: It’s very good.  Nancy is sincere and inspiring. She talks about people potentially facing accessory to murder charges.  She’s (rightfully) not messing around.

      Well worth watching.  (I saw it at 10pm EST.)

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jl

      BTW, I taped some change to a nice letter and sent  it to the WH, but looks like no dice tonight. What’s the hold up? I’m being unjustly persecuted by an old fixit ticket. I told Trump it wasn’t fair to me, and even not nice at all, kind of nasty. He should understand that.

      Edit: I forgot to say ‘I am not being treated fairly, no one has ever been treated as unfairly as me.’ That must be the secret phrase. I’ll go dig up a few more quarters.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nobody in particular

      Important to note that when polls break down by party, GOP is under 30 % of the electorate. 24% I think. Saw this on O’Donnell last nite. 41 0r 42% are Indies, the rest is Dems. So, “juggernaut” is not the term of art anymore. Try Rump Party. It Rhymes with Trump. Apparently, Trump wants to start his own political party. The Patriot Party. Or Patriot Pity Party.

       

      A rump party is a political party that is formed by the remaining body of supporters and leaders who do not support a breakaway group who merge with or form another new party. The rump party can have the name of the original party, or a new name.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @Another Scott:   It’s appalling that the morons in this country threw Trump into the White House, and a woman of Pelosi’s (or Hillary’s!) talents are not allowed anywhere near.

      Although:  I think Trump has done more damage to the Republican party — which is an existential threat — than President Hillary could have.

      Would be funny if the GOP eventually rues the day she was denied the presidency, despite millions more votes.  They’re the GQP now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      jl

      @Nobody in particular: I hope Trump tries to start his own little fan club party. Then the US will have two rump parties. Actually, two runt rump parties.

      Good news for Republicans! Less dissension in each rump. Democrats in disarray! Attacked on two fronts!

      Can I copyright that so I can sue some corporate news pundits when the steal it?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl:I want to see the Republican party reduced to rubble.

      And then their fields ploughed with salt.*  The Romans knew how to make a victory last.  Of course they captured entire populations and sold them into slavery, which helped.

      *Yes I know the story is apocryphal.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      Wolvesvalley informs (previous thread) that Trump pardoned Paul Erickson.  He was Maria Butina’s “boyfriend”, too.  Language about witch hunt in the pardon.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mary G

      Joe Exotic didn’t get pardoned, probably because even Twitler thinks the gullwing/limo/pickup truck abomination waiting outside the prison was too tacky.

      No joke — the limo is waiting for Joe Exotic if he gets a pardon from Trump. We’re a laughingstock the world over…pic.twitter.com/CNKwqFQk7M— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nobody in particular

      @WaterGirl:

       

      I prefer “DeGOPING” the country altogether.

      Capitalize the “R” and it refers to a proper name of a political party. And none of them wanted anything to do with parties, factions.

      https://www.etymonline.com/word/GOP?ref=etymonline_crossreference

      also G.O.P., “U.S. Republican Party,” 1884, an abbreviation of Grand Old Party. The Republicans were so called from 1876; the Democratic Party also was referred to occasionally as grand old party, with lower-case letters, in 1870s-80s when the Republicans (formed in 1854) still were considered new and radical. The designation grand old ______ is from about 1850; in Great Britain, Lord Palmerston was known as the Grand Old Man by 1880, and it was abbreviated to G.O.M. by 1882.

       

      There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.
      – John Adams, Letter to Jonathan Jackson, October 1780. [Adams was a US “founding father,” wrote two books on democracy theory/practice, and served as the second US president 1797-1801.]

      Jefferson’s Inaugural address:

       

      We are all republicanswe are all federalists. If there be any among us who would wish to dissolve this Union, or to change its republican form, let them stand undisturbed as monuments of the safety with which error of opinion may be tolerated, where reason is left free to combat it.”

      AOC is a fine example of a true republican. Like the Good Dr. Res Publica. From the Latin. It means public thing or affair. Not private.

      Benjamin Franklin to Robert Morris

      25 Dec. 1783Writings 9:138

      The Remissness of our People in Paying Taxes is highly blameable; the Unwillingness to pay them is still more so. I see, in some Resolutions of Town Meetings, a Remonstrance against giving Congress a Power to take, as they call it, the People’s Money out of their Pockets, tho’ only to pay the Interest and Principal of Debts duly contracted. They seem to mistake the Point. Money, justly due from the People, is their Creditors’ Money, and no longer the Money of the People, who, if they withold it, should be compell’d to pay by some Law.

