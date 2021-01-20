I’m watching the official feed, which is hosted by a couple of long-time Capitol guides, since they have cameras in places where nobody else does. They have apparently been told to avoid mentioning 1/6, so it’s interesting to hear them dancing around the subject, especially when Eugene Goodman was introduced.
1.
Ok I’m crying.
2.
Thanks for the thread.
3.
Amy is beaming.
4.
Watching the same feed. Amy Klobuchar is not shying away from mentioning 1/6!
5.
Thank you, Amy, for speaking truth.
6.
Good speech.
7.
Why is Amy Klobuchar speaking instead of Bernie Sanders?
8.
Amy wasted no time in bringing up 1/6…. I am getting the sense that many of our lawmakers aren’t going to just forgive and move on for the sake of Unity like the GOP has been bleating about.
9.
Hunter Biden is on the inaugural platform.
And
trumpis not. LOL. Yea!
10.
Watching the same feed. Amy Klobuchar is not shying away from mentioning 1/6!
No she is not.
11.
I’m sitting here in my home office, totally alone, clapping in front of my monitor like a doofus.
Wearing pearls with my hoodie.
12.
Who’s wearing their pearls? Baud? Subaru??
13.
I’m choking up. Amy is, too. Such a different look to the capitol today…
-
@mrmoshpotato: She’s bringing it! Go Amy.
15.
Canadian tv is going crazy for Kamala who graduated from high school in Montreal.
-
I’m wearing pearls but you don’t want to know where.
-
Fuck you, Roy.
19.
@Elizabelle: Who’s wearing their pearls? Baud? Subaru??
I am!!!
20.
@FelonyGovt: I’ve been crying since yesterday. Stress, relief, pride…
-
Oh, I am enjoying Amy K’s speech.
Oh, ugh. Blunt up next.
-
22.
Oh, you.
23.
@Suzanne: lol, me too. At home alone wearing yoga pants and pearls. Watching, clapping and squealing by myself.
-
These are tears of joy.
-
@Suzanne: Ms. O and I are wearing our pearls too! And Pippin the Wonder Dog is wearing his tuxedo in honor of the occasion.
-
From thread below: I love that both Kamala and Hillary are wearing regal purple.
-
@Just Some Fuckhead: Ha!
-
Republicans should have had to choose between fomenting an insurrection and participating in a new president’s inauguration.
-
Why do we have to wear pearls?
-
@Cheryl Rofer: I missed that. Thank you for sharing this great moment between the two of them.
-
I’m pretending that there is no pandemic and that everybody is wearing masks to deal with the stench of the last four years.
-
Getting our champagne flutes ready for noon ET (10 AM ours, but day drinking is allowed on a day like this).
And Blunt mentions 1/6 too. Good. No sweeping under the rug.
-
Oh, everyone is obviously so happy. I love seeing how happy everyone is.
-
I’m standing in line for my COVID vaccine. Seems an appropriate thing to do at around noon.
-
@O. Felix Culpa: I may get out Julie’s pearls and put them on.
-
@Cheryl Rofer: Love it!
-
As he says the words “the assault on our Capitol,” CSpan shows Cruz. Good trolling.
-
This is much nicer than yesterday, when I got a week in twitter jail for calling Broidy a wh*re.
The seditionists must be having a breakdown seeing Cruz there.
-
@O. Felix Culpa: I want to see pictures.
-
okay, Josh Hawley’s senior senator and turmp enabler can wind it down and STFU
-
@Elizabelle: I am! Will need to run out and get some champagne mid-afternoon.
-
@Immanentize: You should. Julie is along for the day, too.
-
@Immanentize: Ok, now the onions are working overtime.
-
I’m not getting much work done for the next hour, that’s for sure!
-
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: How else will we get delightful Reagan anecdotes?
-
I don’t own pearls, real or fake, but I put on my rainbow bead necklace because I am happy to have an administration again that actually sees me as an equal citizen.
