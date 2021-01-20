I had a lovely time today watching the inauguration festivities- up until my phone died and I had to rush off and get a new one. It was 5-6 years old and several models back, so I suppose it was time, but still irritating. Once I got that done, I got home and thought I would take a quick nap while the new phone updated.

Three hours later I woke up, and it was pitch black outside, and it was one of those naps where I had no idea if it was 6am or 6pm. The kind of deep, dreamless slumber where you wake up with no memory from your sleep- the kind where you think “That must be what it is like when you die- just nothingness.”

I think all of America feels that way. We got a zoom meeting tonight?