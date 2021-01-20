Reader Interactions
-
1.
Just phucking leave already 😡😡
-
2.
As I always tell my kids, how you exit any situation says a lot about you. Always go out with class and elegance and manners. So disappointing that no one in Trump family, not one person stood up to show up to honor their country tomorrow. That is a disgrace.— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021
-
3.
…and… Donald Fucking Trump has left the White House.
-
4.
Classless to the end😡
CNN reports that outgoing First Lady sent handwritten thank you notes to members of White House household staff but that the letters were actually scrawled out by one of her assistants.— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 20, 2021
-
5.
Lift off!
-
6.
HOORAYYYY!
-
7.
We did it, jackals!
-
8.
And he had to throw a sad party for himself.
As someone on twitter said, “Dude, people danced in the streets when you lost. Church bells rang all over the world. Get over yourself.”
-
9.
Wanna see a door hitting each one of them in the ass on the way out.
-
10.
I went to sleep late, but even with less than 5 hrs of sleep, I’m up early just to see this orange fuq’er and melanoma…GET THE FUQ OUT of the peoples house!!
BYE….MOTHER….
-
11.
@Baud: The helicopter crashed????????????????????
-
12.
Let the fumigation of the White House begin!
-
13.
I’m working and on call this week, but I’m hoping to sneak a video view of inauguration. So if someone gets video front paged for streaming, I’d appreciate it. 🎉
And to borrow from a Tweet i saw last night – i love that my daughter (almost 17mo) will never remember a time when there wasn’t a female Vice President! 🙌🙌🙌
-
14.
Any truth to the rumor* that Vladi Vladimirovich sent special envoy Ivan Korshunov** to keep the Traitor-in-Chief company on the trip to Mar-a-Lardo?
* A rumor started by me, that is.
** who will be more successful, this time, because Shitgibbon is no Harrison Ford.
-
15.
I hope there’s no coverage for his speech at Andrews. It’s not like he would say anything worth hearing.
-
16.
If that happened, people would say it’s just Trump trying to distract from Biden’s inauguration.
-
17.
Gonna be singing “ding dong, trump is gone” all day…woowoop
-
19.
There is a Jewish blessing for reaching a happy occasion, such as (but not limited to) milestone lifecycle events, the Shehecheyanu: Blessed are you, Eternal our God, Ruler of the Universe, who has kept us alive, sustained us and enabled us to reach this season.
Hooray!
-
-
21.
This is how the youngs reacted to Trump’s loss.
Literal dancing in the streets.
-
22.
It reminds me of the story told about the funeral of Harry Cohn, the much-hated president of Columbia Pictures. A lot of people attended the service, and when one guest remarked that they were surprised at the turnout, Tony Randall said, “Well, it’s like they say in Hollywood: give the people what they want, they’ll show up.”
-
24.
@lamh36: he’s going where the goblins go, BELOW! Below below YOHO!
-
25.
“We checked every available source and there’s no rule the 21 guns must be cannons. So we’ll be using SuperSoakers.”
//
-
26.
trump is gone and things ALREADY looking up!
Pfizer vaccine seems to work against the UK strain of COVID!!!
-
27.
Sh a na na na, sa na na na…
-
28.
Donald Trump has left the White House
Count the silverware. And the paintings.
-
29.
HIs Ugliness looking forlornly out the window of Marine One right now, angry that there’s such a tiny, tiny crowd…
Melania dressed all in black like she’s practicing for the funeral…
Thanks to living in Mountain Standard time, I get to see this jackass and his entourage leave and the Inauguration happen 2 hours earlier than most.
Come on 10:01!!!!
-
30.
It’s going to be minus 45 today. pic.twitter.com/01yyujTTgf
— CrankyPappy (@CrankyPappy) January 20, 2021
-
31.
Rex ChapmanHorse [email protected]
Perfect. Trump’s last day.
The Military Band right outside the White House — “Hit The Road Jack”…
-
32.
