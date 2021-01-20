Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Good luck with your asparagus.

The revolution will be supervised.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

What fresh hell is this?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

The willow is too close to the house.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Shocking, but not surprising

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This blog will pay for itself.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Verified, but limited!

This blog goes to 11…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / But Did He Leave A NOTE???? In the RESOLUTE DESK??

But Did He Leave A NOTE???? In the RESOLUTE DESK??

by | 111 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m a glass half full and there’s a spot on it guy, I know, but there’s about a 100% chance that the same wankers wondering whether Trump left a note in the desk for Biden will soon be filing stories about Biden’s failure to vaccinate everyone for COVID, followed by pieces on the crushing deficit.

We just had an armed insurrection that was almost successful. These fuckers are going to try to memory hole that as quickly as humanly possible.

In the words of a great female philosopher: I’m tired of dumb boy talk.

This thread is for anger only, because I’m god damned angry.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Antonius
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • bluefoot
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • Brachiator
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • citizen dave
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • DCrefugee
  • Delk
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • dww44
  • Elizabelle
  • Emma from FL
  • Feathers
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Hildebrand
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • leeleeFL
  • Leto
  • Llelldorin
  • mali muso
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mel
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nobody in particular
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Parfigliano
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Peale
  • polyorchnid octopunch
  • Punchy
  • Raven
  • Redshift
  • RobertDSC-Work
  • Roger Moore
  • SFAW
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • The Dangerman
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • trnc
  • TS (the original)
  • Ukai
  • whomever

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    111Comments

    2. 2.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      whether Trump left a note in the desk for Biden will be filing stories about Biden’s failure to vaccinate everyone for COVID,

      I’ve been having a private bet with myself about how long it will take the right-wing press to pivot from “there’s no such thing as Covid, it’s no worse than the flu” to “Covid is the worst disease in the history of humanity and Biden is a failure for not defeating it yet”

      I’m guessing it will happen by the weekend.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      @Ceci n est pas mon nymI’ve been having a private bet with myself about how long it will take the right-wing press to pivot from “there’s no such thing as Covid, it’s no worse than the flu” to “Covid is the worst disease in the history of humanity and Biden is a failure for not defeating it yet”

      12:01 P.M. today, I bet.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hildebrand

      Joe Scarborough already started wanking on about the fact that Biden hasn’t really had to answer tough questions because of all of the focus on Trump. You know he and his ilk will pivot tomorrow to the weeping and gnashing of teeth over Biden’s failings.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Soprano2: I suppose it will be interesting in a horrifying way to see how the brainwashed masses reconcile “It’s The Plague!!!” with “let’s all party unmasked”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ukai

      Conundrum for NYT columnists: go after the Biden administration for not being able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic at the drop of a hat, or write about how Democrats should reach out to misunderstood Trump supporters in the name of unity?

      That may be a tougher question than which of them deserves to lose their job first.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sloane Ranger

      Slightly OT but watching the VIP’s gathering at the Capitol and I swear the band just played God Save the Queen.

      Was I hallucinating? Or has it been repurchased like Pomp and Circumstance No.1?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Dangerman

      If by note you mean something he picked out of his nose … maybe.

      I’m gonna go write his name on some squares of TP and flush ‘em.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Sloane Ranger:

      The tune of GStQ is also used for the American patriotic song “My country, ‘tis of thee.” So yes, quite in order for the band to be playing it on this occasion.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Sloane Ranger: Sorry, we appropriated/stole/were inspired by that song years and years ago. Music is the same, lyrics are “My Country Tis of Thee”.

      I don’t think we paid any royalties, so to speak, on the music.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Spanky

      Hell, when was the last time we actually had a pic of the Resolute Desk? Or the Oval Office, for that matter?

      Have they finished scrubbing his shit off the walls and floor yet?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @SiubhanDuinne:   Great point about the Wednesdays.  Maybe before next one rolls around we can have “Indictment” and “Ignominy.”  Incarceration is probably too much to ask for.  But we can!

