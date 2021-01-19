Happy birthday, Dolly Parton, who turns 75 years old today!
In the last year alone, the real-life superhero helped fund a COVID-19 vaccine, gave an enduring statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and gifted her 150 millionth book to children around the world. pic.twitter.com/XtBYbb6GZq
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 19, 2021
This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love ?? https://t.co/CTShxNkbRq pic.twitter.com/0UFiMCyM9D
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2021
Happy Birthday Dolly Parton — a true icon who has spent her life inspiring generations with her music and her actions. So the next time you’re feeling low, ask yourself:
What Would Dolly Do? pic.twitter.com/jKo9bYVLN0
— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2021
Happy birthday to Dolly Parton, born on this day in 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee. Here she is performing "My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy” at the Ryman Auditorium in 1969. pic.twitter.com/mnUN6UXdoG
— Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) January 19, 2021
Happy 75th Birthday to Dolly Parton, who LAST YEAR released a Christmas album AND a book about songwriting, AND a Christmas special AND wrote an entire musical AND donated a million dollars to COVID-19 research used to fund Moderna's vaccine. pic.twitter.com/jcgUhHwngv
— Eric Alper ?? (@ThatEricAlper) January 19, 2021