They spending at least $100k to deep clean the WH after the orange menace vacates to get it ready for Joe and Dr. Jill!
-
33.
Trump’s Labor Dept just issued a last-minute ‘guidance letter’ stating that local news reporters are doing ‘creative’ work and therefore can be excluded from minimum wage and overtime protections. This is something unnamed publishers would have asked of the administration: pic.twitter.com/sb8H6ooRxG— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 19, 2021
Well, my local sinclair station gets creative sometimes.
-
34.
Jared and Ivanka at Andrews, unmasked. The kid they dragged along with them is wearing one.
-
35.
@Betty Cracker: I think I’ll join you on that double bird salute from Colorado!
-
36.
Never forget the people who sold us this nightmare because it was good for ratings. https://t.co/4Gy1Kjh3oa— Alonso Duralde 🎄🌹🏳️🌈 (@ADuralde) January 20, 2021
Up to and including Mark Burnett.
-
37.
Bye, mofo!
Um, he’s going to be your neighbor (so to speak).
My condolences.
-
38.
I ain’t never listened to a speech by Chump LIVE and I ain’t planning to now. let me know when it’s over. FUQ Chump and FUQ Melanoma!
America welcome back!
-
39.
“Melania’s outfit today designed by the House of Ilsa the She-wolf.”
-
40.
Having been in Republican campaigns for years, I knew many around Trump. As bad as you might think they are, they’re worse. Venal, incompetent, insecure, bitter. I’ve come to know many in Biden circle by working on opposing side & they are an almost unimaginable improvement.— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 20, 2021
I can imagine.
-
41.
I normally eschew cable news, but I’ve got CNN on ALL MORNING BABY.
For the first time in 4 years, I can bear to listen to the stupid Tangerine blathering because I know he’s gone in less than 4 hours.
-
42.
Typical asshole final remarks.
-
43.
And of course his sendoff speech is a combination of whining and boasting, just like every other speech he’s ever given. I told my husband that the Trumps are a true demonstration of how money cannot buy you class, and that a hick in a trailer park has more class than the Trumps do.
-
44.
I am actually listening this is lunatic give this speech and it might be the last time.
HOT DAMN.
-
45.
Actual line spoken (not making this up):
“We were not a regular administration.”
-
46.
The next fascist will be smarter and better looking and more polite. Our job is not to wait for them to run for office and beat them, but to enact systemic change that makes them unviable.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2021
-
47.
“Thank you for your love,” Melania said, before adding, “But, more importantly, thank you for your hate.”
-
48.
He just said that COVID numbers are going to “skyrocket downward”.
Feels like the last four years.
-
49.
Wonder if Journey gave him permission to use that song. /Kidding!
Oh. and that 21 gun salute! Pew pew pew! And now he’s going over all of his “accomplishments.” And God, what a voice.
-
50.
Skyrocketing downward = rotating tag
-
51.
Still hasn’t said “Biden” or “Harris.”
-
52.
@Suzanne: He just said that COVID numbers are going to “skyrocket downward”.
Well, they probably will now that his worthless ass is out of the way.
-
53.
Here he is (a few moments ago) taking credit for any future financial recovery in the Biden administration:
"Remember us … if you would, remember us" — Trump pic.twitter.com/mwuNwnAlwc— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021
-
54.
Trump is going out as he came in—spewing a stream of complete bullshit. Kimberly Guilfoyle is crying, reason to be determined. Loss of grift? Impending indictment? 🤔
I haven’t seen a shot of the crowd yet.
ETA: Trump finished. Camera pulled back a bit, but showing only the first six-eight rows of the no doubt huge crowd.
-
55.
Seconded.
-
56.
@rikyrah: She was too busy trying to memorize the incredibly dull 30 second goodby speech she just gave
She sounded like she was in the question round at the Miss Universe contest and Donald was the MC
-
57.
@trnc: what the fuck is “skyrocketing downward”? He speaks like Tom Friedman writes.
-
58.
