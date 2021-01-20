Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 19-20

      NotMax

      Number of countries reporting total cases of 500,000 or more now up to 33.

      U.S. ~24.499k
      India ~10,591k
      Brazil ~8576k
      Russia ~3634k
      U.K. ~3472k
      France ~2968k
      Italy ~2401k
      Turkey ~2400k
      Spain ~2371k
      Germany ~2072k
      Colombia ~1939k
      Argentina ~1820k
      Mexico ~1668k
      Poland ~1451k
      South Africa ~1357k
      Iran ~1342k
      Ukraine ~1187k
      Peru ~1073k
      Netherlands ~928k
      Indonesia ~927k
      Czechia ~909k
      Canada ~722k
      Romania ~698k
      Belgium ~681k
      Chile ~677k
      Iraq ~610k
      Israel ~571k
      Portugal ~567k
      Sweden ~533k
      Bangladesh ~529k
      Pakistan ~525k
      Philippines ~506k
      Switzerland ~502k
      .

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      308 new cases, back at mid-November levels. 778 hospitalized, 172 in the ICU, up from 148 yesterday. 802 deaths since last year. 33% of hospital beds available, 22% of ICU beds available. 6.4% positivity.

      Mary G

      Pretty bad day in Orange County – new cases 3,995, new record number of deaths – 110, smashing last week’s record of 82, which smashed the record in August of 52. ICU availability still at 0%, though regular hospital occupancy dropped. Percent of positive tests dropped from 19.5% to 16.7%. The massive vaccination operation in the Disneyland parking lot had to be closed because of Santa Ana winds. They have changed the system so your second appointment is automatically set at your first. Hope for better days. We also desperately need rain. I

      NotMax

      FYI (emphasis added).

      Maui Memorial Medical Center says it had to postpone thousands of vaccine appointments for three weeks because of a drop in supply. There’s an urgency to get as many shots in arms as possible that’s why Maui Memorial says it was a huge disappointment to postpone thousands of appointments for the first dose.

      Maui Memorial Medical Center had been giving 700 vaccinations per day. Now that’s been reduced to 100 to 200 per day and only for those who are getting their 2nd shot.

      Anyone who had an appointment for a first dose has been postponed and it’s not known when it can be rescheduled.
      [snip]
      Maui Health says this impacts roughly 5,000 kupuna[*] and frontline workers who got first dose appointments and are now postponed. Source

      *Seniors, specifically in this case those 75 and over (the age tier currently being scheduled).

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/19 China reported 88 new domestic confirmed, 43 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
       
      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases:

      • At Dalian, 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 4 domestic confirmed cases & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community was re-designated as Low Risk. There are 2 communities currently at Medium Risk in the city.
      • At Shenyang, 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 9 domestic domestic confirmed cases in the city. The last 1 building and 1 residential compound at Medium Risk in the city were re-designated as Low Risk.

       
      Beijing Municipality reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases, 6 at the same community in Tiangongyuan Sub-District of Daxing District, where the recent cluster was detected, and the other is at Shunyi District. It is not clear from the case summaries whether they are traced close contacts under quarantine, or found from mass screening. 2 cases had developed symptoms on 1/18, but they were transferred to hospital by negative pressure ambulance, rather than visiting fever clinics. 5 communities in Tiangongyuan Sub-District have gone into total lock down, with residents confined to their homes, while other residential compounds and villages in the sub-districts are under restricted access managements (only registered residents are allowed to enter, or exit with pass). 1 village at Shunyi District was re-designated as Low Risk. There are currently 1 community (at Daxing District) and 4 villages (at Shunyi District) at Medium Risk.
       
      Hebei Province:
      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 19 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases was released from isolation. There are currently 818 domestic confirmed cases (8 critical, 23 serious, 664 moderate and 123 mild) & 168 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai reported 6 new domestic positive cases, all at Nangong District. 3 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, and 3 are found from mass screening, but have been under home quarantine. There are currently 56 domestic confirmed & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Nangong District remain at High Risk, 1 residential compound at Longyao County remain at Medium Risk.
      • Gu’an County in Langfang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 confirmed case recovered & 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. 9 of the confirmed cases at Gaocheng District (2 previously asymptomatic already under isolation, 2 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 4 from mass screening already under home or centralized quarantines, and 1 from fever clinic already under home quarantine), including 6 at the epicenter township; 1 at Xinle District (previously asymptomatic); 1 at Zhengding Country (previously asymptomatic); 2 at Chang’an District (both from mass screening, neither had been under quarantine). No information for the asymptomatic cases. Currently, there are 761 confirmed cases & 158 asymptomatic cases. 3 residential compounds and 2 villages were elevated to Medium Risk. There are 31 residential compounds, 7 villages & 1 residential building at Medium Risk in the city. There are 2 districts at High Risk.