-
@Elizabelle: I have a tuxedo cat.
-
@Mary G: That works.
-
@Alison Rose: Hear, hear!!!
-
@Soprano2: Avalune is!
-
@guachi: I keep bugging my VA doctor about when can I get my Covid-19 vaccination.
-
Watching without commentary on C-SPAN makes me feel like I’m actually there a little bit. It’s very moving.
I actually had the enormous privilege and honor to be there in person during Obama’s inauguration, which will always be one of the very greatest highlights of my life. But this feels special to me, too.
-
@Elizabelle: mrs. dexwood has pearls on and a cowbell ready to shake.
-
That was neat. The fist to the chest.
-
So nice that we care again about “the least fortunate among us” and love.
Oh, and “care for the common good.” I like that too.
-
alright back from my doctors appt…got caught in traffic.
Let me catch up on some stuff I missed before the swearing in starts!!
-
I’m eating a pear. That’s the closest thing I have to pearls.
-
“Please stand if you are able” gets up in my feels.
-
@Just Some Fuckhead: doing my part for a Day of Good Feelings, I’ll limit my remarks to a link.
-
@Delk: Heh.
-
Very happy to see every speaker (so far) making a point about how this inauguration might not have happened, and the need to go forward with that realization. Democracy : We might have failed it.
-
@Nicole: everyone’s happiness is definitely improving my mood.
And I fixed my furnace! I am a home improvement god!
-
64.
Twenty six minutes……
-
@piratedan: When someone sics a mob on you, your first thought is unlikely to be “unity.”
-
Just slightly (assuming I have the right Obama house), but now Biden and Obama will be living closer to each than when Biden was at the VP residence. VP residence just slightly farther away.
-
Biden is actually a devout Catholic, isn’t he?
-
Very nice to see the lecturn being sanitised after every speaker.
-
I’ve heard a lot of commentary about why they didn’t just do this inside and stream it. Biden couldn’t let the insurrectionists win by driving his inauguration inside, and depriving him of even this little bit of tradition. I’m so glad he didn’t give in to them!
-
Lady Gaga and the United States Marine Band is a hell of a mashup
-
Lady Gaga! Hmm, that dress.
-
Love the Space Force flag. Lady Gaga is fabulous.
-
@CaseyL: As long as the Republicans who fomented an insurrection – an attack on our Capitol – go unpunished, this is all kabuki, IMO. It will happen again and it will be much worse.
-
Gaga!
-
Can you imagine if Trump still had his Twitter account? He’d be hate-watching and Tweeting up a storm right now, I bet!
-
Gaga looks amazing.
-
@Litlebritdifrnt: But the speakers need to mask up when they finish talking. Even priests.
-
@Ramalama: Canadian tv is going crazy for Kamala who graduated from high school in Montreal.
Days before Alex Jones demands her long-form diploma?
-
@Soprano2: hear hear! I’ve felt the same way, and I’m glad it’s worked out
-
Gaga’s
skirtdress!!
-
Ugh my feed is a few minutes behind.
-
Anyone else think Gaga looks like of like Lady Liberty?
-
@guachi: I’m home from getting mine! Between that and the Inauguration, it’s like Christmas and my birthday at once.
-
A golden mike for golden pipes.
-
Lady Gaga – has quite the eagle pin… She sings beautifully and she looks happy.
-
LADY GAGA! LOOKS GREAT!
-
@Alison Rose: Right? I’m beginning to feel like part of America again
@zhena gogolia: Harris has worn pearls to all the significant moments in her life, e.g. getting sworn in as CA Attorney General, CA Senator etc. There was online movement to wear Chucks and pearls today.
88.
it’s like Christmas
-
89.
-
90.
Lady Gaga is killing it!
-
Where is Albatrosity, she has a huge bird on her chest!
