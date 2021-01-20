Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Inauguration Night Open Thread

I had a lovely time today watching the inauguration festivities- up until my phone died and I had to rush off and get a new one. It was 5-6 years old and several models back, so I suppose it was time, but still irritating. Once I got that done, I got home and thought I would take a quick nap while the new phone updated.

Three hours later I woke up, and it was pitch black outside, and it was one of those naps where I had no idea if it was 6am or 6pm. The kind of deep, dreamless slumber where you wake up with no memory from your sleep- the kind where you think “That must be what it is like when you die- just nothingness.”

I think all of America feels that way. We got a zoom meeting tonight?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    180Comments

    4. 4.

      Nicole

      Have a good Zoom meeting!  I’m off to… a different Zoom meeting.  Because life becomes a series of Zoom meetings.

      And I think there were a lot of celebratory naps today.  I know I lied down at 2PM.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      First press briefing at 7 pm.  Let’s see how the media behaves.

      @John Cole:

       I am not sure which one.

      I hope you didn’t get ripped off.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Punchy: There should be a rule that a new thread can’t be created until the last thread reaches 200 comments. It would also force us to discuss the virtues of for-profit healthcare.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      In an alternate future where we instead lost those two Georgia senate seats (but Biden won) – R committee chairpersons would fire up a couple of protracted Hunter Biden investigations conducted to be as distracting to Biden’s efforts to get anything done as possible.  It wouldn’t just be that those results would also have enabled McConnell to try to undermine and block Biden at every step except getting the vaccine out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      Exhaling a bit.  We have President Biden and VP Harris.  The inauguration came off flawlessly, without violence.

      And Trump’s ordering his adult children receive Secret Service protection for the coming six months:  maybe it will make it that much easier to find and serve some of them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      First press briefing at 7 pm.  Let’s see how the media behaves

      ‘Having failed to solve the COVID crisis since taking office, when can we expect Joe a Biden to resign in disgrace?’

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      I just got home from work and I have to feed mom, kid and dog. Also too this is one of those nights when I wish I didn’t have to walk a dog.

      Sleepy Joe was supposed to be a dis but the sane part of the country was craving some decent sleep.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jl

      I had to go into the office today. Listened to the prayers and warm up in the car. Lightly jogged (don’t want to get out breath indoors, so very lightly jogged to keep those aerosols down!) to my office. But on my floor the entry system was broken, so missed the rest waiting for maintenance.

      I’ll watch whatever they have on tonight.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      Press briefing begins.

      Pronounced “Saki.”  “Truth and transparency” is mentioned in first 40 seconds.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: heh, I caught that same tone

      funny they’re all talking about Spicer. I saw in the tubes the other day he’s re-applied for credentials for whatever website he’s now “reporting” for. Most ex White House press secretaries are “Vice President of Communications” for large corporations. Now I’ve got myself wondering who Jethrene is flacking for

      ETA: Sorry, you pedants: For whom the Jethrene flacks.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lamh36

      OMG! It’s an actual PRESS BRIEFING form the current administration! Ya’ll remember press briefings in the BEFORE TIMES!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      @lamh36:

      Thanks for the link to the photos. I had to work all day and could only listen.

      I must also say that Melania’s going away outfit is the first thing I’ve seen her wear that I like.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Watch C-Span instead.  Psaki about to discuss the executive actions from today.

      One hundred day masking challenge.  Mask mandate for all federal buildings and land and federal transportation.

      We’re back in the World Health Organization.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      First foreign leader call Friday with PM Trudeau.  Early calls will be with partners and allies.  He feels it’s important to rebuild those relationships …

      Q:  Is PB planning to call Trump?  Is there any attempt to put the two in touch?  From some critter named “Peter”, not Baker.

      For fuck’s sake.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Wow, another ridiculous question @ number two. I’m getting nostalgic for when we didn’t have press conferences.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      West of the Cascades

      @dmsilev: Meh questions, real answers. Maybe someday we will have good questions to go with the real answers. But I am not holding my breath – the White House press corpse is well-named.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jl

      Biden replaced the pic of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office with Ben Franklin.

      Signal that science is back, or that a more relaxed attitude towards sexy time is OK, or free thinking exploration of the essence of religion is Constitutional again, or compassionate signal that bigots can reform themselves. I dunno.

       

      @71m

      andrew jackson has been replaced with ben franklin

      https://twitter.com/3YearLetterman/status/1352024857911951360

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:   She’s not lying with a cross at her throat, either.

      All those fake ass blondes and whatever, with long hair (except for Spicer).  We’re past that!!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @jl:

      Signal that science is back, or that a more relaxed attitude towards sexy time is OK, or free thinking exploration of the essence of religion is Constitutional again, or compassionate signal that bigots can reform themselves

       
      Por qué no los quatro?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      re $1.9 billion:  “Designed with the components to give people the relief they needed.”

