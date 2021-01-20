1 year ago today a 35-year-old man presented to an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington, with a 4-day history of cough and fever. The next day the CDC confirmed him as the first US case of COVID-19. https://t.co/8Eh1L0Siak — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 19, 2021





The official US death toll from #Covid19 has topped 400,000 people. That is more than the entire population of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alarming to me is the fact that about 14% of those people have died in Jan. 2021. About 55,000 people have died this month & we're not yet 3 weeks in. pic.twitter.com/Np33gLwqy8 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 19, 2021

Defense Secretary nominee Lloyd Austin, asked by Sen. Joe Manchin what he thinks the greatest threat to the U.S. is, says the coronavirus pandemic. "It's killed over 400,000 of our American citizens. That's just an incredible loss of life." — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 19, 2021

TFW a coup is also a superspreader event https://t.co/V8mrJjzm9O — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) January 19, 2021

Dr. Tony Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated as he receives his second dose https://t.co/NTR11dbZJB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

An excellent idea from @heffnera on the post-Trump ethics cleanup: "denying federal assistance, be it PPP or vaccines, on the basis of American communities' political representation should be criminalized." https://t.co/mFgbZmoOif — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) January 19, 2021

======

China says it will investigate all individuals who entered Beijing from abroad, post Dec.10. They also plan to shut down a subway station after the biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks was reported https://t.co/ZG8jF3ku35 pic.twitter.com/62q2MDfg8z — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

Explainer: COVID-19 vaccine shots add to confusion over China's tests for travelers https://t.co/jfOUhpT0FQ pic.twitter.com/Gf3Vc2Uzg1 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

Japan's vaccine programme chief denies reports of May roll-out https://t.co/p7eEDTsCYV pic.twitter.com/BgHkJCeSEX — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

Taiwan cancels more events as local COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/PEvgsEw2R1 pic.twitter.com/SbO90Xw3t2 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

Russia confirmed 21,152 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 3,633,952 https://t.co/zLcgsgKvUU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 20, 2021

30% of COVID patients who have been in hospital are readmitted – seven times higher than non-COVID patients – and 12% die. A striking illustration of the harm the virus does, and not simply in the old. https://t.co/pnVZUFQLlh — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) January 19, 2021

UK still in COVID-19 peril so too early to talk about lifting lockdown, minister says https://t.co/g09AkLkHWg pic.twitter.com/ICqpb2gKFO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

France's life expectancy dropped slightly in 2020 because of the #COVID19 pandemic. Life expectancy at birth dropped by 6 months for men & 5 months for women in 2020 compared to the previous year, France's national statistics agency @InseeFr_News reportshttps://t.co/ugt6sHT1dr pic.twitter.com/cPDnKJcivK — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 20, 2021

Germany is extending the country’s pandemic restrictions until mid-February amid concerns that new mutations of the coronavirus could trigger a fresh surge in cases. https://t.co/vfVWArQ1qm — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 19, 2021

Exclusive: COVID-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under African Union vaccine plan https://t.co/KTntzMrB6E pic.twitter.com/fXGDvAtZCI — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

Coronavirus: Why South Africa has yet to roll out vaccines https://t.co/LsCfmBat06 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

Argentina begins administering second doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The country received a shipment of 300k vials a few days ago for an immunization campaign that began Dec 29. Vax is made by Russia's Gamaleya Laboratory https://t.co/fhl1VslaKb pic.twitter.com/FifuP7teVd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 19, 2021

Brazilian military flew medical personnel and 1,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine deep into the Amazon rainforest to start inoculating indigenous people against the coronavirus https://t.co/3NmScLB8Sf pic.twitter.com/7pnbwuWpmK — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

======

A new COVID challenge: Mutations rising along w/ the explosion of cases. The virus is becoming more genetically diverse & the high rate of new cases is the main reason. Each new infection gives the virus a chance to mutate as it makes copies of itself https://t.co/bqpCQEIYDJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 19, 2021

Do you have questions about #Covid19 variants? (Who doesn't?) Unfortunately, right now there are more questions than answers. But @DrewQJoseph has pulled together a lot of important information in this accessible piece. https://t.co/mlBNr2r0hQ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 19, 2021

Survivors of #COVID19 can be re-infected w South African mutant form of the virus, meaning natural immunity is insufficient to protect. https://t.co/5TQFqLH6uP — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 20, 2021

Discovery: SARSCoV2 triggers antibodies from previous #coronavirus infections, such as any of the 4 that cause the common cold, or SARS & MERS. Finding from Northern Arizona Univ & the Translational Genomics Research Institute, an affiliate of City of Hope https://t.co/gXVkt6WPDn pic.twitter.com/pR1HJwck9g — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 19, 2021

======

A new California variant may be driving the virus surge in the state. In late December California scientists began searching for a fast-spreading new variant that had just been identified in the UK. What they found: Calif had a mutant of its own—CAL.20C https://t.co/khDgO7XAly — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 20, 2021

NY Gov. Cuomo wants to bypass the federal government and buy vaccines directly from Pfizer, which is headquartered in NY https://t.co/VveTRbz7eD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 19, 2021

After 2.5 hours standing in line in subfreezing temp for my "appointment " I finally got the @moderna_tx #COVID19 Vaccine. Hooray! But looking around, 90% of vax recipients are under 35 yr old white folks, in downtown #Brooklyn

This is messed up. pic.twitter.com/15gh1C9dKx — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 19, 2021