-
@Dorothy A. Winsor: It’s my dad’s birthday today. I’m glad we could arrange such a fine birthday present for him. :)
-
OMG every hair follicle on my body just stood up–Lady Gaga–perfect!
-
@Suzanne: She should have shown up wearing one of her more …out-there outfits. Maybe the machine-gun bra (as part of the security forces)?
-
Wow oh wow, Lady Gaga and the band did a great job
-
I think this may be the first time I’ve heard Lady Gaga sing.
-
@SFBayAreaGal: My DIL’s father got his first shot last week at the VA near Hammond, Indiana. He’s a Vietnam vet, which may have made a difference.
-
Awww, feck…now I am crying.
-
Lady Gaga killed it
-
Damn, she sang the hell out of that
-
Anyone else seeing a young Hillary Clinton in Lady Gaga?
-
Love the signing of the Pledge.
-
OK, don’t know why, but – I’ve been dry-eyed up to now – Lady Gaga singing the national anthem has made me tear up.
-
Gaga slayed me!
-
That rendition rivals Whitney’s.
-
Oh my. Reciting, and signing, the Pledge.
Details matter.
-
Lady Gaga has chops.
-
Fantastic National Anthem
-
Holy hell: speaking and signing at once.
-
I’ve been just filled with loathing for Trump like I’ve never been for years in the last 24 hours it’s because listening to Biden speak I realized our leaders should be talking like adults and not like the snot frait boi everyone loves to beat up while on a cocaine binge. God fucking lord, Biden as president is like having a nail removed from my foot with the relief that constant pain is gone. Four damn years of that 70 year old going on 19 orange clown endlessly bragging about all the hookers he’s paid to have sex with him. Bleeh.
-
KAMALA!!! SONIA!!!
-
Hopefully Amy Klobuchar will be introducing Bernie now.
-
Oh, man: genius to have that woman do the Pledge of Allegiance with ASL. 😭
-
Madam Vice President.
-
Oh boy Sonia and Kamala!
-
No auto tune.
-
I teared up at the military woman both speaking and signing the pledge.
-
Now. Gettin to the Real Stuff.
-
Holy shit.
-
So many onions.
-
Like that domestic enemy, DJT!
-
Just wow; ok, here comes the waterworks
-
More onions. Love Kamala’s smile. She radiates joy.
-
Verklempt.
-
Aw, man. Choked up.
-
Closed captioning introduced Justice Sew Sew Soo Setoo.
-
FUCKING CRYING
-
KAMALA IS VICE PRESIDENT.
And gets “Hail, Columbia” played for her.
-
Aaaand Kamala’s in.
-
HERE WE GO!!!!
VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA DEVI HARRIS!!!!
-
Ok, we’ve moved from little sniffles to full on sobbing here.
-
PBS: “Kamala Harris has taken the oath of office. She is the Vice President.”
-
KAMALA IS VPOTUS!!
-
Kamala earns an “Alright!” from Joe.
-
MSNBC says it’s not official until noon.
-
Just starting to snow a bit here in NoVA.
Cheers,
Scott.
-
But is his laptop in attendance?
-
@Immanentize: Where is Albatrosity, she has a huge bird on her chest!
Dove of peace!
-
THIS IS SO GOOD THIS IS SO GOOD
-
Have not watched an inaugural since 2013.
Madame Vice President.
-
@Baud: Noon’s not far off; and fuck MSNBC.
-
Oh yeah.
-
@Elizabelle: I am! and actually it’s pretty damn dusty in here. Much to my surprise.
-
Wow, I didn’t tear up until Lady Gaga sang the line in the Star Spangled Banner about the flag still being there. Lots more significance in these things after 1/6, that’s for sure. KAMALA IS VICE-PRESIDENT!!
-
15 minutes.
-
@CaseyL: Me too. I stood up and put my hand over my heart in my bedroom as Lady Gaga sang, and I teared up.
-
She gonna get to the 4th verse?
