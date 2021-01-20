Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good Riddance

Good Riddance

    179Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      As I always tell my kids, how you exit any situation says a lot about you. Always go out with class and elegance and manners. So disappointing that no one in Trump family, not one person stood up to show up to honor their country tomorrow. That is a disgrace.— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Classless to the end😡

      CNN reports that outgoing First Lady sent handwritten thank you notes to members of White House household staff but that the letters were actually scrawled out by one of her assistants.— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      And he had to throw a sad party for himself.

      As someone on twitter said, “Dude, people danced in the streets when you lost. Church bells rang all over the world. Get over yourself.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lamh36

      I went to sleep late, but even with less than 5 hrs of sleep, I’m up early just to see this orange fuq’er and melanoma…GET THE FUQ OUT of the peoples house!!

      BYE….MOTHER….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mousebumples

      I’m working and on call this week, but I’m hoping to sneak a video view of inauguration. So if someone gets video front paged for streaming, I’d appreciate it. 🎉

      And to borrow from a Tweet i saw last night – i love that my daughter (almost 17mo) will never remember a time when there wasn’t a female Vice President! 🙌🙌🙌

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SFAW

      Any truth to the rumor* that Vladi Vladimirovich sent special envoy Ivan Korshunov** to keep the Traitor-in-Chief company on the trip to Mar-a-Lardo?

      * A rumor started by me, that is.

      ** who will be more successful, this time, because Shitgibbon is no Harrison Ford.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      There is a Jewish blessing for reaching a happy occasion, such as (but not limited to) milestone lifecycle events, the Shehecheyanu: Blessed are you, Eternal our God, Ruler of the Universe, who has kept us alive, sustained us and enabled us to reach this season.

      Hooray!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mustang Bobby

      It reminds me of the story told about the funeral of Harry Cohn, the much-hated president of Columbia Pictures. A lot of people attended the service, and when one guest remarked that they were surprised at the turnout, Tony Randall said, “Well, it’s like they say in Hollywood: give the people what they want, they’ll show up.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I knew we could depend on Stephen Schwartz for this. He has photos, I think, of the football carrier for every time Trump has traveled.

      The codes will be changed at 12 noon. Trump’s will become inactive, and Biden’s will be activated. There are multiple footballs, so there will be a football carrier for Biden at the inauguration. The vice presidents also have footballs, and the same changeover will take place.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      “We checked every available source and there’s no rule the 21 guns must be cannons. So we’ll be using SuperSoakers.”

      //

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ella in New Mexico

      HIs Ugliness looking forlornly out the window of Marine One right now, angry that there’s such a tiny, tiny crowd…

      Melania dressed all in black like she’s practicing for the funeral…

      Thanks to living in Mountain Standard time, I get to see this jackass and his entourage leave and the Inauguration happen  2 hours earlier than most.

      Come on 10:01!!!!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lamh36

      They spending at least $100k to deep clean the WH after the orange menace vacates to get it ready for Joe and Dr. Jill!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      Trump’s Labor Dept just issued a last-minute ‘guidance letter’ stating that local news reporters are doing ‘creative’ work and therefore can be excluded from minimum wage and overtime protections. This is something unnamed publishers would have asked of the administration: pic.twitter.com/sb8H6ooRxG— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 19, 2021

      Well, my local sinclair station gets creative sometimes.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lamh36

      I ain’t never listened to a speech by Chump LIVE and I ain’t planning to now. let me know when it’s over. FUQ Chump and FUQ Melanoma!

       

      America welcome back!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      Having been in Republican campaigns for years, I knew many around Trump. As bad as you might think they are, they’re worse. Venal, incompetent, insecure, bitter. I’ve come to know many in Biden circle by working on opposing side & they are an almost unimaginable improvement.— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 20, 2021

      I can imagine.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Nicole

      I normally eschew cable news, but I’ve got CNN on ALL MORNING BABY.

      For the first time in 4 years, I can bear to listen to the stupid Tangerine blathering because I know he’s gone in less than 4 hours.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      And of course his sendoff speech is a combination of whining and boasting, just like every other speech he’s ever given. I told my husband that the Trumps are a true demonstration of how money cannot buy you class, and that a hick in a trailer park has more class than the Trumps do.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      The next fascist will be smarter and better looking and more polite. Our job is not to wait for them to run for office and beat them, but to enact systemic change that makes them unviable.

      — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    49. 49.

      JWR

      Wonder if Journey gave him permission to use that song. /Kidding!

      Oh. and that 21 gun salute! Pew pew pew! And now he’s going over all of his “accomplishments.” And God, what a voice.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steeplejack

      Trump is going out as he came in—spewing a stream of complete bullshit. Kimberly Guilfoyle is crying, reason to be determined. Loss of grift? Impending indictment? 🤔

      I haven’t seen a shot of the crowd yet.

