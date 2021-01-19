No better start to a grand party than a drumline, unless it includes a brass band and maybe some bagpipes…

The inaugural committee announces that the University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline — the alma maters of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris — will escort them to the White House and help kick off the "Parade Across America."

. @BidenInaugural lit 56 pillars of light (representing the 56 states & territories) to illuminate their “Field of Flags” display on the National Mall. The display includes nearly 200,000 U.S. flags meant to represent the American people not able to travel to the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/4w4Oa7iI9t

Joe Biden will give his inaugural address at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since FDR told the nation that “we have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Aides say Biden wants to use the speech to “call Americans to unity.” https://t.co/rZhxh6WDpJ

…[W]ith the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to “call Americans to unity.”

“The situation he faces is absolutely brutal,” said Cody Keenan, who served as a chief speechwriter for Obama and assisted with his two inaugural addresses. He added that Biden in many ways is ”the perfect president for the moment, because he is not hyperbolic, he’s not a bomb thrower, he’s surrounded himself with policy wonks who already have all these plans. I think what we are going to hear him talk about is ‘Here’s where we are, here’s what we have to get done.’ I think that’s going to go a long way just to making people feel better.”…

The inaugural address is as much a celebration of the peaceful handover of power as it is a set piece for a new or reelected president to lay out a vision for the nation. In recent memory, inaugural addresses have followed a predictable structure: The nation has challenges but there is hope to solve the problems if the president’s agenda is embraced…