      Notes that Biden is “no stranger to the process of bill-making.”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ken

      @cmorenc: enabled McConnell to try to undermine and block Biden at every step except getting the vaccine out.

      You’re being kind to McConnell, in assuming he wouldn’t try to block the vaccine to harm the Democrats.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      jl

      @Baud: “Will President Biden commit to not wearing a tan suit?”

      That nonsense is starting again. They seem to be out of gas though. The claim that the VP’s husband emasculated himself when he tweeted that his wife was great didn’t get any traction. No wonder, that was probably just too random, damn weird and toxic even among your run-of-the-mill absurdly sexist US voter.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      lamh36

      actual PRESS BRIEFING form the current administration! You remember press briefings in the BEFORE TIMES! How dare she stand up there with those rosey cheeks and tell us NO LIES!

      Who does she think she is…LOL

      Reply
    58. 58.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      @jl: Inflation is already starting under a Biden presidency! All about the benjamins.

      I thought I was done with these bricks of anxiety falling off, but hey look another one. A press conference with matters of substance not a tantrum on the size of the crowd.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      So apparently our vaunted press corpse didn’t forget how to ask ridiculous gotcha questions over the last four years. They just chose a different standard when it was President Shitbag.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      jl

      @Baud: Will BaudXXXX!! promise to always drink wine out of a carton?

      Need to study Big Biden Deal Joe carefully, prepare for the coming era of glory, avoid missteps.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Elizabelle

      Describes PB as having “an incredible sense of calm.”  “Eager to get to work, asking questions about policy…”

      Yeah, we are under new management.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Elizabelle

      Q re the “potentially divisive impeachment process.”

      Don’t know which tool dropped that one into the press conference.  A male.  A blonde male with a nice haircut.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      dmsilev

      ‘In the name of unity, should the Senate let Trump go without a trial?’

      How about we all unify under the banner of hating and punishing Trump?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Elizabelle

      This tool’s second question is “has Biden already filed to run for re-election.”

      This one practically brought his own oats to the horse race.  Fucker.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      JustRuss

      Holy damn, Press Sec. Psaki just apologized to a reporter for neglecting to call on him.  I need to go lay down.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      jl

      @ByRookorbyCrook: I think you may be on to something. Franklin was a fiat currency person. He’d be great testifying with Yellen to debunk the newly converted and fake GOP debt alarmists.

      Franklin would do some great sock puppet to ridicule his opponents too. The way Trump  did sock puppets was corrupt and dishonest. Franklin stuck to writing anonymous screeds, which I think is OK.

      But if things got rough, he might go Truman and threaten to punch out a music critic and sign his name at the bottom.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Martin

      Jen Psaki shouldn’t be ‘um’ dropping at this level. I think Karine is a better extemporaneous speaker. We can usually knock that out of undergrads after a semester. But, it’s a big day, she’s probably nervous. This does feel like a government run by people who give a fuck and want to get this right.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      jl

      @Baud: @Ken:

      I just looked it up and wiki says Biden doesn’t drink alcohol. So ixny anyo the oozbay.

      You guys will have to practice out tinkering with Joe on the muscle car in front of the portico with soda or Hawaiian punch or something.

      Edit: Hawaiian punch, you can sneak a little seasoning in that easier.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I have worked my entire life to get in this seat and ask a representative of the most powerful person on the planet questions. So let me ask a ridiculous question about unity.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      West of the Cascades

      @dmsilev: I’d like to hear these jackasses ask McConnell and especially McCarthy, daily, “what are the Republicans going to respond to the President’s calls for unity? What past statements and policies are you personally going to repudiate in the name of unity?”

      Reply
    80. 80.

      lamh36

      Lordt ya’ll, it’s been so long, I ain’t got the stamina for these press briefings no mo’.

      I gotta build my stamina back up…LOL

      Reply
    88. 88.

      West of the Cascades

      “Why didn’t President Biden mention the guy who didn’t have the decency to be at the inauguration by name in his inauguration speech?” I think I am done with watching these briefings already, despite Jen Psaki’s competence and honesty.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Joe Falco

      @jl:

      Signal that science is back, or that a more relaxed attitude towards sexy time is OK, or free thinking exploration of the essence of religion is Constitutional again, or compassionate signal that bigots can reform themselves. I dunno

      Or Biden is going to make the Post Office great again!