(On “This Land is Your Land”, fwiw)
ETA2: Nope.
-
Has J Lo aged a single day in the last like………20 years? Dang.
-
JLo’s fantastic
-
@Baud: Don’t really care right now.
-
@Sister Golden Bear: She’s an Atlanta Fulton County fighter.
-
Natchooly.
ETA: Noticed earlier that Laura Bush was sporting her pearls.
-
@CaseyL: So if Trump dies in the next 15 minutes, she becomes president until 12:01? Doesn’t sound right … though one could hope!
-
And she had the kind of shit eating grin that mirrors all of us!
-
Accessorized by the golden mic. That Gaga, always put together.
-
can someone translate what Jennifer Lopez said during the song?
-
@Baud: 15 minutes – after 4 years? After these past 4 years? – mere trifle.
JLo doing not badly at all.
-
This machine kills fascists.
-
Never have the words “against all enemies foreign or domestic” been so poignant.
-
She sang a melody from the sound of music and people stood up and took notice.
-
Jesus, I’m a fucking mess, I wasn’t sure we’d get here!
-
@Spanky: Doesn’t look like it.
-
J Lo really can’t sing at all, can she.
-
It’s too bad there’s no choir. The elite choir at our local state university, where I sing in the evening choir, sang at Trump’s inaugural. Even being Trump’s, it was quite an honor to be chosen for that.
-
That was one of the best renditions of the national anthem I’ve heard. I don’t know which arrangement that was or if she arranged it, but the tempo was outstanding, and she has a really excellent voice for it.
-
I love her. And a great performance of one of the toughest songs to sing.
-
Busts out the Spanish. “Hi, Steven Miller”
-
Oh yessssss love the Spanish thrown in there, no idea what she said but I’m sure it pissed off all the Trumpies :)
-
@Punchy: Too busy day drinking (ok ok sipping) to worry. Likely will happen, though, right?
-
Here we go.
-
Bootleggers, just go on ahead and start printing this photo on tshirts…putting in in frames…etc.! This is one for the ages!
https://twitter.com/callmedollar/status/1351932826611019780?s=20
-
Wait, Roberts is up NOW?
-
Stepped out to get the champagne ready.
-
Man, Q and his crew are really cutting it close on the whole “the Storm is Coming” thing.
-
This swearing in ceremony is purifying. I feel purified.
-
I wish Sotomayor would have gotten Kamala’s name right – I think she pronounced it wrong.. ugh. :D
Great job on that last song :-)
-
I caught “justice and liberty for all” at the end.
-
We have a new President!!!
-
OH MY GOD ITS OVER
-
HERE WE GO!
-
Congratulations Mr President!! Whee!
-
The sun just came out, right at the swearing in. Nice timing, clouds.
(I’ve been yelling at clouds for the past four years, so I take credit.)
-
Aaaand, Joe is IN!!!!
-
It is done! so help me god
-
Hail to the Chief for someone who is worthy of it. For the first time in four appallingly long years.
-
Alright, start the Covid watch.
-
And there it is. Congratulations to us all.
-
Sobbing and laughing and screaming out the window.
-
@lamh36: Love it. Get me one of those.
-
I just breathed out a breath I didn’t even know I was holding!!!
-
[long sigh of relief] time for a shot, Mr President Biden.
-
I had a work call that ran much too long, so I missed Harris, but I did get to see Biden. I feel so much better already.
-
We made it. We fucking well made it. Thank God.
-
I don’t even remember who sang — if anyone did at all — at Trump’s inaugural. I recall that the only people willing to play were a bunch of D-listers nobody had heard of.
Nice little shoutout in Spanish there from JLo.
-
Hunter holds the bible … awesome.
-
They’re running a little early. It’s not official for another 9 minutes or so.
Cheers,
Scott.
-
NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
-
Moar crying. Just… can’t believe we made it.
-
Standing and crying in my living room.