@NotMax: And never will. Just another cue his supporters won’t realize he took from Obama, who generally referred to DT as “her opponent.” I don’t like typing his name, either. He’s like Voldemort, only worse AND stupider.
-
59.
@Steeplejack: She’s a really bad actress but totally high so she’s throwing her whole heart into it
-
60.
…and departs Andrews to the tune of ‘YMCA’. Yes, actually.
-
-
62.
And we’ll have recovered from it in a mere 50-100 years.
-
63.
Trump’s speech was far from his worst. I didn’t hear all of it. It was full of whining, boasting, and lying, of course, but at least he didn’t repeat the Big Lie (that I heard anyway). He could have done a lot of good by disclaiming the Big Lie, but no one expects that ever. He wished the new administration well. I guess what I mean is that for once, he seems to have skipped an opportunity to make things worse.
-
64.
As someone on twitter said, “Dude, people danced in the streets when you lost. Church bells rang all over the world. Get over yourself.”
3 hours, 10 minutes until another cheer goes up.
-
65.
Do not disparage a great movie by comparison…
-
66.
@lamh36: I think it’s ‘bing bong, Trump is gone’
-
67.
Time to send the UV light-emitting robots into the White House for an extended period of time.
-
68.
@Suzanne: Oh, snap!
ETA: He ad-libbed. I’m surprised we got actual words, even if he doesn’t know how to put them together.
-
69.
@Steeplejack: Classic how, at the door of the copter at the WH, he waved in a semicircle to include the imaginary people on his right.
-
70.
Th-th-th-that’s all, folks.
-
71.
@JWR: Trump’s just a small town girl living in a lonely world
-
72.
Sean Spicer, Trump’s ex-media chief, applies to join White House press corps
Posted w/o comment.
-
73.
Melania looked a lot happier on the way out than she did 4 years ago on the way in. One of the gossip web sites says she plans on divorcing him within the year.
-
74.
I was mocking her, and middle daughter scolded me by saying “she’s fluent in five languages, dad.”
My response? “Being able to order an Aperol Spritz or Prosecco in five languages doesn’t count as fluency”.
-
75.
President-Elect Joe Biden being driven around in the BEAST!!! Since Chump nem ain’t do any traditional send off, POTUS Biden get access to the beast early!
-
76.
The latter 😒😒
It appears multiple members of the Trump family are crying during Trump's final speech. I can’t tell if these are nostalgic tears for the era they’re leaving behind or terrified tears in anticipation of the incoming accountability. https://t.co/fPVw8zMvQC— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 20, 2021
-
77.
@Baud: Literally, because of the pandemic. But they would have had to do it anyway to clear the air and clean up after those sacks of trash who just left.
-
78.
When he went to the lined up members of his family and their companions, they each leaned in to be kissed on the cheek. And each received one, except Jared.
-
79.
The BEAST 🤗🤗🤗🤗
-
80.
@Ella in New Mexico: reminds me of the line from Taxi, where Louis DePalma says “If I knew you were coming I’d have baked a ham”
-
81.
@Baud:Let the fumigation of the White House begin!
I’ve been texted exactly that along with the helicopter liftoff to friends and family.
-
82.
AF1 is taxiing for takeoff at
AJBJBA.
EDITED for stupidity.
-
83.
@lamh36: There’s usually that iconic photo of the old and new Presidents riding to the inauguration together in the limo, generally smiling and waving and having a cordial grand old time.
I suppose this is just that, but… without Trump.
-
84.
o yes
seconded.
-
85.
So no Marshall Law or Ensure Erection Act on his way out? I’m impressed by that level of control!
-
86.
@Suzanne: Skyrocketing downward is the Trump version of ‘if this end is pointing toward space, you have a bad problem and you will not go to space today.’
-
87.
I’ve never listened to or watched a speech by the orange monstrosity, and I don’t intend to break that record now. Good riddance to bad rubbish!
Now to start the day drinking. First up…Irish coffee. lol
-
88.
So many laugh lines . . .
-
89.
