Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This really is a full service blog.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The willow is too close to the house.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Verified, but limited!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

I personally stopped the public option…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

This is how realignments happen…

Lighten up, Francis.

The math demands it!

What fresh hell is this?

This blog goes to 11…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Guest Post: Defeat Them

Guest Post: Defeat Them

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: ,

One more guest post now – and then we’ll take a break on the guest posts until later this evening or tomorrow.

I’ll be adding links to all of these posts in the Inauguration area in the sidebar so you can revisit them, or catch them for the first time in the coming days. ~WaterGirl

*Reminder: Inauguration Zoom starts in about an hour.  It’s not to late to send me info asking for the zoom info.

William, long-time lurker:

Thoughts on Trump/Biden transition

I knocked on doors for Elizabeth Warren and was disappointed that the glass ceiling remained intact. That being said, it is hard for me to imagine anyone but Joe Biden as the best fit for this moment.  Everytime I hear him speak, introducing his cabinet or talking about his plans, I feel is a calming refreshing salve for the rough spots in my soul rubbed raw by four years of Trump’s inflammatory bullshit – sore spots I didn’t consciously realize I had until now.  I don’t think Warren (or Bernie) would have this soothing effect. Perhaps America’s multiple crises require something more, but it sure feels good now.

The optimist in me is very much looking forward to a President who cares about the Constitution and to doing his job, to government agency heads who actually believe in the mission of their agencies — indeed simply to people who fundamentally recognize the need for government to solve various collective action problems.  In my opinion the Covid pandemic is the biggest short-term problem, and climate change in the biggest long-term problem. I am hopeful that Biden has learned from the accomplishments and mistakes of previous presidents (especially Obama), and that he will make a good-faith effort to listen to and balance the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party in marshalling the federal government to address these problems.

I also have some –some– hope that the January 6 insurrection will continue to be an anvil dragging down the extreme right-wing movement in this country – that it will be investigated and that more people will see the dangers of the white supremacist movement and respond accordingly (including ridicule).

The pessimist in me foresees minor gaffes and mis-steps by Biden etc. being blown way out of proportion by Republicans and right-wing media, with mainstream media attempting to “balance” things by minimizing Trump’s record and maximizing Democratic goofs. I foresee a flood of bad-faith arguments about deficit spending and corruption and cancel culture aimed at Democrats/liberals by people who didn’t give a rat’s ass about them as long as their side benefited.

As a liberal Democrat, I have a secret. I believe in the two-party system, and hence yearn for a rational Republican Party that competes for my vote by running candidates of character and policies that help the country. Not a party that competes by running on Trumpist MAGA themes and suppressing the vote.  Don’t know how to achieve that, other than defeating them for several presidential elections in a row.

Thank you, William, for sending this in!  Lurk less, comment more.  (WG)

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Annie
  • arrieve
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Benw
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • cckids
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geoduck
  • Jay
  • Jeffery
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Kent
  • Kropacetic
  • LadySuzy
  • lamh36
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Martin
  • Melissa
  • misterpuff
  • natem
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Obdurodon
  • Parfigliano
  • Patricia Kayden
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • The Dangerman
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Pale Scot
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    4. 4.

      misterpuff

      Drain the Nazi Swamp.

      That should be Job 1 among hundreds of equally valid Job1s.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      arrieve

      Elizabeth Warren was also my first choice, and I was annoyed that Biden was even running. How wrong I was! It’s just possible that someone else could have beaten Trump, but by no means certain. And he is so absolutely the right President for these times that I am beyond thrilled that he won.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Pale Scot

      Not a party that competes by running on Trumpist MAGA themes and suppressing the vote.  Don’t know how to achieve that, other than defeating them for several presidential elections in a row.

      If the GOP lost power for a decade it would splinter into somethings else. Not sure that would be a good thing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @arrieve: We switched our primary votes from Warren to Biden. She was doing progressively worse in each contest by the time we voted. It was absolutely heartbreaking but it was the right decision. It still hurts.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BC in Illinois

      In my fantasies, I dream of the Republican Party being so thoroughly discredited as to be eliminated as a major political party. (All it would take is a leaked tape of a meeting in which they reveal their true self.)

      My theory, which is mine, is that in two years we would have a new two-party system. Seeking support from a majority of the American people.

      Providing.

      Providing that we deal with the place of money in the system.
      Citizens United. Dark money. ALEC. Etc.

      If the place of money is not reformed, nothing changes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      Amen.

      I first voted in 1986, in Pennsylvania.  I voted for the Republican for governor and the Democrat for the Senate.  The Republican running for governor that year was more liberal than the Democrat, so I voted for him.  In 1990, the Republican was again more liberal than the Democratic governor, so I voted for the Republican in that race, too.  That was the last time I ever voted for a Republican.  I’d like to see Republicans I could at least think about voting for someday.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Here comes a nice moment: the Vice President is just about to swear in Senators Warnock and Ossoff.* (MSNBC has it, probably elsewhere too.)

      *And Padilla. Apologies for the omission.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kent

      Excuse the sports metaphor.

      But on 1/19/2021 we were still on defense.  Exhausting all of our energy just trying to keep things from getting worse.

      Today on 1/20/2021 we are on office for the first time in four years.  We won’t remotely get everything we want.  But all our energy will be towards making things better, not keeping them from getting worse.

      It makes all the difference in the world.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The pessimist in me foresees minor gaffes and mis-steps by Biden etc. being blown way out of proportion by Republicans and right-wing media, with mainstream media attempting to “balance” things by minimizing Trump’s record and maximizing Democratic goofs.

      Maybe, Obama had to constantly apologize to REAL Amerurica’ for the poor birth choice of having a black father. Biden is reassuring old, white and North East so it is assumed Biden knows how to behave “properly”. Trump’s sleazy, daughter borthing behavior may have changed that, the number of self important Press Twats who got ganked by Me Too may have changed that too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      This was really good. I really enjoyed it. I’m a Warren girl, but I agree with you about Biden’s soothing energy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Moar You Know

      All it would take is a leaked tape of a meeting in which they reveal their true self.

      @BC in Illinois:  Well, you’re no Republican voter.

      Republicans know what they’re voting for. They really do. They’re neither stupid nor misinformed nor in need of education. They want every word of what that leaked tape would say. They approve. They like it. They send money to make it happen.

      I freely admit this is a problem I have no idea how to fix. Mainly because I seem to be incapable of thinking that way.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Benw

      Totally agree with the pandemic and climate as the critical 1-2, William.

      The Republican party (not just Trump) let 400,000 Americans die because they thought it would help them win the election, which they then tried to overturn. They are beyond forgiveness.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      LadySuzy

      America needs democrats in power for many years. In the long term, however, America needs two functional parties. And the Republican Party has to reform itself so when they win from time to time, we’re disappointed but not absolutely terrified !!!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Spanky

      Out and about on some post-inaugural errands, I saw where a few out and proud Trumpists were flying the blue lives matter flag at the top of the staff. That’s it. No US flag, no Maryland flag. Fwiw, the proper flags were flying half-staff to honor long time State Senate President Mike Miller, who died a few days ago.

      So the insurrectionists appear to have dropped any pretext of fealty to the stars and stripes which their lord and savior was so fond of humping.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kropacetic

      As a liberal Democrat, I have a secret. I believe in the two-party system, and hence yearn for a rational Republican Party that competes for my vote by running candidates of character and policies that help the country.

      I watched the Nixon/Kennedy debate recently on Youtube, just some to get a better understanding of the time.  I was amazed.  When I listened to Nixon speak, I could see why someone might support this person, a first for a Republican Presidential candidate.  I wouldn’t have preferred him, but I got see this as a reasonable choice to govern the nation.

      Sad I had to go back, what, 56 years to find one.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      I like your point about a party that actually runs on policies and ideas. Right now all the Republicans I know are most enthusiastic about “owning the libs” and “making libs cry”, and don’t seem to care much about actual policies. that’s bad IMHO.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.):

      Yep.   Republicans I have voted for over the years:   Mark Hatfield (Sen. from Oregon).  Ted Stevens (Sen from Alaska).  Also Charles Royer, mayor of Seattle who was an independent

      When I was growing up in the 1970s, the Pacific Northwest had a lot of liberal Republicans who were actually more progressive than a lot of modern day Democrats, especially when it came to environmental protection.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Fully agree that at the time I saw no role for Biden when he entered the race among what, twenty-five candidates? Fifty?

      But Joe proved to be somebody people were both willing to fight for and come November, VOTE FOR. Since the election he seems to have gathered his cabinet and administration with great thought and care; perhaps only somebody with his resume and rolodex could have pulled this off. Now the work begins.

