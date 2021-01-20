One more guest post now – and then we’ll take a break on the guest posts until later this evening or tomorrow.

William, long-time lurker:

Thoughts on Trump/Biden transition I knocked on doors for Elizabeth Warren and was disappointed that the glass ceiling remained intact. That being said, it is hard for me to imagine anyone but Joe Biden as the best fit for this moment. Everytime I hear him speak, introducing his cabinet or talking about his plans, I feel is a calming refreshing salve for the rough spots in my soul rubbed raw by four years of Trump’s inflammatory bullshit – sore spots I didn’t consciously realize I had until now. I don’t think Warren (or Bernie) would have this soothing effect. Perhaps America’s multiple crises require something more, but it sure feels good now. The optimist in me is very much looking forward to a President who cares about the Constitution and to doing his job, to government agency heads who actually believe in the mission of their agencies — indeed simply to people who fundamentally recognize the need for government to solve various collective action problems. In my opinion the Covid pandemic is the biggest short-term problem, and climate change in the biggest long-term problem. I am hopeful that Biden has learned from the accomplishments and mistakes of previous presidents (especially Obama), and that he will make a good-faith effort to listen to and balance the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party in marshalling the federal government to address these problems. I also have some –some– hope that the January 6 insurrection will continue to be an anvil dragging down the extreme right-wing movement in this country – that it will be investigated and that more people will see the dangers of the white supremacist movement and respond accordingly (including ridicule). The pessimist in me foresees minor gaffes and mis-steps by Biden etc. being blown way out of proportion by Republicans and right-wing media, with mainstream media attempting to “balance” things by minimizing Trump’s record and maximizing Democratic goofs. I foresee a flood of bad-faith arguments about deficit spending and corruption and cancel culture aimed at Democrats/liberals by people who didn’t give a rat’s ass about them as long as their side benefited. As a liberal Democrat, I have a secret. I believe in the two-party system, and hence yearn for a rational Republican Party that competes for my vote by running candidates of character and policies that help the country. Not a party that competes by running on Trumpist MAGA themes and suppressing the vote. Don’t know how to achieve that, other than defeating them for several presidential elections in a row.