Perp lineup pic.twitter.com/e70ETUOJpo— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) January 20, 2021
-
90.
fuq’er had prepared remarks where he at the very least mentioned and congratualated Biden and Harris by name, but the fuq’er didn’t read them and instead STILl didn’t mention their names.
FUQ him and FUQ Melanoma.
Glad he’s gone…now on to better and more comforting things.
-
91.
And … airborne!!
-
92.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is crying
The best is yet to 😭!!!!!
-
-
94.
He just said that COVID numbers are going to “skyrocket downward”.
In rocketry, there’s the ironic term “lithobraking”, which means “come to a stop via a violent encounter with the ground”. It’s generally held to be a bad thing.
3 hours.
-
95.
Three hours…
-
96.
@Soprano2: I grew up in a trailer park and have more class than Trump. Egads that man is tacky.
-
97.
I went long on sage futures. 💰
-
98.
“dozens of people attended his farewell ceremony” -Classical MPR news
Pandemic or not – “dozens” 🤣🤣🤣
-
99.
Never too early for a celebratory shot. Of whisky 😉
-
100.
Departing as he arrived, in a cloud of bullshit.
-
101.
Is it asking for too much to want Trump and one or more of his Spawn arrested before the sun goes down tonight? I’m not asking for too much am I?
They need to be made examples for the next Family of crooks that want to defraud the Country with one of them being President,
Fuck em.
-
102.
Three hours…
-
103.
This photo:
pic.twitter.com/bKpuILZAFS— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 20, 2021
-
104.
Rev Warnock and Jon Ossoff both get sworn in today!!! Can’t wait.
-
-
106.
what a miserable sack of shit
fuck the fucking fuckers who put him in power
-
107.
so a Chump “left a note” for Biden. who wants to bet an aide wrote it.
-
108.
AF1 just passed overhead, down the Patuxent, heading south.
AMF!
-
109.
@Martin: Or ‘You’ve fucked off, now die, you traitorous orange Soviet shitpile mobster conman!’
I really hope Biden denies Dump intelligence briefings.
-
110.
@The Dangerman: Supposedly some indictments will be unsealed in New York, but I doubt that would translate into a perp walk today.
-
111.
@The Dangerman: I would not be surprised if NY indictments are unsealed at 12:01.
-
112.
What is up with him playing YMCA so often? He really never figured out the song is about embracing homosexuality?
-
113.
I believe they are both going to be sworn in by VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!
-
114.
@Ohio Mom: YES. Thank you for the reminder.
-
115.
@Frankensteinbeck: The best explanation I’ve seen is that it’s a glitch in the simulation.
-
116.
Long shot will confirm it but from what’s been shown thus far it appears the 400 memorial lights lining the reflecting pool have been removed.
-
117.
I managed to go walk out and flip off trump’s helicopter as it flew past the Capitol. So life is good. It felt really petty, juvenile and yet fulfilling. Good riddance to bad rubbish!
-
118.
what the fuck is “skyrocketing downward”?
A concise description of his entire presidency?
-
119.
@lamh36: “Left a note”?! Fingerpainting with the contents of his Depends doesn’t count as a note.
-
120.
@SiubhanDuinne: Yep. This afternoon, along with Alex Padilla (Harris’s successor to the CA seat).
-
121.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is crying
No preemptive pardon?
-
122.
@lamh36: Let me guess: written (so to speak) in Sharpie?
-
123.
Melania offers perpetual thoughts and prayers to the losers they’re about to desert. Cut to Ivanka, body tilted forward by fake smile, naked desire. “I should be up there.”
“As God is my witness, as God is my witness they’re not going to lick me. I’m going to live through this and when it’s all over, I’ll
neveralways be hungry againfor more. If I have to lie, steal, cheat or kill, I vow I will get back to my rightful place.”
-
124.
Two hours, forty six minutes…
-
125.
Good to see wheels up. Trump flies down to Florida and ignominy.
Come on Letitia James! Today might be a great day to unload a charge or two on this MAGAt. His cage may be gilded, but rattle it. Keep him off balance. Don’t let him escape the country or justice.
