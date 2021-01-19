Under one day.
And almost anything can be slow walked by a request for written instructions and clarification….
by David Anderson| 52 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics
Under one day.
And almost anything can be slow walked by a request for written instructions and clarification….
germy
It’s been 4 years, but I never forgot this image. Trump is plowing ahead into the WH while the Obamas–the epitome of kindness & decency–offer Melania support. Melania not reaching out to Jill Biden or being there to offer a welcoming hand reveals Melania’s true nature. 1/ pic.twitter.com/JpafOEVzS5
— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 19, 2021
This is on her. Melania stayed in NYC until the spring of Trump’s 1st year in office. She could stay an extra day in DC to welcome the Bidens. But she won’t because she’s a terrible person–a selfish, bigoted bully just like her husband. 2/
— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 19, 2021
I can’t wait for Dr. Biden to turn Melania’s ridiculous tennis pavilion into an art center for DC school kids. And I hope that by spring, they restore Jackie Kennedy’s rose garden. 3/
— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 19, 2021
I don’t know if Latin is one of the 5 languages she lies about speaking, but she should look up the phrase “Damnatio memoriae.” It’s gonna be coming up a lot. #ByeMelicia
— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 19, 2021
justawriter
The sun will come out tomorrow
So you got to hang til tomorrow
MisterForkbeard
I have an inexplicable love of Russell Crowe movies, and I’ve always liked him in this.
It’s… appropriate, too. For today.
Tiffany Trump, 27, reveals she is ENGAGED to 23-year-old billionaire Michael Boulos as she finds reason to celebrate on her father’s final day as President: ‘Feeling blessed’
By CHARLIE LANKSTON FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
PUBLISHED: 12:23 EST, 19 January 2021 | UPDATED: 12:29 EST, 19 January 2021
raven
See here how everything lead up to this day
And it’s just like any other day that’s ever been
Sun going up and then the sun going down
Shine through my window and my friends they come around
laura
I’m going to finish baking a celebration cake today – Meyer lemon and elderflower, press the flag and prepare to fly it on Wednesday. Going to listen to music and make a dinner with leftovers because tomorrow’s a holiday and I may not be fit to rattle the pots and pans for dinner. I’m going to text with the Roadie Brothers, cousins and dear friends. I’m going to cry a purging cry so ugly and cathartic that just typing it out brought tears. I’m going to light candles at sunset in remembrance of those lost and broken by Covid. I’m going to clean my house so tomorrow it’ll be a bright as the new day a dawning.
NYCMT
I debated this, and I think there’s too much blood and storm for this song to be appropriate today – too Q-adjacent. These fuckers break all the nice things.
I was walking down the street earlier under the main branch of the LIRR, and the Ramones are there frescoed, so, twen-twen-twentyfour hours to go…
Mike in NC
Moscow Mitch on MSNBC denouncing Trump’s mob trashing the Capitol. Please proceed to convict him!
Elizabelle
Na na na na na na na na hey hey hey hey ….
Moscow Mitch on MSNBC denouncing Trump’s mob trashing the Capitol. Please proceed to convict him!
BWA HA HA AH AH AHA HA HA HA
Betty Cracker
Looks like the Senatortoise from KY favors the “rip the bandaid off” approach to the post-Trump GOP:
Sen. Majority Leader McConnell: Insurrectionists were "provoked by the president and other powerful people." pic.twitter.com/6kqSlAJHky
— The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2021
Of course, he’s just been reelected to a term that will probably expire AFTER he does, so…
germy
Senator John Thune (R-SD) tells Janet Yellen he is concerned about the “massive amount of debt that we continue to rack up” and says “we seem to have no concern” about it
— Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) January 19, 2021
Who here could have predicted they’d start worrying about the debt on tRump’s last day? Who could have predicted?
germy
Does he vote to impeach?
FelonyGovt
I feel like I will be holding my breath all day today.
mali muso
I have had the refrain “one day more” in my head all day already. It feels like the longest 24 hours…since yesterday.
sixthdoctor
piratedan
The part that surprises me the most about this ongoing slog to the end of the 45 Administration is the number of pundits and newspaper folks that just blithely posit that Trump will be a political force for quite some time yet. I really have a hard time reconciling that with the fact that once he’s a public citizen again that he’s looking at the following in various and sundry court dockets:
New York wants him for tax evasion and fraud.
The likelihood he gets brought into the Gjisane Maxwell child trafficking cases
The litany of existing sexual assault and rape cases against him
The GOP Senate may not have convicted his ass, but will the Biden DOJ go after his ass for treason, perjury, campaign finance violations, emoluments, Hatch Act? Depending upon if he continues to be a rallying cry for that merry band comprised of Q-Anon, III%’s, Oathkeepers, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys and any number of other assorted militia and white nationalist groups, can he be allowed to continue to break the law and embolden these groups.
The crime of instigating the assault on the Capitol
Humanitarian crime against those seeking asylum
The likely financial siphoning off of tax-payers dollars to the pockets of his supporters.
They all behave as if all this shit is going to be reconciled by the fact that he finally left office (we think) and I’m sorry, we’re in for a rough road because as of now, allowing this shit to go unchallenged is plain unadulterated bullshit and needs to be attended to.
Steeplejack
I don’t get Tiffany. She hid out for a long time and distanced herself from the evil side of the family, but in the last year or two it’s like she got out of a lifeboat to get back on the Titanic. I think it started around the time the whole family went to Britain on Daddy’s state visit. Maybe she’s a fan of the royals.
JMG
Trump is in the Oval Office right now, doubtless working on pardons. What’re the odds he pardons at least one fictional character he’s seen on TV and thinks is real. Walter White? The Penguin? Boris Badenov?