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      ABC News @ABC · 23m
      BREAKING: Senate confirms Avril Haines as director of national intelligence by a vote of 84 to 10. She is the first member of Biden’s Cabinet to secure confirmation.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      HumboldtBlue

      What a day of emotions, quite a rollercoaster. Start out waking and realizing it really is happening. Watch the the thing happen. Worry about how badly they have screwed our government and how obstinate GOP will be. Watch amazing people at peaceful transition of power ceremony. Laugh at the Twitter wits. Try and keep up with post after post here.

      Then, watching a series of short video clips from my brother in East County San Diego as Cal Fire contained and extinguished a fast-moving wind-blown brush fire as it raced up the hill behind their house.

      Hell, I haven’t had a beer yet.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      There go two miscreants

      And it’s done. Mostly vapid questions! I thought Psaki did a good job of deflecting the gotchas.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      jl

      @Joe Falco: Thanks, I forgot about that.

      That Franklin pic is a great choice. Covers a lot of ground, touches all the bases, and there are at least two dozen to get over after the Trumpster madness.

      Edit: a lot of hot button issues, and when GOPers come in and stink about whatever, Biden can point to Franklin and say ‘Take it up with Ben over there, OK?”

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Too many “ums” for me but I’m sure Psaki wasn’t expecting that number of ridiculous questions. Good reminder of what absolute assholes our press corpse can be when there’s a Democratic president.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      natem

      Tomorrow is the 4 year anniversary of Inauguration-Crowd-Gate/Spicer-Gate/Dear-God-the-next-four-years-are-going-to-be-insane-Gate

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Calouste

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist
      Jethrene is not going to flack for anyone, as Forbes said that if any company hired one of the shitgibbon’s flacks, they would assume that anything that company said was a lie until proven otherwise. And the job of a VP of Communications is not to generate bad press with one of the most prestigious business magazines in the world.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      lamh36

      if the greatest critique is her saying “um”…then she def did a good job.

      I rather a bunch of  “um” instead a bunch of lies like her predecessor…but hey, that’s just me.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Alison Rose

      According to Vox, before today, Amanda Gorman had about 48,000 Twitter followers. She’s now up to 846,000, and you can literally refresh once a minute and it goes up another few thousand. I’ve pre-ordered her book and hope the publisher has the sense to move the pub date up!

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Elizabelle

      Does anyone know if President Biden is hosting the attending former Presidents at any event tonight?  That would be sort of cool.  A show of unity, which the press so desperately needs to see.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      CapnMubbers

      I want him convicted so that his picture never appears in the line of previous presidents. And NO PORTRAIT.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      jl

      Franklin also first person to understand the Gulf Stream and role it played in moderating European climate, and did pioneering work in heat transfer.
      So, Environment and Global Warming!

      So, wow, Franklin’s pic is awesome.

      Is his pic a signal Biden might favor Franklin over Harris for 2024? I figure the press might ask that.
      Franklin has been doing great work lately, and more and more people are talking about him, people tell me.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Delk

      After the press conference someone should tweet out the question that was asked and exactly how much money that journalist got paid to ask it.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Mike in NC

      I hope they send Vice President Harris on a goodwill tour to let our NATO allies know that we will stick up for them and never suck up to Putin and the other despots like Trump did every day of the week.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Blackcatsrule

      I am so grateful to everyone on this site.  Without you I would have thought I was losing my mind more than once over the past four hellish years.  Many commenters here made me realize that I was not alone in my anxiety, stress, and feelings of unreality.  Special thanks to Watergirl for her unfailing cheerfulness, Tamara for sharing her feelings of being broken, and Steeplejack for his comments a few weeks ago about battle fatigue.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      JustRuss

      @West of the Cascades:

      I’d like to hear these jackasses ask McConnell and especially McCarthy, daily, “what are the Republicans going to respond to the President’s calls for unity? What past statements and policies are you personally going to repudiate in the name of unity?”

      Whatever you’re running for, you got my vote.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      karen marie

      I just listened to an entire WH press conference, and my head didn’t explode! I’m delighted to have sanity restored, even if only for today.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      jl

      I’m going to send in suggestions for WH pix in prominent places.

      Sojourner Truth, Ida Tarbell, Abigail Adams, Frederick Douglass, Mark Twain.

      Let’s  see… Smedley Butler. US Grant. I’ll think of some more.

      Put them in the waiting room where the GOP Congresscriminals have to cool their heels before meetings.

      Edit: and yeah, Sherman too, thanks to commenter for that idea.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Blackcatsrule

      @Baud: Thank you; I love your incredibly witty remarks and your air of mystery…I am behind Joe and Kamala but you have my vote for 2024!