-
126.
List of yesterday’s pardons.
https://www.justice.gov/file/1357121/download
Broidy may have some interesting things to say before a House committee. I assume the family pardons are coming at 11:55am.
-
127.
“left a note” for Biden
Full text: “I’m taking ALL the Sharpies.”
-
128.
Where’s Barron?
-
129.
One of the biggest Martial Law myths was that Trump would wait until the inauguration or maaaybe a day or two after, because by taking office Biden and others finalize their guilt in election related crimes. If you’re wondering how Trump can do that when not president, they take as gospel that the military is fanatically loyal to him. Oh, and the full Storm myth includes that the US military is already positioned to seize control of every country on Earth.
-
130.
@MattF: My guess is that those are songs he heard in NYC clubs in the late 70s and early 80s. And because he has no interest in listening to music on his own, they’re the only songs he knows.
-
131.
@germy: I saw that a few days ago. Kinda touching, isn’t it??
Cheers,
Scott.
-
132.
Today, we close a dark chapter in our nation and look towards the future with hope.
We’ve got a lot of work to do, but there is light. #InaugurationDay
— Tish James (@TishJames) January 20, 2021
-
133.
@lamh36: It just reads “No, you’re the loser!”
-
134.
That’s just perfect. Love it!
-
135.
Grandma’s house in Maryland, most probably. It’s a school day and that’s close by the one he attends.
-
136.
@germy: Chapter isn’t closed until there’s justice for 1/6.
-
137.
Given the subtext was that Scarlet would abandon her pride and sleep with any man necessary to be rich, that works out pretty well.
-
138.
so a Chump “left a note” for Biden.
Does that translate to “took a dump on top of the Resolute desk”?
-
139.
@rikyrah: Seriously, they are crying because as privileged and coddled as their lives have been, it doesn’t take long to get seduced by the opportunity to wield power, and the last four years will prove to be the apex of their power and influence. They know it. In their bones they know it. Trump’s shine might be plated rather than solid gold, but all they have ever had is the reflected glory that came with it. Now he is old and disgraced and probably unwell. They might actually try to have their own political careers, but almost certainly, the path will be downward unless they work a whole lot harder than they ever had to in the past.
-
140.
@Frankensteinbeck: I saw one thing, which I’m still not sure if it was a real loon or a joke, that claimed that “top secret technology” had been used to graft Joe Biden’s face onto Donald Trump and vice versa, so that today will “really” be Trump being sworn in for his triumphant second term and soon Biden (wearing Trump’s face) will be indicted. And yes, there was a reference to the film Face/Off.
I _think_ it was a joke, but Poe’s Law is harsh.
-
141.
@Frankensteinbeck: Oh, and the full Storm myth includes that the US military is already positioned to seize control of every country on Earth.
As with all good wingnut BS, like Lindell waiting until he’s in court to release the Dominion evidence, it’s all about waiting until the right time.
-
142.
this thread provides a nice overview:
This man’s whole life is in shambles because he got mad at Seth Meyers and Barack Obama roasting him. Could’ve just been grifting in peace for the rest of his life. Whole family hated. Ruined his teen son’s life. Just incredible.
— Brandi, Kemi Talbot’s Chief Of Staff 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) January 20, 2021
-
143.
@The Dangerman: They’re probably pressuring DeSantis as we speak to display a non-extradition executive order for the cameras.
-
144.
@lamh36: I shouted it out the bathroom window.
-
145.
We’re on the Georgia coast. I saw that AF1 has taken off. I don’t know the flight plan but just in case he flies above us I gave him a salute, if you know what I mean and I think you do. 😉
-
146.
@NotMax: Full text: “I’m taking ALL the
Sharpiescrayons, Play-doh, and Paw Patrol videos”
Fiz’icked
-
147.
My personal fave:
It’s like he just spent 4 years putting his dick in a drawer of the resolute desk and repeatedly slamming it.
— Brandi, Kemi Talbot’s Chief Of Staff 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) January 20, 2021
-
148.
One of his administration’s great accomplishments, he noted on this great day, was the creation of the Space Force. Space Force! Hilarious. Space Force! It still kills me. Biden will junk it, or maybe just provide $0.00 in funding. But I’d kind of like to see it stick around, if only on paper and with some tacky uniforms and cereal-box badges. Space Force!
Yeah, I’m in kind of a good mood. A little giddy/ditsy, even. Space Force!
Bye Don.
-
149.
I made a meme for today. I’ll share it here first.
-
150.
video congratulating Kamala from Golden State Warriors!
-
151.
Kiddo and I were listening to a real 90s throwback song on the way to daycare this morning. Whoomp, there it is! I may be laughing like a loon.
-
152.
McCaskill and Williams tasked to yatter on MSNBC.
Tweedleblech and Tweedleblecher.
-
153.
Is it weird that I’m nervous for Joe and Kamala?
-
154.
150 minutes
(Edited twice! for time speeding up
(ETA2 – and I still was late)
-
156.
Tweedleblech and Tweedleblecher.
Glad Ozark has a worthy substitute this morning. Wishing him well in his procedure today.
-
157.
Think of it as onion layers. The crazier the myth, the fewer people believe it. There is someone insane enough to believe anything, but in a few days all but the tiniest core will know their last Trump-related hopes are dashed.
There’s a big problem where you can’t poll this stuff, because one of the core Republican sentiments Trump ran on and validated was “Fuck you, libs. I will never acknowledge I am wrong and you are right about anything.”
-
158.
@Suzanne: OMG! Ewwwww!!!!!!
-
159.
Asking for some help. Trying to email Water Girl about the Zoom meeting but each time I click on her name, I get sent in another direction.
-
160.
They might actually try to have their own political careers, but almost certainly, the path will be downward unless they work a whole lot harder than they ever had to in the past.
You might say that their futures are skyrocketing downward.
-
161.
@Suzanne:It means Trump is trying to preemptively take credit for the Biden administration getting the pandemic under control. In other words Trump always knew if he got off his fatt, useless, orange ass and did some work the situation would be manageable.
-
162.
@rikyrah: God willing and the American people be up for it…
-
163.
They might actually try to have their own political careers
From… prison?
-
165.
@frosty: I was wondering if AF1 had taken off late enough that it would cease being AF1 in flight, like when Nixon left. But I think it took off early enough that it’ll be on the ground by noon.
-
166.
I thought it was his previous claim that COVID numbers were a hoax used to make him look bad, and once they couldn’t be used to smear his name, the real numbers would be used and those are tiny. I think he has dropped that one, so you’re probably right.
-
167.
@rikyrah: Is there any evidence that Melania is capable of writing in English?
-
169.
@NotMax: About the only thing I’ll give Melania credit for is keeping Barron out of the spotlight.
So Trump left Biden a note. Please, there’s nothing meaningful he could say at this point.
-
170.
@artem1s: No. Do you mean for today, or for the coming months?
-
171.
@Punchy: Paw Patrol is something Dump would never watch – it’s too sophisticated.
-
172.
@Martin: I’m dead, now. Thanks for sharing!
-
174.
@Cheryl Rofer: Thank you. That’s cool.
-
175.
Her e-mail is figure out-able at this comment she made yesterday.
-
176.
@Matt McIrvin: But I think it took off early enough that it’ll be on the ground by noon.
Unless another air-traffic center gets shut down because of COVID, and his plane has to be diverted. Say, to New York.
-
177.
@aliasofwestgate: There is no white trash quite so godawful as white trash born into money…
-
178.
@Frankensteinbeck: It seems to me that Trump well understands what a 1980’s gay bar was like:
-
179.
Never too early for a celebratory shot. Of whisky
That’s ………… a good idea possibly. But for me, it might be whisky sirop d’erable (maple whisky in Canada). I don’t think I’ve ever done any day drinking but why not.