      ETA: Trump finished. Camera pulled back a bit, but showing only the first six-eight rows of the no doubt huge crowd.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @rikyrah: She was too busy trying to memorize the incredibly dull 30 second goodby speech she just gave

       

      She sounded like she was in the question round at the Miss Universe contest and Donald was the MC

      Reply
    58. 58.

      trnc

      @NotMax: And never will. Just another cue his supporters won’t realize he took from Obama, who generally referred to DT as “her opponent.” I don’t like typing his name, either. He’s like Voldemort, only worse AND stupider.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      PST

      Trump’s speech was far from his worst. I didn’t hear all of it. It was full of whining, boasting, and lying, of course, but at least he didn’t repeat the Big Lie (that I heard anyway). He could have done a lot of good by disclaiming the Big Lie, but no one expects that ever. He wished the new administration well. I guess what I mean is that for once, he seems to have skipped an opportunity to make things worse.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      As someone on twitter said, “Dude, people danced in the streets when you lost. Church bells rang all over the world. Get over yourself.” 

      3 hours, 10 minutes until another cheer goes up.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      NeenerNeener

      Melania looked a lot happier on the way out than she did 4 years ago on the way in. One of the gossip web sites says she plans on divorcing him within the year.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      I was mocking her, and middle daughter scolded me by saying “she’s fluent in five languages, dad.”

      My response? “Being able to order an Aperol Spritz or Prosecco in five languages doesn’t count as fluency”.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      lamh36

      President-Elect Joe Biden being driven around in the BEAST!!! Since Chump nem ain’t do any traditional send off, POTUS Biden get access to the beast early!

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Bruuuuce

      @Baud: Literally, because of the pandemic. But they would have had to do it anyway to clear the air and clean up after those sacks of trash who just left.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      NotMax

      When he went to the lined up members of his family and their companions, they each leaned in to be kissed on the cheek. And each received one, except Jared.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      OldDave

      @Baud:Let the fumigation of the White House begin!

      I’ve been texted exactly that along with the helicopter liftoff to friends and family.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lamh36: There’s usually that iconic photo of the old and new Presidents riding to the inauguration together in the limo, generally smiling and waving and having a cordial grand old time.

      I suppose this is just that, but… without Trump.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      mali muso

      I’ve never listened to or watched a speech by the orange monstrosity, and I don’t intend to break that record now.  Good riddance to bad rubbish!

      Now to start the day drinking.  First up…Irish coffee.  lol

      Reply
    90. 90.

      lamh36

      fuq’er had prepared remarks where he at the very least mentioned and congratualated Biden and Harris by name, but the fuq’er didn’t read them and instead STILl didn’t mention their names.

       

      FUQ him and FUQ Melanoma.

       

      Glad he’s gone…now on to better and more comforting things.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      He just said that COVID numbers are going to “skyrocket downward”.

      In rocketry, there’s the ironic term “lithobraking”, which means “come to a stop via a violent encounter with the ground”. It’s generally held to be a bad thing.

      3 hours.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      mrmoshpotato

      “dozens of people attended his farewell ceremony” -Classical MPR news

      Pandemic or not – “dozens” 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    101. 101.

      The Dangerman

      Is it asking for too much to want Trump and one or more of his Spawn arrested before the sun goes down tonight? I’m not asking for too much am I?

      They need to be made examples for the next Family of crooks that want to defraud the Country with one of them being President,

      Fuck em.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Martin: Or ‘You’ve fucked off, now die, you traitorous orange Soviet shitpile mobster conman!’

      I really hope Biden denies Dump intelligence briefings.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      NotMax

      Long shot will confirm it but from what’s been shown thus far it appears the 400 memorial lights lining the reflecting pool have been removed.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      caphilldcne

      I managed to go walk out and flip off trump’s helicopter as it flew past the Capitol. So life is good. It felt really petty, juvenile and yet fulfilling. Good riddance to bad rubbish!

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Aleta

      Melania offers perpetual thoughts and prayers to the losers they’re about to desert.  Cut to Ivanka, body tilted forward by fake smile, naked desire.  “I should be up there.”

      As God is my witness, as God is my witness they’re not going to lick me. I’m going to live through this and when it’s all over, I’ll never always be hungry again for more.  If I have to lie, steal, cheat or kill, I vow I will get back to my rightful place.”

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Elizabelle

      Good to see wheels up.  Trump flies down to Florida and ignominy.