Miss Bianca
@piratedan: Let’s not be too sure that the Senate won’t vote to convict on the articles of impeachment, either. Sounds like McConnell is making the calculation that it’s better to be rid of Trump entirely than to coddle him any further.
Now, whether McConnell can actually keep his cohort of GOP Senators aligned on this objective is…an open question, still.
Another Scott
He believes, rightly, the party's only hope is cauterize with a blowtorch and crawl forward. He wants to convict but won't do it until the wind blows in that direction. He's not God but he does have some skill in helping the weather. https://t.co/UAxXSCZ778
— Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) January 18, 2021
I’m convinced that his donors turning off the money is the only thing that got Moscow Mitch’s attention. If he actually votes to convict and convince his members to, it’s only because they told him so.
Cheers,
Scott.
I wanna be vaccinated…
Amir Khalid
A lot of people like to trash his singing in Les Misérables, but I think it suits the character Javert perfectly. Having perfect singing voices all over this gritty looking movie would have ruined its believability.
Brachiator
The part that surprises me the most about this ongoing slog to the end of the 45 Administration is the number of pundits and newspaper folks that just blithely posit that Trump will be a political force for quite some time yet.
Trump may continue to be a political force because the GOP did not stop him when they had the opportunity. They have been fools ever since they let him run in their primary. Short term gain for potentially a huge long term loss.
Former presidents get a lot of deference. That Trump is going to be slapped down in various court cases is not a foregone conclusion. I hope he gets it hard, but who knows
Betty Cracker
@germy: My guess is there’s nothing McConnell wouldn’t do to get his gavel back. If he thinks convicting Trump is a path to reclaiming power, he’d do it without hesitation. Been reading about super PACs that refuse to fund Republicans who voted to overturn the election. That’s probably got the old ghoul spooked.
Amir Khalid
Tomorrow we’ll discover what our God in Heaven has in store …
JPL
@Mike in NC: The time will come when Mitch repeats the same thing, but that adds that he isn’t sure that it rises to an impeachable offense.
Punchy
@Steeplejack:Maybe she’s a fan of the royals.
With Alex Gordon retired, they’ll need a new left fielder. But they have some talent at shortstop, pitching staff looks solid, and Cleveland just traded away their team. So their division is up for grabs.
Brachiator
A lot of people like to trash his singing in Les Misérables, but I think it suits the character Javert perfectly. Having perfect singing voices all over this gritty looking movie would have ruined its believability.
Still have not seen this movie. I am not usually a musicals person, but I have this one my list.
I see your point about Crowe’s singing in relation to his character. Makes sense.
mrmoshpotato
@piratedan: Well put.
Everything’s not going to be a-ok in 23 hours. There will still be a Soviet shitpile mobster conman’s crimes to deal with, but he’ll no longer be protected by the Presidency.
Ruckus
I agree 1 million percent.
I’m also about 1/3 of the way to thinking flogging should make a comeback. Turns to be sold, funds used for paying down the deficit. A twofer.
Nicole
I have an inexplicable love of Russell Crowe movies, and I’ve always liked him in this.
I dislike this movie intensely, but I cut Russell Crowe a big break in it. Javert is every bit as hard to sing as Valjean, and it was just too low for Crowe. He’s not bad at all in Javert’s final song, which is higher. He definitely acted the songs the whole way through. I thought Hugh Jackman was terribly, terribly miscast. He has a lovely voice and should sing everything Rodgers & Hammerstein ever did, but he did not have the range and vocal quality for that role. But hey, he’s the movie star Hollywood knows can sing, so there you are.
I have issues with the obsession with actors having to sing their roles in recent musical films, since studios only want to cast name actors in those same films. Dudes, either cast actual musical theater performers or pull a Marni Nixon and just let them lip sync.
And also… maybe Broadway should consider producing musicals that aren’t so eager to compete with pop music. I read a depressing article in… Playbill, maybe it was? Maybe Backstage? Anyway, it was about how musical theater actors are getting more frequent vocal injuries, due to the more extreme vocal demands of contemporary musical theater and feeling pressure to hide the injuries, for fear of not getting hired anymore. It’s just not realistic, and it’s cruel. Pop singers don’t have to sing their big hit 8 times a week (twice on Wednesdays and Saturdays).
(Look what a good job I’m doing today not thinking about politics! Less than 24 hours to a new President now!)
Amir Khalid
You definitely should see Les Mis. The movie holds its own against the best spoken-word adaptations of the novel. Anne Hathaway absolutely nails Victor Hugo’s Fantine.
Former presidents get a lot of deference. That Trump is going to be slapped down in various court cases is not a foregone conclusion. I hope he gets it hard, but who knows
This is the guy who is still fighting a court order to provide a DNA sample in the Jean Carroll case and who had to give up his charitable foundation because he was nailed by the NY AG, all while sitting president. I don’t expect it to go any easier on him as former president.
Ruckus
I wonder if class can be measured in negative numbers? Of at least 4 digits…..
Ruckus
Deficit gone in 2 weeks…..
Amir Khalid
Interestingly, Hugh Jackman perfectly matches Hugo’s physical description of Jean Vajean: tall, with the strength of four men. I was fine with his singing, except for Bring Him Home, which didn’t convey the emotional weight that the song needs. (And which also did not need to be accompanied by a walking tour of the barricade set.)
cain
The good senator seemed to not had any recorded concern for the 4 years. These people have absolutely no creativity – it’s like let’s go back to the old playbook.
Homie don’t play that way. I think the experience of having the Capitol overrun, and their lives very much in danger have probably changed the psychological DNA of the Democratic party. Nothing is more personal than a near death experience.
catclub
@piratedan: The likelihood he gets brought into the Gjisane Maxwell child trafficking cases
QAnon! Every accusation is a confession.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings