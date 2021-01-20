Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

Han shot first.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

What fresh hell is this?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Mission Accomplished!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Shocking, but not surprising

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Inaugural Open Thread

    284Comments

    284Comments

    4. 4.

      mali muso

      Watching the same feed.  Amy Klobuchar is not shying away from mentioning 1/6!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      Amy wasted no time in bringing up 1/6…. I am getting the sense that many of our lawmakers aren’t going to just forgive and move on for the sake of Unity like the GOP has been bleating about.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      I’m sitting here in my home office, totally alone, clapping in front of my monitor like a doofus.
      Wearing pearls with my hoodie.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Republicans should have had to choose between fomenting an insurrection and participating in a new president’s inauguration.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Delk

      I’m pretending that there is no pandemic and that everybody is wearing masks to deal with the stench of the last four years.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Getting our champagne flutes ready for noon ET (10 AM ours, but day drinking is allowed on a day like this).

      And Blunt mentions 1/6 too. Good. No sweeping under the rug.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      VeniceRiley

      This is much nicer than yesterday, when I got a week in twitter jail for calling Broidy a wh*re.
      The seditionists must be having a breakdown seeing Cruz there.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t own pearls, real or fake, but I put on my rainbow bead necklace because I am happy to have an administration again that actually sees me as an equal citizen.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ivan X

      Watching without commentary on C-SPAN makes me feel like I’m actually there a little bit. It’s very moving.

      I actually had the enormous privilege and honor to be there in person during Obama’s inauguration, which will always be one of the very greatest highlights of my life. But this feels special to me, too.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      O. Felix Culpa

      So nice that we care again about “the least fortunate among us” and love.

      Oh, and “care for the common good.” I like that too.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lamh36

      alright back from my doctors appt…got caught in traffic.

      Let me catch up on some stuff I missed before the swearing in starts!!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      CaseyL

      Very happy to see every speaker (so far) making a point about how this inauguration might not have happened, and the need to go forward with that realization.  Democracy : We might have failed it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      citizen dave

      Just slightly (assuming I have the right Obama house), but now Biden and Obama will be living closer to each than when Biden was at the VP residence.  VP residence just slightly farther away.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Soprano2

      I’ve heard a lot of commentary about why they didn’t just do this inside and stream it. Biden couldn’t let the insurrectionists win by driving his inauguration inside, and depriving him of even this little bit of tradition. I’m so glad he didn’t give in to them!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @CaseyL: As long as the Republicans who fomented an insurrection – an attack on our Capitol – go unpunished, this is all kabuki, IMO. It will happen again and it will be much worse.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Soprano2

      Can you imagine if Trump still had his Twitter account? He’d be hate-watching and Tweeting up a storm right now, I bet!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      CaseyL

      OK, don’t know why, but – I’ve been dry-eyed up to now – Lady Gaga singing the national anthem has made me tear up.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I’ve been just filled with loathing for Trump like I’ve never been for years in the last 24 hours  it’s because listening to Biden speak I realized our leaders should be talking like adults and not  like the snot frait boi everyone loves to beat up while on a cocaine binge.  God fucking lord, Biden as president is like having a nail removed from my foot with the relief that constant pain is gone.  Four damn years of that 70 year old  going on 19 orange clown endlessly bragging  about all the hookers he’s paid to have sex with him. Bleeh. 

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Soprano2

      Wow, I didn’t tear up until Lady Gaga sang the line in the Star Spangled Banner about the flag still being there. Lots more significance in these things after 1/6, that’s for sure. KAMALA IS VICE-PRESIDENT!!

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Soprano2

      It’s too bad there’s no choir. The elite choir at our local state university, where I sing in the evening choir, sang at Trump’s inaugural. Even being Trump’s, it was quite an honor to be chosen for that.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Martin

      That was one of the best renditions of the national anthem I’ve heard. I don’t know which arrangement that was or if she arranged it, but the tempo was outstanding, and she has a really excellent voice for it.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      cain

      I wish Sotomayor would have gotten Kamala’s name right – I think she pronounced it wrong.. ugh. :D

      Great job on that last song :-)

      Reply
    182. 182.

      germy

      The sun just came out, right at the swearing in.  Nice timing, clouds.