      Reply
    125. 125.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle: Biden and Harris will be at that primetime “Celebrating America” thing that starts soon (8:30 Eastern), though I have no idea if they’ll be on live or will have pre-taped whatever parts they’re playing.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Elizabelle

      @debbie:  A few years ago, The Barnes Museum in Southern California had a wonderful exhibit on Benjamin Franklin.

      Some heavyset guy with a Glenn Beck tee shirt and his wife were touring through a bit ahead of me.  And it seemed to me that he was paying attention and learning.

      Franklin did a lot to develop community services; fire protection, etc.  Some of these rugged individualists need reminding that we do best working together.

      Benjamin Franklin was also no spring chicken when in government service.  Respect the experienced!

      Reply
    131. 131.

      jl

      @Blackcatsrule: Don’t know whether you missed it, but Baud is 100 percent virtual. The difficult issues involved in that were worked out in detail in some comment thread, but I  forget what they were.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      NotMax

      Quite a few more pressing priorities but the ceremony for adding Obama’s official portrait to the White House is also something to be done belatedly.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      WaterGirl

      I started wondering today… was Beto given any sort of position in the party or in the administration?

      He didn’t get the results that Stacey Abrams did in Georgia, but his group registered an amazing amount of people in TX, and I’m wondering why there is nothing for Beto.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      jl

      @Elizabelle: Some commenter here reminded me that Franklin wrote a great piece about the place of property rights in a modern society.

      Anyway, you owe society some of your property that you couldn’t acquire without its help. So pay your damn taxes, OK?

      I say ‘modern’ advisedly, I think Franklin and Hamilton are two founders who only would take a day or two to adapt to life today and be fired up and read to go.

      Anyway, Franklin is an inspired choice.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      So day one, is the Biden presidency being unity enough? I will ask that question every day for the next four years.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Attention fellow nerds, the icon we’ve been looking for = Ella Emhoff (aka Kamala’s daughter) is the one (photo)

      Reply
    141. 141.

      jl

      @Baud:

      ” Media analyzing 2021 as if it the same as 2009.  Kind of vapid. ”

      Saying ‘um’ might be a carefully chosen placeholder for cuss words elicited by crapass press questions. Sign that the professionalism of the new administration runs silent and deep.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @WaterGirl: Because Beto didn’t deliver Texas! And why should he have? He spent his 2018 Senate race pretending Democrats were too icky to campaign on his behalf.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      NotMax

      OT.

      Woo-hoo! All four of the Margaret Rutherford Miss Marple movies today on TCM, starting right now.

      Followed by two of the Edna May Oliver Miss Withers films.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      lamh36

      @WaterGirl: Beto is gonna be teaching politics in Tx.

      IDK bout you, but I think Beto like Stacey wants to focus on changing Tx like Stacey changed Ga.

      Might be as simple as maybe Beto just doesn’t want a position in the administration?

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Amir Khalid

      @Blackcatsrule:

      When the movement control order (i.e. lockdown) eases enough, I hope to visit an animal shelter, and maybe meet another cat who wants to come home with me. Who knows how long it will be until then. In the meantime I will do what we all do: shed a tear or two, give thanks for the love, cherish the memories, and live in hope.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      lamh36

      @KateBennett_DC

      ·
      56m

      White House chief usher Timothy Harleth has been let go by the Biden’s, says a source. Harleth was hired by Melania Trump in 2017. He was previously a manager at the Trump Hotel DC.

      Yes Joe…time to clean house!

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Mike in NC

      @Elizabelle:  I just heard that Clinton, Bush, and Obama will do some sort of public service address to stress their oaths to the Constitution and the importance of democracy.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Abnormal Hiker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: The BJ pedants have been so successful in deprecating ‘who’ that I seldom see a post where there isn’t at least one post that hypercorrects by using ‘whom’ when it should be ‘who’. I have to literally bite my tongue to refrain from commenting on these.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @lamh36: Me too. Butterflies over lies.

      I don’t “um” when nervous, I “you know”. I need to learn how to “um”, because truth be told, I barely noticed.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Butter Emails

      @Elizabelle:

      Secretly, a portrait of William Tecumseh Sherman will be somewhere on the premises.

      I’d veto that. Love Sherman’s work with the Confederacy, but the fact that he also brought total war to the Native Americans should keep him off the White House walls and relegated to anti-confederacy memes.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      karen marie

      @lamh36: Apparently it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.

      Stephen Rochon, who was the chief usher from 2007 to 2011, said the Individual-1 transition team asked him to come back “to run the house,” but he declined due to family reasons.

      Oh, wait. I thought it said “Biden transition team.” Now i’m confused.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Another Scott

      @lamh36: (roughly) “Well have press briefings every day, except the weekends – I’m not a monster.”

      An actual human being.  What a refreshing change.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

