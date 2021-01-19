Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Good luck with your asparagus.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This blog goes to 11…

I personally stopped the public option…

Women: they get shit done

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Han shot first.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Lighten up, Francis.

Not all heroes wear capes.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Just a few bad apples.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Let there be snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Prepping for A Party

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Prepping for A Party

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , ,

No better start to a grand party than a drumline, unless it includes a brass band and maybe some bagpipes…

…[W]ith the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to “call Americans to unity.”

“The situation he faces is absolutely brutal,” said Cody Keenan, who served as a chief speechwriter for Obama and assisted with his two inaugural addresses. He added that Biden in many ways is ”the perfect president for the moment, because he is not hyperbolic, he’s not a bomb thrower, he’s surrounded himself with policy wonks who already have all these plans. I think what we are going to hear him talk about is ‘Here’s where we are, here’s what we have to get done.’ I think that’s going to go a long way just to making people feel better.”…

The inaugural address is as much a celebration of the peaceful handover of power as it is a set piece for a new or reelected president to lay out a vision for the nation. In recent memory, inaugural addresses have followed a predictable structure: The nation has challenges but there is hope to solve the problems if the president’s agenda is embraced…

Sounds extremely on-point for the current circumstances!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • geg6
  • germy
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nicole
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • Punchy
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Van Buren

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      satby

      I took tomorrow off so I could pop the cork on the champagne I have chilling and play this as I watch the traitor fly off in the morning.

      Ok, maybe coffee for that and save the champagne for Joe and Kamala’s swearing in. Either way, there will be day drinking.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      Burns me up that after starting his administration by lying about his own inaugural crowds, Trump has made it so Biden can’t even have a crowd. His sabotage casts a pall over everything.

      Already seeing the complaints about how this is a “waste of taxpayer money” though of course it’s not paid for with taxpayer money.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nicole

      Oh my God, I cannot believe the last four years are finally almost over.

      The day the election was called for Biden and we went outside and people were dancing and cheering in the streets, and the local restaurant handed out free shots and someone was blasting “Celebration” from their apartment above the street- that was a good day. Tomorrow will be a good day, too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      @satby: I’d join you but I purchased a small bottle of Prosecco, in order to make two mimosas.   I’ll probably still nap most of the afternoon.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RandomMonster

      Take comfort in the fact that Trump’s sad, flaccid sendoff will have maximum contrast with Biden’s star-studded, professionally produced event.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m in the hospital for a minor procedure tomorrow. It’s scheduled for 11:30. So when they knock me out trump will still be president but when I wake up…

      I probably won’t be able to appreciate it. I hate those drugs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @Nicole:

      Oh my God, I cannot believe the last four years are finally almost over.

      I was pondering (so to speak) how I will handle not having the Traitor-/Murderer-/Grifter-/Liar-in-Chief “to kick around any more,” and realized I’ll be so relieved not to be constantly on edge over his latest insanities.

      Unfortunately, the GOPoRT (Grand Old Party of Racists and Traitors) will still be around, doubtless harshing my mellow (almost) every day. But Trump gone is a start.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      Poll: Republican support for convicting Trump in Senate growing

       

      About 20 percent of Republicans said they “strongly” or “somewhat” approved of a Senate conviction in the latest poll, conducted between Jan. 15-17.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rikyrah

      Biden announces the nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. Levine would be the first openly transgender Senate-confirmed federal official.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      But will he give in to the temptation- the very real temptation to close by saying at the end:

      ”Donald, you’re fired”.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SFAW

      @prostratedragon:

      Good luck with it. I had one Election Day to remove an annoyance.

      As did the country, although I’d characterize him as more than an “annoyance.” More like “an existential threat to the USA.” [No, I’m not talking about Ozark, wise guy.]

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In other news: Local woman makes the big time! Sullivan Woman Charged In Riot At US Capitol

      According to court documents, three individuals submitted tips to the FBI based on a widely-circulated video by ITV News, a television news network based in the United Kingdom.
      ……………………..
      At approximately the 2:47 mark, a female with brown hair, round sunglasses and a white and gray winter hat, appears to be standing near the same office with the curved entryway. The sign was not there. The person — allegedly Hernandez — appears to hold up a broken engraved piece of wood and a white manila envelope. The fractured wood appeared to be a piece of the same wooden sign previously seen above the Speaker’s office.

      Tipster 1 submitted a photograph taken from Hernandez’s Facebook page to the FBI. It appears to depict Hernandez wearing the same hat worn by the person inside and outside the Capitol.

      Tipster 2 submitted an online tip to the FBI containing a video depicting what appears to be Hernandez wearing the same hat and sunglasses with the dome of the Capitol building rotunda above her.

      Hernandez allegedly posted videos of herself in the Capitol in possession of a fractured piece of wood and a red sign. The tipster is one of Hernandez’s Snapchat friends.

      With friends like these…

      My only question is, who went with her? Generally speaking, 20 yr old girls do not travel across the country by themselves.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      That’s our Secretary of Health here in PA!  Yay for Dr. Levine!  She’s great and has endured sooooooo much through this pandemic, with the GOP and other cretins threatening her at every turn.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JPL

      @Baud:  Prepare for 24/7 coverage of caravans making their way north to the border with little money left to defend it, because of the deficit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.