      All Property, indeed, except the Savage’s temporary Cabin, his Bow, his Matchcoat, and other little Acquisitions, absolutely necessary for his Subsistence, seems to me to be the Creature of public Convention. Hence the Public has the Right of Regulating Descents, and all other Conveyances of Property, and even of limiting the Quantity and the Uses of it. All the Property that is necessary to a Man, for the Conservation of the Individual and the Propagation of the Species, is his natural Right, which none can justly deprive him of: But all Property superfluous to such purposes is the Property of the Publick, who, by their Laws, have created it, and who may therefore by other Laws dispose of it, whenever the Welfare of the Publick shall demand such Disposition. He that does not like civil Society on these Terms, let him retire and live among Savages. He can have no right to the benefits of Society, who will not pay his Club towards the Support of it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Aussie sheila

      Hi there BJ’ers,

       

      I wanted to wait until inauguration to write this, but I will be sound asleep when it happens (4am aest). I have followed in excruciating detail every disastrous cataclysmic twist and turn of the last four years. First, I want to congratulate every person who worked so hard to organise effective resistance , electoral, street level and every other kind to the world historical threat that trump and his politics represents.

       

      I have been blown away by the courage and tenacity of ordinary American people who came out in droves to organise and vote, in the midst of the worst handled pandemic response in the world (maybe with the exception of the mini me trumpist uk).

      I am politically active in oz, and mix with same. In 2016 I was one of only two people among my friends and comrades who predicted trump would win. It gutted me that we were right. He represented, and still does to a certain extent, a world historical challenge to democratic forces across the world. The fact that you all beat him back, including taking the senate given the difficulties facing working people in Georgia is simply unbelievable. It will give everyone who understands the fundamental importance of democracy to broader emancipatory goals much needed breathing space and political momentum.

      Finally, I am truly sorry for the heartache, sickness, and economic hardship that the last year has brought to everyone in the US. It has been heartbreaking to watch/read the truly awful situation facing people in the face of the truly criminal neglect and malfeasance of the trump regime.

      I am hopeful that voting rights, police reform and big economic relief packages are coming your way this year.

      Once again, congratulations. Thank you from the rest of the world (well at least the bit tucked down under). The alternative would have been not just a disaster for you, but the beginning of something similar everywhere.

      Stay safe, healthy and happy and enjoy the inauguration.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Nobody in particular

      @Kent:

      He’s just treading water, grasping at anything that might keep him from going under. He could run for office from prison, like Socialist Eugene V. Debs did for president, but I think it will look more like a Lyndon LaRouche snog.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mary G

      Shortly after pardoning congressmen and lobbyists convicted of corruption, Trump releases an order at 1:07 a.m. revoking his own ethics executive order from 2017, freeing his own former aides from the limits he had imposed on their ability to lobby the government.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Nobody in particular

      Mary Trump tweeted that these pardons are intended to enrage us. She warned: Don’t take the bait.

      Karma will get them. They create their own hells and prisons. The moral arc of the universe…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kent

      @Felanius Kootea:

      Tiffany Trump is marrying a Nigerian billionaire heir of Lebanese descent.  He’s four years younger than she is. His family ran SCOA Nigeria when I was growing up there – some of them speak Yoruba more fluently than I do.

      I guess they’ll help out their in-law with his $421 million debt. And maybe she’ll move to Lagos and change her last name.

      Why would she help out papa Trump?  That isn’t in the family nature.   More likely they will seize the Trump family assets from Javanka, Don, Jr. and Eric.   And this 23 year old is HEIR to a billion dollar fortune.  He doesn’t control it….yet.  Any more than Tiffany Trump controls the Trump Empire.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      NotMax

      Repeating from downstairs.

      The full list. Quite a few “supported by Governor Kristi Noem ”

      Caveat: Take the location the link brings you to into account when it comes to ascertaining objectivity of the descriptions therein.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Nobody in particular

      @Jay:

       

      I wouldn’t be surprised if some were not “silenced,” as in liquidated. Extra-judicially. Trump and others know too much and cannot be trusted to not use it against America. It will look like an accident, a natural death. There will be more conspiracy theories but I wouldn’t want to be in any of their shoes. Ever.

      Oddly, in some ways, Trump did speak candidly about it. “We kill people too.” Yes we do, Donald. Yes we do.

      Reply

