I’m a glass half full and there’s a spot on it guy, I know, but there’s about a 100% chance that the same wankers wondering whether Trump left a note in the desk for Biden will soon be filing stories about Biden’s failure to vaccinate everyone for COVID, followed by pieces on the crushing deficit.

We just had an armed insurrection that was almost successful. These fuckers are going to try to memory hole that as quickly as humanly possible.

In the words of a great female philosopher: I’m tired of dumb boy talk.

This thread is for anger only, because I’m god damned angry.