      Heilongjiang Province:
      Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 31 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are F1 or F2 close contacts of previously reported positive cases. There are currently 192 domestic confirmed (including 2 critical and 10 serious) & 305 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 16 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 22 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Wangkui County reported 16 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 20 asymptomatic cases, Anda reported 2 asymptomatic cases. All cases are traced F1 or F2 close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There are currently 181 domestic confirmed & 255 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The entire Wangkui County has been elevated to High Risk. The neighboring Qinggang County has also gone into total lock down for 1 week to start, with residents confined to homes, despite having few cases.
      • Harbin reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 at Hulan District and 2 at Limin Development Zone. There are currently 5 domestic confirmed & 19 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 4 residential building units are a Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar reported 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at the Medium Risk village in Ang’angxi District. The new asymptomatic case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/12. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 25 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential building unit remain at Medium Risk.
      • Mudanjiang did not report any new domestic positive cases, there are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • At Heihe, 1 domestic confirmed case from the recent outbreak recovered, with 4 domestic confirmed cases remaining. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. 1 residential compound was re-designated as Low Risk, and 1 building remains at Medium Risk.

       
      Jilin Province
      Jilin Province reported 46 new domestic confirmed cases (34 previously asymptomatic) & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases, there are currently 129 confirmed (3 critical, 11 serious, 85 moderate and 30 mild) & 61 asymptomatic cases there.:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Tonghua reported 36 new domestic confirmed (26 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 of the 17 new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, the other 8 are from mass screening. There are currently 94 domestic confirmed & 46 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District, which comprises the urban part of the city, has been elevated to High Risk. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remain at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases (8 previously asymptomatic) cases. Both of the new positive cases are at Gongzhuling, and both are traced close contacts of reported positive cases already under centralized quarantine since 1/13.  There are currently 35 domestic confirmed & 11 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 3 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.

       
      On 1/19, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 15 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Italy (via Switzerland) and 1 each returning from Canada and the UAE
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Zambia (via Kigali); 2 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Uganda and Nigeria (both via Kigali)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US, off a flight that landed Guangzhou; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Jieyang in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province –  1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US & Spain; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Egypt and Brazil
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar and Russia; the case from Russia landed at Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on 12/25, passed through the 2 weeks of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 1/9 he flew to Chengdu on the same day, and entered into home quarantine on 1/10, he tested positive at the end of the home quarantine period
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases , 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan and Canada; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Azerbaijan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 is a Chinese crew menber of a cargo ship with last port of call at Singapore, no information on the other case
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Poland, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia

       
      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 39 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 2,102 individuals were released from quarantine, 2 suspect cases were ruled out as COV ID-19. Currently, there are 1,473 active confirmed cases in the country (276 imported), 62 are in critical/serious condition (1 imported), 819 asymptomatic cases (266 imported). 34,966 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/20, Hong Kong reported 77 new cases, all domestic (37 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

      Martin

      Orange County still at 0% ICU capacity. 3rd straight week.

      Disneyland vaccinations were cancelled today due to high winds (gusts to 60MPH). I believe also cancelled for tomorrow.

      One part of the county has discontinued use of the Moderna vaccine due to a rash of reactions, some requiring hospitalization. They believe it’s localized to one lot, not the vaccine overall. Disneyland is using Moderna due to the difficulty of deploying the Pfizer one in a setting like that.

      Our highest daily deaths in 2020 was something like 25. It was 110 yesterday. We really fucked up from Thanksgiving out.

      Martin

      More reporting that the South Africa variant may be partially resistant to the vaccine – or at least some of them. Not conclusive yet, but troubling.

      The other worry is that many viruses will develop resistant mutations over time. The slower the vaccination rate, the more likely they are to develop. This variant could be a fluke, or it could indicate that Covid can mutate rapidly.