PRESIDENT JOSEPH ROBINETTE BIDEN, JR!!!
-
I hung my flag out too.
-
Vice President Kamala Harris. I am so happy I lived to see a Black/Asian woman elected to this position.
-
Why are we all just sitting there?
-
Jill is crying.
-
@Another Scott: They’re running a little early. It’s not official for another 9 minutes or so.
Yeah. Noticed that too. Had the make sure my computer time wasn’t off.
-
@Raven: Thanks for the clarification. I was distracted by the mimosa the size of a large baby that I may or may not have made.
-
Pence sitting there wondering whose asshole he’s going to gently nibble on for the rest of his life.
-
I think it was Up With People. Just the hot ones.
-
Joe’s crying
-
46
-
@germy: @trollhattan: I love her. And a great performance of one of the toughest songs to sing.
Yep, that song is tough.
-
“Good job, Honey,” Jill said.
-
Why does Harris get “against all enemies foreign and domestic” and Biden doesn’t?
-
@SFBayAreaGal: I just caught that “and her band”. ;-)
-
Trump will be, “Mike? Mike? I don’t remember the guy.”
-
So am I.
-
Leader Schumer. Hah!
-
@cain: She was in the NYU musical theater program. Don’t get into that without an amazing voice.
J Lo really killed it. Way above expectations, and I say that as someone who’s been a fan of hers for a long time.
-
Joe was resting up briefly before signing all the Executive Orders this afternoon. Gotta hit the ground running once this ceremony is over.
-
Presidential oath is in the constitution. All other oaths are statutory.
-
Aw man, the dust in this room is just slaying my allergies…
-
@Gin & Tonic: VP gets the standard oath. President gets his/her own unique oath.
Cheers,
Scott.
-
People are ringing bells out the windows and car horns are going here in NYC.
-
Mmmm, champagne.
-
@Immanentize: Joe was crying. I loved that.
46 understands the incredibly demanding job he has just undertaken.
-
I haven’t stood at attention in almost two years. I did for this.
-
My partner (who is not American): “Michelle Obama looks like she could be a super hero.”
-
I teared up a bit just now. And I’ve got this BIG STUPID GRIN on my face, just like the speakers.
It’s a great day. I’m also in a meeting at the moment, so can’t pay as much attention as I’d like.
-
I did not expect to cry when Harris was sworn in but man, maybe I can quit numbing myself now.
-
@germy: me too.
-
Handsome Joe.
He is.
-
That sound you hear is MAGAt heads exploding across the country after seeing Hunter Biden up there with his family watching his father get sworn in.
-
@Ivan X: The only channel I’ve found is Fox. No commentary there either, thank dog.
-
Democracy is precious; democracy is fragile.
The President is bringing it.
-
@Kattails: 😎
-
Shout out to President Carter! Who lived to see 46’s inauguration. 3 cheers!
-
Yeah JLO did a pretty good job – she had a good build up to the end.
-
@Leto: Mine was more of a parade rest 😉
-
Joe not mincing words.
-
“the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.”
-
We must and will defeat white supremacy. Yes.
-
@jonas: Wait? Hunter Biden is an actual person?
-
”Purifying.” That is just the perfect word.
-
It feels great to have a president who actually won the popular vote and is supported by a majority of Americans
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 20, 2021
-
@Alison Rose: :
All I caught was the end: “… ¡y justicia para todos!” (… and justice for all!”) Anyone catch the beginning?
-
Call for the insurrectionist Republicans to be brought to justice, then have the crowd chant “lock them up!”
-
Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2
— Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021
-
It’s noon. We have President Biden.
Exhale.
-
And the clock ticks past noon.
-
“We can” … do a lot of excellent, necessary stuff.
What a fantastic speech.
“Our better angels have always prevailed.” Vintage Joe, giving us his vision for America. All the gods help him realize it.
-
SIRI STILL HASN’T UPDATED HER SHIT
-
“Don’t tell me things can’t change. Here we stand.”