      Did all the Trump family shuffle onto the government aircraft?  Freeloading a ride one last time?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TS (the original)

      Not sure if this is anger – but to see everyone  wearing masks – is such a reminder of all that trump didn’t do to fight covid-19.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I figure I’ll save my anger for when the majority of those traitorous white assclowns who stormed the Capitol wind up on probation a year from now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      Just put my flag up.  I know for goddamn sure I will never take Inauguration Day and all the other necessary days of the American democratic process for granted anymore.

      A Republican president with the backing of almost 100% of his shit party of garbage people and garbage ideas – and it’s important to keep that in mind, they all backed him, almost every single one – ordered a mob to take the Capitol, murder the “ones he didn’t like so much” and overturn a fair and free election.  Good luck getting me to forget that.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Leto

      Anger? My VA claim for my accident was denied because I was National Guard at the time and wasn’t on official orders when the accident happened. I’ve already contacted a lawyer and we’re moving forward.

      Non anger: it’s Avalune and my 25th anniversary. I want to thank everyone for giving us the best anniversary gift ever.

      @Sloane Ranger: when we were stationed in England, a common pub song/prank for the Yanks was starting up a stirring rendition of God Bless America, hearing the Brits start to join with God Save the Queen, become confused because the words weren’t the same, start laughing and singing GStQ louder, but the whole affair ending with laughs and more drinks. 

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Sloane Ranger

      Thanks everyone for the explanation re GStQ.

      To whoever mentioned royalties, no problem, it’s out of copyright anyway.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @Ukai:

      or write about how Democrats should reach out to misunderstood Trump supporters in the name of unity?

      Of course, my answer is that Democrats should reach out and slap the shit out of Trump supporters.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Parfigliano

      @dmsilev: Would be lucky if its only the Resolute Desk.  The White House is going to need a full inventory done because between Fatso and the Slovenian Slut wife Im sure anything there was considered theirs by birthright.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Llelldorin

      If Trump left anything on the Resolute Desk I’m sure it will be removed and safely detonated—the Secret Service knows their business.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @Elizabelle: BTW, a smidgen of kudos to the Georgia Secretary of State, who despite death threats certified Warnick and Ossoff.  On top of revealing Trump’s attempt to pressure him into changing the Presidential results, he might – I say might – be one of those “reasonable Republicans” we sometimes hear about.

      Course it will be easier to find them once Trump starts his own party.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Frank Wilhoit

      The larger point that you raise has to do with how we think about the public discourse.

      We have spent the past > 200 years failing to grasp the implications of the steam engine.  We do not now have 200 years, or even 200 hours, to adjust our attitudes toward the public discourse.

      It is at least possible to argue that, in the long past, the public discourse was excessively gatekept — censored, to use a value word.  But it was curated and, in some times and places, some thought was given to why it was curated.  Much less, if any, thought was given to how to curate it.  Mostly things just happened (like the steam engine just happened).  Gutenberg was an inflection point, understood as such at the time by the (small!) population who were directly affected.  So (less evidently in their moments) were Northcliffe, Hearst, Murdoch.  Today, technology has snuck up behind us and structurally eradicated any possibility of curating the public discourse.  Never again.  If your proposals depend, wittingly or unwittingly, directly or indirectly, on curating the public discourse, in any way, by any authority, for any reason, then you are simply trying to turn back time.

      It will take more imagination and courage than anyone has yet displayed to figure out how to deal with this, just as no one (except for a handful of marginalized figures) has understood, since 1776, that the steam engine structurally eradicated the moral imperative to work.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RobertDSC-Work

      Speaking of anger, can we please can the ZergNet advertising? Seeing ridiculous clickbait articles and photos of the Orange one with a fork in his mouth is just too gross to handle.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Another Scott

      C-Span is showing lots of camera angles at the Capitol.  Just showed one with Cruz and Hawley (?) standing outside taking a selfie with the Mall in the background.

      I’m sure they’ll tweet it out with a comment about how horrible it was that the election was stolen or some similar claptrap.  While they walk around and attempt to glad-hand with people there.

