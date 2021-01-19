Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton

Respite Open Thread: Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton

    1. 1.

      Punchy

      A question for the lawyers:  with the country at an all-time high for partisanship, how will court cases ever get all 12 to vote one way?  With north of 40% of adults refusing to live in reality, whats that do to institutions that require logic and reason, like jury duty?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      That ’69 video reminds me of the saying, “The higher the hair, the closer to god.”

      I’m happy Dolly is getting her propers while she’s still among us. An amazing human being.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Emma from FL

      I remember how shocked my student assistants were when I told them the uber famous “I Will Always Love You” had been written by Dolly Parton about 20 years before Whitney Houston sung it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      J R in WV

      Such a gift to humanity, so much compassion and caring. A beautiful soul. A great talent. Her singing on the Trio albums with EmmyLou Harris and LInda Ronstadt is sublime. Plus acting in really funny movie scenes!

      Reply