      One more shoutout for Nancy SMASH, who has been nothing short of amazing keeping the House Democrats united (and how difficult that might be we shall never fully understand). Let’s see whether the Senate can also rise to the occasion. Did you know her daughter was caught up in the mess last summer to accommodate Trump’s photo-op by the White House? First reading this today.

      Days earlier, Pelosi’s own daughter, Alexandra, was pepper-sprayed outside the White House by federal law enforcement agents as they cleared out protesters for the president’s photo op outside a nearby church. “She called me after she had recovered from her visual impairment,” Pelosi says coldly. “She was an eyewitness to it. It was like a banana republic—teargas ’em, get ’em out of the way so the big Humma-Humma can walk through with an upside-down Bible to a church he’s probably never been in.”

      https://www.elle.com/culture/a34130407/nancy-pelosi-interview-2020/

      I know politics can be personal but there’s personal and then there’s personal. Donny’s lucky the only thing he’s lost is his job.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I voted for Warren in the CA primary, but by then it was pretty clear that it was a lost cause. Biden was my second choice of those who were left by then, so I was ok with how things turned out. Since then, he’s grown to meet the moment, which gives me a lot of hope for how he’ll be as Pres.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Dangerman

      I’m normally an exxxxxxxtremely patient person…

      … but why hasn’t the fucker been arrested yet.

      just askin… carry on …

      Reply
    32. 32.

      natem

      QAnon dorks coping majorly hard. Lotsa “Marshal of the Supreme Court” takes all over the Twitter, trying to convince each other Biden is just moments from being executed on live TV. Fun stuff!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      I suppose we should have known that He Who Will Not Be Named wouldn’t have left office without one more rip-off-the-taxpayer move: T**** extended Secret Service protection for 14 members of his family as he left office

      In the days before he left office, then-President D***** T**** instructed that his extended family get the best security available in the world for the next six months, at no cost — the protection of the U.S. Secret Service. According to three people briefed on the plan, Trump issued a directive to extend post-presidency Secret Service protection to 14 members of his family who were not automatically entitled to receive it.
      […]
      That means the expensive, taxpayer-funded security will continue for his daughter I***** T**** and her husband J**** K*******, their three children, his son D***** T**** Jr. and his five children, his son E*** T***** and his wife L*** and his daughter T****** T****.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Obdurodon

      I have nothing against the idea of a succession of Democrat presidents, each suited to the moment.  Like you, William, I wanted Warren to be the candidate. By now I’m mostly convinced that Biden is closer to what we need right now, perhaps because of the same things that I think make him less ideal in the longer term. Hopefully we’ll be in a much better place in four years or eight, and it will be a place from which we can take that next step beyond where Biden would take us, but we can take it with gratitude for his having been there in this place and time. It takes a village to raise a country.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lamh36

      Every time they say “Madama President” it just gives me the feels

       

      the ceremonial swearing in ceremony, off the Senate floor for the 3 new Dem Senators and their families!

       

       

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      The next most senior Democrat in the Senate is Dianne Feinstein— but Leary’s been in the Senate seventeen years longer than her, and she’s been there since 1992!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jay

      Asha Rangappa, of CNN is already ripping into President Biden for his failed promises,

      she wan’t to know, “Where is The First Cat!!!!!!!”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Parfigliano

      @BC in Illinois: Wasnt there a tape of Paul Ryan speaking to numerous GOPers saying that he knew for a fact that McCarthy and I forget who else was on Putins payroll.  That didnt do squat to GOP popularity.  McCarthy would probably be Speaker if they took the House.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      NotMax

      WaterGirl, in case others might be unsure about it as well, is the exclamation point a part of the actual password included in your e-mail or simply a marker of your enthusiasm?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cckids

      @Jay
      Somebody should tell her the Bidens are being responsible pet owners – getting new pet right before moving or any other major upheaval isn’t fair to the animal.
      Also, she needs to buy a clue & focus on actual issues.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Obdurodon: I’ve been looking at it this way: America is suffering from both an invasive cancer (systemic racism and other inequalities, propped up by the 21st-century GOP) and a bunch of massive stab wounds (Trumpism, pandemic). Biden’s not the oncologist we need to treat the cancer, but he’s the trauma surgeon we need to take care of the more urgent stab wounds.

      Biden’s not necessarily the long-term answer. But today, January 20, 2021, he is the right man in the right place at the right time.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jay

      @cckids:

      she was being a smart ass and her twitter feed is full of Cat Owners for Biden with photos of their cats supporting Biden/Harris.

      there will be a First Cat,

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.