      They’re such cynical, dangerous monsters.  It’s all a game for them to try to increase their power.

      Grr…

      Shriekback: Nemesis (3:42)

      Grr…

      Of course, Biden and others are right – you cannot reason someone out of beliefs that they didn’t reason themselves into. Emotion and love and understanding are required to get people back on track. But there must be consequences for those who pushed all this dangerous nonsense that got us were we are today.

      With rights come responsibilities. People in power (political or economic or with loud voices in the public square) must answer for what they’ve done while we love our neighbors.

      We can multitask.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Leto: Happy Anniversary! Our 25th was a couple of weeks after the attacks of 9/11. Things didn’t look as positive then. Happy for you.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Ukai:

      Conundrum for NYT columnists: go after the Biden administration for not being able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic at the drop of a hat, or write about how Democrats should reach out to misunderstood Trump supporters in the name of unity?

      Bonus to the first person who can combine those points  in a single column.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Leto:

      Non anger: it’s Avalune and my 25th anniversary. I want to thank everyone for giving us the best anniversary gift ever. 

      Congrats you crazy kids!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jonas

      Trump leaves a note on the Resolute Desk addressed to Biden. In it is a card saying, “Look in top drawer.” In top drawer is a massive, steaming dump.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @jonas: Could be worse. He could be into windsurfing.

      Or golf.

      BTW how do you monetize a biking hobby?  Does Biden own a track somewhere, so he can charge the government when he uses it, and rent bikes to his Secret Service agents?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      oldster

      Two ongoing problems we have to face:

      1) Extensive networks of violent right-wing extremists. Whether it’s QAnon or the Klan or the Tea Party. Whether it’s suburban moms or cops in uniform or large parts of the Air Force. It all needs to be rolled up and rooted out.

      2) A press that is still (in JMM’s phrase) wired for Republicans. Whether it’s the constant lies from Fox or the constant slant from the NYT and NPR, the press has been a disaster during the Trump occupation, and will be a disaster during the Biden presidency.

      We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @mali muso: just saw that:

      Kristin Wilson @kristin__wilson 4m
      From @jeffzeleny : A Biden aide confirms to CNN that USCP Officer Eugene Goodman, seen in video holding off and thwarting rioters from entering the senate chamber on January 6th, will escort VP Kamala Harris in his new role as Acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bluefoot

      The American news media needs to get a grip.  This whole “both sides” and holding Dems to a different standard and eliding the gravity of things like white supremacy is how we got into this mess in the first place.

      My pet peeve for the day: Everyone crowing about “peaceful transfer of power.”  This wasn’t/isn’t peaceful.  People died on January 6th durning an armed insurrection to overturn the results of the election and rule of law.  We’re lucky it wasn’t worse.  Needing 25,000 National Guardsmen to supplement the police and Secret Service isn’t peaceful.  Quiet, maybe (if nothing goes wrong), but not peaceful.  JFC.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      DCrefugee

      My anger (and disgust of so many) is rooted in the trauma the U.S. and the world has been subjected to by a serial abuser, feeding and ramping up the anxiety every single day for the last four years. We’ve all been on pins and needles, waiting for the next unintelligible statement of hate, incompetence and uncaring.

      It will take us some time to peel away the layers of fear and uncertainty that have been troweled onto us all, but — perhaps sooner than we hope — once again we will be able to breathe.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      dww44

      @bluefoot: TBF, most of the TV media I’ve heard this morning are referring to this  as a transfer of power but not a peaceful one. They are acknowledging what happened on the 6th.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Patricia Kayden

      .@jeffzeleny reports: @KamalaHarris will be escorted to inauguration ceremony by Eugene Goodman, Capitol Police officer who became face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago today. Goodman is now acting deputy House sergeant at arms.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2021

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ken

      @Baud: No official inauguration thread yet?