      (I’ve been yelling at clouds for the past four years, so I take credit.)

      Reply
    192. 192.

      randy khan

      I had a work call that ran much too long, so I missed Harris, but I did get to see Biden.  I feel so much better already.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      jonas

      I don’t even remember who sang — if anyone did at all — at Trump’s inaugural. I recall that the only people willing to play were a bunch of D-listers nobody had heard of.

      Nice little shoutout in Spanish there from JLo.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Feathers

      @cain: She was in the NYU musical theater program. Don’t get into that without an amazing voice.

      J Lo really killed it. Way above expectations, and I say that as someone who’s been a fan of hers for a long time.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Elizabelle

      Joe was resting up briefly before signing all the Executive Orders this afternoon.   Gotta hit the ground running once this ceremony is over.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      MisterForkbeard

      I teared up a bit just now. And I’ve got this BIG STUPID GRIN on my face, just like the speakers.

      It’s a great day. I’m also in a meeting at the moment, so can’t pay as much attention as I’d like.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      jonas

      That sound you hear is MAGAt heads exploding across the country after seeing Hunter Biden up there with his family watching his father get sworn in.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Call for the insurrectionist Republicans to be brought to justice, then have the crowd chant “lock them up!”

      Reply
    249. 249.

      CaseyL

      “We can” … do a lot of excellent, necessary stuff.

      What a fantastic speech.

      “Our better angels have always prevailed.”  Vintage Joe, giving us his vision for America.  All the gods help him realize it.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      jonas

      Pretty good speechifying from a guy I was told was a dementia-addled geezer hiding in his basement who couldn’t string two words together.

      Reply
    255. 255.

      Expletive Deleted

      Lurker here, probably late to the game but for those who were asking JLo was quoting the last bit of the pledge in Spanish.

      Reply
    259. 259.

      germy

      With 40 minutes left in office, President Trump, in Florida, has issued one more pardon — to Albert Pirro Jr, the ex-husband of (Fox Newser) Judge Jeanine Pirro – convicted on conspiracy and tax evasion charges— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    263. 263.

      West of the Cascades

      @germy: Someone in the Biden transition team, I hope, has been tracking which of these 11th hour pardons haven’t been delivered and accepted, so they could potentially be rescinded.

      Reply
    264. 264.

      Elizabelle

      “There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you.”

      The difference between those who have empathy and those who don’t.  People who understand that sentence.

      Reply
    266. 266.

      cain

      This speech is decent – but I remember Obama making a lot of the same appeals for 8 years and these assholes voted for Trump. I hope that this time the lesson is learned.

      I will say that Joe delivers his speeches with a simple elegance that very different from the soaring oration of Obama.

      Reply
    269. 269.

      Soprano2

      @Elizabelle: “There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you.”

      The difference between those who have empathy and those who don’t.  People who understand that sentence.

      Yep, I never could have imagined what my life would be today 10 years ago. You never know what will happen to you; your life can be changed forever in 5 seconds.

      Reply
    272. 272.

      West of the Cascades

      Quoting Norah Jones, as President Kennedy once quoted Kahlil Gibran. I’m loving hearing our President speak truth and hope.

      Reply
    274. 274.

      CaseyL

      I don’t need soaring oratory.  I appreciate it, but it doesn’t move me.

      What I appreciate, what moves me, is someone speaking from the heart about their resolve, their intent, and their determination to make us whole again.

      That is what I heard in President Joe’s speech.

      Reply
    277. 277.

      Elizabelle

      @Steeplejack:   I think Senator Blount might vote for impeachment.  He might.

      FWIW, President Obama owns Amazing Grace.  In my heart.

      Remembering Clemente Pinckney and all the souls lost at Mother Emmanuel.

      Reply
    281. 281.

      Steeplejack

      “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Word.

      Still verklempt about the ASL pledge. That was the  high point for me. Besides Garth Brooks’s formal blue jeans, of course.

      Reply
    283. 283.

      Ken

      OK, ceremony over and chattering starting, so TV off.

      Also a suitable time for the NYAG to start opening indictments; it won’t detract from the inauguration.

      Reply
    284. 284.

      jonas

      Ok and that’s a wrap. Damn that was one hell of a closing benediction.

      Here’s to having a real president again! It’s a good day.

      Reply

