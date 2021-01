Here Comes The Sun.

Start at the beginning and watch the whole thing. Here Comes The Sun starts at 16:12.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s full inauguration speech. She’s brilliant. Chills…pic.twitter.com/6yl4wnVPNo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 20, 2021

If Amanda Gorman doesn’t give you hope for the future, nothing will. She’s amazing.