      Probably half the front-pagers have one scheduled to go up at 11 EST. Then there’ll be 10 minutes of discussion about who bigfooted who and which thread to leave up.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Nobody in particular

      @bluefoot:

       

      They’ve (the GOP) been working the refs for half a century or more. AIM was the first. Not the American Indian Movement.

      The ironically titled Accuracy In Media.

      https://www.aim.org/

       

      Founded by the odious Reed Irvine in 1969 and tame now, by comparison.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Emma from FL

      Can we please, please, please hold off the cynicism and the defeated moaning until tomorrow at least? Please?

      (added) we know what the right wingers will do; we think we know what the press will do. But for God’s sake, we’re already removing agency from the Biden administration? Really?

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trnc

      @Ken: BTW, a smidgen of kudos to the Georgia Secretary of State, who despite death threats certified Warnick and Ossoff.

      Yes, credit for doing his job under death threats, although it was required and failure to do so would have left him legally exposed. Politicians get death threats all the time, so they probably don’t generally get taken very seriously.

      On top of revealing Trump’s attempt to pressure him into changing the Presidential results, he might – I say might – be one of those “reasonable Republicans” we sometimes hear about.

      Not quite. He supports Voter ID (spit), and that probably won’t change even after numerous non-ID states certified fraud-free elections.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Nobody in particular

      @bluefoot:

      They’ve (the GOP) been working the refs for half a century or more. AIM was the first. Not the American Indian Movement.

      The ironically titled Accuracy In Media.

      https://www.aim.org/

      Founded by the odious Reed Irvine in 1969 and seems tame now, by comparison.

      I’m a glass half full and there’s a spot on it guy

       

      Don’t be ashamed of it. You’re a cynic! It’s not a bad thing.

      The Cynics are right 9 times out of 10.

      H.L. Mencken

      Reply
    90. 90.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @mali muso: I’m watching on the Amazon channel too. I started out with the Roku channel, but they had some talking head yammering about Biden needing to reach out to sad T voters. “Click.”

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Benw

      The blather on CNN is pissing me off. You know who saved American democracy? Not Ted fucking Cruz and Mike fucking Pence showing up. It was DEMOCRATIC VOTERS who risked our lives to vote for democracy. God the Republicans would have gone along with overturning the election HAPPILY and will try again in 2024 if given half the chance. Who cares that Pence left a fucking note. Fuck them

      ETA: I’m glad for all the BJers that are ecstatic, I’m thrilled we pulled it off, too. Just cranked at the CNN talking heads. And my furnace died last night also too.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      SFAW

      @Leto:

      Non anger: it’s Avalune and my 25th anniversary. I want to thank everyone for giving us the best anniversary gift ever.

      Happy Anniversary, and many more, to you and the lovely Avalune!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I don’t know if I’m angry today, but I’m sure looking forward to the day when I can make my long-promised pilgrimage to the prison cell where disgraced former President Donald Trump died.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      mrmoshpotato

      Where’s the orange shitpile who was President* for the past four years?

      And there ain’t shit “honorable” about Dense.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      citizen dave

      @Alison Rose: Did Kamala, Hillary and Michelle coordinate the purple, I wonder.

      I hate to say it, but the execrable Lee Greenwood God Bless the USA is a memorable patriotic song.  Fortunately it makes more appearances when the R’s get the office thru the EC than when D’s are there.

      This Land Is Your Land

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Elizabelle

      Flying dumpster show has already passed west of The Villages.  Looks like the aircraft will be turning east and setting up for landing before too long.  They’ve not begun their descent (into ignominy) yet.  Still cruising at 29,000

      ETA:  Just beginning descent.  Airspeed reduced.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Benw:

      Jake Tapper, to his credit, did say that prior to two weeks ago, Dence was promoting the Big Lie and as much of a impediment than anything else.  He’s repeated that as the blathering continues.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Feathers

      If you want a livestream of the inaugural without the talking heads bullshit, the Biden Inaugural Committee has one up with a nice young man and woman telling us things like the military bands have different uniforms for the bands and orchestras because epaulets interfere with the proper holding of violins and violas. Biden Inaugural Committee Livestream

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.