      Come on Letitia James!  Today might be a great day to unload a charge or two on this MAGAt.  His cage may be gilded, but rattle it.  Keep him off balance.  Don’t let him escape the country or justice.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Punchy:

      One of the biggest Martial Law myths was that Trump would wait until the inauguration or maaaybe a day or two after, because by taking office Biden and others finalize their guilt in election related crimes.  If you’re wondering how Trump can do that when not president, they take as gospel that the military is fanatically loyal to him.  Oh, and the full Storm myth includes that the US military is already positioned to seize control of every country on Earth.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      rp

      @MattF:  My guess is that those are songs he heard in NYC clubs in the late 70s and early 80s. And because he has no interest in listening to music on his own, they’re the only songs he knows.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Aleta:

      Given the subtext was that Scarlet would abandon her pride and sleep with any man necessary to be rich, that works out pretty well.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Barbara

      @rikyrah: Seriously, they are crying because as privileged and coddled as their lives have been, it doesn’t take long to get seduced by the opportunity to wield power, and the last four years will prove to be the apex of their power and influence.  They know it.  In their bones they know it.  Trump’s shine might be plated rather than solid gold, but all they have ever had is the reflected glory that came with it.  Now he is old and disgraced and probably unwell.  They might actually try to have their own political careers, but almost certainly, the path will be downward unless they work a whole lot harder than they ever had to in the past.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      dmsilev

      @Frankensteinbeck: I saw one thing, which I’m still not sure if it was a real loon or a joke, that claimed that “top secret technology” had been used to graft Joe Biden’s face onto Donald Trump and vice versa, so that today will “really” be Trump being sworn in for his triumphant second term and soon Biden (wearing Trump’s face) will be indicted. And yes, there was a reference to the film Face/Off.

      I _think_ it was a joke, but Poe’s Law is harsh.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      trnc

      @Frankensteinbeck: Oh, and the full Storm myth includes that the US military is already positioned to seize control of every country on Earth.

      As with all good wingnut BS, like Lindell waiting until he’s in court to release the Dominion evidence, it’s all about waiting until the right time.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      germy

      this thread provides a nice overview:

      This man’s whole life is in shambles because he got mad at Seth Meyers and Barack Obama roasting him. Could’ve just been grifting in peace for the rest of his life. Whole family hated. Ruined his teen son’s life. Just incredible.

      — Brandi, Kemi Talbot’s Chief Of Staff 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    145. 145.

      frosty

      We’re on the Georgia coast. I saw that AF1 has taken off. I don’t know the flight plan but just in case he flies above us I gave him a salute, if you know what I mean and I think you do. 😉

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Hungry Joe

      One of his administration’s great accomplishments, he noted on this great day, was the creation of the Space Force. Space Force! Hilarious. Space Force! It still kills me. Biden will junk it, or maybe just provide $0.00 in funding. But I’d kind of like to see it stick around, if only on paper and with some tacky uniforms and cereal-box badges. Space Force!

      Yeah, I’m in kind of a good mood. A little giddy/ditsy, even. Space Force!

      Bye Don.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      mali muso

      Kiddo and I were listening to a real 90s throwback song on the way to daycare this morning.  Whoomp, there it is!  I may be laughing like a loon.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @dmsilev:

      Think of it as onion layers.  The crazier the myth, the fewer people believe it.  There is someone insane enough to believe anything, but in a few days all but the tiniest core will know their last Trump-related hopes are dashed.

      There’s a big problem where you can’t poll this stuff, because one of the core Republican sentiments Trump ran on and validated was “Fuck you, libs.  I will never acknowledge I am wrong and you are right about anything.”

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Nelle

      Asking for some help.  Trying to email Water Girl about the Zoom meeting but each time I click on her name, I get sent in another direction.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Suzanne

      @Barbara:

      They might actually try to have their own political careers, but almost certainly, the path will be downward unless they work a whole lot harder than they ever had to in the past. 

      You might say that their futures are skyrocketing downward.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Suzanne:It means Trump is trying to preemptively take credit for the Biden administration getting the pandemic under control.  In other words Trump always knew if he got off his fatt, useless, orange ass and did some work the situation would be manageable.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Matt McIrvin

      @frosty: I was wondering if AF1 had taken off late enough that it would cease being AF1 in flight, like when Nixon left. But I think it took off early enough that it’ll be on the ground by noon.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I thought it was his previous claim that COVID numbers were a hoax used to make him look bad, and once they couldn’t be used to smear his name, the real numbers would be used and those are tiny.  I think he has dropped that one, so you’re probably right.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Tazj

      @NotMax: About the only thing I’ll give Melania credit for is keeping Barron out of the spotlight.

      So Trump left Biden a note. Please, there’s nothing meaningful he could say at this point.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: But I think it took off early enough that it’ll be on the ground by noon.

      Unless another air-traffic center gets shut down because of COVID, and his plane has to be diverted. Say, to New York.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Ramalama

      @p.a.:

      Never too early for a celebratory shot.  Of whisky

      That’s ………… a good idea possibly. But for me, it might be whisky sirop d’erable (maple whisky in Canada).  I don’t think I’ve ever done any day drinking but why not.

      Reply

