Guest Post: I Believe In My Fellow Americans

Guest Post: I Believe In My Fellow Americans

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: ,

Nicole:

I was diagnosed with breast cancer on Halloween before the 2016 election.  It wasn’t the most surprising diagnosis; my mother had breast cancer, but it was terrifying, because my mother died at 35, barely 2 years after her diagnosis.  I had no idea how far the cancer had progressed, or how aggressive it was, or how much time I still had left.

On the bright side, I thought on the day I was diagnosed, no matter how bad this turns out to be, at least I lived to see the first woman President.

Yeah.  About that…

The day after the election, someone posted online from Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch, “Women have very little idea of how much men hate them.”  On November 9, 2016, I started to get an idea.  And I realized how very naïve I had been until this point, believing in the lie we are told that America is a land of equality (people who aren’t white could have told me this was a lie long ago- heck, they probably tried; I just wasn’t able to hear them, caught up as I was in my faith in the ideal of what I had been taught my whole life America is).  I’m not going to be so naïve ever again.

I also have naively believed in the concept of fairness.  I mean, I know life isn’t fair, but the past four years really showed me how effortlessly the powerful avoid consequences for terrible, cruel, immoral actions- tearing apart families, causing unnecessary deaths, destroying the future of the planet and lying and lying and lying and getting away with it all.

And yet… and yet…

Four years (and one cancer recurrence) later, I was one of over 81 million Americans who said, this isn’t what we want. I wasn’t voting for the candidate I had wanted; I was voting for yet another old white guy, but, as bad as the past 4 years have been for me, they have been far worse for people who don’t have my privilege, bad in an immediate way I didn’t experience, and if I have learned anything else from the past 4 years, it’s that it’s not all about me. It’s not about me getting to see a woman in the White House; it’s about taking action to be a better citizen for all of us.  Every person who showed up to vote Trump out of the White House was taking action to be a better citizen.  And my fellow Democratic voters showed how smart they were in the primaries, much smarter than me.  And I trusted their judgment and I’m glad.

And then the Georgia Senate runoffs happened and I saw the effect of all the work so many activists in the state put into getting people to the polls.  I saw the voice of the powerless is so much louder than that of the powerful, when we all speak together.

I’m very hopeful about the next four years.  I know it won’t be everything I want, and there are days I’m going to be furious, but it won’t be every day.  That will be a great change from the past four years.   As to what I hope to see, beyond the immediate solution to the Covid-19 crisis, more than anything, I hope to see the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress expand voting rights, and protect them.  I want to see more economic and racial and gender justice, too, but most of all, I want to see those without power be given access to the power of the ballot box.  Someone said that 2020 showed that Georgia isn’t a red state; it’s a voter suppressed state, and I want to live in a country where that won’t ever be said about another state in the Union.  Trump lost the popular vote twice.  He was never what the majority of America wanted; just what the ones with power wanted.  That, we can change.

On a personal level, it’s my job to keep dialoguing with the people I meet and know; to call out racism and sexism when I hear it; to listen without defensiveness when my own biases are shown to me.  I will keep writing postcards to fellow voters, and try to overcome my shyness and maybe even try phone banking for the next elections (and there are always next elections).   I’ll let my elected politicians know what I think.  I’ll see what’s happening in my local area, and how I can help.

Even as late as November of 2020, I thought I’d never get over my bitterness about 2016.  But now, I’m less certain.  Not because it wasn’t unfair; it was, as we once again saw a brilliantly capable woman get passed over for a promotion by a mediocre white man.  But because bitterness can lead to despair, and despair leads to inaction.   And because, even though I feel like I’ve been lied to about what America stands for, it doesn’t change the fact that those ideals of equality and justice for all should be what America stands for.  It’s on me, on all of us, to get us a little closer.  Will I live to see a woman President? I don’t know.

I’m cancer-free again as of this writing, but who know what the future holds.  If I’m honest with myself, I’m doubtful I will; not because I fear dying soon but because I fear it’s farther away than I’d like it to be.  But I still have a responsibility to work for a future where it will be, even if I’m not around for it.  And the next four years are as good a place to start as any.  There’s so much to do, but I believe in the new Administration, and, for the first time in a while, I also believe in my fellow Americans.  It’s a good place to be.

Nicole, thank you so much for sending this in!  (WG)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I’ll always retain a little bit of bitterness about 2016 because I don’t want to forget.
      Congrats on being cancer free.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      feebog

      Wow, just wow.  Thank you Nicole.  I hope you don’t mind if I share an excerpt with some friends at a virtual cocktail party tonight.  Bravo.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I’m so glad you all enjoyed it.  I told WaterGirl I’ve been having terrible writers’ block for, oh maybe the past 4 years? (laughs. weeps) and Cole’s extra credit assignment was a wonderfully inspiring way to push through the block.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lamh36

      Hey,  Do yourselves a favor and ask Alexa or Siri…who’s the Vice President of the United States! I swear hearing the answer will give you the biggest smile!!!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      leeleeFL

      In spite of all the dreck of the last 5 years, I still believe we can be better. Much of my Family here have lost all faith in the idea of good governance.  I am so hopeful that the Biden-Harris Administration can accomplish what I haven’t been able to. Convince 3 out of 4 of my Girls that this Country isn’t really run by the powerful and there’s no point to politics.

      Tall order, I know. A Girl can dream…. can’t she?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Lovely statement Nicole (just shared it on FB :)) and I wish you the best of health.

      I don’t own a US flag, or any apparel that is overtly patriotic.  Probably never will.  But I just wrote on a FB friend’s page:

      The good parts/people in this country are legit awesome and worthy of celebration/pride. Unfortunately they have to drag along and actively fight a near-equal amount of Deplorable/Fascist Confederates who resist every tiny step of progress.  But that makes me appreciate the former, all-the-more.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Patricia Kayden

      So true!

      On call w/ SC reporters, @WhipClyburn says George W. Bush told him at the inauguration ceremony that he's "the savior" because they wouldn't be having a transfer of power today if Dems hadn't nominated Biden following his endorsement. #scpol— Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nicole

      @Patricia Kayden
      I think so, too. As I said in the piece, I was NOT Ridin’ with Biden in early 2020, but boy oh boy, I’m glad and grateful other, smarter Democrats were. I was afraid, after 2016, I’d be seeing VP as a consolation prize, but I cried all through Harris’ oath of office, and so no, it’s pretty freaking great. And Biden gave a great speech. I think he probably is what is needed right now.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      That was great. Couple things that would be real helpful going forward: 1) a counter-psyops operation that will de-program at least a sliver of the GOP base. 2) Some strategy to get the media to play fair.

      Some doof on NPR this morning asked Governor Whitmer how Joe could unify the country…they never, ever, ever ask that question of Republicans! Ever. The implication of the question is it’ll be Biden’s fault if we don’t unify. There is only so much our side can do. We can’t work magic. Start blaming them a little too. We’re not wholly responsible for the fact that they are terrible people.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nicole

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      Yeah, I think so much about how much damage FOX News has done (and I guess they’re now chucking even more actual news in favor of more opinion).  People I’ve known for 20 years have literally changed in that time, going from reasonable to absolute conspiracy nuts and I swear it’s FOX News (with a big dose of Limbaugh).  I don’t know the solution.  People do love having their biases reinforced.

      Reply