-
Pretty good speechifying from a guy I was told was a dementia-addled geezer hiding in his basement who couldn’t string two words together.
-
@frosty: i am watching washington post live stream
-
I’m drinking a nice IPA in my Biden Harris glass!
-
Lurker here, probably late to the game but for those who were asking JLo was quoting the last bit of the pledge in Spanish.
-
And with that, America: Age of Moron is over. Gotta say, I’m digging the post-credits scene.
-
Lots of my Twitter follows trying very, very hard not to feel good.
-
my Twitter follows
Who’s fault is that?
-
With 40 minutes left in office, President Trump, in Florida, has issued one more pardon — to Albert Pirro Jr, the ex-husband of (Fox Newser) Judge Jeanine Pirro – convicted on conspiracy and tax evasion charges— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 20, 2021
-
Didn’t catch this earlier, but Eugene Goodman escorted Kamala Harris!
-
MAGA got #NotMyPresident trending. Don’t forget it’s also not your House and Senate too. pic.twitter.com/i3kRIajDsZ— Grant⛄️❄️ (@slurredspeech) January 20, 2021
-
Jon Favreau tweeted that this speech is the exact opposite of the whole Trump presidency. I can’t agree more!
-
@germy: Someone in the Biden transition team, I hope, has been tracking which of these 11th hour pardons haven’t been delivered and accepted, so they could potentially be rescinded.
-
“There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you.”
The difference between those who have empathy and those who don’t. People who understand that sentence.
-
My God, comparing these words to the load of bullshit, spite, and bile spewed by Trump four years ago…
-
This speech is decent – but I remember Obama making a lot of the same appeals for 8 years and these assholes voted for Trump. I hope that this time the lesson is learned.
I will say that Joe delivers his speeches with a simple elegance that very different from the soaring oration of Obama.
-
@jonas: Spewed by who? That name. It meant something. Once.
-
Nice mention of alliances. It will be nice to have allies again.
-
@Elizabelle: “There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you.”
The difference between those who have empathy and those who don’t. People who understand that sentence.
Yep, I never could have imagined what my life would be today 10 years ago. You never know what will happen to you; your life can be changed forever in 5 seconds.
-
@cain: I don’t think even Biden’s most ardent fans would call him a soaring orator. And I’m perfectly good with that right now.
-
This is so decent and competent and truthful. I hope so hard that the optimism of his outlook prevails.
-
Quoting Norah Jones, as President Kennedy once quoted Kahlil Gibran. I’m loving hearing our President speak truth and hope.
-
Lovely, gracious and resolute speech. We are in a better place now.
-
I don’t need soaring oratory. I appreciate it, but it doesn’t move me.
What I appreciate, what moves me, is someone speaking from the heart about their resolve, their intent, and their determination to make us whole again.
That is what I heard in President Joe’s speech.
-
@CaseyL: Well said.
-
Roy Blount again?! Get this asshole out of here.
-
@Steeplejack: I think Senator Blount might vote for impeachment. He might.
FWIW, President Obama owns Amazing Grace. In my heart.
Remembering Clemente Pinckney and all the souls lost at Mother Emmanuel.
-
@CaseyL: Perfectly phrased.
-
I will watch this whole ceremony again tonight. And smile throughout.
Has been pitch perfect.
-
Take a moment.
Trump no longer controls the nuclear weapons. Whatever you do today, stop every few minutes and remember that.— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 20, 2021
-
“The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Word.
Still verklempt about the ASL pledge. That was the high point for me. Besides Garth Brooks’s formal blue jeans, of course.
-
@germy: YESSSS!
-
OK, ceremony over and chattering starting, so TV off.
Also a suitable time for the NYAG to start opening indictments; it won’t detract from the inauguration.
-
Ok and that’s a wrap. Damn that was one hell of a closing benediction.
Here’s to having a real president again! It’s a good day.
